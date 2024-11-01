Prince William is still telling people that Earthshot is his ‘Super Bowl moment’

In 2022, Prince Harry attended the Super Bowl with his cousin Princess Eugenie. The Super Bowl was held in LA that year, and a good time was had by all. Months later, Prince William and Kate traveled to Boston for the Earthshot Awards, and Kensington Palace would not shut up about how this would be “William’s Super Bowl moment.” It was widely mocked at the time, especially since the prize ceremony that year was poorly attended and a giant nothingburger. Going from memory, William and his staffers mostly avoided the Super Bowl references last year, when Earthshot went to Singapore. But they’re back this year. Kensington Palace organized several “Earthshot previews” in friendly media outlets, and wouldn’t you know, the Super Bowl is mentioned frequently:

Prince William is preparing for his “Superbowl moment” — his annual star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which promises to be even bigger (and greener!) this year. A vast, reusable Superdome arena will seat 2,000 people for the fourth iteration of the Prince of Wales’ Earthshot Prize Awards, the centerpiece of William’s visit to South Africa, which begins Monday, Nov. 4. The green carpet at this year’s event is set to be the longest ever seen, organizers predict. It is on that carpet in Cape Town, South Africa on Wednesday, Nov. 6, that perhaps the biggest impact will be had: The Earthshot Prize hopes to highlight how fast fashion has brought damaging consequences to Africa, where millions of garments are buried in landfills every year. Hosted by Nigerian TV presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and South African rapper and host Nomuzi Mabena, the 90-minute pre-show green carpet, which is being broadcast live on YouTube for the first time, will have a focus on dressing to celebrate sustainably, says Hannah Jones, CEO of The Earthshot Prize.

[From People]

Hello Magazine, GB News and the Daily Mail also prominently featured “Super Bowl moment” in their preview coverage of William’s trip next week. It’s sad, honestly. He’s too stupid (??) and unimaginative to compare this to an actual awards show, like the “Oscars of environmental prizes” or “the Nobel Awards for green tech.” He’s so sick with jealousy for Harry’s life and so needy of American attention, he’s screaming “THIS IS LIKE THE SUPER BOWL.”





