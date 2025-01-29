Megan Fox isn’t in communication with Machine Gun Kelly & she’s due in March

I actually forgot that this happened, but here goes. Last month (an eternity ago), we learned that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had called it quits yet again. Apparently, over the Thanksgiving holiday, Megan found some weird/cheater stuff on his phone, and she finally decided to throw the whole man away. We also learned, around the same time, that Megan had already purchased her own home away from MGK because she couldn’t trust him to not bring over randos and (presumably) do drugs constantly. Of course, sources also said that Megan and MGK have done the break-up-and-make-up cycle a million times already and people could see it happening again. All of this is happening as Meghan is pregnant with her first child with MGK (and fourth child overall). Well, a miracle might have happened: Megan really seems done with him? There hasn’t been any back-sliding and they’re not even in communication.

Things are not amicable between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as she gets closer to giving birth to their baby … and the lines of communication are closed. Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Megan and MGK are not on good terms and things are so bad they aren’t even speaking to each other. Megan is due to give birth in March, but we’re told her relationship with MGK is so icy it’s unclear how involved he will be when the baby comes. Our sources say Megan seems to be done with MGK and everyone in her orbit is happy about it … they feel like she finally came to her senses by shutting him out of her life. TMZ broke the story … Megan and MGK called it quits during their Thanksgiving trip to Colorado after she found some upsetting material on his cell phone. We’re told the stuff she saw was “relationship ending.” Unclear what will happen with MGK when Megan goes into labor, but we’re told she doesn’t want anything to do with him.

[From TMZ]

I really, really hope for her sake that MGK is as done with Megan as she seems to be with him, because if he isn’t… he’s about to make her life HELL once the baby comes. That kind of white boy will always hire some “father’s rights” lawyer and MGK will use “I want to be in the baby’s life” to insert himself into Megan’s life and try to control her. I hope Megan is prepared for that, and hopefully she has some good lawyers and evidence of MGK being a dirtbag.