“We got a glimpse of ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 with Parker Posey” links

HBO/Max previewed their upcoming series, and there’s a mini-teaser of White Lotus Season 3, which comes out next year. Season 3 stars Parker Posey, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Natasha Rothwell and Jason Isaacs. [OMG Blog]
Britney Spears has been spending time with her son Jayden, and Kevin Federline didn’t know about it until now. [JustJared]
Chris Evans is very furry these days. [Socialite Life]
Paul Mescal, Irish hero. [LaineyGossip]
As I said, the electorate is fundamentally broken. [Jezebel]
Ariana Grande wore Versace to the Mexican Wicked premiere. [RCFA]
Who’s watching The Penguin? Was it worth it? [Pajiba]
LOL, they never explained how Sherlock Holmes faked his death. [Buzzfeed]
Happy birthday to Anne Hathaway. [Hollywood Life]
Guess who? Alicia Silverstone. [Seriously OMG]
I liked Season 1 of White Lotus. I couldn’t get through Season 2. Call me a prude, it was too pornographic for me.
Re: Jayden Federline – he’s 18. If he wants to travel to California to spend time with his mother, that’s his right.
I was a Parker Posey fan. These days I am just reminded of her mean girl energy with Blake Lively in that resurfaced promo/interview. Sigh …
Life is short.
Same, Ms Single Malt, same
It looks like Season 3 is gonna be Belinda’s revenge, and I am here for it.
@mightymolly – right?!
Parker Posey may well be a capital b in real life but I’m inclined to think most semi-famous/famous actors are anyway. You can’t live in a world of near-constant ‘yes’ and fame in an ageist, sexist industry and not be messy. She is talented though. You just have to decide if you can separate the artist from the art and go from there. I love the gossip but it has definitely ruined more than a few actors for me!