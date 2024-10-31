Brian Austin Green on his marriage to Megan Fox: ‘Everything I did annoyed her’

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox dated on and off for years before they finally got married in 2010. They were together for a total of 16 years, and share three sons, Noah Shannon, 12, Boshi Ransom, 10, and Journey River, eight. Their marriage seemed very dramatic, with Megan filing for divorce in 2015, but then dropping it after they got back together in 2016. They officially separated in 2020, and their divorce was finalized in 2022. When they first split (for the last time), it was messy, but they now co-parent well together.
On October 29, Brian was a guest on Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast. Tori brought up something that he told her years ago about how Megan was “annoyed” at Brian because she could hear him chewing. Tori’s daughter has the same complaint about Tori’s chewing, and it always makes her think about what her former co-star said. Brian responded by explaining that things weren’t going very well and at that point in their marriage basically everything he did annoyed her.
Spelling recalled Green telling her how “it annoyed Megan when you chewed because she thought she could hear it.” The memory came to mind for Spelling because her own daughter now has similar complaints.
“I remember thinking at the time, like, ‘How bad could it be? She loves him. Why like — that really bothers her?’ But now my daughter’s like, ‘Mom, I can hear you chewing,’ and I always think of you. I’m like, ‘God,'” Spelling said.
“It’s an age thing maybe,” Green, who was married to Fox for 10 years and together for 16 before they split in 2020, responded. “I don’t know. I know it just always bothered her.”
Looking back, Green said, “I honestly think that the chewing thing was just like, she’d gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren’t great, so I was just… It was… Everything was annoying her. Which happens in relationships. I get it.”
He continued, “You kinda get to that point where you’re like, God, just the way you’re shuffling your feet right now, the way you’re putting that toast in the toaster is just driving you crazy. It’s all that stupid little stuff, you know. That, to me, is when you have to make the choice of going, okay, we either are gonna go into therapy and we’re gonna try and find, like, our connection and figure out what’s going on now, or these things are gonna sink us.”
I have no doubt that Megan and Brian were both annoying the everloving sh-t out of each other by the end of their marriage. It sounds like Megan found Brian annoying for the better part of 16 years, lol. We know how messy they were based on what’s come out publicly. I can only imagine what was going on behind the scenes privately that we didn’t know about. It’s interesting that Brian was gossiping about his marriage with Tori, but I guess that makes sense since they’re good friends.
As for the chewing bothering both Megan and Tori’s daughter, that’s a real thing! It’s a symptom of misophonia, which is also known as “selective sound sensitivity syndrome.” You can read more about misophonia here, but people who have it are bothered by oral sounds like eating, breathing, or chewing or repetitive noises like keyboarding, finger tapping, or windshield wipers. Think nails on a chalkboard, but for more common, everyday noises that other people may not even register.
photos credit: Martin Sloan / Avalon, Getty, JPI Studios/Avalon, Abaca Press/INSTARimages, The Daily Stardust/LA Gossip TV/Backgrid. These photos of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are from 2023
26 Responses to “Brian Austin Green on his marriage to Megan Fox: ‘Everything I did annoyed her’”
16 years and 4 kids. Stop having kids when years of the marriage are so rocky!
I feel bad for their kids.
So much of BAG and MF and MGK lives or PR drama has been public for so long.
I hate that “messy” and “dramatic” relationships are becoming the norm.
SM/PR = Too many people posting everything out there.
He groomed her. And he was horrifically controlling through out their whole marriage. I thought she would never be free of him
Wasn’t there a rumor at one point that she’d had an abortion early in their relationship, something that could have ruined her fledgling career, so he blackmailed her with it to stay with him? Between that and practically being blackballed for calling out harassment, I’ve always felt for her.
It’s crazy how much has changed in just the last 15 or so years in regards to young women in Hollywood acknowledging their abortions and calling out predators.
He started dating her when she was still a teenager and his clown azz was a grown man. He can go sit somewhere.
To be fair, Megan was the one to push for the relationship with BAG. He had obvious misgivings and she had to convince him. Not that it changes much, but BAG knew what people would say given their age difference.
How does a teenager manage to push a grown adult into having a relationship with them? I don’t buy it. It is an excuse from him to try and make himself look less sleazy. Same nonsense from the director married to Aaron Taylor. Claims he chased and chased her and her poor little grown adult self just couldn’t say no. She and Green can go sit somewhere together.
This comment is shameful. She was a teenage, he was adult with a child. He should have told her no and moved on with his life. Shameful comment by you.
Not weighing in on the morality of it but Megan is the one who has always insisted that she was the relentless pursuer. Whether this is ultimately just a convenient narrative for BAG or not, it does seem like Fox wants to assert her agency in how the relationship developed.
That being said, she was so young, it’s hard to believe she could have fully understood whether she was being groomed or not. Like, she might really, truly believe that she wasn’t manipulated but that doesn’t necessarily make her perception a reality.
@Sakura, lol, isn’t that what always the groomers say? The grown adults can say no to the teenagers, it isn’t hard.
That is an absolutely disgusting thing to say about a teenager in a relationship with a man in his thirties. Of course they would say that, to take blame off him. And it may even be how they feel (or not). But this narrative of a teenage vixen seducing a grown man against his better judgement is exactly why girls are not protected in our society. And I say this as someone who also dated men in their 30s when I was a teenager. At the time I thought it was normal and I had agency, but there is an immense power differential and I was a child. A healthy adult would not be interested in dating teenagers and Brian Austin Green is gross.
Exactly. My husband and I just had a conversation about girls/young women being taught to see themselves through the male gaze and how dangerous that is for their future trajectory (because so many men unfortunately can’t be trusted to leave them alone).
I’m sure she loves her kids, but BAG can go suck a bag of hair. He probably annoyed her for far far FAR longer than he even realized. She just finally reached the point where the power dynamic and social training were no longer enough to force her to keep quiet about it.
Dane Cook and his bride whom he got with when she was a teenager comes to mind.
@Sid,
At what point does an adult get to make choices without their partner being labeled a groomer? She was 18, yes a teen but also a legal adult and was employed and living on her own. And what did he do that would be considered grooming? I’ve seen no examples of him “grooming” her for anything, but I have seen her repeatedly state she actively pursued him. That was her choice, stupid or not. At some point we need to stop calling everyone with an age gap groomers. It lessens the meaning if we just slap the label on anything we deem as an inappropriate age difference. I’m no fan of either of these individuals, nor would I want to date anyone that much younger or older than me, but I believe when you are legally old enough to make your own choices then you should be allowed to make those choices without being infantilized as being too young to make those choices because others don’t like the age gap or situation. He was 12 years older than her. I didn’t notice anyone calling Hugh Jackmans wife a groomer for the 12 year gap in their relationship.
She was not 18 when they started dating. She was 17 and if rumors are true even younger than that. He was thirty. THIRTY. What 30 year old should be dating a child. I don’t care how wild child and mature Megan thought she was. The adult should have not gone down that path with her.
And if we are going to play the tit for tat game. People have screamed for years how inappropriate it was. When Aaron Johnson and Sam Taylor met on set and started dating. He was 17/18 and she was in her early 40’s. It’s ick.
With respect to Hugh and Debra he was 26 and she was 39. When they met. That’s a person with a fully formed brain making adult choices in an adult body.
Your brain does not fully develop until the age of 25.
@Robert, come on, legal isn’t equal to moral. A grown person should have no business with a teenager. It doesn’t matter the teenager has money, can pay their bills. At this stage, their life experience is almost non existent, compared to some 30 year old. Any man/woman who looks at a teenager as a life partner doesn’t have good intentions.
@flamingo,
Argue with all the articles about how they met on the set of Hope and Faith, and her when she states they met when she was 18. And your argument about fully formed brains may be accurate, you’re basically saying no one below 25 can reasonably get into a relationship, business, or contracts until they are 26 because their brain isn’t fully formed and that doesn’t leave much agency for those people. You might argue that it’s different when it comes to interpersonal relations but if people can vote, pay taxes, and fight and die for their country at 18 I think they can decide who to date and marry. But my main point was in regards to throwing the groomer label on everyone whose relationship might not meet our choices. No one can say, or has said how BAG groomed her. Especially since by her own account she pursued him. Being a gay man, the accusation of “groomer” is one I take seriously and think should be used sparingly and only with some sort of evidence. Our own “ick” factor isn’t evidence, it simply isn’t.
@sevenblue. Legal matters, even if you might not agree. And I know a number of couples who have this age gap and met when one was 18/19 and have been married for 40 years, so I’ll disagree with the no good intentions remark. My grandparents being a couple like this. My grandfather was 13 when my grandmother was born to his best friends mother. He said the day they brought her home from the hospital that one day he was going to marry her. He did and they were married for 60 years when he passed away. Not all people are built the same, while I’m not comfortable with the gap for me, I’m not calling people groomer just because of that difference.
Finger tapping drives me crazy.
I guess everything has a podcast,anyways I like seeing cute or catchy names for podcasts…misSpelling is fun.
Megan has a lot of weird phobias anyway. I remember one time she said she absolutely hated the feeling of dry paper against her fingers, so she would always lick her fingers before picking up papers or turning a page in a book. So it sounds like she was annoying to be around, too.
Seems more like she may be on the spectrum. It’s a thing.
The being annoyed by everything a partner (or friend) does means it’s time that I get a little space from them. So this makes sense.
With everything we know about how they got together I never thought she would get away from him and I’m so glad she did.
I’m not particularly sensitive to the sound of chewing but my BFF is LOUD and it drives me nuts. I love her dearly and we eat together often and it bothers me every time.
I have misophonia and and I can tell you that sometimes it can really drive you crazy, like when you have no possibility to move away from the source of the sound. I know Megan has various phobias so that could be her case too.
Just pointing out that this BAG of trash is positing that misophonia, which is a legitimate disorder, is “an age thing,” which is dismissive of thousands of people who have it and is him literally infantilizing his ex wife by comparing her to an actual child. If age was an issue maybe don’t groom teenagers 🤷♀️
I have misophonia and chewing sounds are literally painful to me.
Also, shut up BAG.
He annoys the hell out of me and thank God I never married him. Let him look in the mirror to see where the problem lies.
Leave a comment after you have read the article