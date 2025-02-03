‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #183: We both hated The Substance

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 3:45

I am recovering well from a hysterectomy. Chandra had a stomach virus last weekend which is why we didn’t publish on Sunday. You can listen below or on YouTube.

Oscar nominated movies we watched: Minutes 3:45 to 13:00

There are no spoilers in this section. We both loved Conclave as we discussed in the last episode. I want it to win best picture. I saw Emilia Perez before the controversies and I really liked it. We both saw Wicked. Chandra liked it more than I did. She loved Anora and wishes that Mikey Madison would have done a bigger Oscar campaign. We both hated The Substance and wonder why it’s getting so much buzz. We both saw A Real Pain and liked it. We wonder why Denzel Washington wasn’t nominated for his performance in Gladiator II. Chandra liked Maria and was hoping Angelina would be nominated. She saw A Complete Unknown and thought Timothee Chalamet was great in it. I highly recommend Day of The Jackal on Peacock and am watching Paradise on Hulu. We’re both watching the second season of Severance.

Royals: Minutes 13:00 to 21:30

In early January we got the announcement of Duchess Meghan’s new lifestyle show on Netflix called With Love, Meghan. She’s also back on Instagram. Her show was supposed to premiere on January 15th, but was delayed until March 4th due to the terrible wildfires in Los Angeles.

NGN settled with Prince Harry on the day the trial was supposed to start. If Harry hadn’t taken the settlement, it would have altered the case. This was a win for Harry since NGN admitted guilt. Harry’s security case is still in the courts.

The Invictus Games are going to be February 8th to the 16th in Vancouver. We hope Meghan is there most of the time, but we’ll see.

The Vanity Fair cover story on Harry and Meghan came out a couple of weeks ago. It’s very similar to the British narrative we’ve been hearing about their relationship for years now, and it’s insidious and despicable. Chandra wrote some good analysis about how the piece was meant to tear Harry down before he testified against NGN.

Princess Kate and Prince William have done so many events this week. Kate’s surprise visit to Royal Marsden hospital on January 14th was curiously timed.

Politics: Minutes 21:30 to 29:00

Following the horrific plane collision between a US Army helicopter and a commercial flight, Trump did a press conference and blamed DEI policies. Both the plane crash and the response by Trump were predicted by a University of Maryland political science professor. He tweeted on January 29, a day before, that there weren’t enough air traffic controllers and that Trumpers would blame a crash on DEI. Trump had recently fired the head of the FAA and put a hiring freeze on air traffic controllers.

Here’s a link to the Bluesky post that I mentioned about small acts of resistance. Here’s a link to the segment from Rachel Maddow where immigrants were undergoing training on how to respond to ICE.

We’re frustrated at people asking Democrats to do something. It will probably take some time before people realize that they were wrong to vote for Trump.

Comments of the Week: Minutes 29:00 to end

Chandra’s comment of the week is from SussexWatcher on the post about Prince William visiting a farm.

My comment of the week is from Rai on the post about Chappell Roan. I didn’t delete the comment I was responding to, it was just at the bottom and I missed it when we were recording.

Thanks for listening bitches!