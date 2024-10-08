Melania Trump is a 2020 election denier, thinks mail-in ballots are fishy

Is Melania Trump’s book promotion getting wider attention outside of the conservative-media bubble? I think she is, although she absolutely would have gotten more attention if she released this stupid memoir months ago and not in the last weeks of an election where her unhinged husband is trying to end democracy. Speaking of, Melania includes a section about the 2020 election in her book. Would you believe that this Birther-conspiracy a–hole also believes that the 2020 election was “stolen” from her husband? Yeah, that sounds about right.
Melania Trump is fully on board with her husband’s 2020 election denial, her new memoir reveals. The famously taciturn wife of former President Donald Trump rarely opines about politics. But in her book, Melania, scheduled to be released Tuesday, the former first lady suggests the 2020 election was stolen.
Looking back on her husband’s last presidential campaign, Melania writes that she was optimistic about his chances, “but the media, Big Tech, and the deep state were all determined to prevent Donald’s re-election, by any means necessary. With all these enemies aligned, I worried the election would be unfair,” she recalls.
On election night, she writes, she and her son Barron watched returns roll in from her room in the White House. Her husband would pop in between phone calls. Things seemed to be going well—until Fox News projected that Joe Biden would win Arizona.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Melania writes. “How could they call it so early before all the votes were counted? It was another sign that this was not a normal election.”
That call enflamed the right, with Trump’s team insisting it was grossly premature. Fox expressed confidence in its projection, which turned out to be correct. But that wasn’t the only news that raised red flags for the first lady, according to her book, a copy of which was reviewed by the Daily Beast ahead of publication.
“Soon, the media reported that due to the way different states counted mail-in ballots and the various mail-in deadlines, the results would not be clear for several days,” she recounts. “At this point, everything was called into question for me.”
Her views expressed in the book are in line with the MAGA mantra that a combination of voter fraud, rigged voting machines and Democratic malfeasance stole a presidential term that was rightfully his. These claims have been repeatedly disproven. But not to Melania. She sides with Trump supporters who don’t buy that clear evidence.
“Many Americans still have doubts about the election to this day,” she writes. “I am not the only person who questions the results.” She recalls the tumultuous days after the election “with suspicious voting activity being reported all across the country.” While it’s true that there were some potential cases of voter fraud in battleground states, those numbered just a few hundred, according to an AP News review—too few to actually swing the election.
The most notable instances of voter fraud and election malfeasance came from MAGA Republicans like Arizonan Loraine Pellegrino (convicted in fake-elector scheme), Colorado county clerk Tina Peters (just sentenced to nine years in prison), and everyone involved in the catastrophe in Georgia, which is still being prosecuted and adjudicated. Not to mention, Melania’s husband incited a deadly insurrection to overturn the results of a free and fair election. This bitch is dumb as hell, as are all people crying about mail-in ballots.
She never said anything even remotely intelligent. Why start now?
Also, she should learn about the US election process, and even check out those 60+ cases that proved that her sugar daddy/hubby lost.
All of this @Mil, I never liked her, and when she (someone with an Einstein visa—that I don’t get) dared to question Obama’s birth certificate and question his citizenship. When she went to the border to visit children that her husband had put in cages with a jacket that said, “I don’t really care, do you?”. She can have several seats; I look at her like I do her husband.
I care deeply that this creature go away, far away, and that I never have to see her again. Grifters be grifting, liars be lying, and I am so very tired of them.
I think the timing of this is intentional. The Trump campaign is pulling out all the stops into seeding the idea the 2024 election has already been “stolen” from Trump so this is just another avenue for them to put that out there. I think I read that she’s also blaming democrats rhetoric for the assassination attempts (especially ironic considering the even bigger escalation of violent rhetoric even over the weekend).
FYI WV Republicans introduced a resolution not to recognize the election of a democrat as POTUS if they think anything “suspicious” went down during the election, if the republican candidate is assassinated or injured during an assassination attempt or incarcerated. I fully expect other GOP lead states to introduce similar legislation to reject the election as fraudulent as well
Eurotrash says what?
She’s probably contractually obligated to say whatever is politically advantageous for her husband. I.e. that pre-nup she re-negotiated when he became president.
Hubby always says she’s a Soviet-era honeypot lol
LOL! He’s not wrong!
I don’t care, do you?
She wants to make sure the Trump gravy train keeps pouring so she holds her nose and spews MAGA talking points. We’ve got news for you Melanoma…the gravy train is going to come to a hard stop when your husband is in an orange jump suit (to match his skin) behind bars (not gold). Better get your jump-off nailed down.
This is a woman who demanded on tv that Obama show his birth certificate. She’s not holding her nose she truly believes these conspiracies and is just as bad as her husband.
Thanks for the input, Mel. When we’re looking for election advice from cut-rate call girls, we’ll let you know.
In the late 90’s, early 2000’s there were a lot of young eastern European and Russian ‘models’ coming to Manhattan and quickly acquiring much older sugar daddies. You’d see them in expensive bars and restaurants looking for men, and being taken shopping in Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue boutiques by their much older boyfriends – usually men old enough to be their grandfathers. I guess it was better than living in the former Soviet block back then. Sure worked out for Melania.
I wonder, how does that match-up with her “Einstein visa”?
Her pretending to be a model has always cracked me up. And she’s still mad that after NBC called in a favor to get her a Vogue cover, Anna Wintour only gave her the February issue & obscured her face with a veil.
She was going on and on about how the government shouldn’t have a say with what women do with their bodies. Kimmel showed that Fox interview and ended it with “I’m Kamala Harris and I approve this message.” *Chefs kiss*
She’s a racist plagiarist who has benefited from her trash husband, and she’s not interested in letting that cash cow go yet.
Can we deport her and Elon Musk already? And then build a wall to prevent them from coming back?
Maya Angelou said when someone shows you how they are believe them the first time. Some people need to let go of the fantasy that she’s really not as bad as Trump and that she’s going to divorce him. She’s a terrible person.
Grifting. This book is meant to put cash in Melania’s bank account. This book is meant to obscure what’s happening with Project 2025—October was chosen on purpose. And this book is dog whistling to MAGA adherents.
Listen up, according to my relatives, my Trump relatives have overcome some of their dislike of mail-in and early voting. My mom was gobsmacked that my MAGA relatives are all of a sudden onboard with this. Melania is a bit out of step there.
Melania is a lot of things but dumb isn’t one of them. She is a carbon copy of her racist husband. I remember her co-signing her husband’s birther BS on the View. She too is on long con and grift. The woman is trash and I will be happy if I never hear from her again. That whole family needs to go by way of Kushner’s. Go spend your ill gotten gains in Palm Beach and go away. Here’s to hoping the hurricanes destroy your homes.
Was that the first time she ever watched an election? All the media outlets call states before they are fully counted. Like…all the time. That’s why they’re called predictions, and it’s based on the data they have coming in.
If Candidate A is ahead by 20k and there’s only 10k left to count, Candidate B can’t win.
I look forward to never seeing her again someday too.
Exactly! I’m out here in Hawaii, and we’re still voting when they call the election. It’s irritating!
Like anyone gives a rip what this woman thinks?
Who cares what this stupid “B” thinks or says except the MAGA idiots. I was going to say she’s protecting her bottom line but I don’t think she’s that smart.
I agree, I don’t think she’s that smart either. How wise was it to lie about being able to speak so many languages? She’s barely more than an unwilling trophy wife with a Birkin obsession.
Everything about this family is grotesque. Time for them all to go away & stay away.
I’m confused. I thought immigrants were not wanted and sure shouldn’t be listened to. What’s wrong with this picture?