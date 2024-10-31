Is Channing Tatum beefing with his ex-wife’s partner Steve Kazee?

Channing Tatum & Zoe Kravitz have broken up and called off their engagement. From the looks of things, it was pretty sudden, and yet there doesn’t seem to be a huge amount of drama between them. They were together through the promotion of Blink Twice this summer, and they were last seen together in early October. Given Zoe’s history, I’m open to the idea that she has a jumpoff waiting in the wings, but we haven’t heard anything about that. People Magazine had this little update after they broke the story on Tuesday:

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s split was a recent one. The former couple broke up just last weekend, PEOPLE has learned. As for what caused it, a source says, “They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart.” Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday, Oct. 29, that Tatum, 44, and Kravitz, 35, had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways after three years of dating. Reps for both stars have not responded to requests for comment from PEOPLE.

“They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart.” Eh. He seemed to really adore her. It feels notable that they split just two months after Blink Twice came out too. That happens all the time when costars or coworkers fall for each other over the course of a project, then their relationship limps along until the promotion is completely done.

Meanwhile, here’s a weird addendum. You know how Channing’s ex-wife Jenna Dewan moved on with a guy named Steve Kazee? Well, right after Channing and Zoe’s split announcement, Steve posted a big string of “HAHAs” on his IG Stories. People were like “WTF” and “weird.” Now he claims that it wasn’t about his current partner’s ex-husband at all.

Steve Kazee is attempting to clear the air. The actor and singer initially posted a string of “HAHA” on his Instagram Stories Tuesday, Oct. 29, shortly following the news that his fiancée Jenna Dewan’s ex-husband, Channing Tatum, had split from his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, leading some to speculate that he was reacting to the news. In a follow-up post on Wednesday, Oct. 30, Kazee, 49, wrote, “A guy can’t laugh about a houseplant Tik Tok in todays world I see … “, referring to the video he’d shared soon after the “HAHA” post the previous day. He went on to post a photo of a droopy plant, writing over the snapshot, “See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life.” The Tony Award winner then shared an image and video of a smaller, dried-up potted plant, illustrating his experience of filling up a coffee maker with water before giving his plants water, a practice the TikTok video was poking fun at.

I don’t believe him, although I do believe that this guy probably doesn’t understand how to manage his social media. Does that make sense? He probably was being snarky about Channing and Zoe’s split, but he didn’t realize that he was putting that sh-t on his Stories?

Jenna Dewan's fiancé, Steve Kazee, appeared to comment on the Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz breakup. After PEOPLE confirmed their split, he posted a long string of "HAHA" on IG. The next day, he added he was referencing a houseplant video on TIkTok. pic.twitter.com/21pGHev1H5 — What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) October 30, 2024