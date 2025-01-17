Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster are like pandemic-era Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas



The Hugh Jackman/Sutton Foster relationship launch tour is still in full effect. So far, we’ve had exclusive date night pictures via People, paparazzi shots of them making out in the parking lot of an In-N-Out Burger, and snaps of Hugh watching Sutton perform in the musical “Once Upon a Mattress” in Los Angeles. Well, another day, another Hutton(Sugh?) sighting. I was wondering where they would pop up next and now we have our answer. If you had “taking a romantic stroll through Los Angeles in their comfy clothes” on your bingo card, you can cross it off! The PDA tour is all gas, no breaks.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star and two-time Tony Award winner stepped out in Los Angeles for a casual stroll together on Jan. 8, and the pair were practically beaming while taking in some sun. For the early morning outing, Sutton, 49, kept cozy in a pair of dark salmon joggers, green slippers and a gray crewneck sweatshirt. Meanwhile, Hugh, 56, matched her comfy aesthetic, rocking a dark gray crewneck that read “East Hampton Gym,” navy blue joggers and a pair of blue slip-on sneakers. And the couple—who confirmed their romance earlier this month, when they were spotted walking hand-in-hand following a dinner date in Santa Monica, Calif.—stayed close while getting some fresh air, holding tightly onto each other’s hands while Hugh carried a tin foil food tray to deliver to a friend’s house. At one point, they turned toward each other as they rounded a street corner, smiling and sharing a big laugh. Hugh and Sutton—who were friends for nearly a decade before sparking romance rumors—certainly haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA. Shortly after their first public date night, the duo were seen locking lips while grabbing burgers from In-N-Out in Los Angeles. During that date, the Greatest Showman actor leaned toward the Younger alum, who cradled his face for a steamy makeout session while they waited in the drive thru line at the famed establishment.

[From E News Online]

So, at one point, while their relationship was still only whispers and TikTok vids, I actually thought that Hugh and Sutton would remain under the radar and stay fairly lowkey. Given that their relationship basically started while both were married to other people, I really did think that they would take the Ariana Grande/SpongeBob Sidepiece route of laying low. I was wrong! They are clearly all-in, with spirit fingers. All of these sudden pap strolls…it’s giving Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas during lockdowns. Remember when they used to do their daily Dunkin runs/dog walks/pap strolls? That wasn’t even five full years ago, yet it feels like it was another lifetime. Anyway, Hugh and Sutton and all of their pap strolls absolutely have that Ben/Ana “look at us” energy. Someone get these two thirsty bitches a glass of water.

