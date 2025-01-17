Travis Kelce: Taylor Swift is not encouraging me to retire from football

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans on Saturday, the start of the Playoffs. Travis Kelce said a few days ago that Taylor Swift would attend the game, which is notable because she’s now skipped a few games. By my records, the last game she attended was on December 21 (when the Chiefs also played the Texans). Taylor seems to enjoy having a football-player boyfriend, and she’s pretty comfortable attending all of the Chiefs’ home games at Arrowhead. Travis told Stephen A. Smith this week that Taylor isn’t even encouraging him to retire after this season.
Taylor Swift is not getting in the way of Travis Kelce’s desire to keep playing football. During a stop on The Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, was asked if Swift, also 35, was “encouraging” him to retire since football is a violent sport.
“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce told host Stephen A. Smith. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”
Earlier in his interview with Smith, 57, Kelce said he was not thinking about retirement at the moment. Instead, he is thinking about the playoffs, which start for the Chiefs on Saturday, Jan. 18, against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I love everything that I’m doing in this building,” Kelce said. “But at the end of the day, I’m not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually, man. I’m excited for these next couple games to play up at Arrowhead, to finish this season off.”
Kelce said he would “reevaluate” his career as he “always” does.
“And I’ll probably tell myself how much I love this thing,” he continued. “It’s something you have to keep in perspective, man. I never want to get to the point where I’m not helping this team win or I’m hurting this team more than I’m helping this team. As long as I’m coming out here playing good football and enjoying coming into the building every day with my guys, you’ll see me in a Chiefs uniform.”
The Chiefs are hoping to become the first NFL team in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The team has already won three since 2019.
[From People]
My guess is that his feelings on retirement will depend a lot on whether the Chiefs make the Super Bowl and, if that happens, whether they win another ring. If they make it to the Super Bowl, it will be really difficult for Travis to retire, because what will he tell himself? He didn’t have the best season and yet he made it to the biggest game. Anyway, I’m sure Taylor is encouraging him to do whatever he wants and follow his dreams. But she’s also helping him prepare for his post-football career in a way – their relationship has eased his path to a major career outside of football, as a host/actor/producer and whatever else he wants to do.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs, 87, GER, Kansas City Chiefs, Pressekonferenz, National Football League, Week 9, Frankfurt am Main, 03.11.2023
Tight End Travis Kelce TE 87, Kansas City Chiefs – Frankfurt 05.11.2023: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins, NFL, American Football Herren, USA International Game, Deutsche Bank Park
Kansas City, MO – We are the CHAMPIONS!! Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes along with the team, owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid and the Lombardi Trophy arrived at the parade at 6th and Grand.
Pictured: Travis Kelce
Kansas City, MO – We are the CHAMPIONS!! Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes along with the team, owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid, and the Lombardi Trophy arrived at the parade at 6th and Grand.
Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
Kansas City, MO – We are the CHAMPIONS!! Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes along with the team, owner Clark Hunt, head coach Andy Reid, and the Lombardi Trophy arrived at the parade at 6th and Grand.
Pictured: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out for a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho, New York.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York city, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
New York city, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrived at Chez Margaux in New York City, dazzling in contrasting black, white, and red ensembles.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Unrelated but I love the picture of Travis holding up the trophy. His left arm looks super long and the fabric he is wearing makes it look like one of those dancing air tubes at car lots. On top of the ridiculous WWE belt. Complete silliness.
I don’t think they have what it takes to win again this year — having said that, if they do, I hope he can make a less boozy victory tour of it — he killed my lady boner with his drunk douche bro-ness last time.
winning the Superbowl, especially if they win an unprecedented threepeat, is in my opinion am absolutely fine time to make a drunken ass of yourself. don’t we remember Brady throwing the trophy lol. 🤷
Go Texans! I don’t want my Bills to potentially have to meet the Chiefs for the Championship game AGAIN.
Go Texans! I’m in Houston so obviously hoping for them to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead, but I don’t see it happening. Their team is just way more consistent and has more playoff experience. Last week’s game was exciting, though. You never know.
Re: the Texans, crazier things have happened. Remember the Giants run to the SB that ended the Patriots perfect season? No one saw them comiing!
As for the Bills….I hope my Ravens have something to say about that! I’m afraid we used our “kicking Bills booty” mojo earlier in the season lol.
Why should she be encouraging him to retire? They are just dating barely a year or so. They are not married or have children. This feels like a dig at Giselle and that every girlfriend is just a naggy girl who is a dream crusher to these athletes
it’ll be two years in June! but I agree that she has zero incentive to be trying to get him to retire. I think they both enjoy that they are very successful in their respective careers, and I think they encourage each other to keep striving.
Yeah, where did this come from? Was there some gossip out there she wants him to retire or smt?
Seven, this came from a Stephen Smith Travis interview that was going HARD at anything he could turn into a headline. Smith wanted to sensationalize something, ANYTHING. He was pulling on every string hoping to unravel a whole fken sweater.
CTE and crippling arthritis in later years is why anyone would encourage a football player to retire. That stuff is brutal.
I am not saying she is in any way encouraging him to retire.
I get the impression that they are proud of each other’s careers and don’t tell each other what to do about work, they just show up and support. Their careers, while both branches of entertainment, are so different, why should they try to advise/influence each other? I do wonder if they are prepping to have a baby, and if so, maybe Swift is totally fine with her taking a couple of years off from touring, and thinks Kelce would be able to be present and attentive even with a full football schedule. The only reason I think Swift would even think to ask Kelce to consider retiring is if he suffered a serious injury.
I agree about their careers. Taylor has a pretty intense work ethic, so she’s not likely to ask him to ease off with his own job and goals. I can’t deny I had thought about the baby thing, too. She’s at the age where if it’s something she wants (and he does too), she would be thinking about when to start trying. It gets harder after 35. My sister and sister-in-law both had a third child in their late 30s after a bit of a break. The former got pregnant easily, but the latter had a tougher time; she had to do fertility treatments and had at least two miscarriages before her daughter was born.
I absolutely believe that Taylor is not encouraging him to retire one way or another. And I absolutely believe Travis himself thinks about retirement. FB is hard on the body and he’s had a good run. Maybe he’ll go longer or maybe he won’t but I’d imagine it’s the physicality of how his body feels that is the deciding factor.
My dream scenario would be the Eagles vs. the Bills in the Super Bowl. Go, Birds!
I’m guessing that even if Taylor was urging him to retire for his health, he wouldn’t say it publicly, lest she be blamed by the Brads and Chads for interfering.
The Eagles are peaking at just the right time! Go Birds!
I can’t see Taylor being anything but supportive. Their relationship is predicated on each being gung ho for the other’s choices. She’s the only billionaire who has baked homemade pastries for an nfl Offensive Line. Maybe she needs to do that again, the O Line were struggling.
I thought he signed a 2 year contract with the KC Chiefs. 100% he will honor it. But I doubt he will sign again after that.
I think he has been bitten by the acting bug. And wants to follow in the footsteps of Dwayne Johnson, John Cena and Arnold. I can see him trying to be the next action movie star. Once he retired from football IMHO.
Travis is still breaking records and is still totally focused on the game. During a stretch where outsiders were saying he’s washed, he led the league 3 weeks in a row in receptions. He’s had more than than 90 catches for 7 seasons in a row, more than any tight end, by a lot. If he does it again next season he’ll tie the record holder wide receiver. That said, he doesn’t care about his personal records, he turns them into tributes for other players.
He comes alive in the playoffs with all the clutch gears he was saving during the season. The team really doesn’t look good enough to repeat but he repeatedly says he’s down for next year or longer, saying it’s til the wheels fall off. Papa Kelce predicted Jason’s retirement correctly and said Travis will play til he’s locked out of the building.