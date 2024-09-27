George Clooney & a Versace-clad Amal Clooney attended their Albie Awards

For several years now, George and Amal Clooney have been throwing a party “for justice” in New York. They call the party the Albie Awards, and it’s supposed to be a fundraiser/awards something or other associated with the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Last night was the annual awards show. Amal wore a slinky black gown by Versace (Donatella attended) and she had a fresh blowout. They both spoke to People Magazine about their marriage – today is their tenth wedding anniversary, and while there are persistent rumors about the state of their marriage, they put on a big show last night.
George told People: “I would support anything my wife is involved in. She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention.”
Amal adds, “He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight.”
Responding to the sweet comments from his wife, the actor jokingly tells PEOPLE, “I’m giving her money right now, you can’t see, right behind her back.”
The couple, whose 10th wedding anniversary is on Friday, Sept. 27, also shared their plans.
“I’m taking her somewhere tonight, but she doesn’t know where,” George tells PEOPLE.
Ah, jokes about paying his wife, how charming. Obviously, I’m still not over George’s skullduggery in recent months, starting with his NYT op-ed which, much like George, has aged like milk. He’s still being asked about it too – in Venice, he said that no one will remember what he did. Meanwhile, his sad little bro-movie with a credibly accused child abuser comes out today on streaming, after Apple pulled it from a wide theatrical release. Perhaps now would be the time for George to pass the torch to someone younger. We can have a mini-primary to find a replacement movie star who is younger and cooler.
Celebrity guests at the Albies event included: Leslie Bibb, Jimmy Fallon, Emily Blunt, Cate Blanchett, John Krasinski, Donatella Versace, Mark Ronson, John Oliver, Melinda Gates, Busy Philipps, Ariana DeBose, Shailene Woodley and more.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
He thinks no one will remember but he is very very wrong. There will be a lot of people who remember and will ask and it’s just what he deserves and more. I don’t wish him well.
I used to see his picture and think oh, George is great and he’s so attractive, etc., etc. Now I see his photo and go ugh, get out of here you buttwipe,
The way that I cannot stand this man anymore. When he disrespected Joe, he disrespected Kamala too, so fuck him. He really thinks that his wealth and whiteness covers and protects his Lebanese wife and his biracial babies. What a fool.
Shailene Woodley was there too huh? I cannot STAND that one either. These rich folks really do not care about us or ‘justice.’
I like this hair color better than the lighter streaks she had going and I’m a sucker for a velvet dress. I just think it’s funny how George believes no one will remember. People will remember. But obv, it’s not a big deal to the celeb world as a bunch of people came out.
Yes the hair color is better for sure. Her dress is very safe and predictable but pretty.
I mean, a certain group of people will remember but if you ask any rando on the street what they thought of Clooney’s Op-Ed they won’t have any idea what you’re talking about. I imagine that will be the same 20 years from now.
That’s true. But I think Clooney saw himself as having a certain gravitas within the political world and I’m not saying he still won’t have that. But there are people in that world who will remember. He’s gonna get a certain amount of side-eye and people will wonder how much he could be trusted. Bc he came across as a back-stabber. Will it matter much to his life? No. Or to the majority of people? No. But yeah, like you said, in certain circles, it won’t be forgotten.
I am done with Clooney.
His ego is out of control.
He thinks he can be a Kingmaker in politics.
I’d like to see some receipts on what all his talk has accomplished for US citizens, any Homeless, health care, food shelves. etc. been served by Clooney? No, IIRC.
His “hey look, George Clooney movie star” era is Over. As a lifelong Dem, he did JB/KH dirty. I won’t forget it.
What exactly is an award for Justice? Justice for who? How is that measured and by whom?
The award is named after Albie Sachs, a South African human rights lawyer who fought against apartheid. If anyone wants to know about him you can watch Harry and Meghan’s docuseries Live to Lead he’s featured in one of the episodes.
I love you Kasier!
And honestly. I really hope after this election which Kamala may still lose, that Clooney and other donors take a flying leap. I really wish the Democrats had pushed back on this nonsense. I know that Fetterman, Crockett, AOC, Sanders, etc. did, but it will forever stick in my craw at what they did. And they were all shocked that Biden pantsed them all to make sure that Kamala was the nominee. Someone on Twitter said today, can you imagine the media right now if that stupid open primary had happened? They would have been screaming about how Democrats were robbed of their choice and I am telling you, Black voters would not be showing up like we are now.
“And they were all shocked that Biden pantsed them all to make sure that Kamala was the nominee.”
I love this. Still giggling about pantsed.
He had the last laugh, and I love it for all of them!
Obviously I’m with others here who lost respect for him with his continued Brad association and the NYT Op Ed about Biden. But I will say she’s well respected in UK legal circles and considered legit. Now her family is very wealthy so she’s always had flexibility to pick and choose high profile cases even before meeting George because she didn’t have to grind out a living in law practice with regular cases. But UK barristers I know rate her work very highly.
Imma just ignore George.
Something nice about Amal – the hair is SO MUCH better. She has glorious hair. I like when she showcases it. I too am a sucker for a velvet dress. This dress was a good choice it’s a serious cause she brought the glamour but in a way that is appropriate and not look at meeeee.
Not so nice: she has a completely different face. She’s erased so much of her heritage. Before she had such a unique face. And it was beautiful. She is still beautiful – just more generic. Like if I saw her on the street I would think that lady sort of looks like Amal Clooney.
Very much agree, Side Eye. Just realized that she had a very excellent plastic surgeon, and that she looks the same but different. Couldn’t put my finger on it. She looks younger, and Clooney looks much older now.
Thanks Therese it was bugging me cause I was asking myself am I imagining this? She was so striking before. She is still gorgeous but I hate the Hollywood pressure to erase whatever is unique about a woman.
This statement- while there are persistent rumors about the state of their marriage – intrigued me. I have not seen or read anything about their marriage. What is being whispered?
You just know that Clooney thinks he is smarter and more important than he really is (a nepo actor). I’ve always thought he married Amal in hopes that HE will be seen as more intellectual just from proximity, but of course she still had to have the figure and looks of a celebrity.
I get the feeling that their twins are being raised by Nannie’s with little involvement of Clooney. He was on a late night show and was asked about his kids and what they were up to and he couldn’t come up with one believable anecdote about the twins. He was grasping and trying to find words to speak. I knew then he did not spend much time with his children. (I was surprised he didn’t have one prepared.)
George told People: “I would support anything my wife is involved in. She’s always on the right side of history,
Oh really George, so Amal Clooney publicly supporting perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt is her being in right side of history too, just like yourself? I hate hypocrites especially abuser enablers. How come you not invited your abuser buddy and his latest enabler young girlfriend whom Clooneys are sooo in love with ?
Now, what I find notable is that Clooney’s so-called BFF AkA BP wasn’t there. You would think he would have been invited this time if only for PR for their new movie.
And has he ever been invited there before? For such a supposedly great friendship, they haven’t been seen together in public very often in recent years. And probably not because brad values privacy.
But i also wondered why pitt wasn’t there. I guess they just finished this circus of promoting the movie.
No, but you would think with them trying to sell this great PR friendship Clooney would have just for the movie. You’re probably right. Clooney is done promoting so they can drop the act.
Lol, we know Pitt does not value privacy he would have his PR team running to the media.
Yes, that Amal, always on the right side of history supporting dictators and terrorist arms dealers that she’s related to. She’s such a humanitarian! Especially after George’s recent foray into trying to tank Biden/Harris, it seems like they are both a well matched pair.
What a good event, glad to see them there. Amal looks lovely and I really like the two of them together. I still think he was right about Biden and without public pressure, Kamala Harris would not be the candidate now and second Trump term would be far more likely than it is right now.
Are her teeth real?
Say what you want but George Clooney is aging like a fine wine. That man is still so very good looking.
She looks great. She is a very glamorous woman.
He is still handsome but definitely looks considerably older than she is.
His movie with 6 children abuser Brad Pitt has already flopped in its one week theater run , what’s disgusting is how hard Clooney and Amal are promoting perpetratorofdomesticviolenceBradPitt & his Temu Heidi Fleiss girlfriend. I never heard Clooney every compliment Angelina Jolie or her children when they were with pitt, unlike now its coming across as openly shady & degrading towards Angelina, just because Clooney and Pitt have same agency agent doesn’t mean he too had to humiliate Angelina because he’s simping after a perpetrator
Amal is cosplaying George’s aunt Rosemary in White Christmas. It looks like the exact same black velvet dress.
I just googled it and wow it was definitely a exact copy, right down to the ruffle strap. This was definitely done on purpose .