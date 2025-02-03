Chappell Roan wore vintage Gaultier & picked up the Best New Artist Grammy

I enjoyed some of the performances at last night’s Grammys, but you could tell that some of those people are not real-deal live performers. That wasn’t the case with Chappell Roan, who did a very good live performance of “Pink Pony Club.” Chappell also picked up the coveted Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The Grammys continue to give BNA to artists who have been around for several years, but whatever. I actually thought BNA would go to Sabrina Carpenter and I hoped it would go to Shaboozey, but here we go. For the red carpet, Chappell wore a 2003 Jean Paul Gaultier piece which… it’s fine. It’s her thing, to be this camp.

Sabrina Carpenter got a lot of attention for her campy vibe too – she wore a custom Jonathan Anderson gown in ice blue, with some very big Chopard diamonds. I thought her look was meh and so was her performance. She did win a Grammy though – Best Pop Vocal Album. Sure.

It definitely looks like Lady Gaga’s latest incarnation is Darth Gaga, or Goth Gaga. I’m here for it! Her red carpet look was Samuel Lewis.

Kacey Musgraves wore Ralph Lauren – she’s so pretty, and there were some cutaways to her when Beyonce won her Grammys – Kacey seemed pretty happy for Bey.

I have yet to form an opinion on Gracie Abrams, but I know she’s being pushed really hard as the next big thing. Is any of this organic? She wore Chanel last night – I wish the dress was longer.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

24 Responses to “Chappell Roan wore vintage Gaultier & picked up the Best New Artist Grammy”

  1. Scotchy says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:23 am

    The Gracie Abrams thing is absolutely not organic , I am quite sure her dad had a lil hand in helping as did Taylor Swift. I am so tired of these very middle of the road singers getting the push. I wish music had actual musicians involved instead of marketing directors.

    Reply
    • DaveW says:
      February 3, 2025 at 8:37 am

      I just googled who her father is after your comment…THAT JJ Abram’s…explains SO much. For some random reason I had thought her dad was Dan Abram’s, the TV lawyer guy, lol!

      Reply
    • elizabeth says:
      February 3, 2025 at 10:54 am

      I don’t get Gracie Abrams. Or Tate McRae. I hear their songs on the radio all the time, but still couldn’t tell you what they sound like or what they’re about.

      I loved Chappel Roan’s look! She just goes for it. She looked like a painting.

      Reply
  2. Aimee says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:30 am

    I caught Chappell Roan’s performance last night and thought she was fantastic.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:32 am

    Sabrina’s dress looked like something miss piggy would wear (but rocked it). I really do like her hair though instead of the mile long extensions.

    Reply
  4. JMoney says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:35 am

    David Bowie and Prince would’ve loved Chappell Roan. She will be big maybe not as TS but she will def influence future generations of artists for years to come.

    Reply
  5. Miranda says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:35 am

    The boots are ruining Chappell Roan’s look for me. They’re giving cancan dancer by way of L.L. Bean.

    Reply
  6. K says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Chapell is an amazing talent. Sabrina Carpenter is in my opinion (and that’s all it is) kind of awful. Her music doesn’t appeal, her voice is not very good and her style is just not interesting. Oth she seems like a hard worker.

    Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:37 am

    CR’s vintage Gaultier would have been a bit much on many other attendees, but it was on point for her.

    While I loved Gaga’s dress, I can’t with her eyebrows. It’s this alien, I don’t belong look.

    SC in baby blue, feather-adorned was underwhelming. I like the color, but neither design nor styling.

    Is Gracie Abrams on her way to a convent? She doesn’t really need to happen, it’s so contrived.

    Reply
  8. Arizona says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:45 am

    I enjoyed both Chappell and Sabrina’s performances, and Doechii especially.

    Gracie looks like an Italian bride circa 1922. I enjoy the writing on her album s lot but her singing, especially live, is real questionable lol.

    Reply
  9. Kaaaaaz says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:45 am

    Well. At least they all wore clothes.

    Reply
  10. sevenblue says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:48 am

    Chappell has been trying to make it for years now. She was performing everywhere she could to get by. Before blowing up, she was dropped by her label. Her producer (Dan Nigro) had to create a label in order to continue working with her. Even though she is a new artist to us, she has been working for years on her performances. That was a thing in the past. The labels would prepare the talent they were investing on, dancing, singing lessons, making them perform on every little stage for experience (Look at Britney’s mall performances). Now, they don’t spend money on any of this now since it became a social media game with followings, streams. Some don’t even sign you if you don’t already have a good number of followers. That shows when they perform live on award shows.

    Reply
    • Scotchy says:
      February 3, 2025 at 9:47 am

      This a thousand times this, I have been in the music business for 20 years professionally at this point and would still be considered a developing artist because my follower numbers are not high.. It’s absolute insanity and makes me wonder the level of talent we are all consistently missing out on because of this.

      Reply
  11. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 3, 2025 at 8:54 am

    Doechii is and was the stand out for me. She’s such an incredible talent and a beauty. Gracie Abrams, Sabrina and Chappell don’t appeal to me in any way. But it looks like their fans love them, so good for them.

    Reply
  12. Jais says:
    February 3, 2025 at 9:15 am

    Doechii was awesome. And I like SC.

    Reply
  13. one of the marys says:
    February 3, 2025 at 9:50 am

    I love the dresses Chapelle and Gaga are wearing, not the overall styling, but the dresses are amazing

    Reply
  14. MaisiesMom says:
    February 3, 2025 at 9:51 am

    I think Chappell’s look is overdoing it (especially the makeup) but that’s her vibe and it works for her. It’s like a costume. She was performing, after all.

    Taylor’s dress is very well fitted to her figure. It suited her role for the night, which was presenter who was unlikely to win. Like someone else said, her album, while hugely successful with some strong songs, was very inside baseball. And she won last year.

    I’m so glad Beyonce won!

    Reply
  15. Sarah B says:
    February 3, 2025 at 11:22 am

    Gracie Abrams is really posing like Phoebe Bridgers (hands gently touching like doll hands) and even dressing like her recently (white suit in Gracie’s SNL appearance, just like PB’s).

    Reply
  16. Leesa says:
    February 3, 2025 at 11:30 am

    My 15-year-old loves Gracie Abrams. I think she’s solidly the target for her music.

    Reply
  17. Abby says:
    February 3, 2025 at 11:49 am

    Considering that Chappell Roan’s dress is referencing Devas’s ballerinas, (girls who were known to be sxx workers at the time) this lines up with Chappell’s past outfits and their political meanings, such as her Joan of Arc/Julie d’Aubigny outfit last September. She’s clearly making herself the next Lady Gaga with a more political bent. We’ll see if she can pull it off!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment