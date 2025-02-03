Chappell Roan wore vintage Gaultier & picked up the Best New Artist Grammy

I enjoyed some of the performances at last night’s Grammys, but you could tell that some of those people are not real-deal live performers. That wasn’t the case with Chappell Roan, who did a very good live performance of “Pink Pony Club.” Chappell also picked up the coveted Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The Grammys continue to give BNA to artists who have been around for several years, but whatever. I actually thought BNA would go to Sabrina Carpenter and I hoped it would go to Shaboozey, but here we go. For the red carpet, Chappell wore a 2003 Jean Paul Gaultier piece which… it’s fine. It’s her thing, to be this camp.

Sabrina Carpenter got a lot of attention for her campy vibe too – she wore a custom Jonathan Anderson gown in ice blue, with some very big Chopard diamonds. I thought her look was meh and so was her performance. She did win a Grammy though – Best Pop Vocal Album. Sure.

It definitely looks like Lady Gaga’s latest incarnation is Darth Gaga, or Goth Gaga. I’m here for it! Her red carpet look was Samuel Lewis.

Kacey Musgraves wore Ralph Lauren – she’s so pretty, and there were some cutaways to her when Beyonce won her Grammys – Kacey seemed pretty happy for Bey.

I have yet to form an opinion on Gracie Abrams, but I know she’s being pushed really hard as the next big thing. Is any of this organic? She wore Chanel last night – I wish the dress was longer.