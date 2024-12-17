Victoria Beckham on plastic surgery: ‘I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything’

There have been many moments in recent years where I’ve seen photos of Victoria Beckham and thought that she looked like she was/is full of fillers and Botox. Notably, at the premiere of her husband’s Netflix series last year, I thought it looked like her fillers/Botox didn’t have time to settle. But as far as plastic surgery, I don’t think she’s had anything major on her face. She basically has the same face she had in the ‘90s, just with some injectables. Well, Victoria was on the Today Show this week, and she claims that she’s never had a nose job and she looks different nowadays because of makeup and contouring.

Victoria Beckham wants fans to stop right now with the plastic surgery speculation. During Monday’s episode of “Today With Hoda & Jenna,” the former Spice Girls singer doubled down on “never” getting a nose job — despite people questioning her looks for years. “There’s been a lot of people in the past that have said to me that I’ve had some kind of surgery on my nose,” she said in a pre-taped interview with Zanna Roberts Rassi, while discussing makeup tips and tricks. “I have never, ever, ever, ever had anything. No, never.” Beckham, 50, then credited her “clever contouring” skills for making her nose appear a certain way. The Victoria Beckham Beauty founder — who does her own makeup “95 percent” of the time — frequently posts tutorial videos on social media, showing fans how she contours and creates her “signature” looks. Despite her step-by-step videos, the fashionista has still found herself having to address cosmetic surgery rumors from time to time. Although Beckham has denied ever getting rhinoplasty, she has owned up to getting breast implants.

It’s such a weird thing for her to say “I have never had plastic surgery specifically on my nose!” Like…okay? But you’ve absolutely gotten some cosmetic tweaks over the years and that’s fine. I also think “contouring” is the new go-to excuse for women when they look noticeably different/tweaked these days. Remember when Jennifer Lawrence said the same thing, that her face looks so different because of makeup and contouring? Yeah.