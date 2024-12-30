Mail: Duchess Meghan spent ‘a staggering £102,989’ on clothes & jewelry in 2024

Back in the day, the Daily Mail ran a popular annual series in which they added up the cost of the Princess of Wales’s clothing, shoes, purses and jewelry. Even though Kate has never worked that much at all, her annual wardrobe tallies skyrocketed every year… when she was the Duchess of Cambridge. Then when QEII died and Prince William became the Prince of Wales and got access to the Duchy of Cornwall funds, Kate rarely gets to buy or wear new clothes. The one exception was last year’s coronation, in which Kate blew £32,000 on that terrible headpiece. Obviously, Kate has barely been seen this year, so I doubt we’ll even get an accounting on Kate’s 2024 wardrobe. But the Mail still wanted to yell about something, so they are once again pretending that the Duchess of Sussex is still being funded by the Windsors or the taxpayers somehow. Five years later, they’re still upset about Meghan’s clothes and jewelry, even though Meghan spends her own money buying her clothes (and investing in various companies). So here we go, Meghan spent “a staggering £102,989” on clothes and jewelry this year. Gasp.
Over the past year, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a total of 56 public appearances across the world. For each of these outings – from ‘quasi royal tours’ and private lunches, to gala dinners and polo matches – the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in meticulously put-together outfits – wearing a mix of time-honoured as well as brand new pieces from her ever-expanding wardrobe.
This year, Meghan, 43, was spotted in never-before-seen clothing and jewellery items totalling a staggering £102,989 – an increase of nearly £20,000 from her 2023 total of £86,612.
While a working member of the Royal Family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall. However, since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, whether she pays full price or receives discounts from designers.
This year, the Duchess debuted two new Logan Hollowell diamond necklace – estimated to be worth over £35,000 in total – as well as new pieces from Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz that stole the show during her visit to the South American nation earlier this year.
Meanwhile, she rewore her trusty Cartier Love Bracelet as well as Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Francaise wristwatch multiple times, with Meghan paying subtle tribute to the late Princess of Wales with her sartorial choices.
[From The Daily Mail]
The Mail does this every year: “since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, whether she pays full price or receives discounts from designers.” Who the f–k do you think pays for Meghan’s clothes? Meghan the millionaire, who has friendships and associations with various designers and stores. She probably does get discounts and tons of free stuff, and good for her. Anyway, she wore some good looks this year, even if she’s still in love with that ghastly shade of beige.
Good for Meghan! I love that she can afford this without freezing elderly people to death using taxpayer money.
I hope she has the means to spend even more next year.
And ya know what…I kinda don’t think that 102K is all that much considering how famous and publicly scrutinized she is. And especially since it’s probably half that amount due to gifts and loans.
Arrested Development Good For Her . gif
‘m sure a number of the jewellery pieces are loans. That is how things are usually done.
This is probably right. Most celebrities get loaned jewelry for events and then it goes back the next day. Sometimes you hear about someone buying a piece that they really liked after the fact, but that’s not common.
They know nothing. They could have been borrowed to wear for the event some people do that but even if she paid for them she isn’t sucking it off of the taxpayers so they should just STFU.
No surprise but they are vile lying liars who lie. Meghan and Harry told us themselves that even when she was a working royal, she paid for her own clothes (and much of what she worse she already owned!). Harry told us that Chuckles the bad dad informed him that ‘there was no money for Meghan’ (as Harry’s WIFE) and she should continue to act. (No doubt so they could then bash her for being a grifting actress etc etc.)
So the author of this hit piece needs to STFU and take all the seats. This is just the usual – use Meghan as canon fodder – to distract distract distract from the Leftover Royals and their massive spending for barely any “work.”
Yeah, Megan looked damn good all year, made 56 appearances (how many did Kate do, again? 🤔), was all loved up with Harry for most of them, BECAME AN ACTUAL PRINCESS, and paid for it all herself. Stay salty, UK bitches.😡
Yes! 💗👏💗👏💗👏💗
Yeah! The Fail can write a report on Meghan, who lives thousands of miles away, but they don’t say Boo about the millions the King and his Heir are ripping off their tenants, the UK government, and charities. The BM has a ready made scandal right there at home, but instead they reach across an ocean and a continent to write articles about a self funded woman. Their priorities are more than skewed. The insulting part is they know they are wrong,but they will never change.
And 56? Gotta say I’m skeptical of how they cooked that number up (I’m guessing to imply she was “attention seeking” and “everywhere”). My girl stays in the house a lot. I feel like we get a burst of her very two months or so and then she’s back home enjoying her family. I guess there are 365 days in a year so 56 is still a small percent but I feel like I didn’t’ get to see all that much of Meghan this year.
PC, I suspect that everytime they did something in Nigeria and Columbia they counted each of them in their total. That’s the only thing that makes sense.
lol at my girl stays in the house a lot. If I lived in that house w the pool I’d be having a hard time leaving too. I know we talk about the Sussexes needing money for security and that’s true but I’d like to think they’ve invested well. We have no idea but Meghan mostly being in her beautiful home w her kids might be exactly where she wants to be.
They counted her “public appearances” like being spotted out to lunch with friends too.
@heatherC I thought the same thing. Any little glimpse of her on her way to lunch counted, hell they probably counted the Christmas card after all it did give them material for about 3 weeks.
It’s the way Kate counts “work” appearances and calls.
Lol it’s not clear who pays for her clothes and jewelry. Who pays for the clothing, jewelry, food, and housing for the article writer? Or any other person who hasn’t shackled themselves to the taxpayers under the guise of a life of “service and duty”. I don’t know if this is bitterness that she can still afford to wear nice clothes, travel well, and live in a nice home, or if they are trying to imply that somehow the people on that island are paying for them still. Either way she has been long gone there’s no reason for this article at all, unless there are also articles about how much Zara, Beatrice, and Eugenie spent this year too.
It’s not clear for the salties because impossible that a woman earned and paid herself, there must be someone paying for her.
Highly recommend to focus on other women in UK who actually never pay from their own pocket, and prefer taxpayers money.
Black women are not allowed to wear nice things and look well put together. It’s the eleventh commandment. MVP gets the same treatment for wearing nice jewelry even though no taxpayer funds are involved.
Meghan can wear whatever she wants! It’s nobody business but her own. On the contrary, whatever kate wears is a matter of the public as she is a kind of a public servant and her wardrobe is indirectly founded by the8. And another thing: the fact that Kate repeated some of her clothes last year doesn’t necessarily mean that she doesn’t buy or have the budget to buy new clothes…it’s what she chooses to show in public…in her last appearance she wore a rather expensive pair of earrings that nobody noticed! Everyone was talking about the repeat of the coat! Everything is PR for them.
They will find any way to talk about Meghan cause she’s the golden goose.
“While a working member of the Royal Family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall. However, since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, whether she pays full price or receives discounts from designers.”
Didn’t Harry say in Spare that he had a conversation with his dad with Will there and he was told he couldn’t afford Harry and Meghan? That he was already paying for Work-Shy and Can’t. I read that right? So why the fcuk are they talking about with this budget Dutchy budget?
Exactly @ThatGirlThere – KCIII wasn’t a generous contributor towards Meghan’s wardrobe as he repeatedly told Harry there was no money for her. Most of the outfits Meghan wore during her time in the UK were paid for by Meghan. Which was (and still is) conveniently forgotten when the Mail start costing up the price of Meghan’s wardrobe (especially when they used to compare the cost of her clothes/jewellery etc., to Kate’s.)
IMHO it’s her money, so, it’s her choice on how much she chooses to spend on her appearances. She doesn’t live in the UK, isn’t receiving any benefits from the taxpayer so, what’s the problem? From the photos I’ve seen of her tours it’s been money well spent and it’s not cost me (or mine) a single penny.
Meghan could spend a million on clothing but it is irrelevant because she’s paying for it. Meanwhile Kate who has never had a real job, spends thousands even this year she she barely stepped out. And the taxpayers pays for all of Kate’s stuff because all money, including duchy money, is essentially taxpayer money.
It’s gross how they do this tally for an American who lives overseas but ignores the one who is directly taking from them.
In the eyes of the UK media and haters, it doesn’t matter who pays for Meghan’s stuff or who provides discounts. For obvious reasons, in their eyes she is above her station and shouldn’t be able to wear expensive clothes.
As for me I say well done Meghan…you looked fabulous!!
“Rich woman buys nice clothes”
STOP THE PRESS!!!
So Meghan is rich enough to buy herself lovely pieces and also considered a style influencer so people probably also very happily send her items for free/discounted prices? Cool I love that. Win win. She also lives in a stunning house with her babies and her cutie pie husband. And she never has to deal with salty island again. Sounds like a dream life to me.
I’ve heard they actually have 16 bathrooms in there. house, can you believe it.
Dear Daily Mail:
Please tell us how much Megan & Harry spent on security this year.
Thank you.
Now that’s a breakdown of costs that might make me give the Daily Heil a click.
I’ll say that I like beige and think Meghan looks fantastic in IT and in other colors.
The black spaghetti strap tank and black ballroom skirt Meghan wore in Jamaica for the One Love film premiere is one of my favorite looks from this year! Meghan looked sun-kissed and glowing!!
Imho, Meghan and Harry contribute so much to various causes and charities that I don’t have an issue with the money they spend on clothing and accessories. Plus, the “Meghan effect” is alive and well in benefiting those designers/brands and the people who work for them.
In that photo with Harry and Serena, is Meg wearing her wedding reception dress, or just something similar?
Similar but not the Stella one.
It’s a similar *style*. This dress is a cream/winter white shade; looks like a crepe or some such fluid fabric. Meg’s reception dress, a Stella McCartney (the single piece she’s designed that I actually *likeI! Lol), is a *white* halter neck, made of a more structured fabric.
The BM is checking the Sussexes’ pockets because it can’t do much on Andrew’s shady income ( because it’s blocked from the public until 2065) and Kate’s clothing allowance is paid for by William’s slumlord earnings from his Duchy properties. It also wants to sell the idea they have to be broke because Charles is not paying their bills like he is paying Andrew’s.
One think that irks me is that in the Harry & Meghan doc, she makes a point of saying she work neutral colors to fade away and not be noticed while in England. Yet she continues to wear those colors now.
She did but she never said she didn’t like those colors either and clearly she does😂
Maybe she found she liked the colors? Or that they looked good on her? Or she could also still feel psychological effects from that time of her life, especially with the abuse in the media and from the royals still on-going.
Why are you irked by this? It doesn’t negate the fact that she was told not to overshadow or wear the same colours as the senior royals.
Exactly. Why is @Lynn choosing to be irked by a woman choosing to wear colors for reasons that @Lynn is making up? Whatever. Love the fact that Meghan can choose to wear whatever she wants, and it irritates haters who want to feel permanently aggrieved by Meghan’s clothes. Hallelujah! Happy New Year to everybody who loves Meghan unreservedly without any ifs, ands or buts.
Why would that irk you? Her wearing neutrals then was to avoid wearing colors to avoid overshadowing people, who in my opinion are shallow and too consumed with their outer appearance and getting all the attention. Harry even mentioned how they were all at an event as a family and the next day all of the headlines and photos were about Meghan. Her friends spoke about how she was cocooning into herself while she was there in part because regardless of what she did, she was always the medias main focus. There continued writing about the cost of her clothes five years later, while writing nothing about Fergie, Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara or any of the men who have married into that horrible family is proof of their obsession with her. Imagine the obsession if she would have worn brighter colors. She didn’t say that she doesn’t like neutral colors, which we know isn’t the case because lots of the clothes she whore while she was there, neutrals included, were clothes she owned previously. Her wearing neutrals, is her trying to let the work speak for itself. It also helps to not give the media the distraction it really wants to focus entirely on her clothes. The media spends the majority of their articles focused on what was worn, instead of what was said or what was accomplished. I can’t imagine how frustrating it has to be for anyone who is working to help make positive changes in the world to only be seen for what they wear.
EXACTLY. She said she specifically wore them so as to avoid the whole problem of not wearing the colors more senior royals were wearing NOT that she disliked those colors. Also, lets face it the neutrals she wears now (I’m thinking of some white dresses in particular) tend to be a LOT sexier and less prissy prissy than the looks she had to wear in England.
I’m guilty of it too OP but do you think we might just have been conditioned here by the UK press who put her every utterance under a forensic microscope to find inconsistencies (from which we are usually supposed to infer that she is a bad person)?
Given how very obviously mistreated she has been, and what an obviously very strange and dysfunctional set-up they have, I think it is extremely generous of her to have tried to frame a lot of criticisms in this reasonably benign Princess Diaries-ish way for us.
I think she wanted to avoid being sharply critical of individuals but illustrate to us that something about the system they were stuck in was very wierd, hierarchal, stifling and obsessed with outward appearance.
Before she came along these are the type of criticisms you’d have expected everyone to be able to accept very easily and not try to pick apart or push back on. Now, and I must say its incredible to reflect on this, even really clearly wierd stuff like the curtseying behind closed doors (and even Brits know this is nuts hence the focus on it in The Crown during Diana’s story) and the coordinating (again, Carrie Johnson, wife of former PM Boris Johnson and very much is the bosom of the establishment herself, made a point of mentioning how she was left a note on her pillow at Balmoral warning her about the colours the Queen would be wearing that evening) are treated either as ‘lies’ or unwarranted hysteria over every day stuff.
In addition to the answers above, that she didn’t actually
that she didnt like neutrals, Meghan’s been a bit unlucky here purely because, IMHO, neutral and ‘stealth wealth’ dressing became very fashionable for regular wealthy people (which is what Meghan essentially is) after she stepped back from being a full time working Royal.
I think her current colour palette is very much influenced by what is currently fashionable. Probably others will disagree with me but I don’t see her as a massive iconoclast, a lot of what she wears fits in with what is currently trendy though I’d classify her as an early adopter and of course she does have her own particular preoccupations (shoulders, sustainable female led brands) and her own spins and interpretations.
Kates oatmeal sweater and long skirt by Sezanne that she wore to Nottingham Trent University in 2023 was selected for her (having seen what she wears in her downtime in those few candids which have escaped I do not believe she has any natural sense of what is fashionable) as part of this trend IMO.
Ah yes, it’s time for the DM to spread more Xmas cheer by releasing their annual totally made up greatly exaggerated pocket watching article about Meghan. They used to lie and tally her wardrobe at least quarterly to rile the anger of the masses with allegations of public funding but since they left, with so few predictable appearances by the Sussexes and with the “working” royals barely working, the RRs are forced to watch their own pockets instead. Cheer up RRs, you still have have your Leftover Royals to look forward to…
And? Meghan can spend her money anyhow she wants. Plus, Meghan paid for her clothes when she was a working royal.
The cognitive dissonance of “Harry and Meghan must be running out of money by now” versus “Meghan spent EVEN MORE on clothes this year vs last year” – while they have zero actual facts on either of those topics.
I saw this article along with another diss on the DM ( which has gone even further down into the swamp – I know – unbelievable – right)
Anyway – my first thought was – well at least she is out and about doing good things always wearing her warm, brilliant smile, happy and sharing love.
Such a world apart from those miseries living off taxpayers and happily being slumlords.
As others have written: Breaking news, rich woman buys herself nice things on her own dime. How dare she, a black woman, afford a luxe lifestyle without being on the public dole?
I also hope that sad beige is out for everyone in 2025. I want color back lol (says the woman wearing gray and black to work today……) I hope we’ve seen the backside of beige, greige, taupe….
Ferg ie went bankrupt because of her spending habits . She had to do sponsorships to get out of debt. That is not mentioned anymore.
Good point! And she (and Andrew) also got loans from Epstein.
Why does the Fail get into a froth about something that is NONE of their business instead of asking questions on behalf of UK taxpayer about RF finances versus actual performance. Their costs continue to rise whilst their “work ” engagements shrink. Just 71 engagements for a healthy 42 who is outperformed by his OAP dad who is still having treatment for cancer??
Personally, I love the beige. I don’t usually fangirl over celebs now that I’m 40, but damn, I would love to be friends with this woman. Intelligent, classy, stylish, successful, driven – Harry is a lucky guy.
The Daily Mail has no idea what Meghan pays for her clothes and jewelry, it is a guestimate. It is not the Mail’s business what and how Meghan spends her money.
Harry was also looking dapper this year. Doesn’t he favor Dior now? And yet not a peep about how much his stuff costs from the Fail crew. Anyway Meghan, continue to shine girl!! Happy New Year!!
If anything Harry is the one that really upped his fashion, shoe budget.
She’s a private citizen with private wealth. It seems a lot, but she has a lot. Articles like this wilfully ignore that Meghan was successful in her own right before she met Harry. Another thing, jewellery is expensive. I don’t wear any of it, can’t stand it, but it eats up money. And another thing! “Money from C’s Duchy of Cornwall”, as if it’s all his own to give. Tax evading hypocrite! Obviously trying to deflect attention from the recent C4 expose of the BRF’s disgusting financial record.
They expected to be able to do headlines by now dragging them for the amount of money Harry’s “daddy” had to lend him every year. Nearly five years in and their dreams of tearing down the Sussexes have vaporized. Losers. They REALLY can’t believe they hitched their carts to the wrong horses.
I hope Meghan’s income triples next year, just because. These sallow sloptarts across the pond have a lot of nerve.
Unlike the left behind benefit scroungers, Meghan doesn’t have to spend her money on old fusty granny hats and can afford to wear whatever she pleases with her own money. Harry made it clear in Spare that Pa said he couldn’t afford to pay for her. How much clearer could he be!
C3pio is only interested in his sidepiece and her offspring and sisters, he’s not a tightwad where they are concerned.
Even if she spends ten times that amount, it’s her own money, so mind your own business and target the other’s who are robbing the taxpayers blind.
I would just like to say that Meghan looks great in beige. Her features are dark, hair etc. so there’s a nice contrast. She doesn’t look flat or washed out.
Yeah, I’d love to be able to wear neutrals the way she can. Unfortunately I’m a pale, washed out Irishwoman and I need colour to look like I’m alive. Also I’m someone who only needs to look at a white or beige outfit and it’s ruined 🤣
Meghan earns her money. She can spend whatever she wants to spend. It’s none of our business.
What burns the DM is that this gorgeous Black woman doesn’t owe anyone an accounting.
And they’re still pretending to count Meghan’s public outings too. God bless them, I think that’s precious of the BM to write “She made a total of 56 public appearances across the world.” So, they try to impose all the duties of a working royal on her without granting her any of the courtesies or media protections they would to a panty-flashing Kate or a hit-and-run Sophie.
It would make sense for Meghan to slowly acquire a jewelry collection. That is what a lot of us with any kind of disposable income do. In fact, I think I read that on Suits, Meghan often wore her own jewelry. I doubt that Meghan “borrows” jewellery. She seems to favor gold and diamonds and fairly “quiet” pieces. She seems to gradually add pieces, and I’m sure some will become her “signature” pieces such as her gold bracelet (along with Diana’s watch which is almost always paired with it) and her new diamond necklace which we have seen on more than one occasion. Now that she will never again be a working royal, we won’t see her wearing huge gem pieces that are typical of “royal” jewels. I often thought the late Queen looked simply weighted down with the size of her necklaces, earrings, bracelets and tiara that she wore all at once. It’s interesting that Meghan, aside from the Queen’s gift of small pearl stud earrings, I don’t think Meghan has been been seen wearing pearls, a major gem for the Windsors. Wonder if we’ll ever see her wearing that gem. Whatever jewelry Meghan wears, they are a part of her total look. You don’t think, Oh, the ruby suite is getting an outing, the way you think when one of the royals is all decked out for a formal occasion.
Meghan also seems to favor jewelry designed by women.