“Jessica Simpson hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring lately” links

Something to keep your eye on: Jessica Simpson isn’t wearing her wedding ring and her husband has been missing from her socials for a while. [LaineyGossip]

Georgia’s Supreme Court reinstated the state’s deadly abortion ban. [Jezebel]

Rachel Sennott appeared on In Your Dreams. [OMG Blog]

Cissy Houston has passed away. [Hollywood Life]

Why are Republicans obsessed with raw milk these days? [Pajiba]

Sarah Paulson wore The Row. [RCFA]

Who’s your “hear me out” crush? [Buzzfeed]

Mega Millions is raising their ticket price next year.[JustJared]

Timothee Chalamet is filming all over New York. [Socialite Life]

Bob’s Big Boy got a Halloween makeover. [Seriously OMG]