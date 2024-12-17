Prince Harry’s Travalyst is possibly one of his most successful projects, right?

In September, Prince Harry traveled solo to New York for several days. It was a work trip, and his appearance and speech at the Clinton Global Initiative got the most headlines. But he also did so many other appearances. As I wrote back then, “Imagine being 40 years old and having all of this work to show for it – founder of Travalyst, founder of Sentebale, co-founder of Archewell, founder of The Parents Network, founder of the Invictus Games, patron of WellChild, patron of The HALO Trust, patron of The Diana Award.” Not to mention, he’s a veteran, a bestselling author, COO of BetterUp and he’s on the board of African Parks. He’s got like a few dozen other titles too.

As I said back in 2023, the British media rarely discusses Travalyst, which Harry started in 2019. It was basically the last project he launched as a “working royal,” and he already had one foot out the door. He took Travalyst with him, and it’s grown so fast. Travalyst has big corporate partners and a staff of dozens, plus a board of directors and everything else. Harry is still involved with Travalyst and when he was in NYC, he went to the five-year anniversary event. He was also named on Time’s 100 Climate list, specifically for founding Travalyst. Now Travalyst has made a video highlighting their 2024:

Prince Harry’s Travalyst releases 2024 highlights. “A lot can happen in a year….and what a year it’s been for Travalyst. We grew, expanded our coalition..Thank you all for your support in 2024”#Travalyst #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/8LDhbmyEwr — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) December 17, 2024

It’s sort of crazy that Travalyst was always some little side-project for Harry, and it’s turned out to be one of his most successful ideas. I hate to bring up the Other Brother, but if William had just one idea which panned out as successfully as Travalyst, we would never hear the end of it. They would be embiggening William for decades as “remember when he came up with Travalyst?!?” But because Harry did this, it’s virtually ignored by the British media.