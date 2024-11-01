King Charles: Orthodox Christians are ‘not corrupted by loathsome political correctness’

King Charles is supposed to be “the Defender of the Faith” of the Anglican Church. He’s always seen religion as more of a buffet though – for years, he’s legitimately done a lot of interfaith dialogue, and he’s always been pretty respectful of Britain’s multifaith society. So imagine my surprise at this story. Apparently, back in the 1990s, Charles was concerned about political correctness run amok in many Christian sects, and he thought the Orthodox Church was the only sect not corrupted by wokeism. Oh, Charles is like THAT??
The King once praised the Orthodox Church as the only Christians who are “not corrupted by loathsome political correctness”, a newly uncovered letter has revealed. In private correspondence from 1998, the then Prince of Wales admitted he felt more drawn to the “timeless traditions” of the Orthodox Church as he grew older.
Writing to his friend Dudley Poplak, the late interior designer who worked closely with the Royal family, the King said: “Personally, the older I get, the more I am drawn to the great, timeless traditions of the Orthodox Church.” He added: “They are the only ones that have not been corrupted by loathsome political correctness.”
The King, who became Supreme Governor of the Church of England upon ascending the throne like his mother before him, has always had strong ties to the Greek Orthodox Church. His father, the late Prince Philip, was baptised a Greek Orthodox, although he later converted to Anglicanism before marrying Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen. To mark his paternal heritage, the monarch had a choir perform Psalm 71 in Greek at his Coronation last May. He has also been seeking support and spiritual advice from Archimandrite Ephraim, a Greek Orthodox monk, in the wake of his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
In 2004, it was claimed that he was so enamoured with the Orthodox faith that he adorned a section of his Highgrove home with prized Byzantine icons, many said to originate from the Mount – the Orthodox world’s holiest site. Greek Orthodox Church worship focuses more on traditional sacrament and sacred scriptures as opposed to preaching and prayer.
The newly uncovered letter comes as the Church of England has faced accusations of being consumed by political correctness and failing to stand up for Christian values over the past 20 years. The Church has come under criticism for its diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives and, last year, faced scrutiny for the establishment of a £100 million fund to “address past wrongs of slavery” during a time of financial crisis among parishes.
[From The Telegraph]
Imagine being mad about the Anglican Church’s DEI policies. Jesus preached DEI, how woke!! As for Charles’s love of the Orthodox Church… I suspect that he gets all of that from his father. Again, it wouldn’t be a big deal – I certainly wouldn’t give a sh-t – if this was Chuck Battenberg, random German-British guy. But it looks more and more like the Windsors have no interest in the Anglican Church anymore. The king would prefer Orthodoxy and the heir isn’t religious whatsoever.
NMA SOLO As the Jewish community prepares to celebrate Chanukah, His Majesty The King visited JW3, a
Jewish community centre that is open to all faiths and acts as a hub for the arts, culture, social action
and learning in North London. Founded by Dame Vivien Duffield DBE, JW3 opened in October 2013
with a vision of a vibrant, diverse, unified British-Jewish community, inspired by and engaged with
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – King Charles III leaves Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a church service at St Thomas Anglican Church in North Sydney on Sunday, marking the start of their official engagements in Australia.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a church service at St Thomas Anglican Church in North Sydney on Sunday, marking the start of their official engagements in Australia.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a church service at St Thomas Anglican Church in North Sydney on Sunday, marking the start of their official engagements in Australia.
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended a church service at St Thomas Anglican Church in North Sydney on Sunday, marking the start of their official engagements in Australia.
Apia, SAMOA – King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit The Samoan Cultural Village which celebrates the importance of traditional arts, crafts, culture, enterprise and sport in Samoa.
Apia, SAMOA – King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit The Samoan Cultural Village which celebrates the importance of traditional arts, crafts, culture, enterprise and sport in Samoa.
Love your Choice of pic Charles in the car with Funny lips
Correct me if I’m wrong, wasn’t the Anglican Church founded because the king at that time wanted to divorce his wife and the only way to do it was to break away from the Catholic Church? Then he made himself head of the newly founded church?
Yes. And then his daughter from his new marriage had to be fullly (and violently) Church of England or else she wasn’t legitimate.
Rinse and repeat and here we are.
Charles has no business talking about politics like this.
And yes, Henry VIII wanted an annulment of his first marriage to Katherine of Aragon, because they had no surviving sons. Katherine’s nephew Charles was Emperor of the Holy Roman Empire (basically: what is now Germany), King of Spain and ruled in many more territories.
Charles was against the annulment and the pope did not dare defy him.
Frustrated, Henry had the Church of England set up, so the marriage could be annulled and he could marry his second wife Anne Boleyn, while Katherine still lived.
At heart, Henry remained quite conservative and many Catholic rituals were kept or adapted, instead of scrapped.
Excellent summary. Thanks.
Next, explain high church and low church.
Personally, as a French Huguenot descendant, close to US Presbyterian churches, I suppose, I initially thought that Church of England was basically a Catholic church where the priest can marry.
The Reformation in England has nothing to do with The Continental Reformation. In fact, Henry VIII hated Luther.
THANK YOU for correctly referring to it as an annulment, not a divorce as is usually misunderstood!
Yes that’s true. You would think he likes that aspect but of course he doesn’t like the diversity or any of the”woke” things that they do because he is a known racist.
So Charles knows that the monarchy is completely at odds with modernity, and in particular modern England. So much so that very religion it’s meant to represent isn’t patriarchal or abusive enough to align with the monarchy. Mmmkay.
He ran off his son and DIL because they were the face of the modern monarchy. Also, he should really return those stolen Byzantine relics.
Living relic of a disgraced hierarchical institution prefers institutions that reject development toward equal treatment for all. I’m simply shocked.
Oh wait, what’s that? The Telegraph writing about Charles having an issue with woke political correctness. Fits that paper’s world view for sure. As for Charles, he’s married to Camilla. They both likely have issues with anything that seems too woke. Excepting the environment for Charles I guess.
Except that they both very much like and took advantage of the “woke” idea of divorce. But sure, pick and choose you ignorant, entitled, amoral, little, fat-fingered man.
The Telegraph gleefully jumping yet again onto one of its favourite hobby horses to make mischief. Yep, culture wars (but with added religious divides/tensions).
This is not surprising at all and in my mind only further confirms that he was one of the royal racists.
A fund to address “past wrongs of slavery” is political correctness? And the Church fails to stand up for Christian values with all this political correctness? No one would ever accuse me of being overly religious, but have any of these people screaming about political correctness undermining Christian values ever opened the New Testament? It’s kinda all about what they are calling “political correctness”.