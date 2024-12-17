Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson will skip Christmas at Sandringham this year

This past weekend was full of dumb stories about Prince Andrew. Last week, it was revealed that Andrew had a close association with a guy who turned out to be a Chinese spy. Andrew had provided extensive access to the spy, in exchange for what I can only imagine would be grocery bags full of cash? Whatever the quid pro quo entailed, it was clear that Andrew was once again up to his eyeballs in criminal/tacky shenanigans. Which introduced the plotpoint that many royal insiders fretted over all weekend: would Prince Andrew be welcome at “royal Christmas” at Sandringham? Would King Charles ban Andrew? Would Charles brief against Andrew constantly and hope that Andrew would just take the hint? Well, it happened. Andrew took the hint and someone confirmed that Andrew will not go to Norfolk for Christmas.
Another scandal involving Prince Andrew was the last thing the Royal Family expected to be dealing with as they prepared to gather for Christmas. But as one former member of palace staff put it to me, it now represents “a dichotomy for the King, in that there is only so much tolerance and forgiveness one can exercise even within a familial context”.
Nonetheless, it is still surprising that Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have decided not to go to Sandringham. Christmas is the one time of the year when we usually see Prince Andrew in public. We see with our own eyes that his family haven’t entirely forced him out into the cold.
This time it’s not entirely clear if he’s just decided to “do the honourable thing”, as one palace source put it, and realised he would be too much of a distraction if he walked to church with the family, or if they’re not going because their daughters are off to their in-laws for Christmas instead.
But there is still a big question over whether he will attend the annual Royal Family lunch at Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Palace insiders admit it’s a grey area. It’s a family occasion and he’s usually invited to those, but this one is happening inside the most symbolic building of the institution, seen as Monarchy HQ. As it was put to me, “it’s not just how things are, it’s how they look”, and an image of the Duke of York driving through the gates could be seen as deliberately provocative. They are hoping he wouldn’t want to be that level of a distraction.
It’s hard to get a full picture of how much the King is engaged in all of this. Someone who knows the family well told me that our current monarch “doesn’t like confrontation”, just like Queen Elizabeth II. They added there remains “a warm familial feeling between the two brothers”, but one “tempered by the King’s responsibilities as head of state to be entirely separate from the perceived, real or alleged, activities of the Duke of York”. It means that when there are family events the duke is welcome. When his brother is at an event in his role as King, Andrew isn’t to be seen.
And what of Prince Andrew? I’m told “he is robust”, “he is self-contained and always has been”, there is a sense he’s never really needed the affirmation of his family.
The most interesting part, to me: “or if they’re not going because their daughters are off to their in-laws for Christmas instead.” Are Eugenie and Beatrice not spending Christmas with Fergie and Andrew? To be fair, both princesses have spent the past two Christmases in Sandringham with the larger family. It would be perfectly reasonable if Eugenie is spending the holiday with Jack Brooksbank’s family, and Beatrice is spending the time with Edo’s family. Anyway, it’s so funny that before this spy story broke, Charles was rushing around, insisting that it was going to be such a huge Christmas gathering and he wasn’t inviting the Sussexes. Now it looks like the Yorks will be missing, and I bet some other people will be too.
Charles’ pumped-up numbers are Camilla’s family and, I wonder about the Kents and their daughter who seem to be included more in things. Or is Charles bringing to bear his “working” royals only agenda? If so, this will look similar to trooping with no Zara and Peter and families either. Bea and Eugenie’s kids are coming to the age when the royals would want them displayed and maybe they aren’t good with that or with not seeing their children much during the holiday because of stuffy royal events.
It would be refreshing if Andrew did the “honorable thing” by not doing dishonorable things in the first place.
I can only imagine christmases with young kids are more fun if you’re not at sandrigham. It’s something I wouldn’t even blame the wales for avoiding. Is this gonna be more of a Parker-Bowles Christmas walk?
I thought the Chinese spy taught Andrew how to get in and out of the buildings without being seen.
If the press had kept quiet about this like they did the Duchy files, Andrew and Sarah would have been there. It’s interesting that the family luncheon has been moved back to BP. I’m guessing the press didn’t like that they didn’t get photos of the family when it was held at Windsor Castle.
I think Charles told all the Yorks not to show up for the Sandringham stroll because the spy scandal is too current; so bad that the royal kids running around is not a big enough distraction. I’m so glad the Sussexes are thousands miles away from this family.
I don’t mean to get all sanctimonious, but as a religious person, I think it’s f–ked up that this family uses “you can’t go to church with us” as a punishment. No matter how vile and compromised Andrew is, that is the EXACT OPPOSITE of Christian behavior, and proves that for the BRF, their religion is just 100000% performative (if anyone had any doubt, lol. The fact that their annual ~*~Walk To Church~*~ is regarded as a photo op was already pretty damning). Like, maybe just let him use his Chinese spy super secret sneaking to get to and from church apart from the rest of the family?
And OMG, if I hear about Charles being “forgiving” one more time… F–k alllll the way off with that. A forgiving man wouldn’t shun his own son for the “crime” of marrying a Black American woman and choosing to protect her and their kids, or for sharing his very valid feelings about his stepmother.
Charles holds grudges. And is a grievance collector. Andrew gets a slap on the wrist from big brother.not getting to do the church walk.
So technically yes. Not allowing someone to go church is a pretty messed up punishment. But in this case, do we really think that Andrew or anyone of them care about the church service? It’s about being papped on the church walk and the status of being one of the chosen royal family members to walk into church with the monarch. Andrew is getting paid for helping someone get closer to people with power. If he’s not seen as close to that power, as in not being allowed to walk into church with the king, then that hurts his wallet and his status. It’s barely about religion but they front like it is.
As a more general point I have been thinking about their relationship with church attendance. We knew the queen genuinely believed and her visits to church were because she wanted to be there. Charles is more generally spiritual and keeps up his mothers traditions. But the rest of them? Maybe one or two are active christians but I doubt it for the rest. It turns the public church attendance into a total farce. These days I wonder if they all just sit inside on their phones waiting until they can leave.
Hmm. Okay I hadn’t thought about it in terms of the queen modeling church-going behavior. I think it gets lost in the paper walk and the clothes and the tabloids discussions of it all.
I’m not a religious person but I think its effed up too. Like you said it just shows how performative everything is with this family.
When he was “banned” from the walk before, Charles still went with him to church that morning before the rest of the family. Now I think that was meant as a clear sign that he wasn’t cut off from the family, just from the “royal duties” aspect of the family, but I also think some could interpret it as saying “church is more important than image” which would be in line with how QEII seemed to feel, since we knew she at least attended church regularly.
And now it seems its just “he’s not welcome” for reasons (I mean valid reasons, but the reasons were there last year) yet we’re also told how forgiving charles is – meanwhile his brother is banned from xmas as is his younger son. how forgiving can he be???
Not very forgiving at all might be the answer😂. At least in regards to Harry.
Yes, that caught my eye as well – Charles being proudly “forgiving… to a point.” Righto! Like in the Bible, where Jesus totally says “be forgiving but only up to a point, then you can say sod off to those you supposedly hold nearest and dearest.” Which verse was that again?
Perhaps Eugenie, Jack and the kids will holiday in sunny Montecito this year?
It’s been confirmed by people and hello magazine that both sisters are spending time with their in laws for the first time with kids though initially they were all expecting to be a royal lodge.
So sounds like the yorks were all told to sit this one out or maybe their kids said if y’all are not there we won’t be either.
I guess she could do a post Christmas trip to California with her family to get away for a breather.