JD Vance insists that he & Donald Trump will win ‘the normal gay guy vote’

Other than Kamala Harris’s team, I’m not sure who watched or listened to JD Vance’s interview with Joe Rogan on Thursday. Kamala HQ did more to spread clips of the interview than any other social media account. In the final days, it definitely seems like Harris’s campaign is like “no, listen to what these men are actually saying.” For the Trump campaign, Vance’s interview was probably intended as a do-over, considering Trump’s Rogan interview was such a catastrophe. The only reason Trump’s Swiss-cheese-brain utterances on Rogan’s show weren’t headline news for days is because few people cared enough to listen to the whole damn thing. I assume the same is true of this Vance interview.

Vance suggested that wealthy parents might go so far as to coerce their children to undergo gender surgeries to get into better colleges and universities. “If you are a middle-class or upper-middle class white parent, and the only thing that you care about is whether your child goes into Harvard or Yale, obviously that pathway has become a lot harder for a lot of upper-middle class kids,” he said, adding that “the one way that those people can participate in the DEI bureaucracy in this country is to be trans.” Vance later argued that he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump won “the normal gay guy vote because again, they just wanted to be left the hell alone.” Vance told Rogan that he was mini golfing with his family in Ohio when he learned that Trump had been shot in the ear during his Butler, Pa. rally in June. “I actually thought they had killed him because when you first see the video he grabs his ear and then he goes down,” Vance recalled after seeing the video of Trump’s July 13 rally. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they just killed him.’ At first I was so pissed, but then I go into like fight or flight mode. I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns. And basically stand like a sentry in our front door, and that was my reaction to it.”

Ah, yes, every middle-class white parent is like “my child must become trans to get into Harvard.” That’s absolutely 100% a thing which is happening all over the country, thanks, JD. The sh-t about Vance racing home from mini-golf to load his guns when Trump was “shot” is a bonkers story too. As for the “normal gay guy vote” – lmao, Vance thinks he appeals to gay men, doesn’t he?

Some clips of Vance’s interview:

Rogan: Roe was the law of the land and all of a sudden that had been taken away and you have these men trying to dictate what women can and cannot do with their bodies Vance: Yeah, yeah… but you have women who go too far and try to celebrate it Rogan: Very few do that pic.twitter.com/Yb7xmPMq74 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

Rogan: The concern is men are making decisions on what women can do. Some states have extreme laws that put women in vulnerable positions and if they go to another state, they could then be prosecuted. It’s concerning Vance: I haven’t heard of this as something that actually… pic.twitter.com/fzjMEMyML6 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024

WATCH: A CNN panel laughs hysterically at JD Vance telling Joe Rogan he and Trump will win “normal gay guys”, and parents are making their kids trans to get them into good colleges pic.twitter.com/oqkTW82WaK — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 1, 2024





