Netflix will no longer pay for Karla Sofia Gascon’s style team, cars, travel or hotels

To be perfectly clear, there was probably a version of these events in which Karla Sofia Gascon went on an American talk show and made a sincere-ish apology for all of her hateful tweets. She could have cried and accepted full responsibility and promised to do better from here. Would people buy it? No, but they would have given her credit for owning her mistakes, and some part of Emilia Perez’s Oscar campaign could have been salvaged. That version would have stopped the bleeding to some extent. The controversy wasn’t merely about the spectacularly awful tweets – it was also about the sh-tty way Gascon mishandled the situation, with arrogance, lies and a deep well of self-pity. Apparently, she refused to take Netflix’s advice and she spent the better part of the past week doing even more damage than anyone thought possible. So, now Netflix is washing their hands of Karla Sofia. She will no longer come to LA this week for various awards shows, and other Oscar nominees are asking to not participate in any event in which Gascon would be included.
This week, Emilia Pérez best actress Oscar nominee Karla Sofía Gascón was expected to fly to Los Angeles from her home in Spain for a busy week of awards campaigning. On Thursday, Feb. 6, she was to be seated with her writer-director, Jacques Audiard, and co-stars, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña, at the AFI Awards luncheon, a glittery gathering at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills at which each of the AFI’s top 10 films and top 10 TV shows of the past year have a table, and much mingling occurs.
On the evening of Friday, Feb. 7, she and her colleagues would have reconvened at the Critics Choice Awards, at a table in the center of Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, a giant space that will be packed to the gills with not only fellow nominees, but also dozens of selfie- and quote-seeking journalists. Saturday, Feb. 8, presented a dilemma for a lot of talent: The Directors Guild Awards and the Producers Guild Awards are happening opposite each other, and Emilia Pérez is nominated for the top awards of both. Gascón was to be deployed to the PGA Awards, at Century City’s Fairmont Century Plaza hotel, where she was to serve as a presenter.
And then on Sunday, Feb. 9, she was to have made the drive up to Santa Barbara to be feted as one of this year’s nine Virtuoso Award recipients at an Arlington Theatre ceremony at which the honorees would be interviewed individually and then collectively. The others set to be feted include her co-star Gomez and fellow best actress nominee Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here).
However, given the massive controversy that has engulfed Gascón in recent days regarding commentary that she posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) — posts about which Gascón has, in recent days, been regularly writing on social media and discussing in interviews, without consultation or coordination with Netflix, which owns Emilia Pérez’s distribution rights in the United States, Canada and the UK — The Hollywood Reporter has learned that she will not be coming to town at all.
Tensions are said to be high between Gascón and the streamer, which has invested millions in the film’s awards push. It was flourishing as recently as Jan. 23, when the film received a field-leading 13 Oscar nominations, just one shy of the all-time record. The two parties are now said to be communicating only through Gascón’s agent, Jeremy Barber of UTA. And it is my understanding that there is no great interest on the part of Netflix to provide the usual courtesies afforded by a studio to an Oscar contender, such as transportation and accommodations, to facilitate her attendance at the remaining awards season gatherings.
The streamer is not the only party interested in distancing itself from Gascón. THR has learned that others who were to have attended some of the aforementioned events alongside the actress, such as the Santa Barbara Film Festival event, had indicated that they might have to cancel their participation if she did not cancel hers, out of concern that things could get very uncomfortable with her there.
THR’s Scott Feinberg (who wrote this ^ piece) also notes that Netflix is basically just focusing their efforts on salvaging Zoe Saldana’s Oscar chances in any way possible. This is basically unheard of though, for a studio/streamer to tell their star (and Oscar nominee) to stay home and not come out to schmooze or glad-hand. Netflix is definitely putting it out there that Gascon has not been listening to their advice, and that her self-pitying PR tour in recent days was not their idea. Variety also noted that Gascon and Zoe Saldana share the same PR firm – which would be awkward, except everyone is saying that people are only communicating with Gascon through her UTA agent. Netflix is also no longer paying for Gascon’s clothes or style team for any events – if she wants to attend any awards show, she’ll have to buy or borrow a dress on her own and pay for her glam squad out of pocket, not to mention hire her own car and driver. Yeah… I have NEVER seen anything like this during an awards season.
Her social media was really disgusting and full of hate. This id the reaping of what she’s sown. I still haven’t forgotten Fernanda Torres racist blackface performance at the tender age of 43 years old.
Probably Fernanda is the only person who is glad about KSG’s implosion so soon after her crap came to light. It took the heat completely off.
This is all just a mess – kind of like the movie Emilia Perez. I feel for Zoe and Selena. Torres should be happy that Karla Sofia has not shut up because that fully took the focus off that blackface performance.
It’s career suicide on one hand, and auditioning for a job in the Trump administration on the other. I hadn’t seen the film, and now I’m not sure if I want to, but I sure feel sorry for Saldana, Gomez, and the rest of the people who worked so hard on this film. What a world…
Isn’t she trans? I don’t think MAGA types are willing to work with her… look at Caitlyn Jenner, all but begging to be a republican pundit while they ignore her.
She is – but given the way she’s handled herself, reading the room doesn’t appear to be one of her strengths.
Snort. There are so many exceptionally talented people from Mexico/Central America/South America and people in the LBGTQ community that deserved and opportunity like this. We are living in an era in which everyone who is not a dullard white man is at risk and having their rights attacked. The times means it is important to get represention right and it cannot be assumed that someone in a “minority” group isn’t an asshole. The ghosting is hilarious, but anything the wingers can use to further attack the LBGTQ community is damaging and risks lives. F#ck Netflix for this mess caused by their failure to vet their talent.
She should have just shut up. I said that on the other thread, and I’m saying it again, she is a shitty person, just like Ariana, and many other Oscar nominees in previous history. Ariana went to cuddle Lily Jay’s baby in their family home, fcuked her husband and then wrote a “Yes, and” song about it. It’s hard to draw the line about which point someone’s accomplishment at their work should not be celebrated because they are not nice people. The problem here is that she had to come out and play the victim, dig even deeper and drag everyone with her. The industry is not letting her do that, apparently.
When it comes to movies being nominated for best foreign movie, I really hope people will go and see Flow.
Such a great movie and you don’t need subtitles as not a word is spoken (unless you count the cat sounds 😉 ).
Flow is a masterpiece and the best movie of the year. It’s available for streaming now but if you can see it in a cinema go. Lose yourself in that kitty’s amazing world
It was said more than once that she went against Netflix’s PR advice. Any link on that? These quotes just seem like never sought their advice and tried to handle it herself (a sign of her narcissism).
I saw a lot of ppl on Twitter saying this is exactly what she deserves but want to see the same energy going fwd esp when it’s a cis hetero white dude. I can get with that.
Firstly this is not how you behave when stuff like this comes out about you. She has behaved stupidly. Secondly it has been repeatedly reported that Netflix have had nothing to do with her campaign of self pity because, see my first point, she has behaved stupidly and not taken their advice.
Completely agree Steph.
Her hate spewing and handling of the backlash deserves this level of response and it’s nice to see.
AND
It would also be nice if the same level of rejection to behavior and immediate consequences were handed out equally. Sadly, this level of backlash and distain is usually reserved non cis, non hetero, non white and almost exclusively non dude.
Thanks to all for the Flow recommendation!! Never heard or seen a thing about it until today and I am now obsessed and plan to see it tonight
I went to high school with her agent, Jeremy Barber. I’m pretty sure this isn’t how he thought it would go when she was nominated, but I have to wonder why he also didn’t look at her social media and advise her before this all blew up in her face. It’s not like social media is a new thing. Twitter/X has been around for over 15 years.
Yea definitely. Seems like the first thing any representation should do. Get an intern to review all your clients socials. Like how many times have we seen this scenario play out (though with less disastrous results)?
Some say that it might be because they weren’t in English, so they didn’t care to translate them to check it out. I wonder if they thought since she is a trans woman, she would have progressive, liberal values, that is “woke”. Otherwise, I can’t imagine people who are making casting decisions don’t look at their social media behavior. She insulted Selena a year before she got the part. So, it wasn’t like years and years ago, which could be hard to find.
Step one of every agent’s job should be to do a thorough search through a potential client’s socials. The bad will always be found out.
Should have backed Maria and Angelina. With all of the backlash Emilia Perez has garnered, Netflix should have been hyper vigilant about its stars. They weren’t and here we are.
Good, Emilia Perez was TERRIBLE (just my opinion) and so is she.
It’s one of the worst movies I’ve ever half-seen and I can’t believe the awards run it has had!!
I also can’t believe that any combination of UTA, Netflix’s marketing team, and the PR team handling the film’s campaign didn’t go through her social media — surely they have some Spanish speakers or at a bare minimum have heard of Google translate. What an insane unforced error!
She got EXACTLY what she deserved! 😡 What an UTTER WASTE of a nomination