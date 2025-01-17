Walmart made their logo rounder and bolder and are calling it a ‘brand refresh’

Embed from Getty Images

You know what they say in business: New year, new logo. Or at least, that’s how Walmart decided to ring in 2025. On Monday, the company decided that in lieu of paying their workers a living wage, they would be doing a “comprehensive brand refresh” to reflect their evolution over the last 74 years. In fact, they’ve unveiled the new logo, which they’ve transformed using a “modern, custom font” that’s really going to make that world-famous Walmart “spark” pop. Maybe it’s better if you get a look at it yourself. Get a load on how different their new logo is:

Are you baffled by what you see? So is everyone else!

Walmart’s latest brand and logo update has left some social media users baffled. On Jan. 13, the company announced in a press release on its website that it was launching a “comprehensive brand refresh” to show how Walmart and its brand have evolved since being founded in Bentonville, Arkansas, in 1951. The press release said the wordmark was being altered to feature “a modern, custom font” that will make the corporation stand out from its competitors. As for the symbol part of the logo — or the “spark,” as Walmart refers to it — it contains a color palette of True Blue and Spark Yellow that “leans on the retailer’s most recognizable tones and its heritage of blue, while ushering in new updates to keep the brand fresh.” Essentially, the colors are slightly more vibrant while the lines on the spark are more rounded. In a statement, William White, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S, said, in part, “This update, rooted in the legacy of our founder, Sam Walton, demonstrates our evolving capabilities and longstanding commitment to serve our customers of today and tomorrow. While the look and feel of our brand is more contemporary, our refreshed brand identity reflects Walmart’s enduring commitment to both Sam’s principles and serving our customers however they need us.” Walmart has already updated its social media accounts to reflect the new logo and wordmark, leading to critical and confused reactions from users. One shared the “before and after” images of the logo and said “I can’t believe someone got paid for this.” Another tweeted, “Whoever designed this is laughing behind the scenes.” A third X user joked that the update was the equivalent to “cutting off 1 cm of my hair and expecting people to notice.” One poked fun at the new design by posting a screenshot from “The Office” of Jenna Fischer’s character Pam saying, “They’re the same picture.” Journalist Sophie Vershbow reacted to Walmart’s news by sharing a screenshot of Brian Cox’s “Succession” character Logan Roy chastising, “You are not serious people.” “This has to be some sort of inside joke between all of the large corporations,” one X user suggested.

Ummm… Wally World, ya got played. This is laughably bad, right? Surely, somebody working in the C-suite of that company is getting paid the big bucks to know what an actual brand reboot is, right? This “new” logo just looks like someone made the font bold and then used a color boost filter from Instagram. At least when Apple updates their logo, they tend to actually change the color of the apple. The funniest part of all of this is that Walmart probably paid millions of dollars for a “new” logo that I could have done myself using Canva. Speaking of, if anyone from Walmart is reading this right now, next time you need a little refresh, hit me up. I promise to only charge like mid six figures for it.