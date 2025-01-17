Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster are like pandemic-era Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas

The Hugh Jackman/Sutton Foster relationship launch tour is still in full effect. So far, we’ve had exclusive date night pictures via People, paparazzi shots of them making out in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger, and snaps of Hugh watching Sutton perform in the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” in Los Angeles. Well, another day, another Hutton(Sugh?) sighting. I was wondering where they would pop up next and now we have our answer. If you had “taking a romantic stroll through Los Angeles in their comfy clothes” on your bingo card, you can cross it off! The PDA tour is all gas, no breaks.
So, at one point, while their relationship was still only whispers and TikTok vids, I actually thought that Hugh and Sutton would remain under the radar and stay fairly lowkey. Given that their relationship basically started while both were married to other people, I really did think that they would take the Ariana Grande/SpongeBob Sidepiece route of laying low. I was wrong! They are clearly all-in, with spirit fingers. All of these sudden pap strolls…it’s giving Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas during lockdowns. Remember when they used to do their daily Dunkin runs/dog walks/pap strolls? That wasn’t even five full years ago, yet it feels like it was another lifetime. Anyway, Hugh and Sutton and all of their pap strolls absolutely have that Ben/Ana “look at us” energy. Someone get these two thirsty bitches a glass of water.
NOPE to these two!!!
Ha ha ha let’s do a pap stroll while thousands of people in this city are dealing with their lives being completely destroyed by fire! This is what everyone wants to see!
Seriously, how does this even make sense? I kept making sure I wasn’t reading a pre-wildfire story—or that this wasn’t happening in another city. 🙄 Damn, I really used to like them both.
Oof this is sad
Ariana and Sponge Bob, the 2025 Edition.
Clueless couple
I love celebrity gossip as much as the next person, but I’ve never really cared who older men date. Not Hugh, not Brad, not Leo. After several relationships, or a long marriage, it’s just not as interesting as when say a young Brad was dating Jeniffer. As they write endless articles about these guys I must be in the minority.
I never really got the appeal of Hugh until I saw him on Chicken Shop Date – so charming!
He looks older. Just saying.
There’s something about this romance feels off. Like they are trying way too hard to prove their madly in love. I didn’t think Hugh was so fame hungry.
He’s been accused of having beards in the past. I fear it’s just homophobia being a man who can sing and dance well-but your point does seem like they’re overcompensating here though? Which lends some weight to the beard theory
A stroll in the fresh air? The whole bloody area is on fire. The air is smokey for 30 miles. Tacky as hell.
_Thank_ you—I was wondering about that too…
In Los Angeles in January 2025? Maskless pap strolls and a full on, near-daily “look at us, we are so happy with each other and not the spouses we left behind!” romantic walks, restaurant dates, and PDA at fast food jaunts campaign tour?
IN LOS ANGELES IN JANUARY 2025? While fires burn all around and tragedy looms, they really thought this was the play?
They could have hard launched their relationship and gotten just as much pap/news coverage by volunteering together this past week. Seen together serving meals, visiting those who lost homes, amplifying safety messages, basically doing what decent celebs like the Sussexes and Steve Guttenberg have done…but they chose this.
Their former spouses are so lucky. Thankfully this reminds them of that.
Yes to all of this.
Either jump on your jet to NYC or somewhere far from the fires or get out and get volunteering. This is a weird approach to take full stop but doing it in a city that is the scene of a major disaster that’s still ongoing? Seriously??
How about Sackman?
It’s just so old school. Arrange pap pictures with an accompanying sugary article. Sometimes old school can feel retro but I don’t think that’s working here. It’s cringey but maybe it’s working for the old school mini van majority. But wouldn’t the youngs just see thru this? Ironic for Sutton who was in younger.
After reading that Blake referred to her husband as a dance moms level control freak on her career, I’m just gonna pretend this was Ryan’s idea that they talked through, ad nauseam, while on their performative divorce sadness walks all while plotting the mistress launch.
But that’s just my mood for the day. They are all just WAY too much
So I guess she just left her child on the East Coast to go cavort around for the paps in LA? That’s so gross.
Lol yes the children being left behind, the wildfires, the cheating on their spouses….. i think we’ve established they are no great people
Before we jump to conclusions about “leaving her child” we don’t know the custody arrangments. She and her ex could be doing joint custody, and this is “his” parenting time.
I think this well papped roll out during a freaking disaster happening around them is way worse without falling into sexist ‘what kind of mother is she?!’ tropes.