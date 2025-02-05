Jaden Smith’s ‘vampire castle’ Grammy headwear explained

Embed from Getty Images

When it comes to award show dress codes, the Grammys are without a doubt the most liberal. Wanna show up as a besequined trapeze artist? Take the big swing. Wanna be carried in as an egg to hatch on stage? Gaga, you were born that way. Basically, the craziest costume to don at the Grammys is… a classically beautiful evening gown of the variety that’s sought at most other award shows. So I wonder if Jaden Smith saw himself in his fairly straightlaced Louis Vuitton black suit & tie with white shirt, and realized he had to add something to make the look Grammys appropriate. Enter the house. Or to be more precise, the ABODI Wearable Vampire Castle Headpiece from an avant garde European fashion brand that draws on vampire folklore from its founding designer’s heritage. Obviously, ABODI Transylvania is thrilled with the recent exposure — even in daylight!

For Jaden Smith, home is where the art is. The 26-year-old son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith caused some nosy neighbors to wonder about his look when he walked the red carpet of the 2025 Grammy Awards Feb. 2. For the event, which was also attended by his dad and sister Willow Smith, Jaden rocked a custom black Louis Vuitton suit, a white button down and black tie. But the most notable part of his ensemble was the all-black, custom-made vampire house headpiece made by ABODI Transylvania in collaboration with artist Szilveszter Makó that covered most of his head and face, an art piece the brand has since shed some light on. “The whole process of creating the headpiece was a fantastic experience, from sketching to testing and realisation,” the company wrote in a Feb. 2 Instagram of the look. “The artist headpiece combines the mysterious elegance of ABODI Transylvania with a bold, modern design inspired by Transylvanian history and the vampire legends of the Bathori.” The company’s founder Dora Abodi — who uses Transylvania’s legends and folklore as inspiration to honor her family’s deep history with the country, according to the company’s website — also shared her thoughts on the buzzy look. “The fields of fashion and music are intended for enjoyment and the pursuit of creativity, allowing individuals to express themselves freely and experience life and art to the fullest,” Dora shared in a statement on the company’s Instagram Feb. 2. “The now famous ABODI Transylvania Vampire Castle serves as a symbol of audacity, fortitude, and an embrace of folklore and legends.”

[From E! News]

When is a house not a home? When it’s a vampire castle worn like a hat! Some ask why Jaden Smith decided to wear that vampire castle on his head; I ask, why did he decide to wear the vampire castle headpiece… when it’s the least interesting item in ABODI Transylvania’s line?! I mean, to each his own chapeau, but my sartorial predilections lean towards other parts of the collection — that are no less frivolous, mind you! For instance, I would wear the sh-t out of their Mermaid Cat Babushka Coat Sculpture, in pink please. I mean, what’s not to love? Again, it’s a mermaid cat babushka (a very underrepresented demographic) sewn onto a fashionable coat. It has everything! Unfortunately, the price tag is out of my budget: €13,500, or about $14,000. Even in their more “regular” pieces, the vampiric touches are done with whimsy, much less literal than the headpiece. But there’s no question that Jaden trotted out this topper for the right venue. I just hope for the sake of the people sitting behind him, that he opened the castle’s windows during the show.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images