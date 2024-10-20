The Sussexes probably spent $4 million or more on their Portuguese villa?

One of the most amusing parts of this latest Sussex story is the implicit admission that Prince Harry and Meghan are wealthy enough to afford a second home in Portugal. I still don’t know if the reports are true, but Richard Eden at the Mail broke the news that the Sussexes “quietly” purchased a home on the coast of Portugal at some point after they visited Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank there last year. Jack works in Portugal now, working as some kind of salesperson or real estate guy in association with a luxury development in Comporta. It is believed that Harry & Meghan purchased one of the luxury villas in the development. The cost of the villa? £3.6 million or more. LMAO.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a holiday home in the Portuguese resort that the Duke’s cousin Princess Eugenie resides during the summer months. Express.co.uk can reveal that the royal properties are located in Comporta, just an hour’s drive south of Lisbon on Portugal’s west coast.
The Sussexes’ purchase of the property was said to have been prompted by Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbanks’ job at the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. The resort’s properties have been designed by high end architecture and interior design firm Denton House which delivers “the world’s most glamorous residences and resort destinations”. The resort is positioned on an unspoilt, picturesque stretch of beach in the Algarve and has become a popular holiday destination for the rich, thanks to it being relatively untouched by tourism.
The CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club is owned by multimillionaire property tycoon Mike Meldman. A co-founder of Casamigos tequila, along with George Clooney and Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber, Mike has been friends with Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack for years. Jack works in marketing, sales, and promotion for Mike’s Discovery Land Company, which specialises in building luxurious private golf and residential holiday communities across the globe. The Discovery Land Company has been developing the highly sought after 722-acre beachfront plot in Comporta since 2019. Once completed, the resort is set to have 300 homes, with prices starting at a whopping £3.6million.
Let’s say that Jack convinced Harry & Meghan to buy a vacation home in this A-list community, with access to a golf club and all kinds of amazing amenities, not to mention proximity to the ocean. Let’s say that Harry & Meghan purchased the home for something like $4 million to $5 million. Doesn’t that mean that the British reports about “the Sussexes’ struggling finances” and “what happens when the money runs out” are all bullsh-t? Food for thought. Meanwhile, one royal commentator has a theory about why Harry & Meghan want a European hideaway:
Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun: “There are two reasons why Harry and Meghan might go to Portugal. One of them is the one that you mentioned that because he’s very close to Princess Eugenie, his cousin. They get on very well together. They seem to be the main members of the family who are still very much in touch with Prince Harry. The other reason is that there is always this fear that if Donald Trump gets re-elected as President, he will move Prince Harry from America. It’s exactly the sort of thing that he would do, because first of all, it would show his strength and his power. To show that he can do it.
“He has been irritated, I think, in the past by things that Meghan Markle has said about him, and probably Prince Harry as well. He would be completely in his rights to do that, and so they might be looking for an alternative residence.”
Hugo added: “Portugal’s very accessible to all parts of Europe, whereas California is a long way away. Maybe he doesn’t like the Californian way of life, I would imagine that would be quite alien to him. So I think there are many other reasons why he might wish to settle there. It may just be that they want an alternative, an extra home, to go to in the summer. If they’re making lots of money, maybe they can afford to have two bases. He may well have enormous advantages, probably from the tax point of view, and also from cost of living. Food in Portugal is very, very reasonably priced, and I can see many reasons why he would find that advantageous. Obviously, Portugal is really right in the center of things. You can get anywhere very quickly from Portugal. It’s very accessible.”
“if Donald Trump gets re-elected as President, he will move Prince Harry from America. It’s exactly the sort of thing that he would do, because first of all, it would show his strength and his power. To show that he can do it…He would be completely in his rights to do that, and so they might be looking for an alternative residence.” While I think there could be a “back-up plan” aspect to purchasing real estate in Europe, let’s not skip over the whole “Donald Trump would be perfectly within his rights to deport an American citizen and her husband.” The British press has been salivating about this for years now, the idea that their Heritage Foundation buddies will somehow organize the deportation of the Sussexes during a second Trump presidency. It’s truly insane. Anyway, I hope H&M enjoy their villa!
I’m not buying that they bought a villa if the only source is Richard Eden.
Right. This smells very much like an attempt to goad the Sussexes into a response. “Pay attention to us. Please.”
They are so clearly looking to suck up to Trump and lead him here.
It would make him look powerful. He’s within his rights to do so, etc.
That’s how they carrot stick the royals into doing what they want.
Also, Meghan is an American citizen, born here. He can’t deport her or her kids. Harry has a permanent visa, and that would be unlawful to deport him without a crime committed. Unless he becomes the dictator he wants to be, or if dangerous Vance takes over.
I have doubts they bought a house considering there isn’t any proof. The DM love to release Harry and Meghan’s tax forms, patent papers, etc. Since there aren’t any papers or anything concrete, more likely it’s made up. It’s really annoying that no matter what Meghan and Harry do the British media reports it’s them trying to get back into the “Royal fold” or revenge.
Comporta is not part of the Algarve, The Express can’t even make up its mind where this house is.
It seems clear to me that the California way of life agrees with Harry very well 😂
But I do love how they always talk as though California is like, f–king Mars. “Quite alien” to Harry? Really? Did he have to terraform their backyard?
😂
It’s amazing they’re still saying this after the video of Harry surfing came out.
Harry looks happy. How can they imply otherwise? The narrative that Harry hates California and wants to come back to England is nonsensical.
Right? He looks healthy, smiling, and thriving in every pic. No doubt he misses home sometimes—every immigrant does—but it seems like love and California suit him just fine.
Yeah, sure, all that damn sunshine in California! Give me the rain! The cold! The rising damp!
They desperately need Harry to be miserable in California even though he has said HIMSELF that this is the happiest he has ever been. Harry also said he loves every day here in the U.S.
These royal propagandist seem to forget that Prince Harry, unlike almost all of the other royals, is averse to most of the royal pomposity. He is one special kind of a royal. He can adapt to wherever he lays his head. He told us that he tried to escape the royal cult as much as possible (Harry in an interview on a military mission: “I’d rather be away because I don’t like London that much”).
In his younger years he spent months of his free time in African countries, staying in tents in the open air or in humbling accommodations. He travelled to countries all over the world to do royal duties for his grandmother QEII – places he was sent to because the other royals didn’t like travelling to countries with large numbers of black and brown people. Prince Harry also spent weeks at the North and South Pole to raise awareness and to support the causes/charities that organised those trips.
So no, this desperate “We know for a fact that Prince Harry misses us Brits and royal life, he’ll do anything to come back because royal life is éverything, and nobody wants to give that up permanently” fan-fic is just ridiculous.
Listen up royalists, repeating this mantra a hundred times each years, isn’t going to make it happen. You ordered his wife (and him) to leave, so that’s what they did. Deal with the consequences.
No President has such power. If they did, Trump would deport all the Muslim immigrants long ago. Rich people buy properties as investment all the time. There is nothing deeper about this if it is true.
That is why some ‘decent’ people are voting for trump, they believe that he cannot do some of the things he is talking about!
BUT, A Dictator can do what trump is talking about. He is not president now and you see the machine around him, protecting him…what do you think would happen, if he becomes president again?
The reason he did not go as far last time is because he had sane people stopping him (the people that he fired) and that is why he was so willing to do what he did Jan 6, because he had unfinished (dictator) business to do!!
@Caribbean, Trump tried the last time, but couldn’t, because the President has no such power. Courts stopped him, not people around him.
@Sevenblue the federal courts in 2024 are nothing like the federal courts of 2017. Because McConnell wouldn’t let President Obama fill judicial vacancies, Trump has appointed something like a third of the federal judiciary. And scotus, with its 6-Justice far-right majority, has already signaled that if the President commits crimes, they’re legal for him unless the courts (ie, they themselves) decide otherwise.
This isn’t a SCOTUS that’ll stand in his way.
I don’t think deporting Harry is a priority for Trump or Heritage—they have bigger Project 2025 fish to fry. But, I agree with @Caribbean: a dictator can do whatever he wants. And Project 2025 plans to stack not only the judiciary but the federal civil service—including immigration and citizenship officials—with Trump loyalists who’ll do as he tells them.
That being said, Harry and Meghan will be fine, if they want to leave the US there are plenty of countries that’ll take them whether they buy real estate there or not.
Excellent points @Oh come on. It’s horrifying to realize how our system of checks and balances has been corrupted.
I think some people don’t have a real sense of how much of what we view as “normal” is really about sweeping changes that only became widespread and generally accepted as norms over the past 50 years or so — thanks in large part to the Warren Court. People like Trump, McConnell, and Gingrich came of age in a time when racial segregation was a strictly enforced norm, and the then relatively new, ubiquitous — and lily white — tv sitcoms and other programs reinforced roles and expectations for women.
Harry and Meghan, of course, have options that most of us don’t have. Still, it’s telling that in the US, something as delightful as the prospect of Harry and Meghan buying a vacation home can’t really be thoroughly envisioned without also addressing the political contexts that might influence their timing and decisions.
The Supreme Court granted Cheeto immunity for presidential acts and provided no definition as to what that even means. This court is no longer a serious one, especially with six of them being radical and ignoring precedent. A Muslim ban was prevented before Cheeto put in his corrupt judges at many levels. The one in Florida should have heard the documents trial by now but it hasn’t happened. She also should have conflicted herself out of the case because the defendant appointed her. But she is so corrupt she did not do this. This isn’t the only corrupt judge with power since Cheeto appointed loyalists.
The civil servants who are not political appointees will be removed and forced to pass a loyalty test as outlined in project 2025. I don’t know why more people aren’t taking this seriously. There will be mass deportation because the people willing to do this without morals will be in place this time when they weren’t in 2017.
Nic919, actually, mass deportation is only one thing he could do. He’s already said he’ll use the military against those on the left, which means anyone who doesn’t believe as he dictates.
Oh I agree. There is also now they want to implement monitoring menstrual cycles and other depraved ideas. The technology permits a lot of personal intrusion that can be done simply by having a smart phone.
And while these things would seem like a dystopian sci fi film prior to 2016, they are proposed in writing by the GOP.
People need to read up on how Hungary has changed since Orban got power. It is very easy to turn a democracy into a more fascist state.
@Nic919: a few weeks ago (Oct 1) the Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone podcast had profession Kim Lane Scheppele on who talked about this very thing, how Orban came into power. It scared the cr*p out of me. You know who he hired as consultants to help him get his insidious message across? Two guys from the Heritage Foundation!
Also, he’s very revengeful now, since the indictments. A revengeful guy with power and a Supreme Court in his pocket is indeed dangerous.
@sevenblue. This isn’t the same as “last time”. With recent Supreme Court decisions it is quite likely in his power to do the things he was unable to do before. He did put three of the current Justices on the bench after all, and they decided a lot in his favor or in favor of an Imperial President.
I agree with all the points above. Trump will be able to do it if he becomes POTUS again. He did all kinds of stuff he shouldn’t have done in round one. Nothing and no one will be able to stop him in round two. Will kicking the Sussexes out be a priority? It depends on if anyone he listens to wants that bad enough. And how much they can flatter him to get him to do that. It’s really that simple with him. He’s a useful idiot. He’s so out of it, he has no idea that that is all he is. Also, I’m wondering how many celebs will just move out of the U.S. if Trump wins again. If I had the means, I would.
Don’t be so sure given the presumptive immunity SCOTUS just gave trump. He could do all kinds of illegal stuff without fearing prosecution as long as it’s “within the scope of his official duties” as president. An important guardrail was gutted.
How do you like that British media. Harry and Meghan CAN afford a beautiful villa in a quaint Portugal town by the ocean. Not only is a nice getaway vacation home but it is also a real estate investment. Property values like that villa can only go up so this shows the Sussexes being savvy business people. Also, since Harry is probably planning to be traveling to Europe a lot he might as well have a home in Europe so he doesn’t have to cross the ocean so much. The Sussexes are two pretty smart cookies.
Portugal is also at lot closer to Africa and Asia as well. The Sussexes do business and charity globally. Having a centralized home base would be smart. That’s if this story is even true.
That’s what I was thinking. Africa is a long haul from California. This is one of those could be true stories, but I still have doubt because look at the source.
Did they really just say that they bought a second multimillion dollar home in Europe because it will get them a cheaper grocery bill and they need to cut costs???
Lol. These people will say anything for a paycheck.
Unfortunately the same principle applies to the media in the United States including left wing media.
I noticed that too. It’s just insane. “They’ll fly across the world to get a deal on vegetables….”
@Tuesday Do not try to apply logic to the article or to make sense of it! It only gives you headache..
Yes, yes they did. That’s what I came here to say. You have to love the complete and utter nonsense of it.
😁 I didn’t even catch that! I focused on their ‘whopping’ 3-4 million. That’ll get you a decent ranch house about five miles in from the SoCal coast. What a bargain!
Yes. 😂
I’m still not buying this story. The Express made the leap of faith to assume that Jack Brooksbank got them to buy them a property because he works for a real estate company in Portugal. But the fact that Richard Eden’s initial story had absolutely no information makes me believe that the story is not true. A few months ago Kate Beckinsale called him out for being a liar.
Yeah, I feel very whatever about this story. If they got a house in Portugal, good for them, but I don’t take anything Eden says seriously. So it’s just a filler story. Filling copy.
If this is true, and if the development has not yet been finished, them maybe H&M haven’t paid $4 million. Maybe this is an investment that gives them a beautiful holiday home, but also helps out Jack.
I must say the British press couldn’t go on saying that Harry and Meghan were broke or didn’t have enough money. Not when Spare was one of the biggest books of 2023.
Me splitting hairs here. But note to Daily Express: Neither CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club nor Comporta are located in the Algarve. They are located in Alentejo.
Lol, so they’re ignorant about Portugal as well as ignorant about the US.
Lol. More proof that this story is likely not true.
What was that place called again…
Somewhere in Portugal, starts with Al…
Oh, right, Algarve.
—————
Nice to see the warring reviews of this resort on Google, with the clearly paid ☆☆☆☆☆ ones, and those ☆, who are posted by people complaining that access to the beach seems to have been restricted, that the development will destroy the environment and similar.
Still doubting the reports though that H&M actually bought something in a yet to be developed area.
Locals tend to hate big fancy resort development for those very reasons, they lose access to beaches, there’s environmental damage, and then the cost of everything goes up.
I was scratching my head a bit at that part, either the Portuguese have been re-naming their coastline or it’s a mistake. I still question this whole story so maybe it’s all made up nonsense and lies. It wouldn’t be the first time.
Trump cannot deport Harry. If there was a problem with Harry’s visa he would go through the legal system for the deportation process. However, if the Orange Menace does get reelected he has made promises on the campaign trail he would evoke the the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives POTUS the power to go after non US residents : detain, relocate and deport those who are from countries which are considered enemies of the US during wartime. Trump plans to abuse that authority, but going after Harry is such a stretch because the US is not at war with the UK. (In fact it’s a stretch on a lot of people.)
They need to deport Elon Musk for election interference. How he’s allowed to get away with what he’s doing is beyond me.
And I’m not buying this latest fan fiction the BM is peddling about the Sussexes. They constantly create stories just to get clicks and write about H&M.
This Supreme Court is not constrained by niceties like “citizenship” or “legal precedent” or “pregnant people dying.”
Peter Thiel is behind Vance as a candidate and sadly that man is American and born there. Lots of tech bros are abusing power behind the scenes. It’s time for people to look behind the curtain and turf the corrupt politicians.
@Nic919 a National Strike where everyone deprives these non-taxpaying CEOs their labor would do more to put the fear into corrupt politicians. If the CEOs can’t make money off the serfs, they can’t buy politicians, judges, and keep rigging the systems against us.
People coming together to form Mutual Aid societies in the meantime, like when people come together for natural disasters, would keep people going until the stock market tanked enough that the billionaires were no longer billionaires.
The only way to really punish Wage Theft by the wealthy is to deny them the labor that built that wealth.
I’m not quite sure how a national strike would work in the US. We have a gazillion different unions, who would all have to cooperate & strike at the same time.
Phony Stark is unfortunately a naturalized citizen.
Right now it can’t happen. But if Cheeto gets power then laws won’t matter. I don’t think enough people understand this. The people who stopped the abuse in 2017 aren’t going to be there anymore. And the Supreme Court has provided immunity for “presidential acts” whatever that means. Harry might be fine but so many others won’t.
It’s like there’s a collective amnesia or something. I see so many people say they are safe in blue states or that he “can’t” do something. Too much faith is placed in our institutions. Who’s gonna stop him?
If this is true, I think it would be quite easy to find out who leaked the information of the purchase to the press. I really hope it wasn’t Eugenie and Jack.
They would never.
It could be as simple as someone in the deed office noticing.
That is if it’s even true.
I’m willing to bet these two are safety-savvy enough that when they purchase property they’ll do it through some other entity to keep their names off public records.
Jack would never leak information about a this. It’s his job and if high income, high profile are purchasing properties he does not want to jeopardize that for future sales.
If this story is true then I doubt that they paid anywhere near $4M or even anything for the house. It’s a $1bn+ development and this is just a marketing expense! Who wouldn’t want to be neighbours with H&M?! Meldman is an expert at celebrity endorsement and this small investment will yield massive media coverage for years to come! The same thing happened with the various Dubai man-made island developments and celebrities like David Beckham!
Exactly, I said something similar above. The development isn’t finished yet and I can imagine H&M getting a better deal to buy early and also be marquee investors. If this is true.
I don’t know why everyone is having a hard time thinking they may just want a vacation home. They could bring the kids in the summer for a month and they would be pretty safe from the press. I looked at the website after the last article came out and it looks exactly like something they would support, especially the sustainability aspect. They have a community garden you can come and pick your vegetables and take them home to cook. Maybe Meghan wants to expand ARO into the European Market eventually ant having a home there is smart. Maybe with IG games in England Harry wants somewhere to stay closer to England to go back and forth for meetings.
Barb Mill, it’s difficult to believe anything that comes out of the British tabloids. That’s where this has all been reported. I don’t believe tabloids in the US and I don’t believe tabloids in the UK. If they had a shred of evidence, they would have stated it. They haven’t.
Because there were previous news articles about H&M considering or purchasing real estate that were not true as well as the BM having their axe to grind against them and they lie all the time about H&M anyway.
This sounds like that story from a few years ago that said the Sussexes were buying a home in this exclusive area near Monticeto but it turned out that was made up by some realtor who was trying to drum up interest in the properties. The description of the place sounds like its straight from the sales brochure that you probably can find online.
I bet to a rich woman who used to live in Toronto and now lives in SoCal—£4M probably sounds like a bargain, for a whole luxury coastal villa!
It certainly does to me! Basis of knowledge: Million Dollar Listing, Los Angeles.
Here’s my tinfoil conspiracy theory – maybe it’s just sneaky advertising. The company Jack works for floats a rumour that H & M bought a villa there. That leads to increased interest in the development and potentially more sales. If that’s the case I hope H & M got paid!
The same thing happened in California. A real estate agent leaked a rumor H&M were looking at a specific house to buy. The tabloids gave the ad free advertising for weeks. Later I think a local newspaper reported that it was a leak from the agent to get free publicity for the house he was selling.
To me, this story reads more like an advertisement for Jack’s real estate business interests. Half of that Express piece seems like it was just lifted directly from ad copy about the development, the amenities, and the high-rolling celebrities that are behind it. That doesn’t mean that H & M are actually purchasing a home there. And if they do decide to buy or rent in beautiful, sunny Portugal? They are private citizens with their own money, it’s no business of the British papers!
Harry looks relaxed and fit in these photos.
William has been looking gaunt and stressed for months now.
H&M can live anywhere they’d like too.
Because, you know, they are not trapped by The Firm.
It’s almost like Willie is under some sort of enormous pressure. What oh what could be keeping him awake at night? Stress, booze, drugs, hatred, a sense of life spinning out of control?
I do wonder sometimes, to what extent Huevo’s hatred of Harry is actually just projection of his own self-loathing.
I know Trump is unhinged but can a President just deport someone because they feel like it? Where is the democracy in that?
trump wants to be a dictator and the republican party is fine with that and if they win the senate majority and he wins the presidency he will be able to appoint 3 more Supreme court justices. Thomas and Alito have said they want to retire but will only do so if a republican wins and Roberts will probably retire also. trump is a fascist and people who don’t understand how dangerous he is are not paying attention. He did a lot of things that he shouldn’t have done his first term and no on stopped him. He will do whatever he wants, fire anyone who tries to stop him, appoint only those who will follow orders.
No a President cannot anyone just like that unless it is espionage.
At the rate Trump is going, he will be lucky to make it to the toilet before an accident happens.
I suspect Trump will be gotten rid of under the 25th Amendment and Vance will continue as President if Trump was elected (he won’t be). Project 2025 will be rolled out full force. The US will no longer be a democracy. It will be a dictatorship. The oligarchs will be happy, but the rest of us are in trouble.
The current Supreme Court provided Trump with total immunity for anything considered a presidential act, which of course they never defined. In theory Biden could do a lot with this, but he won’t, however Trump and Vance would.
So yeah random deportations could be included.
I am constantly surprised how they come up with stories and spin them 20 different ways before the week is up.
Even if they bought a house DailyFail certainly knows nothing about it
This is such incomplete shoddy reporting. How many batbrooms!!! That’s what is really important, how many bathrooms will they have?! I need to know!!!
These “reporters” are not serious people.
Trump trying to appeal to derangers who may not vote at all. And most are in the UK. Anyway.
Rich on cue th3 daily express and the Gb news are screaming that the Portuguese residents are horrified about the thought of Harry and Meghan buying a house there. Will all this crap never end.
This 2nd article shows they don’t know anything. There’s been articles on this development in different newspapers and magazines the past few years. It’s still under development and been through a few investors. Not even sure if any houses are built there yet. The Sussexes don’t need to say anything about any property they may buy or what it costs. I think they’re fishing for information hoping to get a response from the Sussexes. They can’t seem to settle on a narrative if they’re together or not, or wanting to return to the UK or go to Portugal. They need to stay out of other people’s personal lives.
You know what cracks me up? The utter lack of geographical knowledge these rota rats have. The Santa Barbara coast has a Mediterranean climate (one of seven in California). They live in Montecito, a coastal town. Granted, Portugal’s not exactly on the Mediterranean, but it’s the same latitude. Why buy a second place that pretty much replicates your home? What’s the point?
And I just love the Euro-centric attitude of it all. California’s just so far from everything! Portugal is much closer! Yeah? Those of us in the New World rather like our wide open spaces.
And just, c’mon, throwing Harry out of the country is not a trump priority, let alone a sign of ‘power and strength’. Puh-leeze. 🙄. Oh, and this part? ‘He would be completely in his rights to do that’. No, he wouldn’t. Presidents don’t have the right to deport people they dislike. Hey, stupid reporter, can you cite that part of the Constitution that says that? Yeah, yeah, the recent Supreme Court decision pretty much gives carte blanche to everything, but no. It’s not a presidential ‘right’.
To the dumb British press: An American President cannot deport anyone born as an American citizen out of their country of birth. Also, what makes the Heritage Foundation, British Media, and British people think that The Sussexes would return to the UK if they decided to leave the USA?
The British press are just stupid . I’m wondering if They’re part of those dumb foreigners betting that Trump will win 🙄
Also CA has their own state rights, and it’s very much a majority blue state, that most likely won’t change anytime soon.
There’s a whole lot of countries they could live and the UK would not considered.
“Portugal’s very accessible to all parts of Europe, whereas California is a long way away. Maybe he doesn’t like the Californian way of life, I would imagine that would be quite alien to him. So I think there are many other reasons why he might wish to settle there. It may just be that they want an alternative, an extra home, to go to in the summer.“
— What?? This makes no sense.
And also:
“If Donald Trump gets re-elected as President, he will move Prince Harry from America. It’s exactly the sort of thing that he would do, because first of all, it would show his strength and his power. To show that he can do it…He would be completely in his rights to do that…”
— No, he wouldn’t. Our country doesn’t work like yours. We had a whole war about that.