Royalist: King Charles still blames Prince William for not reconciling with the Sussexes

As many people noted last week, King Charles did not reference or mention the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at all throughout the Christmas holiday. I still believe that Charles and his minions did the most to brief the media, a month ago, that the Sussex family was not welcome in the UK and that they were not invited to Christmas at Sandringham. You could tell that stuff was coming from Charles’s camp because A) it didn’t center or mention Prince William’s rage towards his brother and B) there was zero mention of how the Sussexes wouldn’t have come to the UK even if they had been invited. Well, I don’t know why Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast is still fussing over this, but he seems quite upset that there were zero Sussex references over Christmas. Sykes also blames the whole thing on William.
King Charles’ has been criticized for not acknowledging his son Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, or their two children in a Christmas address, which focused on how the holiday was “a chance for family and friends to come together.”
The closest Charles came to acknowledging his family in California was when he spoke about the need to protect and safeguard the environment “for the sake of our children’s children,” however, no direct reference was made to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. By contrast, multiple images were shown of his son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.
The refusal to acknowledge Harry’s family went almost entirely unremarked in largely fawning accounts of the annual televised speech in the British media but was criticized on social media.
The Daily Beast has been told that Charles would like to reconcile with Harry but is being blocked from bringing him back into the family by William, who is implacably opposed to any such move. The elder son believes Harry’s betrayal of the family in his books and interviews, in which he accused a member of the family, later revealed to be Kate, of racism, has put him beyond the pale. William’s consent is needed because Charles, who is sick with cancer, feels he cannot bequeath his heir a settlement with Harry that William cannot live with.
“…But was criticized on social media.” Sure. You can find a tweet/post to justify saying “Charles was criticized,” but honestly, I think most people just shrug about Charles at this point. It’s been abundantly well-established that he’s a horrible father and grandfather. It’s been abundantly well-established that he only gives a sh-t about Camilla (and even then, theirs is not a grand love story, despite their PR). Even if you believe that Charles has an okay relationship with William, the fact that Charles’s people are still tossing William under the bus over the Sussex situation shows that Charles still uses William as a scapegoat and fall guy.
Well, William is the only scapegoat Charles has got left. But I think it’s hilarious that while pretending to care about Harry, Sykes is bringing up “Kate is a racist.”
I think it’s why the cancer story on Kate came up. When Kate was exposed she became a liability to the Crown and its future; and it was decided Kate had to go. December 28th 2023 happened and things went downhill since.
Sykes omitted that KCIII was the other racist in the family concerned about unborn Archie’s skin color.
Well the fact that a 75 year old man is blaming his child, for why he can’t have a relationship with his other child is a good indication of why said latter child is on Hi and Bye status with him. Just zero accountability his entire life. It’s his parents, it’s his wife, it’s his children. It’s always someone else’s fault why he can’t be a better man. As this year winds down I wonder what the excuse will be for 2025, because blaming the Oprah interview, the docuseries and Spare is getting a little long in the tooth.
I feel like he gets the “zero accountability” thing from his mother and it gets me wondering about the marriage between QEII and old phil. Did he call Elizabeth out for her nonsense when it came to it?
@Dee “Hi and Bye status” I haven’t heard this in ages. Thanks for the throwback!!
As for Oprah, Spare and practically any utterance they’ve made since bouncing, the royals via UK media will never let it go. It’s the same when critics of a certain politician start screaming Hillary, Obama!, etc. Haters hold a grudge like no other.
Yeah, the fact that KC is blaming W for not being able (which is BS) to reunite with H is probably why BOTH sons can’t stand him. I dislike W and think H was mistreated, but KC can’t make an effort…because of W? Yet PA was never an issue? Puh-leeze.
Based on this article saying that Charles can’t “bequeath” anything to Harry that William couldn’t live with shows that they only think in terms of the crown. At this point, do they really think Harry wants to have an official role in the royal family? I don’t think he does. I do think he would like to be able to visit the country of his birth and have his children know the country as well. I think he would like them to be able to know and have relationships with their cousins and extended family as he did. But officially? No. Charles could make up with Harry at the snap of his fingers if he wanted to. If Charles wanted to come to Monteceto, Harry would see that he had security (unlike what Charles does when Harry visits). And as for accusing Kate of being racist, they did no such thing. They said someone asked about the potential for the baby’s skin color. Period. Meghan went out of her way to say that she wasn’t accusing anyone of racism.
Agree with the gist of your comment SarahLee, except for the last bit. They didn’t say that “someone asked about the potential for the baby’s skin color”.
They said “There were conversationS and concernS about how dark the baby would be and what that would mean for the royal family.”
In other words, it wasn’t just a one-off. Nothing innocent about it. There were people repeatedly cornering Harry and urging him to consider the folly of his ways in marrying a black woman and then starting a family with her so quickly after the wedding – before their plans to get rid of her could kick in. It’s no wonder they ramped up the abuse and employed people worldwide to do it, with one aim being to ensure that their little one would never be born.
@Dee(2), you nailed it with “It’s always someone else’s fault why he can’t be a better man”.
I cannot fathom a better description of Charles. They should put that on his headstone.
And we all know who’s REALLY the one blocking Charles from contact with Harry. NEIGH!
Honestly, I think it’s all on Charles and it is very convenient for him that he has two very high-profile scapegoats on this particular matter.
Maybe that’s the real reason he preferred Camilla to Diana. Everybody loved Diana so much that if anything went wrong with their relationship, or if the two of them did something that the press or the public did not like, then the blame was either going to fall on Charles or their staff (and thus inevitably on Charles for not hiring better staff). With Camilla on board (and that years-long PR campaign) Charles has a natural scapegoat, and ‘making it known’ that negativity towards her upsets him and the protectiveness and whatnot makes Charles out to be…relatively human.
Sometimes I think Charles is not so weak and easily led as the press would like us to think he is. We know he has always favored being portrayed as the victim.
It is an ironic theme for his speech considering he booted Andrew (or convinced him to boot himself) and didn’t invite his own son’s family. Will may hate Harry, but how is he in charge of whom Charles is reconciled with? QE didn’t let Will dictate to her whether she could invite Harry to her jubilee.
@somebody, who wrote: … “QE didn’t let Will dictate to her whether she could invite Harry to her jubilee.”
Agreed. In many ways, Queen Elizabeth II was bad-assed. Not only did she give Harry and Meghan their own ‘stroll’ down the aisle of St. Paul’s Cathedral for her Platinum Jubilee service, she also made sure her ‘HOT’ equerry and senior bodyguard, Lt. Col Johnny Thompson, was seated directly behind them.
At first I thought HOT Johnny was seated there at Charle’s request to intimidate Harry and Meghan. But then I learned he worked for QEII and was impressed. It’s also occurred to me that as the Queen’s equerry, HOT Johnny must have been a go-between with the Queen and Harry for those surprise visits.
I think Charles kept HOT Johnny in his service because HOT Johnny could spill some serious Tea.
The difference is William still had some respect for the Queen, he has none for his father and has zero shame about it. They deserve each other.
Fair point. Although I’m not sure he had respect so much as the wherewithal to not be obviously disrespectful towards her. In regards to charles, yes, that’s not the case.
The US just lost a fine man who was once our head of state and government; and it still astounds me that some in the UK hold these two clowns who are monarch and heir in any regard. Charles and William’s pettiness equals that of Trump’s; Charles is weak and William is Joffrey Baratheon 2.0. World leaders are suppose to come to Pres. Carter’s funeral and I don’t want either one of these idiots come to represent the UK.
I hope William stays away from the Carter funeral. Maybe Edward can go.
Maybe Andrew could go…😈😈
Maybe they could all just stay the f*ck away.
Charles is too unwell to make the trip. And since Trump patted William on the head and told him he was a good boy, I can easily see the royal statesman making an excuse for not attending (even though in all likelihood he won’t be invited). Which leaves the only trooper left, Anne. Despite being ‘the hardest working royal’ I don’t think she’s traveled more than 200 miles from her home in decades so she clearly won’t attend. All that said, my money is on Camilla. She’ll travel solo and attempt to scrub Diana’s memory from everything she touches.
If they send someone it will be Sophie. She seems to be the only one who will do these international trips.
OMG! I hadn’t thought of one of the royals coming for the funeral. But, yes, that would be the protocol for a state funeral. For once, William might overcome his laziness to demonstrate his “statesmanship”.
W should go, or perhaps an older royal with more of a relationship to the Carters if applicable. However, they will need to spin the reason Harry and his American wife, Meghan, wouldn’t be welcome. They are going to feel that newscycle if any royals do go.
Carter was still working on building homes when he was in his nineties. William is all talk and does little or nothing.
@Tessa Exactly what I thought. Willi could take a page out of President Carter’s book, how to build houses for people in need and getting his hands literally dirty.
lol this will truly test William’s resolve to his new “small r” Royal thing where he avoids absolutely any and all work. Travel abroad during your vacation to a state funeral (a big no for William) BUT go to the US and rub shoulders with heads of state to try and make Harry feel bad (Harry doesn’t care)??? William is literally that meme right now lol
Did anyone from the UK apart from the Ambassador come to Bush’s?
Charles came to Bush’s funeral in 2018. QEII was long past being able to travel like that.
These people are truly awful. The Wales children will go through exactly the same trauma with all the briefings etc.
Charles could certainly have told William to back off from trying to control harry and disapproving of Meghan. Charles should have reined in William a long time ago. Charles evicted the Sussex family
Chuckles blaming one son for the other son not coming lol. If he truly wanted to reconcile he would pick up the phone and re-instate all Harry’s security and he would stop the stories in the press but he doesn’t want too because his Horsilla would be very angry with him.
When you know nothing, you create a narrative to placate your readers. Jusr as the gutter press created the divorce narrative, they create a narrative to support their nonsense. In our family home, we left cookies and milk for Santa and carrots for the reindeers.
I am sure William is behind a lot of the media bashing, but Charles pulled frogmore cottage all on his own. William had no control over that. The security issue is also Charles. He managed to get Harry an escort for that brief visit earlier in 2024 and could end that issue quite easily.
It seems the press want Harry and his family back as working royals so that they can have access. These whole blaming William is a poor excuse because sure you could say Charles wouldn’t negotiate a deal for Harry to work for the firm knowing his time was short and William wouldn’t agree to it in his reign (nobody is mentioning that Harry would eat nails before putting his family under William’s power again). None of that prevents Charles from calling his son or visiting his grandkids privately. Harry wants a relationship not to work for the institution and all that entails.
There will be no Christmas parade walk with the Sussex children as much as the press would like it. We know Harry is protecting them from being exposed. If H&M ever did visit for Christmas they would not be doing that.
Isn’t the whole point of being the King is that you are the one in charge and everyone has to do what you say? Please Charles no one believes you. At least BP clearly sees that Charles looks awful so they need a scapegoat to throw under the bus. If you cared about your son and your grandkids this would have been resolved a long time ago. Even if you believe that Harry should never have spoken up about what was happening (obviously I don’t think that) a parent should be able to forgive their children. I can’t imagine ever closing a door permanently to one of my kids.
Charles said a lot worse about his own parents through interviews and especially through his own authorized biography. The book is still available to read.
Well, it makes him look pretty weak to blame it on William. Bc who’s in charge, William or the king? Either way, it’s not untrue. William is still big mad at Harry. And Sykes should know as he gets regular updates from William’s “friend”. But it’s not like Charles couldn’t at least be making phone calls or talking or something. But he’s not. And that’s not cuz of William. It’s bc he doesn’t want to.
Chuck is lame. He should take accountability for his own actions.
Charles never takes responsibility for his own Actions . After all these years he’s never learned
Whatever. The real story is Charles is afraid that if talks to Harry, the press will think that he’s supporting him in his lawsuits against them.
I think it’s a bit more than that. I think Charles has been advised by counsel not to talk to Harry for fear that he might get called up as a witness. Regardless, Charles is still a horrible father.
Charles as Head of State is exempt from testifying in court. He will never be called to testify.
That needs to change.
So Chuck Is dying and afraid of reconciliation with his youngest sons family because of the reaction of his oldest child and his racist wife… that’s is my take on this article.
Charles’ camp just needs to stop with the lies and fake excuses Interestingly enough QE II was more elderly than Charles, also sick and didn’t give a care what the heir or future heir thought. She maintained a relationship with Sussexes and even invited them to events that were important to her and also met her great-grandchildren.
Yup, very true. The difference is that Chuck has many more skeletons in his closet than QEII ever did and he doesn’t want those things revealed by going against the anti-Sussex Pro-Windsor narrative. He’s done some scuzzy things over the years and doesn’t want them exposed!
Charles is such a disappointment. When you think of all of the possibilities he has to make positive changes… and he decided to lean into being a jerk.
KC has always bitched and briefed against his own family: his own mother, first wife, brother and both sons, DIL and baby granddaughter. What is sad is that both brothers agreed to not follow in father’s footsteps and brief against each other. Will threw both his brother and Meghan to the press wolves to keep his own dirty dealings out of the tabloids. It is hideous to horse trade stories made up or skewered on close relatives to keep your own secrets hidden. KC started this disastrous pattern of briefing to damage other relatives 30 years ago. Even now being King and head of CE and dealing with cancer hasn’t made him stop briefing against his two sons.
Chuckles is such a sad sack. If there’s no scapegoat then he will make one. He’s the main reason that Harry was driven away just like he was the main reason why Diana was driven away. Charles and his mistress Queen are the ones who caused all of this division with the help of the court jester Willy.
There’s no grand agreement needed – if he wants to see Harry and the kids, he can see them on his own time in his own home(s).
It seems that folks are forgetting that it is Prince Harry who will determine if and when he reconciles with his extended family (meaning, in the first instance: chucky and bully.)
Even if the leftovers and their spox, as well as some of us randoms on the internet have conveniently forgotten, Prince Harry has NOT deviated from his #1 Condition for a reconciliation, altho he has ALSO said he DOES NOT expect that his conditions will be met, therefore, he has no illusions about reconciling with his father and brother in the foreseeable future.
And what are these conditions, you ask:
1. APOLOGIZE to my wife
2. Accept ACCOUNTABILITY for the abuse that you and your staff & comrades in the shitmedia meted out to my wife
3. AFTER thats done, we can discuss how we move forward, having regard to the fact that the Institution and the shitmedia will have NO JURISDICTION over my life and that of my family. His exact words were: “I want a family, not an institution.”
And Prince Harry is not even asking for this apology and acceptance of accountability to be public. But the fact that the rift is still obviously there, means that it hasnt happened. Moreover, chucky and bully have a vested interest in NOT being seen to side with H in his lawsuits against the shitmedia so……….expect 2025 to be no different (in terms of the relationship between the Sussexes and the windsors) from 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
I repeat: H has said he DOES NOT expect that his demands will be met, perhaps not for many years, if ever. SO, in the meantime, he said: “My wife and I, we’re moving on.”
What struck me was the part about Kate being the royal racist. Ignoring that Charles was named too-and they were outed by that Peirs Morgan, not H or M.
What this is saying to me is that Harry has long stopped reaching out to his awful father, only to be rebuffed, and so Charles is playing for sympathy – badly. As Kaiser always says, everything the leftover royals do is for an audience of one. But Harry pays them no heed. He moved on long ago.
Nice to see the royals upholding the ancient royal tradition of backstabbing, shifting the blame and lying. Ah well, at least we get to look at the incredibly cute children.
As much as I respect and agree with Harry and Meghan protecting their children, I would love to see photos of Archie and Lilibel.
I actually enjoyed this take from Sykes.
It described the coverage of Charles’ speech as “largely fawning” lol.
It reminded readers of Kate’s racism and William’s rage and general brattiness.
It highlighted Charles’ pathetic weakness.
Quite telling, isnt it? Its giving: little sycophanticTommy either got a rebuff or a snub from Bully and is getting his own back.
When we see his return to his embarrassing fawning & toadying, in tandem with his gratutious villification of H&M, then we’ll know that Bully threw him a crumb to get him back onside.
Ooh, Kitty is being launched under the bus again with the reminder that she was one of the royal racists. So much for being the daughter Chuckles never had.
Whatever, I hope Meghan eventually gets to a place where she can sue the entire royal family for their defamation. The royal racists were Kate AND Charles. She never outed them. If it was a lie Harry and Omid would have been sued by them by now.
Who does William throw under the bus when he ascends to the throne? I suspect George will be to young and everyone in the royals circle will be gone.This monarchy has fallen apart