The Sussexes are encouraging Americans to vote, but not endorsing any candidate

For weeks/months, the British media has been freaking out about what would happen if the Duchess of Sussex endorsed Kamala Harris for president. I have no doubt that Meghan is quietly supporting the Harris-Walz ticket, but at no point in 2020 or this year has she made any move to do a big, splashy endorsement or involve herself in any political campaign. In fact, British and American media have been connecting Kamala and Meghan endlessly, especially as they’ve tried to “Markle” VP Harris. Well, even though those salty people have repeatedly predicted that Meghan will “embark on a political career,” the big announcement from Archewell is that they want people to vote. That’s it.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, The Archewell Foundation team came together for a meaningful volunteer activity to support and empower our communities. Using Vote Forward’s impactful letter-writing tool, our team wrote personalized letters encouraging unregistered voters to take a crucial step: registering to vote. Voting is not just a right; it’s a fundamental way to influence the fate of our communities. At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world. By participating in initiatives like this, we aim to amplify the message that every voice matters. We invite you to join us in this important effort. To volunteer your time and write letters to potential voters, sign up at Vote Forward’s website. For those who wish to take immediate action, you can register to vote today by visiting Vote.gov. Together, let’s make sure every eligible voter is informed and empowered to participate in shaping America’s future.

[From Archewell]

“At The Archewell Foundation, we recognize that civic engagement, no matter one’s political party, is at the heart of a more just and equitable world.” LOL. Trying so hard to avoid controversy and “politics.” I get it though, Meghan would be and will be bashed no matter what she does or doesn’t do. I would actually be sort of upset with her if she went the entire election cycle without saying anything, so this is the compromise. Btw, Meghan knows that only party stands for “a more just and equitable world.” The other party wants to mainline hate, misogyny, inequality, racism and violence. You can go to Vote Forward here.