Taylor Swift wore Vivienne Westwood & went home empty-handed at the Grammys

Taylor Swift had a nice vibe at the Grammys last night. Travis Kelce did not attend as her date, he’s still preparing for the Super Bowl (this coming weekend), so Taylor was just there to rep her album, The Tortured Poets Department and its six Grammy nominations. She was also there to hang out with friends and, as it turns out, cheer for two of her favorite people in music: Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar. Taylor ended up losing in all six categories in which she was nominated, but she presented Beyonce with the Best Country Album Grammy and she shared a toast with Jay-Z when Beyonce won Album of the Year. Swift was also super-happy for Kendrick when he won Record of the Year for “Not Like Us.”

Throughout the night – she made zero costume changes – Taylor wore a fire-red Vivienne Westwood corseted minidress. It was flattering and pretty, and a little bit sexy. I’ve made my peace with the fact that she’s not a huge risk-taker when it comes to fashion, and this feels entirely in her comfort zone. My one complaint is that it’s a bit ice-skater-chic, but again, that’s Taylor. She loves that “ice dancer princess” look. One sexy element was a delicate chain on her thigh with a charm with the initial “T”- for Taylor or for Travis.

Are the Swifties mad that Taylor didn’t win another AOTY? I hope not – I think if she had lost to someone other than Beyonce, they might feel some kind of way about it, but given Taylor’s clear happiness for her friend, I hope the truce between fandoms holds. Yes, another AOTY win would have been historic, but it was also a historic snub that Beyonce hadn’t won an AOTY Grammy before last night.