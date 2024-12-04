James Haskell: ‘I’ve spent time with the royals. Some aren’t as great as others’

In October, Mike Tindall and his pod-bro friends released a book, all about their lives and their successful rugby-themed podcast, The Good, the Bad & the Rugby. Tindall does the pod with James Haskell and Alex Payne, and all three men are former pro rugby players. To promote their book, they gave an interview to the Telegraph which was largely about how much they hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Tindall said, out of nowhere, that “marrying into the Royal family was pretty easy for me. They were always nice to me, and I was always nice to them. Simple really.” It would never occur to him that he was treated differently because he’s a white man marrying an untitled member of the family. In the same interview, James Haskell took a pointed swipe at “odd bloke” Omid Scobie, saying: “Royal fans can be mental. We all know that American royal fans are f—king nuts, especially Scobieites.” Last year, Haskell also publicly spoke about how Harry stopped being “fun” when he met Meghan. Well, Haskell recently chatted with the Times, and he had more thoughts about his mate’s royal connections.
On the tabloids: “The tabloids play very fast and loose with the truth. Unfortunately now, with my separation, I’ll be photographed with numerous girls and I’m not dating any of them. I can’t do anything about it.
On the royals: “I’ve spent time with the royals. Some aren’t as great as others. They do amazing work — but they’re also a modern family that’s very dysfunctional. I went to Harry and Meghan’s wedding. I went to Mike and Zara’s wedding. To those who want to get rid of the monarchy — once they’re gone, they’re gone. There’s no way back from that, so remember that they serve an important role. I love what they do.
His joke at Mike’s wedding: “I told a joke about when I was at Mike’s wedding: Prince Andrew was sweating up a storm on the dancefloor, but then he realised that everyone was over 18 so he left. It was inappropriate, but it was funny.”
Mike & Zara’s wedding: “Mike and Zara’s wedding was full of rugby players. It was the perfect combination of ceremony and romance, coupled with the fact that both of them like to enjoy themselves. Did I wake up the next morning on my bed still in my black tie thinking, “Jesus, what did I do last night?” Potentially, yes.”
“Some aren’t as great as others.” I know he didn’t name names, but come on, given all that’s happened, we’re absolutely supposed to know/believe that he’s talking about Harry. Mike Tindall, Zara, and Mike’s friends have really gone all-in on cozying up to William and Kate in particular. Mike has billed himself as William’s new brother. These guys all used to be friendly with Harry, but now they “hate” him and subtweet him at every opportunity. This is also hilarious: “To those who want to get rid of the monarchy — once they’re gone, they’re gone. There’s no way back from that.” LMAO, don’t threaten us with a good time.
This man seems to want a title.
You literally stole my line at the end! “When they’re gone, they’re gone.” Don’t threaten me with a good time. Mic drop 🎤. Leave some funny lines for the rest of us!
Um, did he learn about Cromwell in school?
Unfortunately, countries sometimes bring monarchies back from “gone.” Look at the Netherlands. Or Spain.
Greece tried it, too.
Andrew was SWEATING UP A STORM huh?
🤣🤣🤣🤣
I wonder if that crack was deliberate… “There’s a slight problem with the sweating. I have a peculiar medical condition … I didn’t sweat at the time because I had suffered what I would describe as an overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands War when I was shot at…”
Of course it was. And it’s a lie, because Mike and Zara got married in 2011 and that whole sweating story didn’t come out until after that. He’s just a born liar. The mere fact that he knows who Omid Scobie is shows how down the internet and right wing rabbit hole he is.
I think he’s just saying that he has told this joke about the wedding before, not that he told the joke at the wedding itself or right after it.
His “joke” was:
“Prince Andrew was sweating up a storm on the dancefloor, but then he realised that everyone was over 18 so he left.”
The sweat is actually not the main issue…
Copying my comment from the bigoted friends article yesterday, I couldn’t remember his name.
“This is one of the rare times where I feel like this went down exactly as described. And I feel like for once I can see the person making this comment. That rugby guy that’s always with Mike Tindall definitely gives me ” it was just a joke, why are you taking this so seriously” vibes. That coupled with what he’s said direct quoted, I feel like these are the people who are quoted for the famous Harry and William friends who no longer speak to him, or who have never been to California because they can’t stand Meghan articles.”
The funniest headline was about their book in the BM. How it was going to give Harry’s book a run for their money. Harry is better without friends like him as he I a crude rude rugby player always making inappropriate jokes in women’s company. The royals are welcome to Mike Tindal if they think he’s better than Harry
Important work but no fan of the royals can clarify specifically what that work is.
🙄
Didn’t Mike brag about beating Harry up once? When he was a teenager and Mike was older. I mean sure they were friendly with Harry but not sure they were real friends. There’s a lot of jealousy towards the Sussexes and a lot of anger over being called out for who they all really are. Meghan spoke out about how the RF treated her and they’ve never gotten over the fact that she exposed them as complete assholes. These are not good people. And they hate when we see that.
Yes…. From the timeline of some of Harry’s drinking from spare and general reporting from the early 2000s it’s obvious he was getting borderline underage utterly wasted with the English rugby team and Zara and was involved in fights, etc. The fact that he’s nearly 10 years younger than some of these people is utterly disgusting.
I know this is one of the guys who probably thinks that Harry “changed” after meeting Meghan etc and probably thinks Meghan is a woke stick in the mud bc she won’t let him tell racist jokes.
but at the same time….I think the line about some not being as great as the others was about William. I think if he meant to insult Harry he would just insult Harry, the british press loves those kinds of comments.
I really don’t think William is well liked, in the family or out of it. I think the friends that have stuck by him have done it for status and probably some sympathy if they know of any addiction or MH issues.
Okay, now that would be interesting. I don’t think you’re off-base.
Yeah, they talk sh*t about Harry all the time. Why stop now? I also think that wasn’t about Harry, but someone he can’t mention to the media since they won’t bother to write it anyway for fear of losing access to KP.
Quite a look for the Carolean Era to have your niece and goddaughter’s husband’s media partner just talking shit to embiggen himself and ingratiate himself at the expense of the institution at every chance he gets.
Yeah, it’s kind of wild.
They kicked Megan out, but keep around someone like this? Really? Insulting family members and telling pedo jokes at weddings. This guy is just gross.
That guy cheated on his wife it was not a “separation”, she dumped him.