“Jessica Simpson hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring lately” links
  • October 08, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Something to keep your eye on: Jessica Simpson isn’t wearing her wedding ring and her husband has been missing from her socials for a while. [LaineyGossip]
Georgia’s Supreme Court reinstated the state’s deadly abortion ban. [Jezebel]
Rachel Sennott appeared on In Your Dreams. [OMG Blog]
Cissy Houston has passed away. [Hollywood Life]
Why are Republicans obsessed with raw milk these days? [Pajiba]
Sarah Paulson wore The Row. [RCFA]
Who’s your “hear me out” crush? [Buzzfeed]
Mega Millions is raising their ticket price next year.[JustJared]
Timothee Chalamet is filming all over New York. [Socialite Life]
Bob’s Big Boy got a Halloween makeover. [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

41 Responses to ““Jessica Simpson hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring lately” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    October 8, 2024 at 12:35 pm

    You know who else isn’t wearing a wedding ring? Bianca Censori. Man, I hope she didn’t sign an NDA.

    Reply
  2. Jill says:
    October 8, 2024 at 12:38 pm

    Is JS getting ready be a Housewife? I almost didn’t even recognize her in the header pic.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      October 8, 2024 at 12:41 pm

      Yeah…she was always so naturally-pretty so this is just sad AF. I’m right around her age and it is so tempting to dabble a bit in PS to stave off the aging. But then I see women like Jessica and I remember that too much PS just makes everyone look older and harsher.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        October 8, 2024 at 12:55 pm

        Don’t do it! I’m slightly older, and I get the temptation, but I use a nuface daily, get collagen facials, and follow a skin care routine. I have to accept that my lips will never be as plump as they once were, but a good lip gloss works wonders. Think of all the fabulous women who give off a youthful glow because they stay active rather than injected.

      • Grace says:
        October 8, 2024 at 5:02 pm

        Something to look out for…getting hit in the head as you walk by her big ass lips! Wow. Sad.

    • girl_ninja says:
      October 8, 2024 at 12:42 pm

      She doesn’t look that different to me. She would only do Housewives if she was bored because she is loaded.

      Reply
      • Elisabeth says:
        October 8, 2024 at 12:59 pm

        What Jill means by that remark is, “I think Jessica Simpson looks terrible and it’s my duty to comment on it.”

      • Kateee says:
        October 8, 2024 at 2:06 pm

        If I remember right, she made comments a few years ago that reacquiring a majority stake in her Jessica Simpson fashion brand took nearly all her money. Either way, I hope she has something fun in the works and we see more of her.

      • Summer says:
        October 8, 2024 at 4:06 pm

        It is jarring to see someone’s face altered so drastically. @girlninja, you might not see it and that’s fine, and @Elisabeth, she’s a celebrity living by choice in the public eye. This is a celebrity website, so it’s perfectly legitimate to comment when someone has obviously pumped themselves full of fillers. I would never comment on someone’s natural looks or natural aging (the way some commenters here comment disparagingly on Kate Middleton’s body shape, for example), but I think different “rules” apply to obvious plastic surgery or fillers. It’s absolutely necessary for women to push back against the notion that it is “normal” to do this to your face.

      • Josephine says:
        October 8, 2024 at 5:10 pm

        @ Elisabeth — I would not have recognized her, in part because plastic surgery has a way of making everyone look the same. She could be Kim something (sorry, I don’t watch those shows so I don’t know her name) from one of the real housewives shows or just one of the B-listers who wants to look like Jessica. I also find it incredibly sad to see her recently. She has lost a tremendous amount of weight and looks unsteady in public. As someone else pointed out, she makes her living in the public eye, but she has done more than that — she made tons of money losing weight and shilling for a weight loss program. All of that has to be terrible for her sense of worth.

    • girl_ninja says:
      October 8, 2024 at 4:24 pm

      @Summer Obviously, she has done shit to her face, no one is disputing that. I said that she didn’t look THAT different. I can still recognize her as Jessica Simpson. The original comment stated that she didn’t even recognize her. Kate gets criticized for shit she’s done to her face AND for the shitty way she has treated her bi-racial Black sister-in-law. The two women are not the same in full context.

      Reply
      • Summer says:
        October 8, 2024 at 5:24 pm

        @girlninja, I wasn’t taking issue with what you said. My response was more to Jill who seemed to be scolding the original commenter for commenting on Jessica’s face, and I think commenting on Jessica’s face is legitimate and even important in a time when beauty standards for women are becoming more and more distorted. My reference to Kate was simply as an example that I think commenting on something someone can’t help (like their body shape, looking older etc.) is not cool, but when obvious fillers and plastic surgery are involved, I think rude comments are “fair game.”

  3. Lucía says:
    October 8, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Andy Samberg is my Hear Me Out. I lust after that man.

    Reply
  4. Colleen says:
    October 8, 2024 at 12:45 pm

    I have two “Hear Me Outs” – 1) Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear among many others and 2) John Hawkes (Perfect Storm etc…) I just love them both and find them so uniquely handsome.

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      October 8, 2024 at 1:05 pm

      OMG yes to John Hawkes! There’s just something about him that I’ve always found really sexy. His beautiful blue eyes don’t hurt, either.

      Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      October 8, 2024 at 1:31 pm

      Big yes on Ebon! He’s not even supposed to be desirable on the Bear and still manages to be, which is how tasty he truly is.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 8, 2024 at 7:50 pm

      I saw Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a clip from the recent Emmys & damn! He cleans up well! Love his voice, too.

      Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    October 8, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    If magas get sick drinking raw milk, then so be it.

    Reply
    • ML says:
      October 8, 2024 at 3:18 pm

      I think it’s fair to go after them if they give it to their kids and their kids get sick. That’s irresponsible parenting like feeding a baby honey.
      As for any MAGA adults who insist on knocking back raw milk, be my guest. You know what can happen without pasteurization, this is totally on you.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      October 8, 2024 at 7:51 pm

      I’m not sure, and I haven’t checked Project 2025 on this, but I suspect MAGAs are going for raw milk because something something government interference in the marketplace by requiring pasteurization, or maybe it’s individual choice? They probably want to do away with the USDA entirely, at the very least the part that’s concerned with food safety.

      Reply
  6. Eden75 says:
    October 8, 2024 at 1:27 pm

    My Hear Me Out: Tim Curry in a corset. 100%

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      October 8, 2024 at 1:48 pm

      Maybe it’s a genx thing, but I feel like Tim Curry in a corset is a given and not a hear me out. Same for Jeff Goldblum (in any form). I had some weird hear-me-outs back in the day, but now I can’t think of any.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        October 8, 2024 at 3:26 pm

        No, I am with you, and like the woman in the article, Tim Curry was my sexual awakening. Super common for GenX, Kids! Jeff Goldblum too, but I think the youths are onto him because of Marvel.

      • Eden75 says:
        October 8, 2024 at 4:09 pm

        Tim was not my awakening, in fact, I didn’t see Rocky until I was an older teen. He became that for me when I hit about 25 or 26.

        Jeff Goldblum doesn’t do it for me, but I get it. He’s got that something, just not my something. My girlfriend however would run me over, twice, to get to him 😂

      • mightymolly says:
        October 8, 2024 at 5:42 pm

        I first saw RHPS early in high school, but I can’t say Tim Curry was my sexual awakening because I first saw Labyrinth in junior high. RHPS did kinda drove it home, though.

        I’ve been a fan of Jeff Goldblum all the way back to Earth Girls are Easy, but I didn’t fall for him hard until Independence Day. He’s aged like a fine wine since then, IMHO.

      • Christine says:
        October 8, 2024 at 6:38 pm

        OMG, I forgot about David Bowie in Labyrinth. Total sexpot.

    • huckle says:
      October 8, 2024 at 2:21 pm

      oh yeah

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      October 8, 2024 at 2:30 pm

      Oh yes.

      🎶Don’t get strung out by the way that I look
      Don’t judge a book by its cover
      I’m not much of a man by the light of day
      But by night I’m one hell of a lover🎵

      My hear-me-out would be a young Christopher Walken.

      My givens are the most handsome brothers in cinematic history, Denzel and Keanu.

      Reply
      • IFoxi says:
        October 8, 2024 at 4:24 pm

        You mentioned Christopher Walken (and I can totally see that!) and that put me on a tangent where I remembered Anthony Perkins (Norman Bates, for the young people). Hear me out, but that man was 🔥 way back then.
        I’m a bit miffed that Dave Gahan is considered controversial. My major 8th grade crush, hmph.

      • mightymolly says:
        October 8, 2024 at 5:49 pm

        Just jumping in to agree that Dave Gahan is not controversial. There were so many hot eye-linered dudes back then, he wasn’t high on my list, but then I went to a DM show about 6 years ago with some girlfriends and we were all fanning ourselves. Dude has got it still, so pretty sure he always had it.

        Christopher Walken is cracking me up, though. That is a classic hear me out. It’s not at all about looks with him, but dayum I bet he’d be crazy to hang out with.

    • BeanieBean says:
      October 8, 2024 at 7:54 pm

      Y’all, I saw Al Pacino in The Godfather when I was in mid-high, so mid-teen years. So beautiful!! Not a hear me out at all, I think he’s a given. (Then, he’s a Sicilian garden gnome now.)

      Reply
  7. yipyip says:
    October 8, 2024 at 2:41 pm

    She looks terrible! Wow

    Reply
  8. Fly By Night says:
    October 8, 2024 at 4:08 pm

    My “hear me out” is William Fichtner. One of the greatest “hey, it’s that guy” character actors. Plus he just oozes charisma and charm.

    Reply
  9. Isabella says:
    October 8, 2024 at 5:17 pm

    Hear me out: Had a thing for Adam Driver when he was on Girls. I was kinda alone in those days.

    Reply
  10. Shoegirl77 says:
    October 8, 2024 at 6:53 pm

    My hear me outs are Tim Roth and Michael Palin at any point in his career.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment