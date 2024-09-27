George Clooney & a Versace-clad Amal Clooney attended their Albie Awards

For several years now, George and Amal Clooney have been throwing a party “for justice” in New York. They call the party the Albie Awards, and it’s supposed to be a fundraiser/awards something or other associated with the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Last night was the annual awards show. Amal wore a slinky black gown by Versace (Donatella attended) and she had a fresh blowout. They both spoke to People Magazine about their marriage – today is their tenth wedding anniversary, and while there are persistent rumors about the state of their marriage, they put on a big show last night.

George told People: “I would support anything my wife is involved in. She’s always on the right side of history, and I’m always so proud to be in the same room with her no matter what and this is an event where we get to focus all the attention on the people who don’t get enough attention.”

Amal adds, “He’s an amazing advocate, and it just means so much to me to be able to do this work together and for him to help bring to life some of the stories that we’re telling tonight.”

Responding to the sweet comments from his wife, the actor jokingly tells PEOPLE, “I’m giving her money right now, you can’t see, right behind her back.”

The couple, whose 10th wedding anniversary is on Friday, Sept. 27, also shared their plans.

“I’m taking her somewhere tonight, but she doesn’t know where,” George tells PEOPLE.