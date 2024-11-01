JD Vance insists that he & Donald Trump will win ‘the normal gay guy vote’

Other than Kamala Harris’s team, I’m not sure who watched or listened to JD Vance’s interview with Joe Rogan on Thursday. Kamala HQ did more to spread clips of the interview than any other social media account. In the final days, it definitely seems like Harris’s campaign is like “no, listen to what these men are actually saying.” For the Trump campaign, Vance’s interview was probably intended as a do-over, considering Trump’s Rogan interview was such a catastrophe. The only reason Trump’s Swiss-cheese-brain utterances on Rogan’s show weren’t headline news for days is because few people cared enough to listen to the whole damn thing. I assume the same is true of this Vance interview.
Vance suggested that wealthy parents might go so far as to coerce their children to undergo gender surgeries to get into better colleges and universities.
“If you are a middle-class or upper-middle class white parent, and the only thing that you care about is whether your child goes into Harvard or Yale, obviously that pathway has become a lot harder for a lot of upper-middle class kids,” he said, adding that “the one way that those people can participate in the DEI bureaucracy in this country is to be trans.”
Vance later argued that he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump won “the normal gay guy vote because again, they just wanted to be left the hell alone.”
Vance told Rogan that he was mini golfing with his family in Ohio when he learned that Trump had been shot in the ear during his Butler, Pa. rally in June.
“I actually thought they had killed him because when you first see the video he grabs his ear and then he goes down,” Vance recalled after seeing the video of Trump’s July 13 rally. “I’m like, ‘Oh my God, they just killed him.’ At first I was so pissed, but then I go into like fight or flight mode. I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns. And basically stand like a sentry in our front door, and that was my reaction to it.”
Ah, yes, every middle-class white parent is like “my child must become trans to get into Harvard.” That’s absolutely 100% a thing which is happening all over the country, thanks, JD. The sh-t about Vance racing home from mini-golf to load his guns when Trump was “shot” is a bonkers story too. As for the “normal gay guy vote” – lmao, Vance thinks he appeals to gay men, doesn’t he?
Some clips of Vance’s interview:
Rogan: Roe was the law of the land and all of a sudden that had been taken away and you have these men trying to dictate what women can and cannot do with their bodies
Vance: Yeah, yeah… but you have women who go too far and try to celebrate it
Rogan: Very few do that pic.twitter.com/Yb7xmPMq74
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024
Rogan: The concern is men are making decisions on what women can do. Some states have extreme laws that put women in vulnerable positions and if they go to another state, they could then be prosecuted. It’s concerning
Vance: I haven’t heard of this as something that actually… pic.twitter.com/fzjMEMyML6
— Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 31, 2024
WATCH: A CNN panel laughs hysterically at JD Vance telling Joe Rogan he and Trump will win “normal gay guys”, and parents are making their kids trans to get them into good colleges pic.twitter.com/oqkTW82WaK
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 1, 2024
I honestly don’t know if I’ll make it to Tuesday without having a nervous breakdown first, just hanging on by a thread. As a country how the f@ck did we get here?!
I don’t know. I can kind of figure out why my siblings are far-right (I know one is definitely all-in maga). The insistence that abortion is *the* issue is probably the biggest part. I was raised in a pro-life family and was against abortion myself back then, but the BS that gets spewed, the lies they tell, as if women get up and decide to get pregnant just so they can have an abortion.. My mother used to rant “If you don’t want to have a baby you shouldn’t have sex!” As if that’s the only scenario. She believed the a-hole who said women can’t get pregnant during rape because “the juices don’t flow.” I kid you not. All of this anger that she had when Roe V Wade became law in the early ’70s. I was not even 10 and this was stuff she yelled about at the dinner table.
Anyway, the whole “life is sacred” but only for fetuses. So holy.
Sorry for the long post, but the past few years have changed the last few ties I had to my remaining siblings.
Why ? Is he a normal gay guy? My opinion is he is a closeted weird gay guy.
Closeted very very weird gay guy with a lot of self-hatred.
I know people who will agree with these absurd statements–not necessarily believe, just agree in order to support these scum; people I grew up with, people who continue to believe that only conservatives are good people. They believe that because of their stance on abortion and gay people. So hey, jd, are you sure you want to tell your good boy and girl conservatives that the gAyS are in your group?
It’s so distressing. People I once loved, and now, I don’t think so. I have no respect for them any more.
I wouldn’t say no one listened to the Trump Rogan interview… apparently it got 34 million listeners according to the Pod Save America guys. Maybe people just didn’t get the full effect because it was such a rambling interview? But still confused at why they’re sending Vance out when he’s such a charisma vacuum.
The fact that around fifty percent of the public is going to vote for them is mind boggling and depressing.
In other words we’d rather vote for anything with a pulse rather than a highly qualified black woman.
I’m sorry but doesn’t he have SS protection currently? His own campaign paid security? No way they would have let him drive home, grab guns and stand guard. He would have been taken somewhere safe.
I thought the same thing but it was before he was announced as the vp candidate, it looks like.
He sounds unhinged, and so freakishly obsessed with other people reproductive organs. Dude just mind your own business.
Look, I know this guy is a sell-out, corrupt, loonie but how does he say sh*t like this without busting out laughing?
Hurry up and Go Away!
Slightly OT, but can we please be done with tRump’s shooting incident. Cartilage doesn’t magically grow back, especially not within a few days.
What I’d like to know in this context: is Bowman Hamel Vance thinking about any particular normal gay guys? Like Lindsay Graham perhaps, or Richard Grenell? Or Peter Thiel? Because they’re anything but. They’re are extremist enablers.
And I’m convinced that Mr Guyliner Menscara himself is either bi or deep in the closet. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but maybe he shouldn’t be so loud as to what defines “normal gay” and what doesn’t, and why.
Re: DT getting fake shot in the ear:
“but then I go into like fight or flight mode. I grab my kids up, throw them in the car, go home and load all my guns. And basically stand like a sentry in our front door, and that was my reaction to it.”
Why was he standing guard the front of his home armed with guns? Who was he guarding them against before he was formally selected as the demons running mate? He is so full of shit; I can’t believe he’s not brown like his leader.