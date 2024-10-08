They’re still crying about Duchess Meghan’s attendance at the CHLA’s gala

Embed from Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attended the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Saturday night. We covered the lovely photos yesterday, and I’m including more pics in this post. At one point, Meghan happily posed with Paul S. Viviano, CEO of the Children’s Hospital. He was delighted that Meghan was there, and while Meghan’s attendance was a “surprise” in the sense that photographers didn’t know she would attend, Viviano apparently had a tip about her attendance. He had Meghan seated at his table, along with Jimmy Kimmel and Kimmel’s wife Molly McNearny.

A guest told People, “Meghan was lovely, and there was no pretense about her. She was smiling and happy to shake hands with anyone who approached her.” At the Oct. 5 event, Meghan sat with CHLA CEO Paul S. Viviano and at the same table as Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly McNearny. “She was so approachable and accessible,” an attendee says of Meghan. “It was refreshing.” Though her appearance at the gala was a surprise, Meghan has been a longtime supporter of the hospital. On March 21, Meghan visited CHLA to lead a Literally Healing session, where she used her acting chops to illuminate storytime with the kids.

[From People]

I bring this up because the Derangers are very mad that Meghan stepped out of her house and looked so glamorous and beautiful. They’ve been spreading lies about how she wasn’t even invited to the gala, or she wasn’t really welcome, or better yet, she “only walked the carpet and then left.” Speaking of, Richard Eden spoke to a thirsty attendee at the gala – Liz Cundy, the same POS who regularly insults Meghan whenever anyone asks.

Meghan Markle just attended the LA Children’s Hospital Gala ‘for the photographs’, a former friend has claimed. The British socialite Lizzie Cundy, 56, attended the event with the Duchess of Sussex last Saturday wearing similar dresses. Lizzie told the Mail: ‘There wasn’t a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived. She wasn’t there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs.’ She added: ‘Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her. LA people feel they’ve been played by her.’ ‘I’d have worn a different one if I’d known,’ Ms Cundy, 56, who wore a £259 Pia Michi dress to the event, said. Ms Cundy added: ‘Harry and Meghan were loved because they’re part of the Royal Family, but they’ve bad-mouthed the royals, who are loved in LA. It’s a shame, because charity work is where her and Harry do great things.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“There wasn’t a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived. She wasn’t there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs” – I’ve seen the videos of Meghan’s arrival on the carpet – the photographers were pleased, and Meghan’s attendance was and is a huge story. And obviously, Meghan was seated with the CEO of the hospital within the gala. Also: there’s nothing I love more than British people insisting that Americans are obsessed with the left-behinds and hate the Sussexes because they “bad-mouthed the royals.” Tell me you know nothing about Americans without telling me you know nothing about Americans.

