Prince William is still telling people that Earthshot is his ‘Super Bowl moment’

In 2022, Prince Harry attended the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie. The Super Bowl was held in LA that year, and a good time was had by all. Months later, Prince William and Kate traveled to Boston for the Earthshot Awards, and Kensington Palace would not shut up about how this would be “William’s Super Bowl moment.” It was widely mocked at the time, especially since the prize ceremony that year was poorly attended and a giant nothingburger. Going from memory, William and his staffers mostly avoided the Super Bowl references last year, when Earthshot went to Singapore. But they’re back this year. Kensington Palace organized several “Earthshot previews” in friendly media outlets, and wouldn’t you know, the Super Bowl is mentioned frequently:
Prince William is preparing for his “Superbowl moment” — his annual star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which promises to be even bigger (and greener!) this year.
A vast, reusable Superdome arena will seat 2,000 people for the fourth iteration of the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize Awards, the centerpiece of William’s visit to South Africa, which begins Monday, Nov. 4. The green carpet at this year’s event is set to be the longest ever seen, organizers predict.
It is on that carpet in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday, Nov. 6, that perhaps the biggest impact will be had: The Earthshot Prize hopes to highlight how fast fashion has brought damaging consequences to Africa, where millions of garments are buried in landfills every year.
Hosted by Nigerian TV presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South African rapper and host Nomuzi Mabena, the 90-minute pre-show green carpet, which is being broadcast live on YouTube for the first time, will have a focus on dressing to celebrate sustainably, says Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize.
[From People]
Hello Magazine, GB News and the Daily Mail also prominently featured “Super Bowl moment” in their preview coverage of William’s trip next week. It’s sad, honestly. He’s too stupid (??) and unimaginative to compare this to an actual awards show, like the “Oscars of environmental prizes” or “the Nobel Awards for green tech.” He’s so sick with jealousy for Harry’s life and so needy of American attention, he’s screaming “THIS IS LIKE THE SUPER BOWL.”
Dressing to support sustainability was done by Kate in Boston in her puke green skin tight ” rented “dress, or so we were told.
Omg, he’s such a loser
SUPERBOWL? SUPERBOWL? He is crazy this is not a superbowl worthy anything. This is a photo op and a try to out do Harry moment that will not be noticed. Nice try Peg 🤡🤡🤡
Can some of these Brit journalists actually live and work in America so that they can provide actual real live context. I cannot think of anything as over the top as the Super Bowl and the Oscars. The Brits (that I can tell) are a pretty reserved bunch. Guys, Americans are tacky and we love it. Would William and Kate even allow themselves to eat nachos and and yell to the world “we are effing AWESOME!” Are you going to have a parade for your successes? William can you have actual FUN??? IMO part of why Harry has appeal is because he actually DOES have fun.
This man is as delusional as the 🍊 felon.
It’s the use of Super Bowl that makes it seem so much like he is thinking of Harry. Maybe I am wrong but I think of the Super Bowl as very American and not something the rest of the world cares about because most of them don’t have a pervading American football culture. Why doesn’t he say it is his World Cup moment , because that seems more relatable as a sports metaphor to most countries.