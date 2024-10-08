Melania Trump is a 2020 election denier, thinks mail-in ballots are fishy

Is Melania Trump’s book promotion getting wider attention outside of the conservative-media bubble? I think she is, although she absolutely would have gotten more attention if she released this stupid memoir months ago and not in the last weeks of an election where her unhinged husband is trying to end democracy. Speaking of, Melania includes a section about the 2020 election in her book. Would you believe that this Birther-conspiracy a–hole also believes that the 2020 election was “stolen” from her husband? Yeah, that sounds about right.

Melania Trump is fully on board with her husband’s 2020 election denial, her new memoir reveals. The famously taciturn wife of former President Donald Trump rarely opines about politics. But in her book, Melania, scheduled to be released Tuesday, the former first lady suggests the 2020 election was stolen.

Looking back on her husband’s last presidential campaign, Melania writes that she was optimistic about his chances, “but the media, Big Tech, and the deep state were all determined to prevent Donald’s re-election, by any means necessary. With all these enemies aligned, I worried the election would be unfair,” she recalls.

On election night, she writes, she and her son Barron watched returns roll in from her room in the White House. Her husband would pop in between phone calls. Things seemed to be going well—until Fox News projected that Joe Biden would win Arizona.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Melania writes. “How could they call it so early before all the votes were counted? It was another sign that this was not a normal election.”

That call enflamed the right, with Trump’s team insisting it was grossly premature. Fox expressed confidence in its projection, which turned out to be correct. But that wasn’t the only news that raised red flags for the first lady, according to her book, a copy of which was reviewed by the Daily Beast ahead of publication.

“Soon, the media reported that due to the way different states counted mail-in ballots and the various mail-in deadlines, the results would not be clear for several days,” she recounts. “At this point, everything was called into question for me.”

Her views expressed in the book are in line with the MAGA mantra that a combination of voter fraud, rigged voting machines and Democratic malfeasance stole a presidential term that was rightfully his. These claims have been repeatedly disproven. But not to Melania. She sides with Trump supporters who don’t buy that clear evidence.

“Many Americans still have doubts about the election to this day,” she writes. “I am not the only person who questions the results.” She recalls the tumultuous days after the election “with suspicious voting activity being reported all across the country.” While it’s true that there were some potential cases of voter fraud in battleground states, those numbered just a few hundred, according to an AP News review—too few to actually swing the election.

[From The Daily Beast]

The most notable instances of voter fraud and election malfeasance came from MAGA Republicans like Arizonan Loraine Pellegrino (convicted in fake-elector scheme), Colorado county clerk Tina Peters (just sentenced to nine years in prison), and everyone involved in the catastrophe in Georgia, which is still being prosecuted and adjudicated. Not to mention, Melania’s husband incited a deadly insurrection to overturn the results of a free and fair election. This bitch is dumb as hell, as are all people crying about mail-in ballots.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

27 Responses to “Melania Trump is a 2020 election denier, thinks mail-in ballots are fishy”

  1. Mil says:
    October 8, 2024 at 9:46 am

    She never said anything even remotely intelligent. Why start now?
    Also, she should learn about the US election process, and even check out those 60+ cases that proved that her sugar daddy/hubby lost.

    Reply
  2. olliesmom says:
    October 8, 2024 at 9:49 am

    Eurotrash says what?

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      October 8, 2024 at 10:27 am

      She’s probably contractually obligated to say whatever is politically advantageous for her husband. I.e. that pre-nup she re-negotiated when he became president.

      Reply
  3. Nicki says:
    October 8, 2024 at 9:51 am

    Hubby always says she’s a Soviet-era honeypot lol

    Reply
  4. Scarlett says:
    October 8, 2024 at 9:52 am

    I don’t care, do you?

    Reply
  5. Jaded says:
    October 8, 2024 at 9:54 am

    She wants to make sure the Trump gravy train keeps pouring so she holds her nose and spews MAGA talking points. We’ve got news for you Melanoma…the gravy train is going to come to a hard stop when your husband is in an orange jump suit (to match his skin) behind bars (not gold). Better get your jump-off nailed down.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      October 8, 2024 at 9:59 am

      This is a woman who demanded on tv that Obama show his birth certificate. She’s not holding her nose she truly believes these conspiracies and is just as bad as her husband.

      Reply
  6. Miranda says:
    October 8, 2024 at 9:56 am

    Thanks for the input, Mel. When we’re looking for election advice from cut-rate call girls, we’ll let you know.

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      October 8, 2024 at 10:36 am

      In the late 90’s, early 2000’s there were a lot of young eastern European and Russian ‘models’ coming to Manhattan and quickly acquiring much older sugar daddies. You’d see them in expensive bars and restaurants looking for men, and being taken shopping in Fifth Avenue and Madison Avenue boutiques by their much older boyfriends – usually men old enough to be their grandfathers. I guess it was better than living in the former Soviet block back then. Sure worked out for Melania.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        October 8, 2024 at 10:57 am

        I wonder, how does that match-up with her “Einstein visa”?

      • Lizzie Bathory says:
        October 8, 2024 at 11:36 am

        Her pretending to be a model has always cracked me up. And she’s still mad that after NBC called in a favor to get her a Vogue cover, Anna Wintour only gave her the February issue & obscured her face with a veil.

  7. girl_ninja says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:00 am

    She was going on and on about how the government shouldn’t have a say with what women do with their bodies. Kimmel showed that Fox interview and ended it with “I’m Kamala Harris and I approve this message.” *Chefs kiss*

    She’s a racist plagiarist who has benefited from her trash husband, and she’s not interested in letting that cash cow go yet.

    Reply
  8. Mirelle says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:01 am

    Can we deport her and Elon Musk already? And then build a wall to prevent them from coming back?

    Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:07 am

    Maya Angelou said when someone shows you how they are believe them the first time. Some people need to let go of the fantasy that she’s really not as bad as Trump and that she’s going to divorce him. She’s a terrible person.

    Reply
  10. ML says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:08 am

    Grifting. This book is meant to put cash in Melania’s bank account. This book is meant to obscure what’s happening with Project 2025—October was chosen on purpose. And this book is dog whistling to MAGA adherents.

    Listen up, according to my relatives, my Trump relatives have overcome some of their dislike of mail-in and early voting. My mom was gobsmacked that my MAGA relatives are all of a sudden onboard with this. Melania is a bit out of step there.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:09 am

    Melania is a lot of things but dumb isn’t one of them. She is a carbon copy of her racist husband. I remember her co-signing her husband’s birther BS on the View. She too is on long con and grift. The woman is trash and I will be happy if I never hear from her again. That whole family needs to go by way of Kushner’s. Go spend your ill gotten gains in Palm Beach and go away. Here’s to hoping the hurricanes destroy your homes.

    Reply
  12. lucy2 says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:10 am

    Was that the first time she ever watched an election? All the media outlets call states before they are fully counted. Like…all the time. That’s why they’re called predictions, and it’s based on the data they have coming in.
    If Candidate A is ahead by 20k and there’s only 10k left to count, Candidate B can’t win.

    I look forward to never seeing her again someday too.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 8, 2024 at 12:27 pm

      Exactly! I’m out here in Hawaii, and we’re still voting when they call the election. It’s irritating!

      Reply
  13. kelleybelle says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:34 am

    Like anyone gives a rip what this woman thinks?

    Reply
  14. Tashiro says:
    October 8, 2024 at 10:48 am

    Who cares what this stupid “B” thinks or says except the MAGA idiots. I was going to say she’s protecting her bottom line but I don’t think she’s that smart.

    Reply
    • kelleybelle says:
      October 8, 2024 at 11:01 am

      I agree, I don’t think she’s that smart either. How wise was it to lie about being able to speak so many languages? She’s barely more than an unwilling trophy wife with a Birkin obsession.

      Reply
  15. Lolalola3 says:
    October 8, 2024 at 12:29 pm

    Everything about this family is grotesque. Time for them all to go away & stay away.

    Reply
  16. Saucy&Sassy says:
    October 8, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    I’m confused. I thought immigrants were not wanted and sure shouldn’t be listened to. What’s wrong with this picture?

    Reply

