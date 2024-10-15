Taylor Swift’s big announcement: an Eras tour book & TTPD: Anthology vinyl

As a non-Swiftie, it amuses me to watch Taylor Swift beclown her fans with the long-sought after but never released Reputation (Taylor’s Version), her modern rerecording of her 2017 “comeback” album, after the “cancelation of 2016.” People have been begging for RepTV for two years, maybe longer. She still hasn’t released it, but she has been giving her fans some visual clues that RepTV is imminent. The Swifties are still playing along. Well, this morning, Taylor was supposed to make a big announcement. People were once again wondering if this would FINALLY be RepTV. It was not. Taylor is releasing an Eras Tour book and a vinyl and CD “anthology” version of The Tortured Poets Department.

This is for Black Friday here in the US – the day after Thanksgiving, where the national pastime is getting into fistfights at Best Buy over discounted TVs. Taylor’s album and tour book are exclusive to Target, and I would imagine Taylor will be bringing A LOT of people to Target just because of this. Apparently, the TTPD: Anthology vinyl and CD versions have not come out yet, she had only released those songs digitally. If Taylor is going to do anything, it’s squeeze every last dime from her fans AND scam the charting system to stay on top for as long as possible.

2 Responses to "Taylor Swift's big announcement: an Eras tour book & TTPD: Anthology vinyl"

  1. Smart&Messy says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:30 am

    What is an anthology of a music album? Isn’t the album itsself already a collection of songs?

  2. Latine says:
    October 15, 2024 at 11:45 am

    Her whole career seems like a science experiment. Her father seeing how far he can go.

