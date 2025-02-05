Anna Wintour ‘doesn’t know where’ those Princess Kate-Vogue cover rumors came from

Anna Wintour went to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a special investiture conducted by King Charles himself. In a 2023 honors list, Wintour was made a Companion of Honour for her services to fashion. For the palace appearance, Wintour went with a pale grey suit by McQueen, paired with an amethyst necklace which has some royal history. According to People Mag, the amethysts once belonged to Queen Mary (King Charles’s great-grandmother), and it’s likely that Wintour bought the amethysts or the necklace itself at auction. She’s owned the necklace for years and she wears it to many big events.
While Wintour only met with the king yesterday, she was asked about the sus report that she had offered an American/global Vogue cover to the Princess of Wales. The Mail’s initial story was weird though, and it definitely seemed like Kate was the one offering herself to Wintour. Given that the report was followed by Kensington Palace’s announcement that they would no longer give fashion IDs for Kate (because “substance over style”), it’s all been very weird messaging from Team Keen. Well, Wintour was asked about it and this is what happened:
Dame Anna Wintour offered a cryptic response today when questioned about rumours that the Princess of Wales had been offered global Vogue covers.
The fashion editor addressed the speculation with a smile during her visit to Buckingham Palace, where she received one of Britain’s highest honours.
“Yeah, I don’t know where those rumours have come from, do you?” Wintour said when asked about the reports during the investiture ceremony.
Yeah, she’s not going to say anything to alienate the Windsors, especially when she’s standing in Buckingham Palace. If she made Kate an offer, Wintour would be cryptic about it too. But it also feels like Wintour is sort of pushing back, as in – don’t believe everything Kensington Palace briefs to the Daily Mail. As if the Mail would get that information exclusively, you know?
Fashion editor Dame Anna Wintour told the King she will not stop working as she removed her trademark sunglasses when she was honoured at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/ScsfHipVwK
Hahahaha. It’s not happening, Keen. I think she pivoted to substance over style once she tested the waters about a cover and AW didn’t bite. Now she is all substance and doesn’t care about frivolous fashion crap. I think she dressed down on purpose for the museum visit. Her clothes looked like second-hand.
That suit is GORGEUS.
I love the concept of the suit: the subtle plaid, even the boots but the jacket looks like she didn’t have time to alter it, so she simply folded over the front and pinned it in place. LOL! But what do I know (shrug)…. Love the amethysts though, always have.
I was coming here to say just that. I thought my suit-wearing days were over…
Love, love, love that suit.
Absolutely believable an offer was made to Vogue, and Wintour, cat that she is, is enjoying playing with her food.
The suit is gorgeous, she looks great 👍
That necklace is stunning!!
Yeah Anna isn’t going to say either way. I think if Kate agreed to do an interview about her recovery, then yes she would get the cover. But a photo spread with no article wouldn’t look good for Kate at all, especially with this new substance (what substance?) over style thing she now wants.
Maybe Carole and Kate scheme d over this to no avail
I don’t like her but I like her outfit. It’s very cool. I’m also happy she just didn’t fall over the Kate debacle. Tho if she did, so what? Woman with royal awards gives royal woman a photoshoot. Like most of them have had at some point. Does it matter? They’re all so irrelevant.
if Kate did a Vogue cover, they would absolutely publicize the designers worn during the photoshoot, Which is something that apparently KP/Kate think is frivolous.
That’s why we know the vogue cover was not wanted by Anna. Had fakey been on vogue it would be about the clothes. Vogue doesn’t want waity so kp say, you can’t talk ugly clothes. It’s hilarious. Even worse than charcoal and poo brown – appalling. Charcoal and plum or magenta would have been more appropriate.
She’s so crafty to toss the ball right back at them – I don’t know, do you?
Anna never looks great, and that’s surprising. Not bad but the accessories are never elevating the look, the tailoring isn’t on point, her posture is bad. All the fashion resources in the world and she never kills it
I said last week that I felt that the DM made up that Vogue cover story and KP’s announcement about Kate wanting the press to focus on her work instead of her fashion further convinces me that it’s not true.
I think it was a diplomatic “no”
The suit looks amazing especially with those snakeskin boots and THAT necklace — wow! And ha ha ha even if Anna offered K a Vogue cover, Team Keen definitely ruined it with that substance over style statement issued the day before Anna’s honor at BP.
LOL! That was the biggest self-own. I see it’s still amateur hour at KP! They should have known that Anna was receiving this award! SMH
As soon as I heard it thought it was bullshit, as did many who read and comment here on CB. Kate has nothing to offer but wiglets and Jazz hands. Even to Vogue being white and skinny is not aspirational enough to throw her on the cover of Vogue.
I LOVE her suit. The houndstooth check, the drape of the jacket, the beautifully cut skirt, the boots. All fabulous.
And the jewelry goes perfectly with it.
Unpopular opinion: sometimes it is ok to stop working. Considering the uninspired state of Vogue, it needs a new leadership.
KP knows how to shut down the news they don’t like out there, especially in british media. They let this rumor stay out there for some reason.
A no comment from Witnour but still egg on the faces of KP and the Middletons. A Vogue cover will undermine the substance over style pitch they’re doing for Kate now.
Now that Anna W has received an award from Charles she is effectively team Windsor and can never offer Vogue cover shoot to Meghan according to aussie journalist Daniela Eiser. Eiser conveniently forgot that Meghan refused to appear on the Vogue cover when she edited the Vogue Sep issue some years back.
The suit is perfection. She looks stunning.
The contrast between the bananas amethysts and the plain gold band is very good.
That suit is gorgeous and quite frankly its a great example for Kate of how to do a monochromatic look that works for your body, doesn’t look dated, and is still very interesting, especially with the amethysts, that stand out and are gorgeous but not in an overly obnoxious way. They go with the overall look.
If Anna offered a cover to Kate, it would involve a photoshoot and I would imagine Anna would want more control over it – not the weird cowboy one Kate did before. And yes, the clothes would be a big focus and there would be an interview. So I can imagine a situation where KP reached out to Vogue, the response was that “well maybe. But anna gets to pick the clothes and there’s an interview” and KP backtracked with the whole substance of style BS.
Kate’s BV cover was a hot mess and I’m sure they dont want a repeat.
I think British vogue isn’t controlled directly by AW because I cannot see Anna being ok with the mess that was Kate’s cover. I’m still not over how they changed the eyebrows on her face where she was barely recognizable.
oh its definitely not controlled directly by AW (although she may have influence) because that cover was a hot mess like I said. It was so boring!!!