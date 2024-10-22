AP: Donald Trump is clearly in poor health & has profound cognitive decline

Personally, I’m still angry about what was done to President Biden and the implicit and explicit ageism with the attacks on Biden over the summer. In retrospect, the media and the party’s disgust with Biden’s age is so even more hypocritical given the fact that Donald Trump is absolutely losing his mind on the campaign trail. He waddles from event to event, lying and rambling and talking about the late, great Hannibal Lector. He keeps canceling interviews and events, with his staffers privately confirming that he’s exhausted. He’s clearly in terrible health and his cognitive decline has been evident for years. And yet, there’s barely any media appetite to cover any of that or do anything but sanewash this very ill man. That’s why Kamala Harris has begun really pressing the issue as she campaigns, and she’s basically challenged the media to give Trump the “full Biden treatment.” Few media outlets have done so, but at least the Associated Press is trying:
Still, Trump’s public appearances are often marked by rambling. He regularly confuses timelines, events and people.
At a town hall-style forum in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump seemed to have no recollection of meeting with a severely injured veteran and his family. The veteran’s wife noted that “you visited with him many times” and “you just saw him this summer.”
Trump has also confused Republican rival Nikki Haley with former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He confused the location of a major military base. He mistakenly said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán led Turkey.
During a meandering news conference riddled with false and misleading statements in August, Trump recalled riding as a passenger in the chopper with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown when it was forced to make an emergency landing. Brown later said he had never shared a helicopter with Trump. Instead, it was likely a Los Angeles city councilman, who is also Black, who shared a rocky helicopter ride with Trump decades earlier.
And more recently, at a rally in Wisconsin, he seemed to squint at teleprompters as he lurched from subject to subject. He described the country as a “third-world hellhole.” He then told his audience, “Remember, there’s a hat that’s made that sells like crazy,” before interrupting himself to comment on a fly. “Oh there’s a fly, I wonder where the fly came from. See, two years ago, I wouldn’t have had a fly up here. You’re changing rapidly,” Trump said.
He has begun boasting about his “beautiful body” and describes his often long-winded speeches as “flawless.”
Trump regularly acknowledges questions about his age and health during public appearances. On Sunday in Arizona, Trump mocked critics who declare him “cognitively impaired” because he “mispronounced a word.”
“They say, He’s cognitively impaired!” Trump teased. “No, I’ll let you know when I will be. I will be someday — we all will be someday. I’ll be the first to let you know.”
The AP also consulted various doctors who were like: yeah, I don’t treat Trump, but I can tell you that he’s cognitively impaired. It’s that obvious to everyone, especially from his public behavior and his speech patterns. I also have a theory that not only is Trump exhausted, he’s bored. He’s tired of campaigning. He finds it boring nowadays. He’s not getting the same rush he used to get, possibly because his rallies are poorly attended and he can see his “supporters” leaving early. He doesn’t want to make those speeches anymore.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The mango tangerine fascist and all his sycophants, including Muskrat, should be in prison. He should not running for president. The last decade plus have been bizarre. The media should have shouted him down over the birther nonsense. How did this wicked, awful man get this far? The media’s lack of teeth when dealing with the Magats/Republikkkans while continually blasting the Democrats has been blaringly obvious. More of this type of coverage from every outlet please.
Two weeks before the election, I feel like more outlets are figuring it out. Or starting to. Something I was hoping they would learn after 2016. Just now an NPR correspondent talked flatly about how Trump repeated his lies about FEMA in North Carolina. And the top story in the NYT is about Trump’s links to Project 2025. There’s also a piece by Ezra Klein today called What’s Wrong with Donald Trump?
Too bad it’s too late. As you said, he should never have gotten near the presidency. If media had simply covered him as the crank he’s always been, we would not been this terrifying mess today.
Didn’t someone comment yesterday that Charles had a tantrum over the small crowds in Australia? These two remind me of each other.
Thanks for writing about this, Kaiser!
I have clicked on the link to the article as well, that you kindly provided, as clicks is what the media want nowadays.
This needs way more attention. People like us writing here, know about these issues, but many who are far less focused on politics need it served on a platter before they consume this information/
Kamala says every day that he is increasingly unstable and unhinged. She and hundreds of national security officials and former White House staff make clear that he is unfit to be president. The message is certainly out there if anyone wants to hear it. Sadly, many don’t.
A “greatest hits” compilation of these moments would make a fantastic ad. I feel like the DNC has been way, WAY too polite about this, among other things, for far too long. I don’t know if it would make converts, but maybe it could at least make would-be Trump voters decide to just stay home on election day.
(Sidenote: I have exactly one Trump voter in my family, a stepcousin who lives in NC. He can’t drive and refuses to use an absentee ballot, and has been whining that other relatives in the area won’t take him to the polls on Election Day. He calls it “voter suppression”. 🤣 I mention this because, aside from being kinda funny, it also seems like the MAGAts aren’t doing much to make sure their voters can actually get to the polls?)
The problem is that Democrats are held to higher standards. There were media think pieces just about calling him “weird.” The news media, led by the New York Times, should have been covering his mental decline with the same excitement that they “covered” Biden’s nonexistent mental decline. (He’s just old, Trump has actual mental disease from what I see.) The Times wrote over 300 stories in seven days about Biden. With Trump, they actively sanewash everything he does. So there is not a level playing field between Democrats and Republicans.
I think MAGAs are finding their way to the polls, unfortunately. Yesterday was the first day o nearly in person voting in FL and Republicans far outnumbered the Democrats. Let’s just hope swing state turnout for them is not so robust.
They showed speeches from 2016 side by side with now and the decline is very obvious…
I’ve been screeching inwardly and outwardly complaining to anyone who can stomach it about how TFG is covered by the press. It drives me crazy that he has So. Many. Red. Flags. as to why he should never have been president from his treatment of women, POC, and workers, to how he stuffed the courts, tried to takeover the government when he lost, to his demented word salads and worship of dicatators. And he gets sane washed, interpreted, and sanitized while he’s lieterally trying to recreate a modern Third Reich. Honestly, I don’t think these doctors saying anything now will even help and it just adds to my frustration.
The sanewashing by the media is unacceptable.
The way they ignore DonOLD’s very evident cognitive problems while at the same time pretending that President Biden’s lifelong neurogenic disorder — stammering — is the same as showing signs of mental decline, implying that PJB is too old for the job.
The biggest part of the traditional media also refuse to fact-check tRump’s word salads or point out his awful personal threats to political adversaries.
It’s on them that the MAGAts could even come so close to the presidency again, with the help and influence of their billionaire proprietors and their billionaire tech bro friends.
🌊💙🌊
Thank you for posting this. If Trump wins, I will hold the mainstream media largely responsible for it. They are completely incapable of covering politics without devolving into horse race narratives and “both sides” crap. They’re grousing about Harris and Walz not kissing their rings when the campaign is simply trying to meet undecided voters where they are (which is NOT reading the NYT and WaPo). We are on the knife’s edge of descending into fascism, and they refuse to accurately report what is staring on our faces. Vote Harris-Walz, US Celebitchy readers! It’s our only shot at pushing back Trump once and for all.
The major news media needs to be revamped. They are salty that most people are tuning into TikTok influencers than them.
The media elected him LAST time, too — because he was a clown, they covered him nonstop, even though he clearly was not a serious candidate. Remember how the TV stations clicked away from an actual Republican DEBATE to cover one of his stupid rallies? He would never have won w/o the prominence they deliberately gave him, because they thought his buffoonery was good for ratings, but what they really did was provide him w/ a gloss of respectability. It was shameful then, and is so much more disgraceful and immoral now.
Thank you!
It’s obvious. And the freaking rag that is Politico had the nerve to say that Trump had the best weekend ever because he put Kamala on the defensive about McDonald’s. The man talked about Arnold Palmer’s package! He started talking about windmills ruining things. He refused to apologize about inciting violence against FEMA workers. Wont’ raise the minimum wage. Started hitting on the undertaker’s daughter. It’s really obvious that his people want to put him on soft focused things and let him rally. But he’s over it.
Put Kamala on the defensive about McDonald’s? She did three town halls in three different states yesterday and never mentioned McDonald’s. While walking to her car at the airport, a reporter asked if she worked at McDonald’s. She gave a big smile, a thumbs up and replied, “Did I? I did!”. Politico is trash.
The McDonald’s thing is the stupidest thing ever.
One news station – can’t remember if it was CBS or ABC – did partly highlight the contrast the other night, by describing Kamala’s blitz through the battleground states and then moving on to trump working at McDonald’s and making lewd comments about Arnold Palmer.
I wish they had gone harder but even so, the contrast was striking.
Both he and Biden are too old to run for President. There should be an age limit for candidates.
I’ve been wondering for years if he has advanced syphillis. Interestingly enough, I was recently at an infectious disease conference and this subject came up, and several people there had the same theory.
They ALL have such short memories for their own failings:
1. He used to say that he would never use a teleprompter. Now he’s probably got one installed in every room of his house.
2. Many was the critic who said having that (WHITE) couple in the WH restored elegance after the Obamas. Ah yes, talking about dead golfer’s dongs, eating dogs, swaying like a moron, deriding the looks and mental capacity of a political opponent – it all just screams refinement and class.
3. When family is the most important societal unit, I think that we can all agree that you should publicly address one kid’s sexual experience, while covering up the time that you punched another one in the face, unprompted.
My personal favorite Trump policy position is that Lincoln should have settled the Civil War. It reveals so much about him from his stunning racism to his almost religious belief in “deal making”.
Who is he trying to fool? He won’t (not can’t) follow basic imperatives in the law. He’s definitely not going to go along with optional rules from a religion.
Definitely some cognitive decline and age, but I also imagine there’s exhaustion, drug use, and the fact that he’s a wild animal back into a corner because he knows he’s in big trouble if he doesn’t win, and he’s not going to win.
Couple that with someone who has never been told no, who does not listen to anyone around him, and who doesn’t have any good people around him either, and you get…this.
Remember when voters expected Presidential Candidates to be intelligent?
That certainly went up in flames with Trump.
Look back thru the list of GOP candidates.
Trump is the most insane, unqualified, corrupt, criminal ever.
What else is there to say?
Keep repeating this: President Vance. Because that’s what we’re talking about here. President.Vance. When you’re done vomiting, find a way to connect with swing state voters and say that phrase.
What a dumbass. He let Obama break his racist mind and now he’s spending his elder years campaigning at rallies. He could be sitting at maralago eating steak until he dies. But now he faces endless rallies and court cases. I sure hope he doesn’t win bc he’s a pos.
I’m glad that The Harris-Walz team is going in on his obvious poor mental and physical health. I still think they need to go IN on January 6th and share about the violence at the capital along with that trash panda calling it a day of love.