Prince William plays with water (for Earthshot) during his third day of ‘work’ in a row

Three days in a row of “work” from Prince William, I’m shocked! He’s about to go so deep underground whenever his kids have the next school holiday, I’m sure. Not that anyone in the British media will remark on it – we never even got any secondary reporting on that little “family ski holiday” after Christmas, and I still have my doubts as to whether William was even there. Anyway, on Monday, William and Kate attended a Holocaust Remembrance event in London. On Tuesday, the feudal landlord cosplayed Farmer Huevo and asked actual farmers about the cost of living. And today? He played with kids for something to do with Earthshot.
Prince William is paying a visit to one of his Earthshot Prize’s most recent group of finalists. The Prince of Wales, 42, made a trip to Guildford on Wednesday, Jan. 29 to stop by NatureMetrics, a 2024 Earthshot Prize finalist that enables companies to measure and report on their impact on nature and ecosystems.
According to Kensington Palace, NatureMetrics uses its unique technology to revolutionize the scale and accessibility of nature data collection through environmental DNA (eDNA), helping commercial and conservation organizations make more informed choices to better protect and maintain biodiverse ecosystems.
NatureMetrics was a finalist in the Protect and Restore Nature category at the fourth iteration of William’s Earthshot Prize Awards, held in Cape Town, South Africa last November. Since the company became a finalist, NatureMetrics has secured a $25 million investment, raised with support from The Earthshot Prize’s investment platform Launchpad, according to Kensington Palace.
During his visit Jan. 29, Prince William watched a demonstration of NatureMetrics’ eDNA sampling process at its onsite lake, and was joined by local schoolchildren who are learning about The Earthshot Prize as part of their studies. Prince William was also joined by science communicator Big Manny, a 27-year-old science-first content creator and music artist, who is collaborating with The Earthshot Prize to introduce its environmental solutions to young people around the world.
As someone who has written about Earthshot for so many years now, one of my biggest complaints was always that it could and should function as a way for international groups/companies to innovate together, and that Earthshot should do more to serve as a “launchpad” to get those companies more investment and funding, because the actual “Earthshot Prize money” is negligible in the world of environmental investment/startups. And now it seems like someone at Earthshot – someone who was probably not William – actually thought to put that investment “launchpad” within Earthshot. On one side, good – that’s the one thing which will actually make a huge difference. On the other side, it’s basically an admission that even with the platform of Earthshot, these companies and projects still weren’t getting the financial boost they needed. What’s also fascinating is that William has not explained this at any point – this is all coming from Kensington Palace’s press release. They just send that bearded egg out to make an ass out of himself for photo-ops.
The beard trim continues to be so ODD.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Wow he was really out there this week that Harry was supposed to still be in London if the trial had gone on as planned lol. So many photo ops. Invictus starts in early February so he will be out there hustling photo ops again lol. Then he will need a very long vacation.
And not one genuine journalist at any of these events willing to ask him about H’s win against The Sun/Murdoch. Why did he secretly settle with Murdoch instead of pursuing his claim publicly? Why has he supported and worked with The Sun to rehabilitate its public image despite what the paper did to him and his family? Why has he chosen to whitewash (through his support of the paper) The Sun’s unlawful actions to the public?
No, earthspit is not like Travalyst. earthspit awards financial prizes to for-profit companies that have developed products and business processes that address environmental harms. earthspit also awards financial prizes to countries with a specific conservation or ecological solution that needs funding. Financial prizes are determined by a council comprised of “global influencers” including that Attenborough dude who thought there were too many people being born in Africa, and governed by Willy, Jason Knauf and others.
Travalyst, as CEO Sally Davey explains, operates in a pre-competitive environment by getting competitive for-profit companies to agree to frameworks that are easily comparable to help consumers make sense of information that helps them choose less-harm environmental solutions to travel they’re planning. For example, consider Google support of TIM, Travel Impact Model (https://travelimpactmodel.org/about-tim – includes link to GitHub code.)
I don’t think earthshot is like travalyst but just that this particular finalist was similar in giving corps and orgs a reading on their environmental impact. But the comparison might not work?
Will reminds me of the children ‘s 1970s cartoon character, For US Cbers Mr Benn enters a magical costume shop where he travels to places dictated by his costume, and solves problems within a 25 minute episode. Obviously our Will just does the cos play part and doesn’t actually solve problems although he does stay 25 minutes!
Link to Mr Benn so you can see who Will is copying!
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0065322/episodes/?season=1
Sorry, have to disagree with you both about Charles! He wasn’t always a stick in the mud in boring three piece suits; as a younger man he was known for his sharp style. Check these out (I will admit the header photo of him at Cambridge in the Tatler article is unfortunate) :
https://www.esquire.com/uk/style/fashion/a16566/prince-charles-style/
https://www.tatler.com/gallery/king-charles-iii-best-style-moments#:~:text=He%20mastered%20perfect%20rural%2Dchic,for%20the%20future%20of%20fashion.
Interesting neither of his sons took after him with respect to personal style (we now know Harry wouldn’t have had the money). And somewhere along the way, whatever sense of fun Charles expressed in his attire definitely seemed to have shriveled up and died, long before his recent health concerns. He’s looked older than 75 for a while, you’d almost never know he’s the same person as pictured in the above links. But then, his chosen partner is a woman whose clothing is primarily variations of your basic housedress; perhaps they’re just growing more alike over time.
