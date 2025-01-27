Jose Andres praises the Sussexes for ‘showing up’ even when they are criticized

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been huge supporters of Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen for years now. Not only do they support WCK, they’re quite friendly with Andres. When Harry and Meghan were in Pasadena this month to work with wildfire relief, they volunteered with the WCK hub providing meals to evacuees and workers. Interestingly enough, last year, Andres joined the board of Earthshot, and Prince William’s people telegraphed the fact that William pursued Andres specifically because of Andres’ closeness to the Sussexes, and William told people that Andres chose HIM, and that it was all very humiliating for Harry and Meghan. Andres has never engaged with any of that though, and he spoke to People Magazine exclusively to talk about how much he loves Harry and Meghan:
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “show up” when it matters, regardless of the cameras or criticism they may face as a result, according to their friend José Andrés. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who live in Montecito, Calif., about 90 miles north of the L.A. area — have quietly aided with wildfire relief efforts as blazes tear across Southern California, donating essential supplies, connecting with affected families and serving meals with World Central Kitchen (WCK).
Andrés is “just glad that they show up like so many others,” he told PEOPLE during the Cayman Cookout at the Ritz Carlton, Grand Cayman. “I mean, listen, I consider them friends,” the WCK founder and restaurateur, 55, says of the pair, who have longstanding ties to his organization. “I know they are in the spotlight — not in America, but in Britain — and what I can tell you from what I know is that they don’t have to, but they decide to do it.”
On Jan. 10, Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, visited the WCK location in Pasadena to help distribute food and supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire, aid that The Bazaar and Zaytinya owner called “amazing.”
“Probably, you feel like it’s better that nobody does anything, because nobody criticizes you for showing up — but the amazing thing is that they show up,” Andrés says. “The hugs I saw [them] give to the people that recognize them and even the people that don’t recognize them, it’s people that just want somebody to listen to them, and give them a hug.” Adds the chef: “I’m just glad that they show up like so many others.”
Like another one of his famous friends who assisted WCK in its fire relief efforts in the L.A. area, Jennifer Garner, Meghan and Harry were there to help, not for media attention, Andrés explains.
“The joy they bring to the people, the joy they bring to the first responders, or the people that lost everything… and to see those celebrities giving hugs and crying with the people when some of those celebrities lost their homes — they could be home, but they are there,” he tells PEOPLE. “And I think anybody that does anything, celebrity or not, only they will always forever get my applause and my recognition.” Some of the individuals assisting WCK and other relief efforts, he continues, “may be celebrities, but in those moments they are one more person willing to do absolutely anything for anybody. So, for everybody that was able to show up even for an hour, for me, they’re amazing people, because they don’t have to because some of them, they are suffering the consequences, maybe, of the fire,” he says. “But there they are and they don’t do it where there are cameras, they’re doing it where there is nobody. And that makes it very special.”
“Probably, you feel like it’s better that nobody does anything, because nobody criticizes you for showing up” – I feel like this is the crux of it, really. The people who think Harry and Meghan are “disaster tourists” or that they’re just volunteering to get attention really just want H&M to go into hiding. They can’t believe that H&M still show up, even after they are nitpicked and bullied over every little thing. Anyway, Jose sounds like such a good friend. I wonder if we’re going to hear something about William demanding that Andres “choose sides.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Andres’ IG. Screencaps from a Fox affiliate and Sky News.
What a great friend he is to the Sussexes!! They live service is universal so of course they will show up and contribute what they can and what is needed even if it’s just to listen and give a hug and a kind word of encouragement.
I despise people who criticize those who actually do something, when they do nothing themselves.
People showing up irks them because they feel lazy/inert/not proactive in comparison.
Good people get inspired to do something as well. The foul ones try to drag them down so they don’t feel bad about themselves.
Same as people who say “but what about this cause ” or “why don’t you do something for that cause instead”, when they do not even do anything to help that cause themselves, except perhaps complain on the internet.
He is a great human Being and recognizes compassion when he sees it.
Thank you Chef Andres for your amazing work.
A good man and a good friend. I think this comment was interesting – “I know they are in the spotlight — not in America, but in Britain —” Jose gets it, that people in the US aren’t endlessly fussing about H&M every single day, but in Britain…
Love that the Sussex’s have such wonderful defenders. Jose should be running the world, we would all be much better off imo.
He’s right. They are constantly being and disrespecting just because they stood their ground and stood up for themselves. And they keep showing up to serve and bring awareness any way they can.
His charity is amazing and helps so many people in crisis.
He is a great humanitarian and does excellent work. Many people on this site disparaged him when he joined the Earthshot board as if it was a betrayal to the Suessexes but he is always about doing good first and clearly he is still a great friend and supporter to them.
Looking after the environment is important for those who think about feeding people.
He’s absolutely right. The people who criticise them for helping are deranged. I love that the criticism hasn’t stopped Harry and Meghan from helping others.
Yeah. The scorn. The vitriol. I always think what is the point? They want them to be shamed into not doing anything. Instead Meghan when back out there and supported a young girls initiative. They have my respect bc it can’t be easy when a whole country’s media is ready to scrutinize and nitpick. Appreciate Jose Andres for supporting them.
I need Chef Andres to get the Nobel Peace Prize.
And he’s so right: It would be easier for H&M to think, “Eh, it’s not worth it,” but they show up knowing they’ll get grief for it, because they care so much about other people.
I always wonder if Pisspoor Morgan, Amanda Platell, Jan Moir, Sarah Vine etc have ever done military service or any kind of voluntary work? They are just back biters and bullies who have spread negativity wherever they go.
The ultimate “Karen panel” actually doing volunteer work.. of course not. They are rotting souls in ugly skin.