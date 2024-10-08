Chris Pine: ‘I don’t have kids, but I have a dog and I’m in love with my dog’

Chris Pine is currently promoting his… children’s book?? Did y’all know that he wrote a children’s book? It’s called When Digz the Dog Met Zurl the Squirrel. It’s worth noting that Pine actually has a BA in English from UC Berkeley. Like, the man loves to write and he’s reportedly a huge reader. It just feels like Pine’s career is a lot weirder than it should be. He should be a full-fledged movie star with tons of A-list films on his CV. I get that he’s quirky and maybe he prefers smaller films, but still. I never would have thought that a guy who looks like Chris Pine would turn to writing children’s books. Anyway, that’s why he covered last weekend’s issue of Parade Magazine. Some highlights from Parade:
On starting his acting career: “I had blinders on once I realized after college that acting was what I was going to do. I had no room for doubt; I was just going to do it. It’s odd that I never thought about a world where it wasn’t going to work out. And I really didn’t f–k around in my 20s. There wasn’t a lot of going to parties and having a good time. I was like, I’ll do it.
On his first onscreen credit as a patient on the TV show, ER: “I think I was “drunk fraternity boy.” I might have had a name. There was something very romantic about the Warner Bros. studio in Los Angeles. On the ER soundstage they built this huge emergency room where the cameras are following characters going in and out. It’s exciting when you’re a young actor and you’re going to work with Maura Tierney and Sally Field.
On being on camera: “It took me a long time not to be self-conscious and terrified. I don’t know if there’s any acting school that can really prepare you for the permutations of set life. It’s a really bizarre thing to do.
A career highlight: “The first day on set for the first Star Trek movie. It was my first humongous movie, and we were on a soundstage on the Paramount lot. I come from a Hollywood family, so to be on a soundstage on a Hollywood lot was like everything that I dreamed about. Being on the ridge and looking out was definitely an out-of-body moment.
On why he wrote this book (during the pandemic): “I don’t have kids, but I have a dog and I’m in love with my dog. And I do have a deep love for stories, for literature and for books I grew up with. My mother and father would tell me stories before going to bed. And obviously I’m an actor, and I’ve written and directed and produced, so storytelling is kind of in my blood.”
On the message of his book: “What if the frustration and the anger that these two animals seem to have toward one another comes from a place of their own vulnerability and their own sense of being deficient? Why is a bully a bully? Probably because something happened to the bully, and maybe if you understood what happened to the bully, you can repair relationships and move on with love.
On his car collection: “I have an obsession with European cars of the mid-20th century. A Tesla is like the world’s largest iPad. It’s more romantic to get in a car that you’re not sure is going to start or it takes 10 minutes to warm up before you drive it.
“A Tesla is like the world’s largest iPad.” Seriously. And the Cybertruck is hideous and dangerous at every level. I also love mid-century cars, but even more than that, I love American metal from the ‘60s and ‘70s. There’s a very real nostalgia and modern need for things which are not “smart,” which do not operate through a phone or ipad or through the internet. “Dumb” refrigerators or HVAC or cars are making a comeback. As for writing this book during the pandemic… that’s sort of cool. It was probably his little project to keep himself sane. I wonder if he’ll do it as a series if the book is successful.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Cover courtesy of Parade.
He also knows how to cook. I saw an interview with the him where he describes the way he makes pasta and it made me hungry for the past and him.
I really need another Star Trek. I know the cast is older but so what…just give it to me already.
The best Chris.
I remember an interview a few years ago now where he talked very sweetly about spending time with his new nephew, and I wonder if that helped inspire him to write for kids. But I also love that he’s not leaning on that (like: oh I’m an uncle so I know); children’s literature should be written by anyone with great ideas and talent.
I totally get what Chris means about cars. My Jeep is a manual transmission and has rolldown windows. Very basic. That is all I want and need. I learned how to drive with that type of vehicle decades ago. I love the simplicity of it.
I think career-wise he’s pretty similar to Jude Law: got pushed to be a leading man in sort of heartthrob roles early on, but is a genuinely phenomenal actor and really shines in smaller films. He’s great.
He is impossibly gorgeous. Damn. I love the way he talks about his dog. I’ll probably get ripped apart for saying this, but I parent a human (who arrived after my first rescue dog). The first time I ever felt like “I can’t die out there today and have to return safely” was when I left my dog home alone for the first time. I kept thinking, if I get hit by a drunk driver and don’t make it back home, my dog will never understand what happened.
It was this very real thing of Ok I have to stay alive now and outlive this dog. And I feel that way about every dog I have had since. I know parenting a human is different but some of those feelings – the pressure to stay alive, to get it right, to not damage this soul, to feel joy when they feel joy, is the same. So I get it. I’m in love with my dog, and I was in love with every dog I ever had, especially my black Lab who lived to be almost 16 (rescued at age 8). Truth is I love my dog more than 98% of humans.
He really is the very best Chris. And it’s not close.