Deputy PM Angela Rayner insisted that ‘nonce’ Prince Andrew was a ‘huge problem’

There’s a new political book getting headlines in the UK. It’s called Get In by Patrick Maguire & Gabriel Pogrund, and it’s called “the definitive account” of how Keir Starmer finagled his way into Downing Street, ending fourteen years of Tory rule. One of Starmer’s key allies is a woman named Angela Rayner. She serves as Deputy Prime Minister, and there’s a story about Rayner which is getting a lot of attention. When QEII died, Liz Truss and the Tories were still in charge, and Labour was still advising the monarchy. Rayner was insistent on one thing: that Prince Andrew should never be included in any updated counsellors-of-state lists, as in who would and could be deputized for King Charles if he was out of the country or incapacitated. The drama, at the time, was that Prince Harry was still on the list. But Rayner’s issue was that Prince Andrew was still included on the list. From the Times’ excerpt of this book:
All but one aspect of the royal succession had been settled immediately: who would now deputise for the King, giving assent to legislation and representing him officially at state functions, if he were abroad or incapacitated? The Regency Acts of 1937 and 1953 decreed that the sovereign’s spouse and the next four adult royals in line to the throne would serve as counsellors of state: Camilla, now Queen, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice.
The press made much of the inclusion of Harry, brooding in Californian exile. But Rayner, who was the opposition’s Commons spokeswoman on questions relating to the constitution, was more exercised by Andrew. His desire to play an active role in public life was undimmed by allegations — which he has always denied — that he sexually abused a 17-year-old, his payment of a £12 million settlement to his accuser or the ongoing taint of his long association with Jeffrey Epstein, one of the world’s most notorious paedophiles.
Rayner thought that an outrage. “She was very actively reaching out to the Palace, the upper echelons of the civil service,” an adviser recalled, “and said she thought this was a huge problem, and that the government needed to address this, and that she would offer cross-party support to make sure it happened. That’s — to be stereotypical — her working-class view. She’s not anti-monarchist, but she doesn’t like a paedo.”
In those discussions, she offered the empathy of a mother who knew what it meant to raise a complicated family. Her message, according to her adviser, was: “I know how difficult it is to be in a big, dysfunctional family where you’ve got the black sheep, they’re really damaging to the rest of you but they’re still in your family.” She nonetheless advocated excluding Andrew from royal duties entirely.
That nuclear option proved too much for the Palace and Downing Street to take. Together with the cabinet secretary, the King’s private secretary Clive Alderton alighted on a diplomatic fix: the list would be expanded to include Princess Anne and Prince Edward, so that neither Harry nor Andrew would ever be required to act on the King’s behalf.
Doing so still required new legislation, setting in train an intricate waltz between royalty, government and parliament. Rayner would be required to deliver a statement on the new settlement on behalf of the opposition. Extending the list to add new counsellors of state, however strongly she agreed with the intended effect, would require her implicit endorsement of the existing cohort. That proved too much. With negotiations ongoing she walked indignantly into her office and told her team: “I’m not going to vote to keep that nonce on … I can’t go back to my constituency and say, yeah, I support that.”
After the deep state learnt of her disquiet, Rayner was summoned for a Zoom meeting with Simon Case, the cabinet secretary and former courtier to Prince William. She made her point with no less force but emerged from the meeting chastened. “After that conversation, she went quiet,” an adviser said. “She never, ever spoke about the royals like that again.”
I don’t understand why the palace and Downing Street were so reluctant to simply jettison Andrew from the counsellors of state list? They ended up having to update the rules or whatever anyway so that Princess Anne could be added, so why not take the opportunity to slash Andrew from the list as well? And if they wanted to take Harry off the list – which has been the longtime obsession of the British tabloids – just do that too. Who cares? It’s not like people are ever going to forget Andrew’s nonce grossness or “the accusations.” Instead, it looks like the government and the monarchy bends over backwards to enable Andrew’s delusions of relevancy. The Simon Case part of the story is fascinating too – basically, Prince William’s Tory handler threatened Rayner and she shut up about Andrew forever.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Interesting that they attribute her inability to stomach a p3do to her “working class background.” How many ways did they just tell on themselves.
Exactly this!!
Fancy intimating that disliking ‘a paedo’ is a class thing. Yikes.
Yes! That stood out to me too. It’s working-class to not like paedos? Bc omg wtf. Meaning it’s all good in the upper-classe? Again, WTAF?
Yes, how very interesting and revelatory!
What the hell was that, right?!?! I immediately had to stop and scroll down to the comments to make sure that I wasn’t just hallucinating having read that, and everybody else caught that disliking paedos is apparently f–king gauche now.
Like I’ve said before the aristos and the rest of the British establishment don’t believe that Andrew did anything wrong.
They know that what he did was wrong, but it is what they either do or want to do themselves.
Reading that part about how it’s the “working class” that has an issue with Andrew as if that’s an insult to “working class” people instead of the compliment it really is, was hard to stomach. We already knew that they have the habit of protecting and defending adultery, paedophilia, grooming, rape and any other sexual activity or harassment there is. I hate to imagine the abuse that takes place behind doors at their parties and private gatherings.
The right-wing British media are doing their hardest to try to discredit and make Angela Rayner quit. Depending on the day they’re just being misogynistic or they’re trying to make her seem “less” because she has a working-class background. Sometimes it’s both.
This really did jump out, how disgusting. The audacity of sending a courtier to chastise a grown ass woman for not supporting a pedophile being a part of your national mascots is something else.
🎯
I wonder what they threatened her with.
It seems that threatening people into submission is now a global phenomenon.
I wana know what Case said to Rayner to have her chastened and never speak of the royals, ahem speak about the nonce, in that way again. Simon Case is a slimy fly.
There were a lot of disgusting stories on Rayner a few years back. Now, I am thinking if it was done to intimidate her. All these people have multiple connections to the tabloids, they can end a politician’s career if they want to through unending rumors, lies, published on the front page of multiple tabloids.
They appeared to be targeting her again last year as well. Several persistently negative articles, which I thought odd and just sort of out of the blue.
Yes, and Case being the man that William had during the time that Meghan was around being abused left, right and center from the bullies at KP, says something about what William was supporting and allowing to happen.
I’m not sure Starmer views Angela Rayner as an ally. He wishes he could sideline her but he knows that if he did there would be a huge uproar in the Labour party.
They wouldn’t kick Andrew off the list because they don’t see anything wrong with what he did, except giving a horrible interview. I am sure there are a lot of male politicians in the position of power who did similar things, Charles himself was friends with multiple pedos and even gave them cover. It isn’t surprising it was a woman from working class background who tried to oust him. There is no way it is gonna happen. I am sure Andrew has enough material on other people to fight for it.
Harry is “brooding in exile”? If that’s exile, sign me up!
Well, if you grow up with servants, who you treat as invisible and disposable, it doesn’t matter how you treat them does it? At least, that would be my guess as to why the aristos think this kind of behavior is OK.
Good to know that it’s a working-class perspective that she “doesn’t like a paedo.”
So they admit Andrew is a paedo. They just don’t see anything wrong with being a paedo.
WTF is wrong with these people??? And even though Rayner was clearly upset only by the inclusion of the nonce, the Times of London insists on writing as if the problem was both Andrew and Harry.
Abolish the monarchy and the aristocracy.
All this fuss over who is a counselor of state. How often have they called on one to perform a duty? Maybe Charles stepping in for the Queen a few times in her final years?
Starmer does not view Angela Rayner as an ally – wasn’t/isn’t she a stalwart supporter of the highly principled Jeremy Corbyn? The tory-lite Starmerites would get rid of her if they could. But they can’t, because delegates vote separately for leader and deputy leader of the party.
What I got from that last paragraph about Simon Case “summoning” her to speak with him via Zoom is that he threatened and blackmailed her. She is not a woman who is easily chastened.
In fact, judging from the rash of hit pieces which came out about her last year, particularly in the Mail, Times and Telegraph, I’d say that the monarchist/nonce-embracing cohort decided to use whatever ammunition they have/had on her to a certain extent.
Angela is great, she is working class, down to earth and stands up for what she believes in. Very left wing. The Tories have always tried to bully and patronise her, they scoffed because she attended an opera because apparently that’s not what a working class woman should do. Awful classist arrogant people. I class Simon Case as one of them.