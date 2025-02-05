Anna Wintour ‘doesn’t know where’ those Princess Kate-Vogue cover rumors came from

Anna Wintour went to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a special investiture conducted by King Charles himself. In a 2023 honors list, Wintour was made a Companion of Honour for her services to fashion. For the palace appearance, Wintour went with a pale grey suit by McQueen, paired with an amethyst necklace which has some royal history. According to People Mag, the amethysts once belonged to Queen Mary (King Charles’s great-grandmother), and it’s likely that Wintour bought the amethysts or the necklace itself at auction. She’s owned the necklace for years and she wears it to many big events.

While Wintour only met with the king yesterday, she was asked about the sus report that she had offered an American/global Vogue cover to the Princess of Wales. The Mail’s initial story was weird though, and it definitely seemed like Kate was the one offering herself to Wintour. Given that the report was followed by Kensington Palace’s announcement that they would no longer give fashion IDs for Kate (because “substance over style”), it’s all been very weird messaging from Team Keen. Well, Wintour was asked about it and this is what happened:

Dame Anna Wintour offered a cryptic response today when questioned about rumours that the Princess of Wales had been offered global Vogue covers. The fashion editor addressed the speculation with a smile during her visit to Buckingham Palace, where she received one of Britain’s highest honours. “Yeah, I don’t know where those rumours have come from, do you?” Wintour said when asked about the reports during the investiture ceremony.

[From GB News]

Yeah, she’s not going to say anything to alienate the Windsors, especially when she’s standing in Buckingham Palace. If she made Kate an offer, Wintour would be cryptic about it too. But it also feels like Wintour is sort of pushing back, as in – don’t believe everything Kensington Palace briefs to the Daily Mail. As if the Mail would get that information exclusively, you know?

Fashion editor Dame Anna Wintour told the King she will not stop working as she removed her trademark sunglasses when she was honoured at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/ScsfHipVwK — PA Media (@PA) February 4, 2025