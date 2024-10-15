RuPaul’s advice on how to hold your hands in photos: don’t cross your arms


My great aunt (as in my grandmother’s sister, although she was great, too!) was famous in our family for always hitting the same, signature pose for photos: a very demure head tilt paired with a very mindful sideways stance so that her legs were faced 90 degrees away from the camera with her upper torso facing forward. When done correctly, the legs to the side made for a very slimming illusion! And the head tilt was just cute. I can’t ever recall her having a firm position on what to do with your hands, though. Luckily, Supermodel of the World RuPaul has us covered. Over the weekend Mama Ru found a spare moment between hosting Drag Race, Drag Race All Stars, Drag Race Global All Stars, Drag Race UK, and Lingo (#WhatEmmysLoss?) to post a little tutorial on Instagram on what to do with your hands — and what not to do with them! — when posing for the camera:

Don’t put your hands in your pockets. It makes you look dishonest, like you’re hiding something, and quite frankly, nervous. And it’s not a good silhouette. Don’t cross your arms for the same reason, it feels like you’re guarded and unapproachable. And also, when posing with other people, don’t put your arms around the other people, it makes the suit look bulky and it just doesn’t look great. What to do with your hands? I like to thread the needle. Put both fingertips together and clasp them right at your belly button. Looks fabulous. You can also put one arm down and one hand on your thigh, index finger right here. It creates a great silhouette and it makes you look approachable. Or you can forget all of those tips and just go full-on, Ebony Fashion Fair.

That final pose he does for the “full-on, Ebony Fashion Fair” is priceless, treat yourself and give it a watch! As for the rest of the tutorial, what do we think? I’m totally on board with not crossing your arms, it does indeed read as a defensive gesture. I mean, you’re literally covering yourself! And I’m also in agreement with RuPaul about not wrapping your arms around other people. Be the wrapp–ee, not the wrapp-er. But… no hands in your pockets?! I don’t think I can walk down that road with you, Mama Ru. Was this comment specific to suit-wearing? Because my practice for years now has been that I’ll rule out buying a dress if it doesn’t have pockets. Plus I thought having my hands in them gave more of a casual, easy-breezy vibe, instead of nervous and dishonest. I just think it takes more body language than simply putting hands in your pockets to communicate nerves or deceit. Or, on the flipside, I’m quite confident I could take RuPaul’s suggested “threading the needle” and hand-on-the-thigh poses and somehow make them awkward and unflattering. It’s called talent. But still, thanks for sharing your pearls of wisdom with us, Mama Ru! I will strive to live up to your long-limbed grace (and be the first to laugh at the inevitable flailing results).

  1. Water Lilly says:
    October 15, 2024 at 7:18 am

    The hands-on-the-thighs pose, as popularized by Erica Kane, the world’s first petite supermodel 👸🏻 🤣

