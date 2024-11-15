Sophie Turner is in negotiations to play Lara Croft in Amazon Prime’s series

For years, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has had an extremely lucrative development deal with Amazon Prime, a deal which has yielded next to nothing. One of the reasons why Prime kept pouring money into Waller-Bridge’s coffers (something like $120 million thus far) is because they wanted to eventually get Phoebe to develop a series based on the Lara Croft video game. Lara Croft has been adapted for films – notably with Angelina Jolie as Lara, and not so notably with Alicia Vikander in the role – and I guess Lara has become the new Spider-Man, in that every generation gets a new one. Well, Waller-Bridge is finally putting it together… with Sophie Turner as Lara.
Sophie Turner is in negotiations to star as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, Prime Video’s high-profile series adaptation of the video game franchise from Emmy-winning Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, sources tell Deadline. A rep for Amazon MGM Studios declined comment.
As we reported exclusively last month, the Game Of Thrones alumna was among the actresses who tested for the high-profile role, previously played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Tomb Raider, which Amazon MGM Studios Head Jennifer Salke called “epic” and “globe-trotting” while announcing the series order in May, has been a passion project for writer/executive producer Waller-Bridge, who spoke fondly of the title character at the time of the pickup.
“Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” she said in May.
Tomb Raider is executive produced by Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robins through Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson through dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel, and rights holders Legendary Television as well as Crystal Dynamics. Greenblatt and Andolina are consulting producers under their Star Party banner. The series is produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.
Turner, an Emmy nominee for her first major role as Sansa Stark on Game Of Thrones, currently headlines the British crime drama limited series Joan and next stars in another British show, Haven, for Prime Video, home of the Tomb Raider series. She is repped by CAA, Independent Talent, and Hansen Jacobson Teller.
This would be the first time Lara Croft, a canonically English character, would be played by an English actress. For that alone, I think it’s an interesting choice. I also think Sophie would do a decent-to-good job, although it remains to be seen if she plans to do the stunt work. I honestly think Sophie would play Lara more like Angelina played her – arch, playful, badass. Are the fan-boys freaking out? I don’t have a sense of whether Lara Croft is still one of the characters the younger guys care about?
From Angie to her ! oh no!!!
I mean, Alicia Vikander was in between, but I have to agree. Oh, no.
Angie was iconic and this chick cant act to save her life. All her movies bombed, I dont know why Hollywood trying to make these blond happen.
She managed to make Sansa Stark as bland as possible and was barely passable as Phoenix — I haven’t seen any of her new stuff, did she learn to act recently?
I’m here for it. She certainly looks the part and I could see her bringing some nuance to the character.
I’d like to get excited about stuff like this, but I’m void of character right now lol. Normally, i’d think perhaps she could pull it off. But today?
@mabs a’mabbin If you’re interested and it might help Kim Porter is still giving good info and organizing around getting PACs out of politics, reproductive health rights and more.
Thank you T! My little fingers have been signing up for all sorts of stuff lol. It’s all I CAN do.
From Angelina to Sophie, the downgrade!
What ?????? Why not just have Angie come back as Lara and give her a protege if they want a younger star but nobody can replace Angie as Lara. When you think Lara Croft you think Angelina Jolie and noone else.
I haven’t really watched her in anything so can’t weigh in on her acting skills but if this is half decent and fun I’ll give it a go. I’m happy any time we get a woman leading something so I’ll do my best to support.
I absolutely LOVE the Angelina films, they’re perfect for a Sunday afternoon, even the second one. I tried Alicia’s version and lasted about five minutes, it was a while back so I can’t remember why it wasn’t for me but it was a hard nope.
I think Sophie is a great choice for Lara — I’m excited to see this as a series!
I love this for her! I hope it’s a big success.
Besides GOT, I didn’t find Sophie a good actress, she was especially terrible in X-Men. However, Keanu was the same and he became a brilliant action movie star. So, that would turn out to be a great choice for her.
I would totally watch that- written by Waller-bridges and starring the queen of the north.
Also- i am dying to see the Joan series/mini series on this side of the atlantic- it looks so good!!
We currently have pbs masterpiece – the nice man i live with loves british mystery shows- and we watched a super cute one together- Marlow Murder Club…maybe.
And i LOVE it.
But the entire season/series is THREE EPISODES.
That is not a series, british people, that is what we from the 80s call a mini-series.