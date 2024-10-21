Jason Kelce fell asleep during Taylor Swift’s Eras concert in Miami

The Eras Tour began its final leg this weekend, kicking off the first of nine shows, all in the U.S. During the European leg of the tour this past summer, the Kelces came out in full force to show their support. Travis Kelce was there at several different tour stops to support his girlfriend while Jason and Kylie Kelce were at the first two shows in London. The last stretch of the tour began with a show in Miami, Florida. For fans, it was notable for two reasons. The first was the new bodysuit that Taylor wore during the Reputation section, and the second was that the Kelces (sans Travis) were in attendance. Mom Donna Kelce was there along with Kylie, Jason, and their two older daughters, Wyatt, five, and Elliotte, three.
The Kelces were joined by Jason’s former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen. During the show, Beau was pretty active on social media, documenting his concert experience. At one point, he Tweeted at Taylor to give his mom a birthday shoutout, LOL. Others, he captioned some of them with quotes from Taylor’s songs. The man is either full Swifty or else he really did his homework before coming out. Anyway, the picture that Beau posted that got the most attention was one of Jason Kelce, during the first half of the concert, sitting down with his eyes closed while everyone around him was up and singing.
As a parent who has at times struggled to stay awake to do something for the sake of my kids, I can relate to this. I think it’s hilarious, and I don’t think it was staged. Jason has always been supportive of his brother’s relationship with Taylor, and made it clear that he’s a fan himself. I have to agree with all of the comments that joke that it was peak dad behavior. He’s human. He was tired. He probably couldn’t help it. The joking about him recreating his first date with Kylie was pretty perfect, too. Beau’s Tweet is still up, too, which makes me think that Jason’s being good natured about being called out for falling asleep. I think it’s sweet that Donna, Jason, Kylie, and their daughters showed up to support Taylor when Travis couldn’t. I love how supportive they all are of one another. I also love seeing how much fun Beau and his family had at the show. Regrettably, I’ve never been able to get tickets to the Eras Tour. It does look like such a good time.
He’s so clearly not actually asleep though. First of all, absolutely no way you can fall asleep with the level of noise and screaming at those concerts, but also, just look at the photo! You can clearly see that his arms are off his lap and blurred from movement, like he’s slapping his legs in time to the music. I do appreciate that they’re leaning into the joke, though.
But he was up and dancing for what I think is his favorite Taylor song, “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”.
Were they at all the Miami shows. I watched another video, and he was wearing a different shirt. He was dancing his tail off. They really are an adorable family. Taylor really stepped in a goldmine with Travis and the Kelce clan.
I really appreciate how swifties and people in general are getting a little better about protecting kids’ privacy- the few pics of saw of his daughters were from the back or with their faces obscured. I did see they both had sparkly dresses on.
I hope he and Kylie had a wonderful weekend before he had to go where ever Monday Night Football is happening later today.
There are 2 games tonight but odds are Jason will be at the Tampa Bay game.
I hope Jason updates us on the Jason vs Kylie cat ownership feud. Last year Kylie on the pod asked Travis for moral support as Jason was saying no no no to a cat. “I think you might be…a cat person now” keeping Taylor’s name out of it. (Swifties had feelings about it, of course.) The feud is still going, Jason has been telling the girls that cats are poisonous. They don’t believe him. Bringing her cat to the ONE show that Jason’s girls attended is a move alright.
Howdy fellow 92 percenter!! No doubt you know this as well. Jason famously fell asleep/passed out on his first date with Kylie. It.was Beau Allen (aka Honey Beau Beau) who literally carried Jason home. ****
Also, that’s Beau dancing next to Jason on the second Instagram above. A fan mistook Beau for Kylie.(She’s 5’11 to Beau’s.6’3 and Beau has long blonde hair) Beau replied that actually he has a better butt than Kylie.
**** It was essentially a blind date as K and J met online. B and J had attended the Eagles annual Christmas party immediately prior to heading to the bar to meet Kylie.
See also Jason and Beau Garage beer ad. https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aqNzzfEWUbc or https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4YDbZD5CIak
That’s Truthiness being a 92%er– the nickname for followers of the Kelce Bros podcast.