Wallis Simpson was the victim of a high-level smear campaign created by a spy

Multiple things can be true about Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor, all at once. She was the victim of a particularly vicious and long-running smear campaign. She was an American divorcee who was deemed unsuitable for the heir to the British throne. She had legitimate ties to Nazi officials, and she and Edward had cozy relationships with many high-ranking people in the Third Reich. Wallis probably never believed that she would cause Edward VIII’s abdication and that she and Edward would end up in exile for the rest of their lives. All of that is true, from what I’ve read over the years and from the historical record. Well, there’s a new book about Wallis called Her Lotus Year, about how a British spy planted stories about Wallis and her seductress adventures within British society:
Wallis Simpson, the American divorcee who married Edward VIII plunging the British monarchy into turmoil when he abdicated in 1936, was the victim of an extraordinary disinformation campaign. The plot was masterminded by a British spy, who characterized her as a libertine who learnt an exotic sex technique called “The Shanghai Grip” in a Chinese brothel.
A new book claims that a fabled briefing document full of salacious stories about Simpson known as the “China Dossier”—a copy of which has never been found but was allegedly passed around high society—was the work of an “incredibly powerful” intelligence officer based in Shanghai named Harry Steptoe.
Supporters of Meghan Markle, another American divorcee who married into the royal family without entirely happy consequences for the institution, are likely to see parallels with establishment efforts to discredit Wallis. Although Meghan was outwardly welcomed into the family, Meghan herself complained that she was the victim of a “smear campaign” when she was accused of bullying by palace operatives, and her and Prince Harry have both alleged that the media have long colluded with the palace to sully their reputations.
Simpson lived in China in 1924 with her first husband, Earl Winfield Spencer Jr, whom she split from while living there. She subsequently spent several months in the country as a single woman. A report in The Times of London says that the titillating tales in the dossier included claims that Wallis, when living in China, had been a p–n model and had visited brothels to learn a sex technique supposedly called “the Shanghai grip.”
The carefully planned sexist and racist slanders are described in the new book, Her Lotus Year, as “one of the most successful whispering campaigns of all time.” The secret of the dossier’s success, author Paul French says in his book, was that the stories of sexual excess were all existing rumors and scandals in Chinese society which were transposed onto Wallis by the intelligence operative. The goal was to stop Edward plunging the nation into turmoil by marrying a divorcee: “They just wanted to scupper this relationship somehow,” French told The Times.
“A fabled briefing document full of salacious stories about Simpson known as the “China Dossier”—a copy of which has never been found but was allegedly passed around high society…” This is what they did in the 1930s before the British media became so powerful. They created a dossier and spread it around the aristocracy. The modern version of this is the monarchy authorizing the public smear campaign on Meghan, with courtiers and royals providing off-the-record accounts of how Meghan “bullied staffers” and “made Kate cry” and “sent 5 am emails.” As for Wallis… as I said, multiple things are true at once. Wallis was the victim of a really disgusting smear campaign… but she was also a problematic woman with ties to Nazis.
Also: “The goal was to stop Edward plunging the nation into turmoil by marrying a divorcee: ‘They just wanted to scupper this relationship somehow.’” That was also the goal of the smearing of Meghan, by the way. A century later, and it’s still the same fundamental play, to smear the American woman in the hope that they can somehow convince a prince not to marry someone they don’t like. In some ways, Harry’s marriage to Meghan was not as high-stakes as Edward marrying Wallis a year before England got pulled into WWII. In other ways, the Sussex marriage and Sussexit certainly feels more consequential in the modern era.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I mean, she was still a Nazi supporter, which wasn’t a lie since we have photos of her and Edward visiting them. I understand why they tried to stop Edward from marrying her since he was the King, so his marriage carried a lot of importance to the future of the country. With Meghan marrying the brother of the future King, nothing can explain the cruel campaign carried against her, but the jealousy and racial bias of Charles, Camilla, Will, and Kate.
Edward’s brother the Duke of Kent was also a Nazi sympathizer. And three of Prince Philip’s sisters who were living in Germany were Nazis. There are many ties to Hitler in the BRF.
No comparison, really. The future King Charles already had been allowed to marry a divorcee, and he a divorced person. Anne and Andrew were able to divorce from their respective spouses. Anne got to remarry. Harry was not going to be King, was not a King who had to abdicate. And Harry and Meghan were free to date. Both single.
And Elizabeth approved the marriage under the Succession Act.
No Charles got to marry a divorcee after he produced 2 legitimate heirs. He still couldnt marry camilla for the longest time and essentially got to marry her when she was past child bearing age and some of the dust settled from the way he treated an innocent diana/her death.
No way charles could have married her if diana was still alive.
She was a nazi. Who cares.
And she was hardly the first nor the most sympatheitc victim of British propaganda.
The Chinese dossier worked because most of those ppl were fans of hitlers early work. She and David weren’t the only sympathizers in the upper class, and I don’t think the nazi ties were the motivator for smearing her until after ww2.
But yes, the uk royalty has been running the same playbook over and over. Meghan’s the only one who’s escaped and that’s why they keep trying. An institution can carry out grudges infinitely.
Wallis’s sister in law was known all her life as a brazen racist and she thought it was cute to have her girls do a Nazi salute, which was photographed. The aristo British were all massive racists back then. Just like they are now.
The Nazi sympathizer charge was later used to justify the smear campaign. They didn’t care if she was a Nazi at first. For that matter, Edward was more sympathetic to the Nazi cause than she was. The British aristocracy found Wallis Simpson objectionable because she was an American, a divorcee, and considered lower class. At the time, many members of the British upper crust were Nazi adjacent. Look up the Mitford sisters.
Nazi? In same article as Meghan? Nope.
Exactly! Even though they were both smeared please don’t group them together.
The real problem was Edward not Wallis. He was a direct heir with his father and grandfather ahead of him at birth and did nothing but party for most of his life. He was easily manipulated too which is why the government didn’t want him as king. Wallis was a convenient scapegoat.
William is very much like him in character.
The only comparison to meghan is how the British establishment can pull together to target one woman. But Meghan was never a threat to the monarchy or partying with fascists. That would be William and his Russian friends.
She was a nazi, period
However false it was, at least Simpson was accused of something concrete and outside of social conventions – being a porn star and hanging out in brothels wouldn’t be all that accepted even today. But, Meghan’s never been accused of doing anything out of the ordinary – the smears have been against her as a person, not because she’s done any unacceptable things.
I appreciate the nuance, but also end up at “she was a nazi.” In fact, MANY rich, upperclass people were nazi sympathizers—which kind of has echoes in today’s world with Trump and people like Musk and Bezos. Leopard eating faces belongs here.
Sigh. Just saying that Meghan “complained” about a smear campaign makes me annoyed. As if Meghan is just some delusional complainer as opposed to a victim. Let me fix this. Many people all over the world witnessed the smear campaign against meghan. There. Much better.
Wallis and Edward were both Nazi sympathizers and I’ve read that was the real reason Edwatd had to abdicate. The “giving up the throne for the love of his life” was the spin.
Most of the British aristocracy were Nazi sympathizers at the time Wallis came on the scene.
I accept no excuses for nazi sympathizers – none. I don’t care how prevalent it was in their social circle (if they had eyes they could see what was happening and chose to ignore it).
I have no sympathy whatsoever for Wallis and Edward.