Victoria Beckham on plastic surgery: ‘I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything’

There have been many moments in recent years where I’ve seen photos of Victoria Beckham and thought that she looked like she was/is full of fillers and Botox. Notably, at the premiere of her husband’s Netflix series last year, I thought it looked like her fillers/Botox didn’t have time to settle. But as far as plastic surgery, I don’t think she’s had anything major on her face. She basically has the same face she had in the ‘90s, just with some injectables. Well, Victoria was on the Today Show this week, and she claims that she’s never had a nose job and she looks different nowadays because of makeup and contouring.
Victoria Beckham wants fans to stop right now with the plastic surgery speculation. During Monday’s episode of “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” the former Spice Girls singer doubled down on “never” getting a nose job — despite people questioning her looks for years.
“There’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose,” she said in a pre-taped interview with Zanna Roberts Rassi, while discussing makeup tips and tricks. “I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never.”
Beckham, 50, then credited her “clever contouring” skills for making her nose appear a certain way. The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder — who does her own makeup “95 percent” of the time — frequently posts tutorial videos on social media, showing fans how she contours and creates her “signature” looks.
Despite her step-by-step videos, the fashionista has still found herself having to address cosmetic surgery rumors from time to time. Although Beckham has denied ever getting rhinoplasty, she has owned up to getting breast implants.
It’s such a weird thing for her to say “I have never had plastic surgery specifically on my nose!” Like…okay? But you’ve absolutely gotten some cosmetic tweaks over the years and that’s fine. I also think “contouring” is the new go-to excuse for women when they look noticeably different/tweaked these days. Remember when Jennifer Lawrence said the same thing, that her face looks so different because of makeup and contouring? Yeah.
Fillers and Botox.
Lol nothing on my nose but lots of fillers and botox on my lips, checks and forehead.
Botox and fillers aren’t considered “plastic surgery,” so she isn’t actually lying.
Her boob job, on the other hand…🤷♀️
I’ll never understand why people lie about it. Own your choices.
Especially now that EVERYONE in entertainment gets plastic surgery, go ahead and admit it. We can all see it anyhow – it’s literally on your face.
It literally says in the article that she has “owned up” to getting breast implants.
I do not live out in the glamour world and rely on pictures to see how famous folks look. Or tv clips. It is sad to
Me how many famous people tweak their faces now. They just look more AI than real – to me. It’s kinda creepy.
The tummy-tucks she had on the c-section table are not considered plastic surgery?
I can actually believe that its “just” fillers and botox for her – no nose surgery. But a lot of fillers and botox depending on the month.
but overall, I’ll say that I would have expected her to have a lot more done than I think she actually has. Like if you had asked me 20 years ago “how much plastic surgery will Posh Spice have by 2024” I would have said “A LOT.” And I dont think she has – relatively.
ETA – I think a lot of people are misreading her quote. The part thats in the article is specifically about surgery on her nose, which she is denying.
Kind of silly to make denials like that in the age of google. Look at old pix and the nose has been refined to be thinner, teeth are clearly different, and those are not the original boobs. Looks like a neck lift and mini facelift too. Why address it at all?
Whether the surgery was on your nose or elsewhere, same difference, you still altered your looks somehow to look a certain type of way, tying to turn back the hands of time on your looks in a nonrealistic way. So IMVHO, it makes zero sense to come out strongly with never, never, never, ever had plastic surgery “on my nose”. Like, okay???? But you had it elsewhere, no? So then, please stop with the BS gaslighting.
Why do celebrities feel the need to lie about these things? We all have eyes. Look at photos of young Victoria and do a side by side with her now. Her nose is clearly less bulbous and not as “nostrily”. Not contour. It’s not drastic but it is evident. The rest of her face though…she’s had lots of something done.
To me the botox overdone can look worse than just going ahead with surgery.
I think celebrities lies about plastic surgery because they want to appear so superior to other women. OTHER women need surgery to look good, but not *them*, because they are soooo genetically superior. It’s insulting to other women. I also think a lot of them use surgery as a substitute for what they really need, which is therapy.
“Be honest.” Becks.
maybe it’s not surgery, but whatever she is doing, her face looks so stretched as to be painful and she always has the same sour expression.