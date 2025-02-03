Kendrick Lamar wore a Canadian tuxedo as he picked up five Grammys for ‘Not Like Us’

Before the Grammys broadcast even started, Kendrick Lamar was picking up Grammy Awards. He wasn’t even in the audience at that point, so DJ Mustard accepted the Grammys for Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video. Kendrick was there to accept Song of the Year and Record of the Year. Keep in mind, ALL of these Grammys were for “Not Like Us,” arguably the most significant diss song of all time. Kendrick released his album, GNX, past this year’s Grammy cut-off date, so the Grammy Awards just decided to give him five awards for calling Drake a PDFile.
The best part was when Kendrick accepted the Grammy for ROTY for “Not Like Us.” That man wore a CANADIAN Tuxedo, all denim. The entire audience stood and cheered for him and several huge stars could be seen rapping along and/or dancing as “Not Like Us” played. That’s got to hurt for Drake – the entire Grammy audience singing along to “A Minnnnnor.” Kendrick also dedicated his ROTY to Los Angeles, and he shouted out neighorhoods and areas affected by the Southern California wildfires. He also showed a lot of respect to Diana Ross for SOTY. Next Sunday, he’s got the Super Bowl Halftime show!
look at taylor messy ass fkfkfmxmxmxmxmxmxdmxkmddk https://t.co/HARFyMJ8GC
— “happy face” (@damn_toe) February 3, 2025
— media (@ENTplus_) February 3, 2025
Photos courtesy of Getty.
❤️ 🇨🇦
Hate Drake. Love Canada. 🇨🇦❤️
Canada hates Drake now too.
I have an idea to save all of us. Trump drops the tariffs against Canada; in return, Canada has to take Drake back forever and ever.
❤️ Kendrick. Drake, don’t forget to send flowers.
Drake’s gonna to sue the Grammy’s. LMAO
I love Kenny! Last night, he won Record of the Year for a diss track and took home five Grammys, surpassing Aubrey’s total career wins of three 😂😂😂
The entire audience singing “A minooooor” 🎶 was crazy work! Loved it.
Actually, Drake won a total of 5 Grammys, and Kdot tied his 5 in one night!😂
He was also the most awarded artist of the night with his 5 wins, more than any other winners nominated this year.
Fun fact: Kdot won 5 Grammys in one night at 3 different Grammy events. 2015* 2023 and 2025.
I really can’t believe Grammy was so on point. “Not Like Us” deserved every award it got. The beat, the lyrics.. I am happy that Drake was so dumb not to keep the diss songs professional. It must hurt Drake watching all his coworkers singing along to the song that called him pdfile. Even Blue Ivy was singing along. 😭😭
Loved the Canadian tuxedo reference.
I’m embarrassed at how long it took me to make that connection but that’s totally on me!
Perfect move.
Loved every win!
sorry – I am just hear to say I love Doechii and there’s so little coverage of their album!!
+1 love her so much!!!!!! She dropped a new song right after too
So is Drake going to sue the Grammy’s now?
Anyway love this for Kendrick!
He is gonna sue everyone who sang along 😂😂