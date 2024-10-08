“Jessica Simpson hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring lately” links

Something to keep your eye on: Jessica Simpson isn’t wearing her wedding ring and her husband has been missing from her socials for a while. [LaineyGossip]
You know who else isn’t wearing a wedding ring? Bianca Censori. Man, I hope she didn’t sign an NDA.
Is JS getting ready be a Housewife? I almost didn’t even recognize her in the header pic.
Yeah…she was always so naturally-pretty so this is just sad AF. I’m right around her age and it is so tempting to dabble a bit in PS to stave off the aging. But then I see women like Jessica and I remember that too much PS just makes everyone look older and harsher.
Don’t do it! I’m slightly older, and I get the temptation, but I use a nuface daily, get collagen facials, and follow a skin care routine. I have to accept that my lips will never be as plump as they once were, but a good lip gloss works wonders. Think of all the fabulous women who give off a youthful glow because they stay active rather than injected.
Something to look out for…getting hit in the head as you walk by her big ass lips! Wow. Sad.
She doesn’t look that different to me. She would only do Housewives if she was bored because she is loaded.
What Jill means by that remark is, “I think Jessica Simpson looks terrible and it’s my duty to comment on it.”
If I remember right, she made comments a few years ago that reacquiring a majority stake in her Jessica Simpson fashion brand took nearly all her money. Either way, I hope she has something fun in the works and we see more of her.
It is jarring to see someone’s face altered so drastically. @girlninja, you might not see it and that’s fine, and @Elisabeth, she’s a celebrity living by choice in the public eye. This is a celebrity website, so it’s perfectly legitimate to comment when someone has obviously pumped themselves full of fillers. I would never comment on someone’s natural looks or natural aging (the way some commenters here comment disparagingly on Kate Middleton’s body shape, for example), but I think different “rules” apply to obvious plastic surgery or fillers. It’s absolutely necessary for women to push back against the notion that it is “normal” to do this to your face.
@ Elisabeth — I would not have recognized her, in part because plastic surgery has a way of making everyone look the same. She could be Kim something (sorry, I don’t watch those shows so I don’t know her name) from one of the real housewives shows or just one of the B-listers who wants to look like Jessica. I also find it incredibly sad to see her recently. She has lost a tremendous amount of weight and looks unsteady in public. As someone else pointed out, she makes her living in the public eye, but she has done more than that — she made tons of money losing weight and shilling for a weight loss program. All of that has to be terrible for her sense of worth.
@Summer Obviously, she has done shit to her face, no one is disputing that. I said that she didn’t look THAT different. I can still recognize her as Jessica Simpson. The original comment stated that she didn’t even recognize her. Kate gets criticized for shit she’s done to her face AND for the shitty way she has treated her bi-racial Black sister-in-law. The two women are not the same in full context.
@girlninja, I wasn’t taking issue with what you said. My response was more to Jill who seemed to be scolding the original commenter for commenting on Jessica’s face, and I think commenting on Jessica’s face is legitimate and even important in a time when beauty standards for women are becoming more and more distorted. My reference to Kate was simply as an example that I think commenting on something someone can’t help (like their body shape, looking older etc.) is not cool, but when obvious fillers and plastic surgery are involved, I think rude comments are “fair game.”
Andy Samberg is my Hear Me Out. I lust after that man.
WORD.
No argument from me! In a similar vein, I’ll also say Seth Meyers.
I have two “Hear Me Outs” – 1) Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear among many others and 2) John Hawkes (Perfect Storm etc…) I just love them both and find them so uniquely handsome.
OMG yes to John Hawkes! There’s just something about him that I’ve always found really sexy. His beautiful blue eyes don’t hurt, either.
Big yes on Ebon! He’s not even supposed to be desirable on the Bear and still manages to be, which is how tasty he truly is.
I saw Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a clip from the recent Emmys & damn! He cleans up well! Love his voice, too.
If magas get sick drinking raw milk, then so be it.
I think it’s fair to go after them if they give it to their kids and their kids get sick. That’s irresponsible parenting like feeding a baby honey.
As for any MAGA adults who insist on knocking back raw milk, be my guest. You know what can happen without pasteurization, this is totally on you.
I’m not sure, and I haven’t checked Project 2025 on this, but I suspect MAGAs are going for raw milk because something something government interference in the marketplace by requiring pasteurization, or maybe it’s individual choice? They probably want to do away with the USDA entirely, at the very least the part that’s concerned with food safety.
My Hear Me Out: Tim Curry in a corset. 100%
Maybe it’s a genx thing, but I feel like Tim Curry in a corset is a given and not a hear me out. Same for Jeff Goldblum (in any form). I had some weird hear-me-outs back in the day, but now I can’t think of any.
No, I am with you, and like the woman in the article, Tim Curry was my sexual awakening. Super common for GenX, Kids! Jeff Goldblum too, but I think the youths are onto him because of Marvel.
Tim was not my awakening, in fact, I didn’t see Rocky until I was an older teen. He became that for me when I hit about 25 or 26.
Jeff Goldblum doesn’t do it for me, but I get it. He’s got that something, just not my something. My girlfriend however would run me over, twice, to get to him 😂
I first saw RHPS early in high school, but I can’t say Tim Curry was my sexual awakening because I first saw Labyrinth in junior high. RHPS did kinda drove it home, though.
I’ve been a fan of Jeff Goldblum all the way back to Earth Girls are Easy, but I didn’t fall for him hard until Independence Day. He’s aged like a fine wine since then, IMHO.
OMG, I forgot about David Bowie in Labyrinth. Total sexpot.
oh yeah
Oh yes.
🎶Don’t get strung out by the way that I look
Don’t judge a book by its cover
I’m not much of a man by the light of day
But by night I’m one hell of a lover🎵
My hear-me-out would be a young Christopher Walken.
My givens are the most handsome brothers in cinematic history, Denzel and Keanu.
You mentioned Christopher Walken (and I can totally see that!) and that put me on a tangent where I remembered Anthony Perkins (Norman Bates, for the young people). Hear me out, but that man was 🔥 way back then.
I’m a bit miffed that Dave Gahan is considered controversial. My major 8th grade crush, hmph.
Just jumping in to agree that Dave Gahan is not controversial. There were so many hot eye-linered dudes back then, he wasn’t high on my list, but then I went to a DM show about 6 years ago with some girlfriends and we were all fanning ourselves. Dude has got it still, so pretty sure he always had it.
Christopher Walken is cracking me up, though. That is a classic hear me out. It’s not at all about looks with him, but dayum I bet he’d be crazy to hang out with.
Y’all, I saw Al Pacino in The Godfather when I was in mid-high, so mid-teen years. So beautiful!! Not a hear me out at all, I think he’s a given. (Then, he’s a Sicilian garden gnome now.)
She looks terrible! Wow
My “hear me out” is William Fichtner. One of the greatest “hey, it’s that guy” character actors. Plus he just oozes charisma and charm.
I agree!! Seemed like he was in everything in the 90s.
Just looked him up & first thought was, ‘oh that guy’! Ha! Yeah, I like him in everything.
Hear me out: Had a thing for Adam Driver when he was on Girls. I was kinda alone in those days.
My hear me outs are Tim Roth and Michael Palin at any point in his career.
I’ve never met anyone else who has a crush on Tim Roth!
Hard yes to Tim Roth. Yum.