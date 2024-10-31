Brian Austin Green on his marriage to Megan Fox: ‘Everything I did annoyed her’



Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox dated on and off for years before they finally got married in 2010. They were together for a total of 16 years, and share three sons, Noah Shannon, 12, Boshi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, eight. Their marriage seemed very dramatic, with Megan filing for divorce in 2015, but then dropping it after they got back together in 2016. They officially separated in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. When they first split (for the last time), it was messy, but they now co-parent well together.

On October 29, Brian was a guest on Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast. Tori brought up something that he told her years ago about how Megan was “annoyed” at Brian because she could hear him chewing. Tori’s daughter has the same complaint about Tori’s chewing, and it always makes her think about what her former co-star said. Brian responded by explaining that things weren’t going very well and at that point in their marriage basically everything he did annoyed her.

Spelling recalled Green telling her how “it annoyed Megan when you chewed because she thought she could hear it.” The memory came to mind for Spelling because her own daughter now has similar complaints. “I remember thinking at the time, like, ‘How bad could it be? She loves him. Why like — that really bothers her?’ But now my daughter’s like, ‘Mom, I can hear you chewing,’ and I always think of you. I’m like, ‘God,'” Spelling said. “It’s an age thing maybe,” Green, who was married to Fox for 10 years and together for 16 before they split in 2020, responded. “I don’t know. I know it just always bothered her.” Looking back, Green said, “I honestly think that the chewing thing was just like, she’d gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren’t great, so I was just… It was… Everything was annoying her. Which happens in relationships. I get it.” He continued, “You kinda get to that point where you’re like, God, just the way you’re shuffling your feet right now, the way you’re putting that toast in the toaster is just driving you crazy. It’s all that stupid little stuff, you know. That, to me, is when you have to make the choice of going, okay, we either are gonna go into therapy and we’re gonna try and find, like, our connection and figure out what’s going on now, or these things are gonna sink us.”

I have no doubt that Megan and Brian were both annoying the everloving sh-t out of each other by the end of their marriage. It sounds like Megan found Brian annoying for the better part of 16 years, lol. We know how messy they were based on what’s come out publicly. I can only imagine what was going on behind the scenes privately that we didn’t know about. It’s interesting that Brian was gossiping about his marriage with Tori, but I guess that makes sense since they’re good friends.

As for the chewing bothering both Megan and Tori’s daughter, that’s a real thing! It’s a symptom of misophonia, which is also known as “selective sound sensitivity syndrome.” You can read more about misophonia here, but people who have it are bothered by oral sounds like eating, breathing, or chewing or repetitive noises like keyboarding, finger tapping, or windshield wipers. Think nails on a chalkboard, but for more common, everyday noises that other people may not even register.

