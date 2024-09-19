The Sussexes are encouraging Americans to vote, but not endorsing any candidate

For weeks/months, the British media has been freaking out about what would happen if the Duchess of Sussex endorsed Kamala Harris for president. I have no doubt that Meghan is quietly supporting the Harris-Walz ticket, but at no point in 2020 or this year has she made any move to do a big, splashy endorsement or involve herself in any political campaign. In fact, British and American media have been connecting Kamala and Meghan endlessly, especially as they’ve tried to “Markle” VP Harris. Well, even though those salty people have repeatedly predicted that Meghan will “embark on a political career,” the big announcement from Archewell is that they want people to vote. That’s it.
In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities. Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalized letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote.
Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters.
We invite you to join us in this important effort. To volunteer your time and write letters to potential voters, sign up at Vote Forward’s website.
For those who wish to take immediate action, you can register to vote today by visiting Vote.gov.
Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future.
“At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.” LOL. Trying so hard to avoid controversy and “politics.” I get it though, Meghan would be and will be bashed no matter what she does or doesn’t do. I would actually be sort of upset with her if she went the entire election cycle without saying anything, so this is the compromise. Btw, Meghan knows that only party stands for “a more just and equitable world.” The other party wants to mainline hate, misogyny, inequality, racism and violence. You can go to Vote Forward here.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram, Netflix.
Oh the outrage from bots slamming harry for urging people to vote when he’s not a citizen.
How conveniently they forget that his wife is a citizen, lol.
The message is coming from Archewell, which is a US non-profit, but the algorithm doesn’t have a provision for that.
The result will affect Harry anyway.
As are both of his children citizens of the U.S!! That probably really bothers some Brits who think they own the whole family.
There’s an Archewell cap? I want an Archewell cap!!!
Me Too!
But it has to have a opening in top that I can put my ponytail through or I won’t end up wearing it
Me three! I hope Archewell knows that they have a very enthusiastic group of supporters who are ready to shop our values!
Good for the Sussexes for encouraging people to vote. That’s it that’s all just vote. Let the salt isle gutter presses heads explode 🤯🤯.
Not endorsing in the most crucial, democracy endangered election since the post civil war period? Just issuing a boilerplate statement about how important it is to vote without really saying why? That’s not okay. She still has time, and I hope she does endorse because this is not enough.
As I wrote below, this message came from Archewell, a nonprofit. Nonprofit orgs are forbidden under federal rules to endorse a specific candidate.
Periodt. They could lose their tax exempt status by getting political. Meghan may endorse in her personal capacity at some point, but I doubt it. She already gets enough hate.
Evangelical churches in the South are endorsing Trump/Vance and they don’t care if they are allowed or not as they don’t pay any taxes. My point being is the double standard the media has for the left and the right. The right most of the time don’t follow the rules and they get a pass. Maybe I am comparing apples and oranges here but the point is valid.
Lolo – oh, I completely agree with you there. Churches should be stripped of nonprofit status anyway, IMO, and definitely ones that endorse candidates should be punished!!
@Lolo86lf oh there absolutely is a double standard. Unless someone seeks out to have that church stripped, or churches stripped of their tax exempt status nothing’s going to happen to them. And I think that’s because most people are not going to put forth the effort to drive getting their tax exempt status removed from them with all the bureaucratic legal leg work. On the other hand you just had an organization spend two years demanding to see someone’s private immigration information and paying lawyers to file and refile for that right. So you absolutely would have people, (probably funded by the British media) trying to strip Archewell of their 501c status. Seeing Harry and Meghan humiliated and unable to be successful is the end goal for a lot of these people, and it’s just not that way I think for a lot of left-leaning people towards churches like you mentioned above that are clearly operating against the way that they should give in their tax status.
It used to be that if you could get evidence of a church or non profit entity supporting a candidate openly or utilizing it to gain money, you can actually report them to the IRS. There have been churches stripped of their charitable status historically for this reason. Unfortunately, the decreased funding for the IRS has led to them not enforcing it as much.
Did they ever endorse a candidate or political party? Why do you expect them to be political now?
So you think people will conclude that the Sussexes would endorse the man who called Meghan a nasty woman? Or the man who, if elected, threatened to “look into” Harry’s visa status? Mr Grab ’em By The P*ssy? Umm, ok.
I’m actually waiting for MAGA folks to say that this is a diss to Harris
British royals have to be politically neutral.
As I said below, if Harry and Meghan were to endorse a political candidates that would set a dangerous precedent for other Royals to endorse politicians and undermine parliamentary democracy.
LO the LOL Ain’t nobody in America caring about parliamentary democracy!!!!
Hell, we barely care about out own democracy.
Pinniped and poodle – don’t worry, nobody expects Americans to care about other countries at this point.
Hopefully, however Harry and Meghan respect the principles of democracy enough not to set a precedent of royal endorsements
Yvonne, Meghan is an American citizen. She can endorse anyone she wishes to. It would have absolutely nothing to do with the UK or its government. An argument could be made that Harry should not get involved beyond encouraging people to vote, but I don’t see that happening.
I get a little tired of people trying to tell an American what she can and cannot do. Believe it or not, the UK doesn’t have anything to do with how we choose to live our lives and what we choose to get involved in.
Word, Saucy&Sassy. The U.K. does not get to throw a years long tantrum about how much they hate Meghan and her children, with creeps like Jeremy Clarkson wanting her paraded naked through the streets of London while feces are thrown at her, and then have the unmitigated gall to demand Meghan is YOUR royal, so she has to remain neutral. That is not how this works. GTFOH.
I’m sorry, “British royals have to be politically neutral”? Those same British royals who have staff members who have previously served held office or served in Parliament? Hm. I’m sure you’re correct in spirit but who enforces that rule?
Meghan didn’t endorse anybody the last time so why are you demanding that she do it this time? She and Harry have a charitable foundation and all they can do is encourage people to vote.
Through their foundation that’s all they can do. Personally they can endorse and campaign for whoever they would like. If they don’t endorse are we gonna give em the same energy we did Taylor?
I remain fascinated with laughable horror by folks who appear to hv no life but merely live online in pissed-filled diapers with a mountain of fast food wrappers around them as they watch other people live their lives and with monumental temerity, feel they hv the right to dictate the actions of those others.
Like: “just issuing as boilerplate statement….thats not okay.”
The cheek the nerve the gall the audacity and the gumption!
These people have likely never lifted a finger but to kvetch about it online, either. So whoever this person is can take a trillion seats.
I don’t think a nonprofit can endorse a political candidate. But I also don’t think anyone paying attention doubts that Meghan supports Kamala. I don’t need them to endorse. If people are waiting for the Sussexes’ endorsement to decide, than I suppose this democracy is in worst trouble than even i believe. No matter what the Sussexes do, here comes the barrage of unwarranted overreaction.
I said what I said knowing full well it would set off a lot of people. That said, there are no good reasons for Meghan specifically not to endorse. She does not have to do it through Archewell. She can literally drop a video anytime or anywhere she wants. I hope she does! And that has everyone losing their damn minds. As for her being royal… seriously? She’s an American citizen and no one in Harry’s family has ever for a second considered her “royal”. What can they do about it? Exile her? Oh,wait! Seems they’ve already done that.
My point is she is a woman with great privilege and a very large platform. It’s not too much to expect someone like that (with two young children who are American citizens as well!) to use that privilege and platform to help save our imperfect but much cherished democracy from complete annihilation. And she still can! As I said, I hope she does. Truly.
Btw, being married to a resident alien, Meghan has more skin in this game than most. If Trump returns to the White House, they will try to deport Harry. They will need some prominent white people to make their mass deportation appear not quite so racist.
Princess Meghan is Royalty.
I know what you meant, but let’s not ignore the Royal families of Nigeria here.
She’s a Princess in her own right, & that’s just as real & valid as any other royalty.
You can make your point without the erasure.
@BrassyRebel – the #1 good reason would be she doesn’t want to. And the #2 good reason would be she doesn’t have to. Anyone in the US who cares what Meghan thinks already knows her work – Covid and other vaccine advocacy, parental leave, support of women and children, women’s rights. I don’t think there’s a single human being on the planet that thinks she would endorse Trump.
As for deporting Harry – that case is closed and can’t be reopened.
By encouraging voter registration, Archewell is supporting democracy and thus the Democratic Party. All the MAGAts are already registered, vote in every election, and actively work to suppress the voting rights of minorities, the poor, young people, rural people, and people with disabilities. Republicans do NOT want more people registered to vote or voting. It’s one of the best things they have going for them. They vote. They don’t want to make it easy for others to vote.
High voter turnout hurts the Rs and helps the Dems (that’s why the R party is so focused on suppressing voters’ rights) so I view this as essentially endorsing Harris/Walz.
Meghan doesn’t need any more targets on her back. I get why she may not specifically endorse.
The organization they promoted here is technically non-partisan, but partners with other groups to encourage Democratic voters. It’s totally a non-endorsement endorsement, and probably the wisest move to make.
100% agreed.
Your privilege is showing. Knowing what they’ve been through and how viciously they’ve been persecuted by the right wing and Salt Isle, why are you demanding more and who are you to do so? Everyone does what they can and that is what has to be enough. Who’s to say they’re not donating or doing other behind the scenes work? What are you doing to get the word out? Because it’s always people like you preaching while sitting back sipping your tea. Get a grip.
They should do it by advocating for issues that Meghan has already put her name behind, like paid family leave, and say “only one party has a plan for this, so that’s why I’m voting Democrat” or something. If they did it before they can do it again.
That’s a good point. She has championed causes in the past which should really be common sense, but are, in the US, inextricably linked to progressive politics.
@BrassyRebel:
If we think it through strategically, this is actually a really smart move on the part of both Meghan and Harry.
This outreach through their non-profit, which cannot legally take a side politically, to encourage people to register, vote, and write letters supporting Get Out the Vote efforts is spot on tactically. Why?
First, because increasing registration and getting out the vote ALWAYS helps Democrats all the way down the ballot. If that were not proven beyond a shadow of a doubt, the MAGAts wouldn’t be spending almost all their time and treasure on voter suppression– and they are.
Second, any endorsement from Meghan will pull focus from Harris & Walz, and not in a good way.
For a contrasting example, Taylor Swift has many millions of dedicated fans, as do H&M — but Taylor doesn’t have whole communities and huge swaths of the press dedicated to tearing her down. Sure she has her detractors, but Meghan & Harry have a whole machine that leaps on anything they do and bashes it to death for clicks and money.
Meghan & Harry have many who love them, and encouraging those people to vote & get involved helps Harris, helps down-ballot Democrats, and supports our democracy without giving the H&M Hate Machine anything to work with.
If Harry endorses a candidate, even tacitly by supporting his wife, it’s a non-stop crazyfest about how he’s not a citizen, he’s a Royal, he should keep his mouth shut, of course a drug user like Harry would endorse this candidate, Harry wants an open border so he can get drugs, etc etc etc. All that’s just off the top of my head — what do you think right wing press like the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal could come up with, not to mention the RR and the tabloids?
As for Meghan, the Hate Machine would make it all about her in a thousand nasty ways, and pile everything about Harry on top of that just for fun.
This was a smart move on their part, and if they had any question on what to do, I’m sure they consulted with the Biden communications team and the Harris/Walz team as well.
We all know that H&M despise The Felon. So anyone who supports H&M already knows their political leanings & doesn’t need a specific endorsement to choose a candidate based on their recommendation.
But an endorsement from them, especially with the incredibly tight time frame that Harris was given to pull this election off, would be far too great a risk, for the reward.
As they so often do, Meghan and Harry navigated this perfectly. They even gave a shout-out to what looks like a great engagement tool in Vote Forward, which I for one hadn’t heard of til today though I am aware of other get out the vote campaigns.
So. Relax, they did the right thing.
I’m going to write some letters to encourage folks to register and vote. Will you join us?
The BM just wants something to complain about. They were writing about how Kamala has ” snubbed” Meghan by not inviting her to speak at the DNC. Now they are the ones doing snubbing. Endless rinse and repeat. I’m going to say the same thing I said during the whole Taylor Swift endorsement watch, you should not require a celebrity endorsement to vote, especially not this year. The will generally be fine, you will not be. Stay engaged on the issues and speak to people you can reach out to, to get them to vote. Volunteer, text, phone bank.
I don’t think you can compare them to TS situation. TS made a whole doc about the importance of being politically outspoken and how she wants to be on the right side of the history. Her earlier endorsement of Biden & Kamala started to feel like just another era of her to sell an image to her fans. That is why her fans were urging her to speak up and be consistent. H&M’s work requires of them being non-political since they need to meet with reps from both Parties for their work.
No what I’m saying and have always said is regardless of the political advocacy of celebrities that should not be what motivates you to vote and I stand by that. Too much onus is put on external factors, ” so and so celebrity hasn’t said anything, this candidate hasn’t reached out to me personally, this candidate hasn’t given me the magical unicorn that I want” as reasons people aren’t engaged and it’s a cop out. Vote because it will impact your life ( and others who are marginalized) not because someone you like told you to.
@Dee(2), I strongly agree with your point. But, the pressure on TS about endorsement wasn’t because people wanted to know from TS who they should vote for. It was her fans expecting consistency from her. If there was no doc about it and she kept silent before, they wouldn’t put pressure on her to speak up again.
Hey, I did not invite Meg to my party – did I snub her? Curious to know!
Meghan also knows that only one party is doing its damnedest to suppress the vote. This is the same thing they did in 2020, encourage people to vote without specifically endorsing a candidate but….IYKYK.
Archewell is a nonprofit so, in order to keep nonprofit status, is required to be nonpartisan. I don’t think it has anything to do with Meghan trying to personally avoid being political so she doesn’t get bashed (and as you said she gets bashed regardless).
Can’t Meghan and Harry make an endorsement as private citizens? I assume that chairpersons of non profit organizations still have a voice as private citizens don’t they?
I was wondering about too – how it works for nonprofit owners. I would assume they can but would have to make it super clear it was as a private citizen (although Harry isn’t a US citizen, as far as we know). However, I think with the Sussexes, as royalty, they still wouldn’t make a public endorsement even separately from Archewell.
As members of the British royal family they cannot be seen to be political. The King is still his dad.
I highly doubt Meg makes any decisions about her life in the context of being “a member of the royal family .” Please. That family is a joke. Charles being Harry’s dad doesn’t mean a thing as we’ve seen from the past 5 years.
But being part of the royal family still means something to Harry. We heard him say last year that he is still a monarchist.
And if Harry can’t vote he probably feels he shouldn’t endorse anyway. and I think Meghan would respect his stance.
Kaiser, I just want to say you’re awesome.
Not just for this article but for sharing that link at the bottom.
It’s so important.
I second that emotion!
I have no problem with that. Harry isn’t even citizen of USA and he is working with military and vets through Invictus. I am sure, they want to continue their work with the reps from both Parties.
Of course, the Daily Mail which reported the story as fact-only yesterday, has now amended their story to say Harry/Meghan are “meddling” in the election. The Mail attacks are so old and unoriginal that they are now getting less and less engagement.
Encouraging people to vote is very important. If their statement gets even one person to register, Archewell Foundation has done it’s job. It’s super disappointing that Nacho has been encouraging a Trump vote over on X, I really hope DOS hasn’t gone over to the dark side.
He’s what?
Why on earth would he do that?
Well, maybe I should have said he’s retweeted Pro Trump endorsements from Robert F Kennedy and Elon Musk. He’s not typing out his own tweets, but I’m still interpreting it as encouragement to vote Trump.
That doesn’t make sense. Maybe you’re seeing the “Nacho President” stuff?
It’s on his official Twitter account. It’s buried now, but scroll down his page to Sept 10th. He retweeted Kennedys Vote Trump post and Elons anti Kamala retweet.
I went to Nacho’s Twitter and unfortunately this is correct. There is pro-Elon and Trump posts all over. Disappointing and a bit bizarre but I suppose it’s not that surprising. I would venture a guess most people in these kinds of circles are pretty Republican, because money, so I don’t think it reflects Harry and Meghan’s politics. Probably an uncomfortable situation that gets padded with money. That’s life for this demographic.
The DM is going to have a ball with this.
Never.
Um I think it’s safe to say that the DOS is not a trump supporter and has not gone to the dark side.
Whether he can or cant vote or whatever his personal beliefs, Harry isn’t voting for anyone who has talked about his wife the way Trump has talked about Meghan.
I don’t think he’s gone to the dark side, but he apparently does have his own Brittany Mahomes now.
I am so glad they are not endorsing anyone.
To do so would set a dangerous precedent for other royal family members to endorse political candidates (many of whom would be right wing), and fundamentally undermine constitutional democracy in the UK.
Besides all their American fans will be voting Democrat anyway so I doubt an endorsement would bring any new votes.
This endorsing idea seems strange to me, I would rather listen to what the politicians and the experts are saying and doing my own research rather than listen to a celebrity.
@Yvonne this is such a bizarre take. There’s nothing that H&M could do that would set a dangerous precedent for the royals. Most people know that the Sussexes don’t even have a relationship with them. And the royals are incredibly political. They literally interfere in British politics by exempting themselves from laws they don’t want to comply with. How is that not a dangerous precedent?
The reaction to this by the British press seems to be different than in 2020. This is a good thing and it shows that they are capable of learning and discernment. Encouraging people to register to vote is only a good thing and even the late Queen did it.
While I don’t demand or even expect Meghan to make a personal endorsement, I do feel that the “royals must be politically neutral” line is a cop-out. As far we should ALL be concerned, this election is not about politics, but the actual SURVIVAL OF DEMOCRACY. That’s why they got a bunch of Republicans to speak at the DNC, and why even someone like Darth Cheney felt the need to speak out. And anyway, royals are plenty political when it suits them.
If the Democrats need a bunch of Republicans even a war criminal to get out the vote then they’re not doing things right. The Republicans never have to rely on endorsements from Democrats .
White women overwhelmingly vote Republican. More white women voted for Trump in 2020 than in 2016 and you think Democrats have a problem? Maybe talk to WW and get them to knock it the fuck off, then Dems wouldn’t need to court Republicans.
I doubt they’re “relying” on GOP endorsements to win. The point is that when it’s literally a tied race, we need every vote we can get and I mean every single one. Because a handful of voters is what’s gonna make the difference in swing states and if one Trump-hating independent is swayed by a Cheney endorsement, then that’s a good thing.
TBH Dems are smart AF for doing all they can to appeal to non-voters/undecideds/swing voters because the party understands that we win by addition and the calcified core D base alone isn’t enough to take Kamala to the finish line at this stage. Contrast that with Trump and Vance doubling down on the Haitians Eating Cats story which sways NO ONE that they need to get on-board, particularly 70% of independents who believe it to be a racist, xenophobic lie.
That shit only works on his core base.
Amy Bee, The Republicans who have spoken out are needed to give the Rs who won’t vote for Trump permission to vote for Harris. I didn’t realize until recently that Rs have been told for decades that Ds are evil. Now, the Rs have to be able to get through to them that voting for Harris is a vote for democracy and not a vote for Ds. Check out Tim Miller at the Bulwark (youtube). They’ve been working on this for some time
I bet the BRF and BM are now wondering if Harry is on the path to US citizenship because of this. So disappointed in Nacho. He retwetted RFK Jr post . That friendship is going to be tested.
Now, can those who believe that Maureen Eden has the inside scoop on the Sussexes plans, just stop? Remember when he claimed for a fact that Meghan was going to endorse Kamala?
Oh, we definitely don’t need them, and shouldn’t need them. But the fact that they were willing to endorse Kamala is still significant and speaks to the bigger stakes in this election.
ETA: Meant as a reply to Amy Bee above.
The last thing Kamala needs a war criminal endorsing her especially with what’s going on in the world.
And yet the Harris/Walz team seemed to welcome the endorsement from both Cheneys.
@Becks: Yeah, Liz Cheney who says that Democrats want to abort babies in the 9th month. Anything to win right?
What Harris/Walz needs are more Rs to have “permission” to vote Democrat. D. Cheney is a war criminal, but he was also the last Republican VP to serve a double term under the last Republican that was re-elected (GWBush).
There are still plenty of Republicans that worship at the hawk altar of GOP, who feel we were absolutely justified in going into Afghanistan….or anywhere in the Middle East, Central America, South America, Southeast Asia….where we have stuck our noses where they definitely didnt belong and did way more harm than good. Where it is tricky is this core also tends to be rigidly “pro-life” (what a misnomer) so if D. Cheney giving them permission to hold their noses and get the job done, then so be it.
Why was there so much heat about Taylor Swift’s silence (up until she did formally endorse KH) and side-eyeing her friendship with Trumper Brittany Mahomes but everyone here is okay with Meghan (I’m not talking Archwell the non-profit, I’m talking Meghan the public figure) not endorsing a candidate? Or for that matter, Harry being BFF/brothers with Nacho Sanchez, who has retweeted pro-Trump messages from RFK, and others? Like, both Taylor & M&H are very good friends with Trumpers. Would appreciate holding M&H to the same standard people here are holding Taylor and other celebrities.
Meghan has no history of making official endorsements, Taylor has. Furthermore let’s face it, who’s the bigger celebrity? Taylor or Meghan?
Now that is an interesting question.
Swifties vs SussexSquad.
I’m going with Swifties. So Taylor is the bigger celebrity.
As for Meghan not directly endorsing: sometimes all you can do is what you can do when you can do it. No doubt she knows exactly what is at stake. If she doesn’t make a direct endorsement, trust her reasons are sound & logical. She doesn’t back down from a fight, but she does seem to choose her battles carefully.
Was Trump creating AI of Meghan endorsing him? Because if so then yes she needs to speak and the comparison holds. I don’t think so though, I haven’t seen it anywhere.
Let’s remember Harry and Meghan were harassed and threatened out of their previous lives. They’ve cut many people out and have been cut out by others. They are essentially walking Murdoch targets. Their situation is not like Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes.
Well said.
1) Taylor has endorsed before and also had the whole documentary about how she wished she had spoken up sooner etc. So now when she had the opportunity to speak up again, it seemed she was spinning her wheels. It made her prior endorsements seem like they were PR moves, not genuine endorsements.
2) Right now, social media wise, Taylor Swift has a much larger reach.
3) People on here were okay with Taylor being silent because of “security reasons” – I imagine Meghan and Harry have significant security concerns and they have small children.
Also, honestly, I think we all know who Meghan is voting for. With Taylor there was a genuine question.
Taylor has only ever endorsed democratic candidates, so actually it’s fair to say we all knew who she was voting for anyway. Just like Meghan, apparently.
To be clear, I don’t care whether celebrities endorse candidates or not. I am underscoring the double standard at play on this website. You can twist your logic and split hairs all you want to (“Meghan isn’t as famous,” “Meghan is more of a security risk,” “We all now Meghan is a democrat,” “Meghan married a Royal”), but the fact remains that you are holding two extremely rich and famous American women about whom people have VERY strong feelings to very different standards. So either bring the same heat to Meghan that you brought to Taylor, or stop holding grudges against Taylor for a summer of silence.
It actually was NOT clear who she was voting for, as, like I said, she didn’t push back against the AI images or anything else.
If you want Meghan to endorse somebody you can say that, but the issue of comparison is not applicable; these situations are not the same. The woman who was bullied and harassed out of the United Kingdom partially because of racist violent threats to her life is not in the position of Taylor Swift. Nor does she have the same history of performative work. Meghan has done work on the ground even if some may like to disparage it, which Taylor hasn’t. Taylor Swift has never ever been in the position of being threatened with race hatred and having her security pulled. Taylor has not had to uproot and rebuild a new life in the same way (which affects how one maintains and builds friendships). She has way more money and privilege. She is at the top. I wish her well and laud her for that but it changes the situation. Nor has Meghan ever claimed to be the public vocal pop-culture torch for progressive causes as Taylor has. This woman lost a child and her father from harassment and tabloid corruption and the abuse of a system people have licked the boots of for hundreds of years.
It is justifiable if you want to have some opinion on whether Meghan endorses anybody (I am neutral) but comparing it to Taylor is just ridiculous. Tyler Perry is not inviting Trump supporters to his parties or funding their securities.
“I told you so” is what you can say to people who thought Taylor was a hypocrite (me included, sure). But dragging Meghan into it because of an impartial statement from their foundation makes no sense.
@Naomi – For what it’s worth, I do agree that the comparison with Taylor is valid. There was an expectation of TS based on her previous endorsment of Biden/Harris; Meghan previously supported causes like paid family leave, which amounts to a Democratic endorsement in this country. TS was widely criticized for being friendly with a vocal Trump supporter; one of the Sussexes’ closest friends is now apparently retweeting supportive crap about Trump. Meghan faces grave security threats; TS had to cancel three shows due to a near-miss terrorist plot that could’ve resulted in thousands of lives lost. I absolutely see where you’re coming from.
A lot of folks are forgetting tht M is a woman of action. First of all Archewell didnt just encourage folks to vote by using only words. Their words of encouragement were accompanied by their own action….a letter writing campaign.
Anyhoooo those who are salivating abt WHAT MIGHT MEGHAN DO should prolly stick sound for this evening’s Oprah event.
Stay tuned!
It feels very appropriate that Archwell, as a non-profit, promotes voting for US citizens. I was disappointed when, four years ago, both Harry and Meghan did a voting PSA filmed on a bench outside. Harry has never voted, nor is allowed in either the UK or US, so his pitch felt a disingenuous. Had Meghan delivered the message solo or with a new voter (young person or new citizen), it would have had more impact.
So glad they are promoting Vote Forward! I have been writing letters through them for this election, it’s super easy. They launched the voter registration campaigns maybe a week or so ago, and are already down to just three swing states and only a few hundred left for each, but they have other campaigns too, and often re-activate one if they get more addresses. You can do the letters in groups of 5 or 20, and 5 letters takes me maybe 10 minutes total.
I hope Meghan does an actual endorsement though
She won’t. She didn’t endorse Biden.
I expected exactly this from them, encouragement excercise voter rights. Meghan is a divisive personality (probably not due to her but the constant media harrasment out there) so an endorsement might not be fully beneficial for Harris.
This! I can’t believe it took this much scrolling to get to this comment! Meghan and Kamala both know an endorsement from Meghan would hurt Kamala, which is why I think certain people are getting so “outraged” that she’s refusing to endorse. They want to further “Markle” Kamala Harris, what better way than applying pressure for Meghan, herself, to endorse her?
Side benefit for them is it will wind Trump up all over again about Harry’s immigration status if Meghan endorses Kamala. I’ve heard enough out of his foul mouth about Harry and Meghan, I’m good.
I had actually not looked at the issue from this perspective. Excellent point!
To people who wish/want Meghan to OPENLY endorse Harris/Watz:
She & her 2 children are under daily threats from BM, derangers & right-wing nutters. If she endorses Kamala openly; that 🍊 💩 will definitely post “I HATE MEGHAN MARKLE!” on his social. What do you think will happen? (See: Current daily threats toward Springfield OH.)
Many years ago when the actress Meghan was on the late night talk show, being asked her opinion on Drump. She only said he’s divisive. The sh!tty RR said (lied) that she bashed Drump. That’s why he called Meghan “Nasty Woman.” All from the lies sputtered out of British Media.
True Meghan fans & supporters know which Party she will vote, the derangers & haters know whom she’ll vote for. For people don’t know she & Harry, how much influence can these two have? TS has hundreds millions fans. Meghan had about just 3 million followers on Tigs IG, and not all of them Americans.
Let Meghan do her goods her way. She & Harry fight for Women’s rights and children’s well-being & future through their charity works. As long as the BRF & BM keep attacking her, the dangers to her & her kids will always be there. Just a reminder, her threat level was (still is?) as high as QE2 according to British Government (MI5?).
Archwell has a for profit arm also, and per the Supreme Court, corporations are “people” with free speech rights, so they absolutely could endorse a candidate either as individuals or through Archwell. I’m not cutting any celebs any slack for failing to do so. I was disappointed in Taylor’s silence (now fixed) and I’m disappointed in Meghan’s. Silence is communication.
Meghan as a member of the British royal family, is not allowed to express political opinions. It would be extremely embarrassing for Harry if she did.
Merely Me, actually, if they want to retain Archewell Foundation’s tax-exempt status, they cannot be political. Encouraging people to vote, but not adding any political ideology is acceptable.
I know there have been lots of IRS form filled out requesting the IRS to remove the Heritage Foundation’s tax-exempt status because of Project 2025 and all that they’ve done. I’m looking forward to that happening.
I think it is fair to be disappointed in any American with a public platform and a level of celebrity to wield who fails to leverage that celebrity in this election. While it would have no influence on me as a voter (I am not one in this election), it certainly would others. Yes there are security issues but there is a greater danger in allowing Trump to be elected. Easy for me to say, I suppose, but Meghan is well protected. The promotion of voting is excellent – but an endorsement on her own timeline is a fair thing to hope (not demand or expect) for from Meghan and many others.
Canadian, off topics, but of concern for you. I was listening to some analyst that said that Canada (among a couple of more countries) was usually behind the US by about five years. Beware of the candidates that are being put in place now.
Absolutely – our electoral system very different, however , which would make it more challenging for a personality like Trump to swoop in and become Prime Minister. But we do certainly see an ultra right wing faction that is new to Canadian politics. This election is of huge concern to many Canadians – under Trump’s presidency there were ongoing trade issues and he could tweet some ridiculously statement at midnight on a Saturday and our dollar would plummet by five cents Monday morning. Not to mention that having that kind of government at our border would be terrifying.
What timeline? Meghan (and Harry) don’t have personal social media accounts. They’d have to release a whole press statment or give an interview to state that.
Meghan can’t be seen to be political, as a member of the British royal family she is not allowed to talk politics, it would cause acute embarrassment for Harry.
It seems that for some of her supporters, if Meghan doesn’t live up to all of their own individual expectations or doesn’t do what they think she should do, they are “disappointed” in her. That’s a lot to live up to, and if Meghan were to try to do that, she would have a nervous breakdown without a doubt. I think she has made getting out the vote her political action and I personally think that is a good decision. She is helping to make sure that if all democratic voters come out to vote, they will succeed. Suppressing the vote is an authoritarian strategy. In the last election, Meghan and Harry, sitting on their now famous bench, urging all eligible voters to do their duty.
BTW, in the Archewell video, I caught a glimpse of James Holt, a long time member of their staff from their UK days. He appears at all their public events. The Sussexes seem to staff in lock step with the needs and development of the Archewell Foundation. What professionalism and competence in running a foundation!
I imagine their staff work very hard too, and do purposeful stuff. The Sussexes don’t have millions of tax payer dollars to create dozens of royal sinecures like the Waleses. Staff who want to work and do something purposeful seem to just quit on them.
The same Murdoch media ecosystem supporting the American Republican ticket and the same Heritage Foundation responsible for Project 2025 are also knee deep as active foot soldiers in the British anti H&M campaign of the BRF and Murdoch’s outlets internationally are very active assisting William/KP in their dirty dealings manipulating the media/SM against his brother and his wife. H&M occupy a singular space as ‘American celebrities’. Harry’s lawsuit with The Sun still seems to be all systems go. Murdoch is already against them because of court case and his media outlets have been trying to tie anti H&M hate to American politics before they even left the UK. Trump was encouraged to mention M by name multiple times by British media to get that kind of negative traction pointed her way, encouraging Stochastic terrorism threats in the media from those pro Trump quarters to the Sussexes.
Encouraging people to vote through their foundation is a positive action. H&M have very intricate legal and security concerns and a rabid international press that takes anything they say as a means to abuse them for reasons entirely unrelated to the American elections. The recent THR article repeating the old bullying rubbish recently shows Murdoch actively funneling that British hate campaign negativity into more US media outlets through Penske. And that’s what’s visible. H&M have to navigate a lot of stuff the public aren’t even privy to.
That’s an excellent point regarding us not being privy to things, and one I always try to keep in mind. I just think about all of the information that we learned from the Oprah interview, the docu series, and Spare that we were completely unaware of. Meghan’s suicidal ideation, all the shenanigans in the background with their security, Tyler Perry’s involvement at all and helping them get established after leaving Canada, there’s so much that we didn’t know and this is people that come to a website that covers them with multiple articles daily. There’s so much of their lives that we aren’t privy to that they have to take into consideration that they really shouldn’t have to explain why they’re making decisions that they are making when their choices aren’t having a large scale negative impact on any of us but could have major detrimental life threatening changes for them. It’s not a joke that people are literally serving prison sentences right now for threatening their lives.
There’s a way to report those evangelical churches & other orgs (not Archewell obvs) stomping on the line keeping them tax-free & getting political:
https://www.irs.gov/charities-non-profits/irs-complaint-process-tax-exempt-organizations
Andromeda, thanks for the link. I mentioned that I knew that lots of people have already filed the form with the IRS to revoke the Heritage Foundation’s tax-exempt status. I think the Evangelical churches and any other organizations that have/are being political need to be reported, too.
I posted a link to Oprah’s event this evening and it got disappeared LMAO. Anyhooo, its gonna be an interesting watch. It’s a massive call to action and all the groups that had zoom-calls-for-Harris since July when she came on the ticket, will be a part of Oprah’s event.
FYI: Meghan has been a part of WinWithBlackWomen since she returned home in 2020 and the group, the original zoom-calls-for-Harris, will be a part of this evening’s program.
Check out Oprah’s new Youtube channel for details.
Can someone answer this question for me? Firstly, I’m not an American. Do you have to register for each election?
In my country you can go on the electoral roll once you are 18. Then you only have to change addresses when you move, like to another electorate. Otherwise you don’t have to reenroll for each election.
Here in California we don’t have to re-enroll as long as all the information is still correct unless you move to a different city or state etc. I’ve been registered to vote since I was 18 and have opted for mail-in ballots.
Generally you only have to register once. In my state kids can register to vote when they get their driver’s licenses even if they are not old enough to vote yet. So as soon as they turn 18, they are pre-registered and ready to go. There are a few states (red states, natch) that will deregister (purge) people who have not voted in a set number of consecutive general elections— the idea being that they may have moved or died, and if not they can re-register. People do not need to formally un-register if they move (or die) and some states have exploited that fact to put these purge policies in place (despite lack of evidence that any significant # of people are voting multiple times in multiple places).
Hi @Merely Me and @AC
Thanks for answering my question.
Harry and Meghan have two very young kids to raise-they get enough haters on a daily basis-this was the appropriate action to encouraging people to vote no matter which candidate they choose-emphasis is voting and it is a right of Americans to do so-most people say when questioned about celeb endorsements say it does not influence their voting choice-they did the right thing.
Yeah, sure. As if there could be any doubt that Meghan is not voting for Trump when he’s been saying everywhere that he would look at the derangers’ case to deport her husband lol.