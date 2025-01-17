Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster are like pandemic-era Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas


The Hugh Jackman/Sutton Foster relationship launch tour is still in full effect. So far, we’ve had exclusive date night pictures via People, paparazzi shots of them making out in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger, and snaps of Hugh watching Sutton perform in the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” in Los Angeles. Well, another day, another Hutton(Sugh?) sighting. I was wondering where they would pop up next and now we have our answer. If you had “taking a romantic stroll through Los Angeles in their comfy clothes” on your bingo card, you can cross it off! The PDA tour is all gas, no breaks.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star and two-time Tony Award winner stepped out in Los Angeles for a casual stroll together on Jan. 8, and the pair were practically beaming while taking in some sun.

For the early morning outing, Sutton, 49, kept cozy in a pair of dark salmon joggers, green slippers and a gray crewneck sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Hugh, 56, matched her comfy aesthetic, rocking a dark gray crewneck that read “East Hampton Gym,” navy blue joggers and a pair of blue slip-on sneakers.

And the couple—who confirmed their romance earlier this month, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand following a dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif.—stayed close while getting some fresh air, holding tightly onto each other’s hands while Hugh carried a tin foil food tray to deliver to a friend’s house. At one point, they turned toward each other as they rounded a street corner, smiling and sharing a big laugh.

Hugh and Sutton—who were friends for nearly a decade before sparking romance rumors—certainly haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA. Shortly after their first public date night, the duo were seen locking lips while grabbing burgers from In-N-Out in Los Angeles.

During that date, the Greatest Showman actor leaned toward the Younger alum, who cradled his face for a steamy makeout session while they waited in the drive thru line at the famed establishment.

[From E News Online]

So, at one point, while their relationship was still only whispers and TikTok vids, I actually thought that Hugh and Sutton would remain under the radar and stay fairly lowkey. Given that their relationship basically started while both were married to other people, I really did think that they would take the Ariana Grande/SpongeBob Sidepiece route of laying low. I was wrong! They are clearly all-in, with spirit fingers. All of these sudden pap strolls…it’s giving Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas during lockdowns. Remember when they used to do their daily Dunkin runs/dog walks/pap strolls? That wasn’t even five full years ago, yet it feels like it was another lifetime. Anyway, Hugh and Sutton and all of their pap strolls absolutely have that Ben/Ana “look at us” energy. Someone get these two thirsty bitches a glass of water.

21 Responses to “Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster are like pandemic-era Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:02 am

    NOPE to these two!!!

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:02 am

    Ha ha ha let’s do a pap stroll while thousands of people in this city are dealing with their lives being completely destroyed by fire! This is what everyone wants to see!

    Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      January 17, 2025 at 1:06 pm

      Seriously, how does this even make sense? I kept making sure I wasn’t reading a pre-wildfire story—or that this wasn’t happening in another city. 🙄 Damn, I really used to like them both.

      Reply
  3. MrsBanjo says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Oof this is sad

    Reply
  4. Scarlett says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Ariana and Sponge Bob, the 2025 Edition.

    Reply
  5. wolfmamma says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:14 am

    Clueless couple

    Reply
  6. Lizzie says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:21 am

    I love celebrity gossip as much as the next person, but I’ve never really cared who older men date. Not Hugh, not Brad, not Leo. After several relationships, or a long marriage, it’s just not as interesting as when say a young Brad was dating Jeniffer. As they write endless articles about these guys I must be in the minority.

    Reply
  7. Arhus says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:26 am

    I never really got the appeal of Hugh until I saw him on Chicken Shop Date – so charming!

    Reply
  8. Paola says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:31 am

    He looks older. Just saying.

    Reply
  9. Liz says:
    January 17, 2025 at 10:41 am

    There’s something about this romance feels off. Like they are trying way too hard to prove their madly in love. I didn’t think Hugh was so fame hungry.

    Reply
    • Meg says:
      January 17, 2025 at 11:02 am

      He’s been accused of having beards in the past. I fear it’s just homophobia being a man who can sing and dance well-but your point does seem like they’re overcompensating here though? Which lends some weight to the beard theory

      Reply
  10. Paintergal says:
    January 17, 2025 at 11:24 am

    A stroll in the fresh air? The whole bloody area is on fire. The air is smokey for 30 miles. Tacky as hell.

    Reply
  11. Mario says:
    January 17, 2025 at 12:15 pm

    In Los Angeles in January 2025? Maskless pap strolls and a full on, near-daily “look at us, we are so happy with each other and not the spouses we left behind!” romantic walks, restaurant dates, and PDA at fast food jaunts campaign tour?

    IN LOS ANGELES IN JANUARY 2025? While fires burn all around and tragedy looms, they really thought this was the play?

    They could have hard launched their relationship and gotten just as much pap/news coverage by volunteering together this past week. Seen together serving meals, visiting those who lost homes, amplifying safety messages, basically doing what decent celebs like the Sussexes and Steve Guttenberg have done…but they chose this.

    Their former spouses are so lucky. Thankfully this reminds them of that.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      January 17, 2025 at 1:56 pm

      Yes to all of this.

      Either jump on your jet to NYC or somewhere far from the fires or get out and get volunteering. This is a weird approach to take full stop but doing it in a city that is the scene of a major disaster that’s still ongoing? Seriously??

      Reply
  12. Bedazzled says:
    January 17, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    How about Sackman?

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    January 17, 2025 at 2:34 pm

    It’s just so old school. Arrange pap pictures with an accompanying sugary article. Sometimes old school can feel retro but I don’t think that’s working here. It’s cringey but maybe it’s working for the old school mini van majority. But wouldn’t the youngs just see thru this? Ironic for Sutton who was in younger.

    Reply
  14. Snarkle says:
    January 17, 2025 at 3:03 pm

    After reading that Blake referred to her husband as a dance moms level control freak on her career, I’m just gonna pretend this was Ryan’s idea that they talked through, ad nauseam, while on their performative divorce sadness walks all while plotting the mistress launch.
    But that’s just my mood for the day. They are all just WAY too much

    Reply
  15. M says:
    January 17, 2025 at 4:21 pm

    So I guess she just left her child on the East Coast to go cavort around for the paps in LA? That’s so gross.

    Reply
    • Ghjik says:
      January 17, 2025 at 8:15 pm

      Lol yes the children being left behind, the wildfires, the cheating on their spouses….. i think we’ve established they are no great people

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      January 17, 2025 at 10:51 pm

      Before we jump to conclusions about “leaving her child” we don’t know the custody arrangments. She and her ex could be doing joint custody, and this is “his” parenting time.

      I think this well papped roll out during a freaking disaster happening around them is way worse without falling into sexist ‘what kind of mother is she?!’ tropes.

      Reply

