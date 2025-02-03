Kendrick Lamar wore a Canadian tuxedo as he picked up five Grammys for ‘Not Like Us’

Embed from Getty Images

Before the Grammys broadcast even started, Kendrick Lamar was picking up Grammy Awards. He wasn’t even in the audience at that point, so DJ Mustard accepted the Grammys for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video. Kendrick was there to accept Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Keep in mind, ALL of these Grammys were for “Not Like Us,” arguably the most significant diss song of all time. Kendrick released his album, GNX, past this year’s Grammy cut-off date, so the Grammy Awards just decided to give him five awards for calling Drake a PDFile.

The best part was when Kendrick accepted the Grammy for ROTY for “Not Like Us.” That man wore a CANADIAN Tuxedo, all denim. The entire audience stood and cheered for him and several huge stars could be seen rapping along and/or dancing as “Not Like Us” played. That’s got to hurt for Drake – the entire Grammy audience singing along to “A Minnnnnor.” Kendrick also dedicated his ROTY to Los Angeles, and he shouted out neighorhoods and areas affected by the Southern California wildfires. He also showed a lot of respect to Diana Ross for SOTY. Next Sunday, he’s got the Super Bowl Halftime show!

