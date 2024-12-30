Mail: Duchess Meghan spent ‘a staggering £102,989’ on clothes & jewelry in 2024

Back in the day, the Daily Mail ran a popular annual series in which they added up the cost of the Princess of Wales’s clothing, shoes, purses and jewelry. Even though Kate has never worked that much at all, her annual wardrobe tallies skyrocketed every year… when she was the Duchess of Cambridge. Then when QEII died and Prince William became the Prince of Wales and got access to the Duchy of Cornwall funds, Kate rarely gets to buy or wear new clothes. The one exception was last year’s coronation, in which Kate blew £32,000 on that terrible headpiece. Obviously, Kate has barely been seen this year, so I doubt we’ll even get an accounting on Kate’s 2024 wardrobe. But the Mail still wanted to yell about something, so they are once again pretending that the Duchess of Sussex is still being funded by the Windsors or the taxpayers somehow. Five years later, they’re still upset about Meghan’s clothes and jewelry, even though Meghan spends her own money buying her clothes (and investing in various companies). So here we go, Meghan spent “a staggering £102,989” on clothes and jewelry this year. Gasp.

Over the past year, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a total of 56 public appearances across the world. For each of these outings – from ‘quasi royal tours’ and private lunches, to gala dinners and polo matches – the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in meticulously put-together outfits – wearing a mix of time-honoured as well as brand new pieces from her ever-expanding wardrobe. This year, Meghan, 43, was spotted in never-before-seen clothing and jewellery items totalling a staggering £102,989 – an increase of nearly £20,000 from her 2023 total of £86,612. While a working member of the Royal Family, the cost of Meghan’s clothes for work engagements was covered by then-Prince Charles through the budget he gave the couple from the Duchy of Cornwall. However, since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, whether she pays full price or receives discounts from designers. This year, the Duchess debuted two new Logan Hollowell diamond necklace – estimated to be worth over £35,000 in total – as well as new pieces from Colombian designer Johanna Ortiz that stole the show during her visit to the South American nation earlier this year. Meanwhile, she rewore her trusty Cartier Love Bracelet as well as Princess Diana’s Cartier Tank Francaise wristwatch multiple times, with Meghan paying subtle tribute to the late Princess of Wales with her sartorial choices.

The Mail does this every year: “since the couple became financially independent, it is not clear who is picking up the bill for Meghan’s clothes, whether she pays full price or receives discounts from designers.” Who the f–k do you think pays for Meghan’s clothes? Meghan the millionaire, who has friendships and associations with various designers and stores. She probably does get discounts and tons of free stuff, and good for her. Anyway, she wore some good looks this year, even if she’s still in love with that ghastly shade of beige.

