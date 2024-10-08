They’re still crying about Duchess Meghan’s attendance at the CHLA’s gala

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday night. We covered the lovely photos yesterday, and I’m including more pics in this post. At one point, Meghan happily posed with Paul S. Viviano, CEO of the Children’s Hospital. He was delighted that Meghan was there, and while Meghan’s attendance was a “surprise” in the sense that photographers didn’t know she would attend, Viviano apparently had a tip about her attendance. He had Meghan seated at his table, along with Jimmy Kimmel and Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearny.
A guest told People, “Meghan was lovely, and there was no pretense about her. She was smiling and happy to shake hands with anyone who approached her.”
At the Oct. 5 event, Meghan sat with CHLA CEO Paul S. Viviano and at the same table as Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearny.
“She was so approachable and accessible,” an attendee says of Meghan. “It was refreshing.”
Though her appearance at the gala was a surprise, Meghan has been a longtime supporter of the hospital. On March 21, Meghan visited CHLA to lead a Literally Healing session, where she used her acting chops to illuminate storytime with the kids.
I bring this up because the Derangers are very mad that Meghan stepped out of her house and looked so glamorous and beautiful. They’ve been spreading lies about how she wasn’t even invited to the gala, or she wasn’t really welcome, or better yet, she “only walked the carpet and then left.” Speaking of, Richard Eden spoke to a thirsty attendee at the gala – Liz Cundy, the same POS who regularly insults Meghan whenever anyone asks.
Meghan Markle just attended the LA Children’s Hospital Gala ‘for the photographs’, a former friend has claimed. The British socialite Lizzie Cundy, 56, attended the event with the Duchess of Sussex last Saturday wearing similar dresses.
Lizzie told the Mail: ‘There wasn’t a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived. She wasn’t there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs.’
She added: ‘Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her. LA people feel they’ve been played by her.’
‘I’d have worn a different one if I’d known,’ Ms Cundy, 56, who wore a £259 Pia Michi dress to the event, said. Ms Cundy added: ‘Harry and Meghan were loved because they’re part of the Royal Family, but they’ve bad-mouthed the royals, who are loved in LA. It’s a shame, because charity work is where her and Harry do great things.’
“There wasn’t a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived. She wasn’t there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs” – I’ve seen the videos of Meghan’s arrival on the carpet – the photographers were pleased, and Meghan’s attendance was and is a huge story. And obviously, Meghan was seated with the CEO of the hospital within the gala. Also: there’s nothing I love more than British people insisting that Americans are obsessed with the left-behinds and hate the Sussexes because they “bad-mouthed the royals.” Tell me you know nothing about Americans without telling me you know nothing about Americans.
I have never seen an attendee that “wasn’t invited” be greeted so warmly by a CEO. So maybe ms Cundy and her deranger cohorts want to properly was their eyes and have a look again.
The CEO even told Meghan as he hugged her: thank you so much for coming.
You can hear it in the video of them hugging.
It’s been 4 days and they’re STILL moaning about this? Meanwhile Sophie and Edward are in Malta and there’s been zero coverage of their trip. So much for them being the leftovers’ ‘secret weapon’ LOL
Doesn’t Pia Michi make prom gowns? I see them a lot on eBay.
It seemed more like projection to me. Either way, my first reaction was, “Who’s that Cundy?”
She was personally invited by the CEO. I really hate that Lizzie Cundy. She was out with Meghan for @ few drinks before she was engaged to Harry. I think once Meghan was engaged to harry she would be able to mingle with royalty. Meghan was told to drop her as she want a good person to hang around with.Dont get me started about her Botox. She has become a bitter hag since her footballer husband dropped her for a younger woman . Lizzie Cundy bitter and twisted.
There is no evidence whatsoever that M and this woman were ever friends or that they went out for drinks together. Previous reports said that they “met”, as in they happened to be at the same event together and met. Nothing more than that. So many people the tabloids have labelled “former friends” to cement their attacks when the reality is that these people were barely on the periphery of her awareness.
That woman is probably jealous of Meghan’s looks.
It’s not just her, it’s the whole salty island and the leftovers and their media minions.
What has broken them about this specific event? When I saw the pics on Saturday night I assumed this would be a 24 hour news cycle. There would be lots of pics and then we would all move on. But they are still writing about this? I don’t get it. She looks great and this was a good cause but they are acting like she showed up at President Harris’s Inauguration (manifesting…..manifesting) or to give out the Best Movie at the Oscars. Is it because this is a slightly sexier version of Meghan than we have seen in awhile? Or do they actually think when they don’t see her for a few weeks she’s miserable and pinning for a certain salty island? Or did they think that Kate’s reappearance meant that no one would pay attention to Meghan again? Anyway stay mad.
It’s partly because, despite all their attempts to bring her down, she comes out looking better ever time. In a sense, sour grapes. And worst yet, their beloved English rose is wilting.
Kate may have re-appeared but she isn’t doing a lot.
Yep. As usual, whatever “issues” they have with M are exacerbated by the reality that Kate doesn’t work at all. They have to keep running stories about M and how she was snubbed at this party or whatever, simply because they backed the wrong horse and don’t have anything at all to say about W or K.
I think they have probably spent the last few weeks telling themselves that Meghan was in hiding because she was ” exposed” by that THR article, ignoring the on the record US Weekly article and by Harry’s trip. They have probably built up this fantasy in their head that everyone hates meghan, she’s too embarrassed to leave the house and show her face ( her being sick played into that for them) and that Harry was going to come home and kick her out ( always a weird fantasy of her being removed from her property) and divorce her. Her showing up somewhere being warmly welcomed by the CEO and having multiple media outlets cover how gorgeous she looks it’s just twisting their Grinch sized hearts.
Ah the THR article. I had already forgotten about it LOL. Yes I can see all that. They really don’t get how the rest of the world operates. It would be fascinating if it wasn’t so toxic.
The THR article is old news. People either didn’t care in the first place or moved on when they realised there was no evidence. Only people trapped in the royal news bubble think it’s a big deal. Meghan at this gala however really did make news around the world.
I think every time we see Meghan after a few weeks/months it kind of breaks them.
But this time, especially, its breaking them because its destroying their narratives – oh Meghan is still involved in charity work, oh Meghan is still welcome and wanted by the LA community at large, oh Meghan is still a big deal in LA circles.
They have spent the past month or whatever writing stories about how hated Meghan is in in LA and now here she is, at a major gala event, sitting with the CEO of the hospital benefiting from the gala, and Jimmy Kimmel. We can love Jimmy or hate Jimmy but he’s a prominent figure in Hollywood and LA (was his child treated at this hospital?) so its clear she is not ostracized. At all.
And they can’t handle that.
His son has been a patient at that hospital. Poor kiddo had his 3rd heart surgery there this past year.
Every time they print this type of garbage they tell on themselves. There were rumours that the Middletons weren’t invited to a lot of those society weddings. THEY just turned up for the paps and then went home! Did Liz Cundy have a seat at a prominent table or did she just turn up for the paps and go home? If she did attend then I’d love to see a picture of her in her “similar” dress to Meghan. I’m not normally one to make a noise about how little someone pays for their clothing but, I’d really like to see how a £259 price tag vs £4,595 CarolinaHerrera. Liz Cundy cant’ be that much of a socialite in LA if she couldn’t get one high-end designer to loan her a gown for such a prestigious event.
I thought that the DM would have learnt their lesson after the Rebecca English debacle. Where she had to hastily remove her tweet about H&M not staying to meet the crowds with W&K, when the whole world were watching them live on the BBC talking with people and accepting bouquets.
Harry s Windsor family badmouthed him and Meghan and even their children.
I’m amazed at how often people like LC report something that can be proven to be false and then get humiliated by it. Time and time again. Normally, this would be a huge reason to fear for your job.
The word “lach” means “laugh” in Dutch, snd I hope that Meghan had a great time with Viviano, Kimmel, and McNeary.
It’s not Liz Cundy. It’s the Firm, acting through the Daily Mail. It’s their same old tired script. This is just a different actress they’re using for the part.
I did not know who this Liz person was so I looked her up. Good god, what happened to her face?
There are at least a couple of actual examples that might — if you ignore all other context — make it look like Hollywood hates the Sussexes (South Park, the bought-and-paid-for hit piece in THR), but where’s their evidence that American celebrities give a damn about the left-behinds? Other than Tom Cruise, I can’t think of a single one who cares one way or the other. Are they using “Taylor Swift was nice to Charlotte and George” like it means anything more than “Taylor Swift is nice to kids in general”? If American celebs were so eager to cozy up to the royals, why was it that they couldn’t even pay any of them to show up to the fancy hat party?
If South Park is your example of Hollywood hating Harry and Meghan, then they must really, really hate William and Kate. Look it up. As for the Hollywood Reporter, I think they have a right wing connection that makes it likely that they’re working on behalf of the Firm.
I remember as a counter to the Sussex south park episode Twitter had many posters showing the keens south park episode.
@Miranda is just saying that if you look at that episode with zero context (so excluding the prior Wales/Cambridge episode as part of that context) you might be willing to believe the DM’s lies about H&M and how hated they are. Same with THR story.
But even if you believe those lies, there is no evidence to prove the other part of the equation – that H&M are hated because the royals are so loved. There is no evidence that Hollywood loves the royals, especially Charles. Hollywood loves to make movies and series about the royals, but that is obviously not the same thing.
LOL re Cundy’s name. I always thought that being lampooned on South Park just meant that you had reached that level of celebrity, not that anyone actually hates you. Admittedly I haven’t watched the show in years so who knows?
Meghan was invited by the President/CEO as a personal guest. She’s a long-time supporter of CHLA. And very high profile people at events tend to leave discreetly before the end (not through the main entrance!).
That makes a lot of sense, the last thing she needs is another car chase.
It actually sounds like that Liz chick wasn’t invited and crashed once she found out Meghan would be there. Liz has an unhealthy obsession with Meghan. What has Liz done for this hospital?
More deranger spin about Meghan and Hollywood not liking her.
I am guessing the saltines are big mad because Kate thing is supposed to be all about kids and the early years. Yet here Meghan shows up and appears to regularly Dow volunteering with this hospital for children benefit and Kate the child wispier, is doing nothing. Nothing at all to bring awareness to children and their suffering and it just reminds people that Kate entire brand is an act . And act to make her look busy and important and it keeps falling flat . Especially the more impactful work Meghan does with children and on their behalf
I was thinking the same thing about Kate. She’s the early years queen, yet she’s never been to a children’s hospital. I think the jealousy definitely has something to do with this: “Ellee years is mine!!”
Kate promoted early years by sliding down a slide
Just what I was thinking, we do not see her in hospitals helping to cheer people up.
What was the last thing Kate has done for EACH? I remember when she bailed on their annual gala and Ed Sheeran had to step in.
I knew as soon as I heard that Liz Cindy went that she would do the usual rounds in the British media to earn a few coins. She always does this. She’s a low rent bottom feeder. She will likely make sure she’s featured in Nana Akua’s show on Sunday spewing more hate. Nana usually loves having her on. I’m sure one of the other basement dwelling uk YouTube talk shows will pay her 50 pounds for a Meghan hate segment as well.
Who would have paid attention to Lizzie Cundy if she had not badmouthed Meghan?
I also saw a headline from the Telegraph claiming that Megan got her look from copying Kate, so up is still down in the UK, it seems.
Meghan was really surrounded by vipers that night. Sitting on a table with Jimmy Kimmel? Sheesh!
The rota used to have teeth and regularly slammed Will-not and Keener. For some reason the rota totally stopped going after Willy and keen and began crucifing Harry and Meghan in 2016. I love the rotas rage at realizing they backed the wrong couple, lost their actual meal ticket and are stuck with charisma vaccums with no work ethic.
She looks so gorgeous and Californian. By the way, Salty Brits, California’s GDP is bigger than yours!
Meghan looked so gorgeous. She’s so cute and has such presence. There were a fair amount of people who weren’t in love with her dress or styling. I wasn’t one of them. But okay, even with some not loving the look, people are still talking about her showing up. Days later. The impact. Love her❤️. Can’t wait for ARO and her show. Meghan’s gonna get me cooking, I just know it🙄😂
I’m just glad that Duchess Meghan has proper security because Lizzie Cunt-y’s obsession with Meghan is becoming more desperate.
That Lizzy hag is a trip! Other than Princess Diana, what other royals are loved in LA (or the rest of the country) outside of Harry and Meghan? Unless they are thirsting for some type of honor, I’ve never heard of any American celebrities gushing about the Left-Behinds. Maybe she’s referring to British celebs who live in the US?
Anyway, I thought they all wanted to know “Where is Meghan?” You got your answer folks and you’re still mad? Delusional.