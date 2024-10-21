Jason Kelce fell asleep during Taylor Swift’s Eras concert in Miami



The Eras Tour began its final leg this weekend, kicking off the first of nine shows, all in the U.S. During the European leg of the tour this past summer, the Kelces came out in full force to show their support. Travis Kelce was there at several different tour stops to support his girlfriend while Jason and Kylie Kelce were at the first two shows in London. The last stretch of the tour began with a show in Miami, Florida. For fans, it was notable for two reasons. The first was the new bodysuit that Taylor wore during the Reputation section, and the second was that the Kelces (sans Travis) were in attendance. Mom Donna Kelce was there along with Kylie, Jason, and their two older daughters, Wyatt, five, and Elliotte, three.

The Kelces were joined by Jason’s former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen. During the show, Beau was pretty active on social media, documenting his concert experience. At one point, he Tweeted at Taylor to give his mom a birthday shoutout, LOL. Others, he captioned some of them with quotes from Taylor’s songs. The man is either full Swifty or else he really did his homework before coming out. Anyway, the picture that Beau posted that got the most attention was one of Jason Kelce, during the first half of the concert, sitting down with his eyes closed while everyone around him was up and singing.

It seems Jason Kelce’s latest concert experience may have tired him out! While attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Miami on Friday, Oct. 18, the retired NFL star, 36, appeared to have a rest at one point during the show, leading fans to speculate he was sleeping. In a photo posted by his former teammate Beau Allen on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 18, Jason was snapped with his eyes closed while sitting in his section at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, where the concert was held, as he was joined by his wife, Kylie and their two daughters Wyatt, 5, and Elliotte, 3. Kylie, 32, looked to be having a great time, meanwhile, as she stood up to watch Swift, 34, perform onstage while holding one of their daughters inside the stadium. “Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on a hill,” Allen wrote in the caption, quoting lyrics from Swift’s 2022 song “Anti-Hero” from her album, Midnights. Fans shared their amused reactions to Jason appearing to take a nap at the show in the comment section of the X post. “Omg sleeping?!?,” one person wrote as someone else commented, “Such a dad behavior!!!”

“Howwwww can he sleep during this????? 😂😂😂😂,” a third fan questioned. “Please Jason we re like 40 mins in,” another said. “Reliving his first date night with Kylie. So romantic. Good luck carrying him,” one user wrote, referring to Kylie’s account of Jason falling asleep at the bar on ther first date, which she shared in September 2023. “Them Kelce boys really can sleep anywhere 😂,” another fan added. Allen also shared another fun snap from the night on X, a selfie that showed him and Kylie smiling during the show with the caption, “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince,” This time, his caption referenced the title of a song from Swift’s 2019 album, Lover. The former defensive tackle posted both photos on his Instagram Stories as well, captioning them with same text as he had written on X. Later, on Oct. 19, Allen posted a carousel of snaps from his Eras Tour outing on his Instagram grid, including the with pic Kylie again, but leaving out his photo of Jason. “Did you hear there was a new rep outfit,” he captioned the series of photos, referring to the fact that during the Friday show’s Reputation set, Swift had stepped on stage in a new Roberto Cavalli catsuit featuring one long leg and intertwining snakes.

[From People]

As a parent who has at times struggled to stay awake to do something for the sake of my kids, I can relate to this. I think it’s hilarious, and I don’t think it was staged. Jason has always been supportive of his brother’s relationship with Taylor, and made it clear that he’s a fan himself. I have to agree with all of the comments that joke that it was peak dad behavior. He’s human. He was tired. He probably couldn’t help it. The joking about him recreating his first date with Kylie was pretty perfect, too. Beau’s Tweet is still up, too, which makes me think that Jason’s being good natured about being called out for falling asleep. I think it’s sweet that Donna, Jason, Kylie, and their daughters showed up to support Taylor when Travis couldn’t. I love how supportive they all are of one another. I also love seeing how much fun Beau and his family had at the show. Regrettably, I’ve never been able to get tickets to the Eras Tour. It does look like such a good time.

Sometimes I feel like everyone is a sexy baby and I’m a monster on a hill pic.twitter.com/6JP9zod5yD — Beau Allen (@Beau_Allen) October 19, 2024