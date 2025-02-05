There’s another hearing today on releasing Prince Harry’s immigration records

Last week, we heard the completely unsurprising news that the Heritage Foundation is still pursuing the release of Prince Harry’s immigration/visa records. Last September, a federal judge said that Harry’s records would not be made public, that Harry has a right to privacy and that the records will be sealed. Now that Donald Trump is back in office, Heritage wants the issue relitigated. There are two bonkers elements to this: one, Harry most likely applied for and received a visa in 2020, during Trump’s first term; two, Trump has installed that puppy-murdering psycho Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security and Noem could literally just release the records herself if Trump ordered her to. Anyway, the British press is damp with anticipation.
A judge will decide whether to release the Duke of Sussex’s US visa records on Wednesday, at the first court hearing since the row was reignited by the election of Donald Trump. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, sued the Department of Homeland Security demanding access to Prince Harry’s visa documents to determine whether he made false statements about his past drug use.
Harry, 40, admitted in his 2023 memoir, Spare, that he experimented with cocaine, cannabis and psychedelic substances, which he would have been required to disclose on application forms filed before he relocated to California with his wife, Meghan, in 2020.
The case was dismissed by a judge in Washington in September, but with Trump back in office the think tank decided to revive the lawsuit, hoping that the new political climate will work in its favour.
Judge Carl Nichols agreed to reopen the case and ordered lawyers for all parties to appear in court on at 2pm on Wednesday. It will be the first test of whether the new president will force through a change of stance at the department in charge of immigration, which has so far refused to hand over the duke’s records. Trump has the power to order federal agencies to release documents.
Nile Gardiner, director of the think tank’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said that Trump’s election victory was “game-changing” because Harry would no longer be “shielded” from scrutiny by Joe Biden’s government. He has urged the Republican president to intervene in the case, claiming the documents would show the duke either provided false information on his forms or received preferential treatment.
“Donald Trump is ushering in a new era of strict border control enforcement and Prince Harry should be held fully to account as he has admitted to extensive illegal drug use,” Gardiner said. “My firm expectation is that action will be taken.”
[From The Times]
The thing I want people to understand is that the rules and laws don’t matter. They haven’t mattered since January 20th. We’re in the great unknown here – Trump could literally do anything, from ordering the release of Harry’s visa records himself, to letting this play out in court, to sending ICE agents to Montecito. I truly don’t know what will happen, but all I’ll say is that the Biden-era DHS and a federal judge already looked through Harry’s records and they saw nothing of note and nothing which would raise any red flags. Meaning, another possibility could play out: Harry’s records are released and there’s nothing questionable in them, and the Trump administration makes no move to deport Harry.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 8 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 8 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
San Francisco, CA – Prince Harry, ‘chief impact officer’ at coaching platform BetterUp, appears onstage with BetterUp co-founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux at the ‘BetterUp Uplift’ two-day event at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. Harry and Alexi spoke for 40 minutes onstage at the event. They discussed children, International Women’s Day and their respective careers. BetterUp is based in San Francisco.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 8 MARCH 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, here on archive photos, will celebrate his 40th birthday together with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie and Lilly Mountbatten Windsor, probably in their villa in Montecito, California.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, here on archive photos, will celebrate his 40th birthday together with his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie and Lilly Mountbatten Windsor, probably in their villa in Montecito, California.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry honors a Santa Barbara helicopter pilot at Kevin Costner’s One805Live! event
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry honors a Santa Barbara helicopter pilot at Kevin Costner’s One805Live! event
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince William meeting US President Elect Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence as the pair attended the Notre-Dame Cathedral reopening
Featuring: Prince William, Donald Trump
Where: Paris, France
When: 07 Dec 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
THIS nonsense is more worthy of funding than cancer research?
We’re way beyond those kinds of comparisons. We’re in a hellscape now where, as Kaiser notes, anything could happen.
Besides, the Heritage Foundation doesn’t give a flying f*ck about things like cancer research and it’s basically running the Trump presidency with Elon Musk.
😱💯
I’ll bet this is going to lower grocery prices! 🙄
🎯
If they get a judgment for releasing his records, this will be just the beginning. They are gonna use this judgment to go after anyone they want with visa, since they would have a precedent. I don’t believe Harry is stupid enough to lie on official records while knowing Trump is the president and everyone was looking for something to use against him. He wouldn’t fill the forms out himself, he would use lawyers anyway. With the anti-immigration policies they are implementing, this will be used against anyone they deemed undesirable.
I’m trying to figure out the “gotcha” they’re after here. Seems like anything on an immigration form we already know/could find about Harry. The man’s been a public figure for quite literally his whole life.
They are alleging he might have lied on his drug use while applying for visa. He was never convicted of any drug charges though. He just wrote about his drug use while he was young because of his mental health issues, like many celebrities did. It is just an excuse to make a private process public and set a precedent for it.
Yes, but the question on the form isn’t about drug use, it’s about drug convictions. The Heritage Foundation’s argument is that American people have a right to know what’s on Prince Harry’s Visa application. It’s just a ploy to help feed the British media and disparage Harry in any way possible.
I hate what our country has become…
Same
It depends on the judge. If the J is a lackey then yes if not then no. And even if they release it does not mean he is leaving. He can appeal and that again will depend on the judge. It can take years and can go all the way to the SC. So, I am not worried about it.
Again it depends on the passport he has. Some diplomatic passports don’t ask about that. What they are going on is a fishing expedition. They don’t know what passport he has or what his status is.
The judge who reviewed did not see anything on it that required a release. He was a T appointee. And what did the Imm. people say that they were happy that the Judge saw they did nothing wrong. It is all much ado about nothing.
Who TF cares??!! Why are we wasting time and resources on this?? Melania worked as a model before she received a work visa. Musk worked illegally in the US before he received work visa. If people want to continue to make this news, those other facts should be reported every. Single. Time.
Given that Harry talked about his drug usage so freely in Spare has always made me feel that he was honest in his visa application and as long as he received treatment for drug abuse, it shouldn’t have had any effect on his visa (I know this because I’ve had stepfamily who went through the immigration process. They ask if you ever abused drugs and if the answer is yes, they ask if you have undergone drug treatment). What they’re looking for is honesty in their answers. If you did drugs, went to treatment and were never arrested for a drug crime, then you can enter.
Now, I do think Trump may pull some shady horrible shit and it’s anyone’s game at this point.
You have pointed this out nice and clearly. The Heritage lot must know this so why don’t they find something useful to do.
Did he have a drug abuse problem? He wrote about trying out a few drugs to feel good about himself since he didn’t receive help for his mental health. It wasn’t an addiction, which would require treatment.
I read Spare, and it didn’t sound like be abused drugs. He did drugs recreationally, but if he had abused them I doubt the military would have kept him flying. Yes, it would have been noticeable, so he wouldn’t have been able to hide it.
@Saucy&Sassy, also considering how much he was under the surveillance of the tabloids, if he was a regular drug user, they would find it out long ago in detail. He was getting followed by private investigators, even his conversations with his then-girlfriend getting leaked, but they just ignored his drug abuse?? No way.
Whether Harry had a problem or not is besides the point. My point is, if he received treatment (and that could be mental health treatment, drug rehab, or anything really) and was not convicted of a drug offense, he would be cleared.
A big part of Spare is Harry addressing his issues in therapy. Hence he has received treatment.
This needs to stop now. Harry is no threat. It is work of derangers. Charles and William so want harry to return defeated. The monarchy should be abolished
I always thought that this is a fishing expedition to expose the type of visa that Harry has and, if it’s a special category related to him being a member of the Royal Family, they’ll start a new line of attack citing him now being a “non working” member and the visa not being valid.
The drug issue is a distraction.
He is still a Counsellor of State so the British newspapers will start campaigning for him to be removed. I would have thought that as a COS he would have a diplomatic passport. He could be put in charge if William died as the next heir to the throne until George is 18.
Oh yes, and Andrew won’t be removed. I do hope that there are complaints about Andrew getting to stay on if Harry is removed. Harry has his own family, it is doubtful he would leave them to be “in charge”.
The fantasy in the UK is the idea that Harry will have to move back there. Why would they move there as so many countries would like the Sussexes to move there, starting with Canada.
Harry will just move to Canada, which will just be a major PR win for them. And all the royals and super rich that currently live in the US will also move out. I wonder how Trump’s tender ego will take that?
When do we get to see the immigration paperwork of Melania Knauss?
I’m not concerned because he filled out the paperwork when Trump was pre****** and moved to the U.S. while he was still pre******. Harry’s past has been splashed on papers all over the world his entire life. He hasn’t been convicted of anything illegal, so this is nothing but a weak attempt to bully him. He still has his case against the Fail coming up and they are desperate to rattle him. There are countless celebrities from other countries who live here who have used drugs. This would only open up a Pandora’s box to look into Piers, Elon, Melania and her parent’s visa paperwork.
Hopefully this will just boomerang on Melania and Elon Musk.
We need a champion to bring the cases against Melania and Musk. The way the anti-Harry campaign has a champion in the form of that British Nils guy at Heritage’s Margaret Thatcher Centre (lol). Wonder who could do this for us? Any Reps or Senators come to mind?
Our republic is burning down and they are wasting time on this nonsense 😡
What are they going to do if it shows Harry didn’t lie, is in the US on a spousal visa and is a US citizen?
That is what I hope now, that he throws the press his us passport under their noses. May they die hyperventilating.
I think it’s wholly possible that there will be a ruling allowing the administration to review the records and then claim Harry didn’t disclose something or there was some sort of illegal irregularity without making the records or allegedly problematic information public (because I’m sure Harry and his immigration attorney have copies of what they filed). Elon Musk, Donald Trump and the rest of their kakistocracy are infamous for making loaded allegations and then claiming their allegations are true without providing any evidence. They’ve also been known to dig their heels in even when there is a plethora of evidence to the contrary and/or creatively reinterpret something to mean something it doesn’t mean. Afterall, just this weekend Musk claimed he’d found billions of illegal activity and payments that have been covered up by “woke” government officials and used that to justify taking over the treasury
Yes, the rule of law is dead in this country. Harry’s situation is the least of our problems, of course. But it’s a red flag that they can go after anyone in a fishing expedition which can lead anywhere.
“Anyway, the British press is damp with anticipation.” 😆🤣
They want to create as much negative noise as possible before Invictus. The more of this filth they produce, the more we love the real Sussexes. These people have made up puppets to hang their hatred on. It has nothing in common with real people.
It now appears that the judge us “open,” to releasing maximum details .
Oh for the love. If he wants/wanted to, he could already have applied for American citizenship. My spouse is former UK military, here on a green card through marriage. I’ve had some anxiety surrounding it, but if we’re being honest, straight white dudes from western EU/UK are not the demographic this administration is targeting. This is just another piece of noise.