Chappell Roan wore vintage Gaultier & picked up the Best New Artist Grammy

I enjoyed some of the performances at last night’s Grammys, but you could tell that some of those people are not real-deal live performers. That wasn’t the case with Chappell Roan, who did a very good live performance of “Pink Pony Club.” Chappell also picked up the coveted Grammy Award for Best New Artist. The Grammys continue to give BNA to artists who have been around for several years, but whatever. I actually thought BNA would go to Sabrina Carpenter and I hoped it would go to Shaboozey, but here we go. For the red carpet, Chappell wore a 2003 Jean Paul Gaultier piece which… it’s fine. It’s her thing, to be this camp.
Sabrina Carpenter got a lot of attention for her campy vibe too – she wore a custom Jonathan Anderson gown in ice blue, with some very big Chopard diamonds. I thought her look was meh and so was her performance. She did win a Grammy though – Best Pop Vocal Album. Sure.
It definitely looks like Lady Gaga’s latest incarnation is Darth Gaga, or Goth Gaga. I’m here for it! Her red carpet look was Samuel Lewis.
Kacey Musgraves wore Ralph Lauren – she’s so pretty, and there were some cutaways to her when Beyonce won her Grammys – Kacey seemed pretty happy for Bey.
I have yet to form an opinion on Gracie Abrams, but I know she’s being pushed really hard as the next big thing. Is any of this organic? She wore Chanel last night – I wish the dress was longer.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The Gracie Abrams thing is absolutely not organic , I am quite sure her dad had a lil hand in helping as did Taylor Swift. I am so tired of these very middle of the road singers getting the push. I wish music had actual musicians involved instead of marketing directors.
I just googled who her father is after your comment…THAT JJ Abram’s…explains SO much. For some random reason I had thought her dad was Dan Abram’s, the TV lawyer guy, lol!
Makes sense now. IMO she’s cosplaying Queen Amidalah.
I don’t get Gracie Abrams. Or Tate McRae. I hear their songs on the radio all the time, but still couldn’t tell you what they sound like or what they’re about.
I loved Chappel Roan’s look! She just goes for it. She looked like a painting.
I caught Chappell Roan’s performance last night and thought she was fantastic.
Sabrina’s dress looked like something miss piggy would wear (but rocked it). I really do like her hair though instead of the mile long extensions.
David Bowie and Prince would’ve loved Chappell Roan. She will be big maybe not as TS but she will def influence future generations of artists for years to come.
She looks like she raided Helena Bonham Carter’s closet.
The boots are ruining Chappell Roan’s look for me. They’re giving cancan dancer by way of L.L. Bean.
Interesting. To me she’s homaging Cyndi Lauper, boots and all.
Chapell is an amazing talent. Sabrina Carpenter is in my opinion (and that’s all it is) kind of awful. Her music doesn’t appeal, her voice is not very good and her style is just not interesting. Oth she seems like a hard worker.
CR’s vintage Gaultier would have been a bit much on many other attendees, but it was on point for her.
While I loved Gaga’s dress, I can’t with her eyebrows. It’s this alien, I don’t belong look.
SC in baby blue, feather-adorned was underwhelming. I like the color, but neither design nor styling.
Is Gracie Abrams on her way to a convent? She doesn’t really need to happen, it’s so contrived.
I enjoyed both Chappell and Sabrina’s performances, and Doechii especially.
Gracie looks like an Italian bride circa 1922. I enjoy the writing on her album s lot but her singing, especially live, is real questionable lol.
Well. At least they all wore clothes.
Snort! That’s where the bar is. No lies detected.
Chappell has been trying to make it for years now. She was performing everywhere she could to get by. Before blowing up, she was dropped by her label. Her producer (Dan Nigro) had to create a label in order to continue working with her. Even though she is a new artist to us, she has been working for years on her performances. That was a thing in the past. The labels would prepare the talent they were investing on, dancing, singing lessons, making them perform on every little stage for experience (Look at Britney’s mall performances). Now, they don’t spend money on any of this now since it became a social media game with followings, streams. Some don’t even sign you if you don’t already have a good number of followers. That shows when they perform live on award shows.
This a thousand times this, I have been in the music business for 20 years professionally at this point and would still be considered a developing artist because my follower numbers are not high.. It’s absolute insanity and makes me wonder the level of talent we are all consistently missing out on because of this.
Doechii is and was the stand out for me. She’s such an incredible talent and a beauty. Gracie Abrams, Sabrina and Chappell don’t appeal to me in any way. But it looks like their fans love them, so good for them.
Doechii was awesome. And I like SC.
I love the dresses Chapelle and Gaga are wearing, not the overall styling, but the dresses are amazing
I think Chappell’s look is overdoing it (especially the makeup) but that’s her vibe and it works for her. It’s like a costume. She was performing, after all.
Taylor’s dress is very well fitted to her figure. It suited her role for the night, which was presenter who was unlikely to win. Like someone else said, her album, while hugely successful with some strong songs, was very inside baseball. And she won last year.
I’m so glad Beyonce won!
Gracie Abrams is really posing like Phoebe Bridgers (hands gently touching like doll hands) and even dressing like her recently (white suit in Gracie’s SNL appearance, just like PB’s).
My 15-year-old loves Gracie Abrams. I think she’s solidly the target for her music.
Considering that Chappell Roan’s dress is referencing Devas’s ballerinas, (girls who were known to be sxx workers at the time) this lines up with Chappell’s past outfits and their political meanings, such as her Joan of Arc/Julie d’Aubigny outfit last September. She’s clearly making herself the next Lady Gaga with a more political bent. We’ll see if she can pull it off!