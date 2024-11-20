VF: Kensington Palace ‘refuses to comment’ on the Waleses’ security post-break-in

Some people are theorizing that the left-behind Windsors are trying a different kind of PR strategy these days: feel sorry for us, woe is me, bad things keep happening to us, we’re so pitiful. It could be, although I don’t think they even needed the deflection because barely any British outlets covered the Dispatches/Times investigation into the Duchy of Lancaster and Duchy of Cornwall. That investigation revealed Prince William and King Charles’s slumlording and profiteering from public services and charities. Who can talk about that when some nefarious burglars broke into the Royal Windsor estate and made off with some farm equipment though? Apparently, this is the bigger story! And Kensington Palace *refuses* to talk about Prince William and Kate’s safety! From Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair:
Following a break-in on the grounds of Windsor Castle last month, where Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis reside, Kensington Palace has refused to comment on the family’s security.
On Sunday, The Sun reported that police were on the hunt for two suspects who broke into buildings on the Windsor Castle estate on October 13. It is believed the thieves were targeting farm machinery and used a stolen vehicle to crash through a security gate as they sped off with the stolen items. No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues, a Thames Valley Police spokesman told The Sun.
The theft took place a short distance from Prince William and Princess Kate’s home on the royal estate as the couple and their three children slept. However, it is understood there was no threat to their safety, and the family members have no plans to leave Adelaide Cottage, where they have been living since the summer of 2022.
The Sun described the incident as a “major security scare” for the royal family after two men successfully scaled a six-foot fence and gained access Shaw Farm. A source told The Sun that the suspects “must have been watching Windsor Castle for a while.”
While a security force does not live in Adelaide Cottage, the family is protected 24/7 by close protection officers. The break-in follows news that armed police have been removed from Windsor Castle’s two main public entrances because of a shortage of firearms officers in the Met Police.
[From Vanity Fair]
Other commentators are laying it on thick, claiming that the break-in was “horrific” because William and Kate “are under immense stress due to her health concerns, this is the last thing they need.” Something is really weird about this break-in story, you guys. The fact that no one said anything for more than a month about the break-in, the fact that Kensington Palace won’t even confirm if the Wales fam was actually staying at Adelaide Cottage at the time (it’s all assumptions, they haven’t got anything confirmed), and the fact that KP won’t say anything about the security situation. It’s all so odd. They keep saying that the burglars must have been casing the joint for weeks (all to steal two vehicles??) – is that what they’re really worried about? That the burglars might know more about William and Kate’s movements and living situation than the press knows?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919121397, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919121606, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29. Picture date: Thursday October 10, 2024.,Image: 919252435, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Danny Lawson / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932704748, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales , at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932704778, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 10/11/2024. London, United Kingdom. Prince William at the Remembrance Sunday service at The Cenotaph in London.,Image: 932705325, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales speaks with a paramedic during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales speaks with members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, died after a mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town on July 29
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Southport, United Kingdom
When: 10 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Could it be a W&K ploy to get a better living situation?
I don’t think this generated the curiosity and interest they hoped for.
The short distance is nearly a mile away, but OK.
Do these people really want to burden the public purse with even bigger security costs? How about — head of state gets protection for official functions and the main residence, the rest of the various hangers-on and their individual living arrangements is on the billionaire slumlords.
Not just fair but totally reasonable, I’d say.
W receives £23m pa from the DofC he can fund his security easily. Otherwise, he hands over the DoC income to the government who pay him a salary and provide his security.
Oh my dog, the Windsor Castle estate is 6,400 hectares (15,800 acres). Even if WanK and the kids were all together in AC (big assumption that all 5 were together in the cottage at night), the chances of this break in being anywhere near them are laughable. Security would have been all over them if they were within a mile.
Not commenting on security is not odd to me.
What I do find a bit off is that this took place weeks ago, and wasn’t reported. The breakin was also over a half a mile away from Adelaide Cottage in a farm building, but it’s being connected to WanK. Technically, KC is kind of, sort of in charge of Windsor and its security, no?
From what I understand, this was an old story the Sun was probably keeping for rainy days. Now that the royal news slowed down, they are running it to fill pages and probably got approval from the palace to make it public. It was the sun editor who was cooperating directly with the palace during KateGate. I wonder if KP thought this would be a big story to distract public for a while. From what I have seen, nobody cared much.
It does feel like they are pushing the “sad sap royals with all the bad luck” narrative but it will never stick. No one feels bad for these greedy, lying and extreme secretive people.. like seriously they are paid a half a billion a year from the taxpayers.. with that kind of funding nothing should be off limits, if the public wants daily updates, school grades or even medical records it should be public information.. if they want the privacy and privilege to keep things from the public stop taking their money and get make money on their own like Prince Harry.. until then this secretive 💩 sure looks like they are hiding a lot of nefariousness. As for the break-in unless they were standing inside Adelaide cottage they were never in any danger and to act like they were is laughable.
The Prince and Princess of Break-ins and Bodies.
Yes the burglars know what most of us know and that is that Can’t and Pegs fairytale marriage is a farce because they don’t even live together. That’s why they don’t want to talk about it because the heir was never near the crime scene. He was living his life at Kensington Palace and not in any danger.
They have 24/7 security and were never at risk. The farm vehicles were what was scoped out and taken. This isn’t even like the time someone broke into the living quarters at BP.
Idk is the bigger news that that there’s no police presence at the gate due to an apparent shortage of firearms officers in the uk? Can’t they have guards without guns? Are supposed to be worried about the lack of protection at the Windsor gates? The shortage in officers? Yeah, it’s weird.
I was also thinking this was about putting out an excuse about Harry’s security. We’ll see if we get an update on his case soon.
Could this be some sort of warning directed to Andrew? Royal Lodge is on Windsor right?