Why did a royal reporter say that Princess Kate had ‘pre-cancerous cells’?

A lot of people have been posting a British talk show clip over the past week. In the clip, reporter Rhiannon Mills (Sky News’ royal reporter) is speaking about the Princess of Wales, and instead of Mills reciting the palace’s lines about Kate’s cancer, Mills said that doctors found “pre-cancerous cells.” This clip has been cited repeatedly on social media, as people have been expressing skepticism about what we’ve been told about Kate’s health for months now. Looking back on everything around Kate in the past two years, I’ve become a Kate-Really-Was-In-Poor-Health-Originally Truther. As in, the start of all of this was legitimate, and she needed some kind of abdominal surgery to take care of something (which has never been disclosed). But so much of what has happened this year and so much of what we have been told absolutely *feels* like some kind of cover story or PR move. I don’t know the truth, but I understand why so many people feel like we’re being lied to. As for the “pre-cancerous cells” situation, the Daily Beast’s Royalist is one of the few outlets to touch the controversy:
Conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and recovery have erupted online again, after a report by a respected and accredited royal reporter suggested the Princess of Wales never had cancer but was instead found to have “pre-cancerous cells.” Vicious rumors perpetrated by online trolls alleging that Kate either faked or exaggerated her cancer to cover up personal difficulties have been turbocharged by the claim.
When Kate announced she had cancer in March 2024, she said tests after abdominal surgery “found cancer” and that she was advised to “undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.” However, a doctor told The Daily Beast, “You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable.”
The renewed attention on Kate’s condition was triggered after a September report by Rhiannon Mills, senior royal editor for Sky News, resurfaced this weekend. When covering the Princess of Wales’ joyful video announcement that she was “cancer-free,” Mills wrote: “In March the princess confirmed that pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”
The specific formulation of the words went largely unnoticed at the time amid relief at Kate’s announcement that she was “cancer-free” and widespread astonishment at the deeply personal nature of the film, which showed Kate and Prince William and their family engaged in a series of wholesome and well-lit pursuits.
Mills’ remarks cannot be easily dismissed, however, as she is a member of the so-called royal rota, a quasi-official group of royal journalists working for British media who, while maintaining their editorial independence and frequently writing critical stories about the royals, cooperate with the palace, especially on logistics, in a broad sense. The palace is often able to get simple errors made by rota journalists corrected, and the fact a correction hasn’t been made is relevant. Mills is a hugely experienced journalist.
Not only is Mills well-respected within the British media, Mills was one of the reporters who traveled to South Africa last week with Prince William. Mills secured an exclusive interview with William (the “hardest year of my life” interview). From a media-management perspective, if Kensington Palace was pissed about Mills accidentally (or on purpose) revealing something about Kate’s health, they would have kicked her off the traveling rota for this trip. And William certainly wouldn’t have given her an interview. There’s another possibility too, connected to William’s interview – perhaps William’s interview was part of a quid pro quo to keep Mills from spilling more? A completely different possibility: maybe Mills was just talking out of her ass and she actually forgot what the palace’s line was, and she never thought people would call attention to it.
I think I’m with you on the “she was actually unwell to start with” truthing. But I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if the cancer story was hugely exaggerated to garner sympathy and allow her not to work for an extended period of time, and never have to return to a real work schedule again.
Same here, she was clearly unwell and when they (maybe) found pre-cancerous cells decided that this would be a great cover to get people off their backs about whatever was really going on.
I have always believed she didn’t have cancer or pre cancer cells. I believe it was something completely different that was making her go into hiding. She may have had some surgery but it has never been revealed as to what caused her to have that surgery.
This sort of tracks for what I’ve always thought, which is that she has something like Crohn’s, needed surgery, possibly an ostomy bag, which explains the long time out of public view. And if they found cancerous or pre-cancerous cells in the removed portions of colon, having some treatment on the remaining colon.
Honestly, it’s not farfatched and would be why she really can’t be in public too much, but god forbid they admit their perfect princess poops.
I also believed Kate was ailing last year my first thought was mental health/eating disorder. However abdominal surgery can mean so very many things-just my opinion/theory is that a physical was performed and what if the abdominal surgery was a pre cancerous skin cancer that could count as abdominal surgery and yes sometimes melanoma for example is found insitu meaning it’s a lentigo maligna which is a precancerous form of melanoma-she may have simply had an excision and if it was early or pre melanoma chemo could have been a very cautious yet aggressive treatment.I used to work with skin cancer patients and this is a possible scenario.We are running around thinking and speculating about some invasive procedure but it could have been a removal of a pre cancerous lesion.She has seen a lot of sun exposure.Just my wild theory nothing more nothing less.And I believe this could easily explain the evasive nature of KP.Kate not working is the one constant throughout.
I think the “key” to a lot of this is the type of abdominal surgery that she had, and I think KP knows that and that’s why they were so vague about it from the very beginning. There is something about that surgery that would explain the last 11 months but that “explanation” so to speak would be inconsistent with what KP has officially told us so they can’t be more specific about it.
When Kate did her bench video didn’t she say somewhat the same thing? She was vague, but the vibe was either pre-cancer or cancer that was removed, but maybe left margins? Either they like all the attention with the controversy or they want to not confirm because the racist stories are tamped down by the sympathetic cancer stories or the truth they consider more embarrassing?
If I remember correctly, she said “cancer has been present”. She worded it weirdly which a lot of people noted at the time.
Think it was “cancer had been present”?
Actually, I’m pretty sure she used past tense, as in: “cancer had been present”.
Can’t be bothered to search and look at the video, but I’m 90% sure it was in past tense
Yes, it was worded weirdly to begin with, that’s why we have had so many debates on here about whether or not she actually had cancer, what the chemo was for, etc.
Kate having precancerous cells would explain why the language used about her health is coded and unclear. She basically had treatment to prevent the cells from turning into cancer and that she will everything to stay cancer-free. I think things got complicated because Kate refused to work. I do think she revolted against the Palace using her as the replacement for the loss of Harry’s and the Queen’s star power.
I still think the tummy surgery was related to an ED and they found the pre cancerous cells and given the disaster PR around her absence they went with the ‘she has cancer’ sorry to get the press and public off their backs and to rehab both their images.
I also think there is a large mental health part of this situation from both of them.
The press know the truth and this is their way of drip feeding it out whether it’s intentional or not.
She was getting dragged over this on UK Twitter. KP has been caught out lying again.
@digital unicorn – this has been my theory all along too….
If their lips are moving, they’re lying. I am so over W&K. Boring.
I think this is probably it. Honestly, I think many of us have been of two minds on the cancer storyline – either it was a lot worse than they were telling us, or Kate and her team saw it as an opportunity to reset expectations around her work schedule to basically never work again. I think as more is coming out we are seeing that the latter is the likelier scenario and overall it fits with Kate’s laziness and how she views her role – she’s in it for the ovations and the status, not to use her platform in any kind of meaningful way.
Something that stands out to me in all of this is that they seemed to know when they announced the abdominal surgery that Kate was not going to work for the rest of the year. They tried to smooth it over with the line about “until after Easter” but I think at that point the negotiations were finished and Kate’s schedule (or lack thereof) was set. And a MH crisis makes the most sense with that. A MH crisis makes the most sense with the whole “not announcing her attendance until the last minute” etc.
I would be more dismissive of what Rhiannon Mills said about precancerous vs “cancer had been present” except that as far as I am aware KP has not corrected the wording yet. And there is a significant difference so its very telling that KP has not corrected her.
+1 Digital Unicorn.
But they lie so easily at this point zero credibility.
It’s none of our business. When she can’t do her job, then it may be something to bring up. BTW, she doesn’t have a job. She is married to the guy who has the official job, he isn’t doing his and people have the right to know why he is unable to do it. If he can’t do his job and he is blaming her health, then the public have the right to ask what’s her health issue, and that brings us to What Is wrong With Kate?
Well, technically, he doesn’t have an official job, either. But, setting that aside, William said openly that he was curtailing his “work” schedule in order to support Kate through her health issues. So, that seems to fit the criteria for inquiry.
I would think that it IS the public’s business, given that she lives on the public dime.
I understood from what I read that it was William who was supposed to have said precancerous. In reality I suspect this whole thing has been started by someone who doesn’t understand the difference.
Is this the same interview in which W revealed that Charlotte was distressed when she saw his beard thus implying that he didn’t live permanently with his children? Regardless, can’t see him doing more interviews any time soon – he’s too much of a liability.
Yes, people on here were saying that William had said it, but this is very different. According to this article, Rhiannon Mills actually said it back in September, which makes the interview with William seem like a trade off to keep her from saying more. If she just misspoke, then I would have expected that to be clarified at this point by both sides.
Oh I missed that this was said back in September. I thought it was something first said after her interview with William. But hmm okay.
Kate never had cancer. Period/Exclamation Point
Is it possible that Kate had a mental health crisis and they also found these precancerous cells after a full physical? Because this doesn’t look like cancer. I worked with a woman who had cancer and she worked remotely. When she did come into the office she was masked up and we would give air hugs from afar.
This smell like bull and I think it should be exposed.
The first report was that in the course of her scheduled abdominal surgery, they’d found “pre-cancerous cells.” I think that she had an intestinal /bowel re-section because of IBS or Crohn’s caused by a long-term eating disorder-bulimia? I think she had a temporary ostomy – ile or colon.
In the course of any colon exam, both benign & pre-cancerous polyps can be discovered. (I just had a total of 5 of both kinds removed.) Preventive chemo? I doubt it.
My friends who’ve had chemo for intestinal cancers had severe & dramatic hair loss, which Kate hasn’t experienced. I think they dropped “pre-” from the description for dramatic PR value.
Blue, In regards to chemo and hair loss for GI cancers: not necessarily. One of our good friends has gone through stage IV (and its return) and he had radiation, surgery and chemo, and never lost his hair. He had less than a 10% chance of survival and what he went through was brutal. He still hunches over and leans against walls, but he kept his hair.
The fact that Mills wrote it that way is interesting, considering there was no official pushback or denial. If she were speaking those words, I think there is a little more room to say she just misspoke in the moment. Writing, editing/fact-checking and publishing is more concrete, so it’s an interesting choice of words considering everything. All that to say, I believe Kate was/is ill and needed time to recuperate from whatever was going on.
KP and William sometimes lose track of their web of lies, I believe. I don’t think it was a mistake on Mills’ part, more like a slip of the tongue by William and Mills had the guts to pounce on it.
I have no idea whether Kate had cancer or not – but I do know that KP lies all the time and that they are now officially no longer a trusted source because of the FrankenPhoto. If people do not believe that Kate had cancer it is because KP lies so much and because they got caught in a very big lie.
I will maintain till the day I expire that Being named of one of the Royal racist is why Kate was suddenly missing and then unwell and having had the big C . Who would dare question someone who is sick with that? All i know is that I am so sick of the lies . It’s an insult to those who really have/ had cancer and their family and friends. My aunt died of the disease and I won’t wish that on anyone
100% agree. She disappeared at exactly the same time as:
– being revealed as royal racist
– the Crown releasing a season about her and Ma Middleton conspiring to catch a prince
– news that Ma Middleton sold her business in debt and didn’t pay suppliers, and the flyers about it being posted around Bucklebury
– her uncle going on big brother and talking about her
– and her brother releasing a book (because he needs money)
Let’s not forget Ma Middleton also disappeared at the same time!
Before Kate disappeared, she was photographed twice while trying to look innocent and demure: dressed in white for the televised recital thing, and then holding the hand of Zara’s kid while going to church.
All of this is classic PR. When there’s a news cycle on you – you wear white, you get papped with kids, you disappear.
Sure! Maybe she had abdominal surgery. She could have planned a hysterectomy to coincide with the deliberate disappearing act.
I still think this debacle was all about managing Kate and Ma Middleton’s bad news cycle and also taking the absence to prove her worth and renegotiate her contract with Egg. Which is where the weirdest bits of the ordeal happened.
Remember that Egg was photographed with Ma Middleton, even before Kate re-emerged. It’s a classic PR move and probably part of Kate’s negotiation with Egg – to help repair Ma Middleton’s image.
Yeah, we all had that feeling of being lied to. Precancerous cells was never used. It was preventative chemo. It made no sense, you either have pr don’t, what is it? She has mental health issues and possibly whatever else from her real surgery. Royal cancer racists both took breaks and banked sympathy with cancer diagnosis. Kkkhate had to do her show like 2 days after it was announced she was one of the racists. Anyway, she took the opportunity to slow down and took another level of vacation that’s for sure. The propf of life videos announcing she has cancer, the get-a-room video with willie make her look like an imposter. Which she is. Royal milli vanilli. So embarrassing.
Well, I’m kind of surprised the DB and Sykes covered this bc imo it gives it more weight. I was willing to believe Mills just misspoke. But now? I didn’t realize the statement hadn’t been retracted. Maybe William said precancerous cells during an off-record part of the interview, not realizing what he had revealed? Kaiser’s theory that the interview possibly happened bc someone had information and he was essentially blackmailed into doing it is fascinating. Either way, it’s a whole lot of mess due to weird and vague statements from KP after a year of squirrely fuckery.
Sykes wouldn’t make this a story unless he knew he could. He’s a mouthpiece for KP especially William. Indirectly calling Kate a liar is no small thing. But it benefits William if his wife isn’t thought to have been as sick as initially stated.
Yeah, it’s the fact that KP/willaim hasn’t shut it down either. Like if Mills was wrong back September and misspoke why then grant an interview with her. I do jr know if Willia is full on endorsing the narrative but as of yet he hasn’t countered it. Maybe he’s back to never explain/complain😂
Lordy, the idea that William could be sanctioning this doubt in Kate’s story is messy. I thought maybe William had revealed something he didn’t mean to bc he’s an idiot but if he’s okay with Sykes publishing this story then that would suggest he’s okay with this narrative. Are we sure Sykes isn’t just yanking William’s chain? Cuz like I said messy. The fact that Mills hasn’t been asked to retract anything or say that she misspoke is also interesting .
Sykes could absolutely be yanking William’s chain here. He’s a KP mouthpiece for sure and he can’t stand H&M generally speaking but I also don’t think he’s a huge fan of William and Kate. There’s often a lot of shade in his articles about them – like some of the quotes he uses that are supposed to be pro W&K just make them look ridiculous and I think Sykes is smart enough to know that.
AFAIK this isn’t about William misspeaking. Rhiannon Mills said this after the cancer-free video came out, not after she went to South Africa. It just didn’t gain any traction at that point.
So its interesting that by now there hasn’t been any correction, which would have been simple enough to do – not even a huge deal – just a simple twitter statement saying she misspoke and she has no additional information on the Princess’s health than what has been announced.
The fact that that hasn’t happened is fascinating to me.
Also in general it seems stupid that this is resurfacing as William is making headlines with his quote about the hardest year of his life. Hardest year of your life because your wife had precancerous cells??
As far as “There’s often a lot of shade in his articles about them” my favourite line from Sykes’ latest article is “the deeply personal nature of the film, which showed Kate and Prince William and their family engaged in a series of wholesome and WELL-LIT pursuits.”
The well-lit pursuits was definitely some Sykes shade. And I didn’t realize this was from September! Did it just get traction after people started calling it out on SM? That kind of makes Kaiser’s theory about William doing an interview with Rhiannon after she “misspoke” even more interesting. I do think Sykes is yanking William’s chain but I think it’s possible he knows more about what’s going. Via Hikes Coren or whatever aristo. Doesn’t mean they know. But they’re likely speculating too. And the fact the William hasn’t shut this down yet is interesting too.
The people at Kensington Palace are extraordinarily stupid. Their inconsistent messaging is the reason that people are questioning whether or not Kate has cancer in the first place. Back in January, the palace went out of their way to confirm that after her surgery, she wasn’t being treated for anything cancerous, then of course they walk back that statement in March. I know that you could think your initial diagnosis is not cancerous and then find out later that it is, but the palace shouldn’t have said anything. In the video in March, Kate said that cancer HAD been present and that she’s undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, which isn’t a real thing. This led to people theorizing that she was undergoing adjuvant therapy which is real and is done after primary cancer treatment to make it less likely that the cancer will come back, which further lead to speculation that Kate wasn’t actively being treated for cancer. I always figured that this was the reason Kate never actually says “I was recently diagnosed with cancer, and I’m undergoing chemotherapy”. I figured if it were to come out that she wasn’t actively being treated for cancer, the palace can easily just say “We never said she was diagnosed with cancer. We said cancer HAD been present”. Then when they release that video in September and Kate says that staying cancer free is now her focus, their media lackeys quickly walk back that statement, claiming that people from Kate’s office are saying it’s incorrect to say that she’s cancer free. So which is it? Kate herself never bothers releasing a statement to correct that by the way.
Anyway, if they wanted to avoid this mess, they should’ve taken a page from the Crown Princess of Norway. She has chronic lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, that she was diagnosed with back in 2018. In late October it was announced that she was going back on treatment and she would be placed on sickleave. They should’ve done this with Kate, even if they didn’t want to be specific about the type of diagnosis, they could say that she was recently diagnosed with cancer and will be going on sickleave while completing her chemotherapy treatment. It could’ve been that simple.
They announced she had cancer when that manipulated photo was being widely mocked. It felt like part damage control/part shaming of those who were mocking the manipulative image they released.
I didn’t ever believe she had cancer; I found it vulgar they were even insinuating she had cancer. The dance they did around explaining it… You either have cancer, or you don’t have cancer.
They’d state she had cancer, but when questioned, it was, she’s having preventative chemotherapy. They don’t give you ‘preventative chemotherapy’ when you have cancer, they just give you chemotherapy.
I do believe something happened that caused her to be in hospital in January for awhile.
But what I take away most from this, is they will absolutely use cancer as an excuse to cover up from whatever is going on, and that’s really vile.
Amazed at how unprofessional the media has been. No journalist ever got hokd of a medical expert and asked simple questions about whether preventive chemo is a thing and when is it used. Of course that would be too rational to do when all they want is gossip instead of public enlightenment on a serious subject.
I’ve had cervical dysplasia in the past which is considered pre-cancerous but completely treatable without chemo, etc. This could be what they meant by “Kate was found to have pre-cancerous cells and she was treated.” But this is not cancer and it doesn’t require major treatment. So it’s sort of the truth but not really.
I have had that too, as did lots of young women in their twenties–the most common cause of an abnormal pap smear. But to take something like that and call it cancer is egregious. I agree with you–I’ll bet KP milked something like an abnormal pap into “cancer.” Considering she didn’t thank her cancer doctors, my final opinion is that she never had any doctors to thank because she never had any clincial diagnosis of cancer at any stage.
I don’t think K has been healthy for a very long time, and I don’t think she’s healthy now.
I also believe that while there sometimes isn’t much daylight between pre-cancerous and cancerou, there is a difference. There’s also a difference between not allowing the public to know anything, and letting the public believe something that isn’t entirely accurate. She’s funded by a contolling family via taxpayers: this is her “job.” If she wanted, she could do something part-time in the real world if she didn’t want to do the figurehead stuff. King Willem Alexander still flies KLM planes a couple of times a month, for instance. Jill Biden teaches.
However, more than K, William is definitely not doing his da*n job.
Kate has ample time to work pre marriage she is work shy
Tessa, We are so generous when we call her work *shy*! In theory she could have overcome her *shyness*. She’s absolutely *allergic* to work and goes into recovery for weeks and months at a time when exposed.
And as implied above, William is even worse: This is literally his job, he’s known this his entire life, been trained for it, is paid/ funded, and is healthy. I don’t mind calling her out, but incredibly, he’s getting away with worse.
I do believe Kate has not been well. And that the Wales have had a rough year. The roughest? Lol, idk. And that they’re constantly lying. That’s about all I know.
Speaking from experience when surgery is done to remove the cancer it is then sent to a lab for testing. If those tests show cancerous (or precancerous) cells at the edge then chemotherapy is recommended. The treatments are usually not as aggressive though. The reason being if one cell is missed then the cancer will return. Not sure if this was the case here though.
This latest muck up by KP has me convinced the Kate has cancer story was used to tamp down the bad press for being exposed as one of the royal racists and the FrankenPhoto scandal. It’s so bad even Kate voluntarily releasing her medical records or her doctor going on the record will not fix this mess. It:s not the lie it’s the cover up.
I’m confused about what the controversy is. Can someone please explain? I always thought she had pre-cancerous cells that were found after a surgery and that she had preventative chemotherapy to stop any possible remaining cells turning into cancer. That’s why I always thought it was strange that people kept saying that Kate had cancer and that she released that ridiculous video saying she was cancer free when she didn’t have cancer. However I still thought that preventative chemotherapy is gruelling anyway even if you don’t have cancer.
That is what I remember. Also that after that initial story, the words were changed to simply cancer.
So I think the controversy is that the story keeps changing. And yes, this makes sense to a certain extent with medical issues – you think there is one issue and then something else crops up.
But here, the specific issue is that we were told in January that there was no cancer. Then we were told in March that “cancer had been present” and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy that was so intense she couldnt work for months.
Then we were told in September that she was “working to stay cancer free” but actually KP says she’s not actually cancer free.
so now to hear that there were just “pre cancerous cells” – which are not uncommon and typically don’t require chemo – it certainly feels like this was a ploy by KP to get Kate out of work.
I’ve never really believed the cancer story. My own personal view is that she had a mental health issue and/or eating disorder that required treatment. Saying it was cancer was a way to explain the length of her absence and to give a little bit of privacy from the media.
Can’t all of the above be true? They found pre-cancerous cells once upon a time (they can easily be found on the cervix during a pap) which warranted surgery and then there may have been confirmation of cancer and subsequent chemo at a later date. Not everything is cut and dry and easily learned from the outset. A lot of health problems are layered and there’s a process to discovering the extent of what’s happening, especially if there are a few different issues at once (ie precancerous cells on cervix *and* fibroids, or some such thing).
They are lying liars who lie.
Will the truth of the matter be revealed? Who knows, but the press certainly telegraphed that they knew more than they were allowed to say when they were uniformly negative about the canoodling video and now widening the crack of doubt with these articles.
But at least we’re not talking about Willy the slumlord! Princess Kate goes back under the bus….
That’s v true.
My Dad had pre-cancer in his colon, and I have had pre-cancer. Both of us had the cells removed, but no chemo. I have, however, had to do a sort of chemo to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Personally, I think we’re either not getting an accurate picture about the abdominal surgery leading to the discovery of cancer, or the term “cancer” is being exaggerated. Which is it? I don’t know. I feel like the Royals like to play fast and loose with the truth.
Never believed the cancer story. This was to distract from being named one of the Royal Racists by Piers Morgan. And it worked!
Sykes has just written a new column stating Sky has now corrected the piece and removed the “pre-cancerous cells” wording yet, interestingly, it’s fairly critical of Kate’s messaging and ends with a reminder that KP advised the press they shouldn’t use the term “cancer free” even though that’s exactly what Kate said in the health update video.
William is distancing himself from her; she may have won the renegotiation battle but that doesn’t equate to her winning the war. The omission of her name from his wreath Sunday was not an oversight but a wink wink.