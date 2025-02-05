Prince William visited the Child Bereavement UK center in Widnes today

Prince William stepped out for an event today in Widnes, England. Something or someone has really lit a fire under the lazy duo’s asses, huh? I said this several times last month, but historically, William and Kate are never this active at the beginning of the year. Most years, there are a handful of appearances in February and March, then they’re off for a month or longer because of their kids’ school holiday. If only we could figure out why William and Kate are so intent on being seen so much these days? Let me think… well, I guess we’ll never know! In any case, William’s event today was a stop by the Child Bereavement UK center.
Prince William is honoring a child bereavement charity which had close links to his late mother, Princess Diana.
William, 42, visited a Child Bereavement UK center in Widnes, England, on Feb. 5. The prince, who succeeded Diana as the organization’s patron in 2009, spent about an hour meeting with families and children supported by the charity, as well as volunteers, long-standing supporters, and local staff who provide its bereavement support services.
William also chatted to a group of young people who shared their experiences of how the charity has supported them.
When Diana died in 1997, the prince was just 15. Julia Samuel, the charity’s founding patron, was a great friend of the princess’ and her links with the royal family continue today as she is also one of Prince George‘s godparents.
That’s something else that’s been happening a lot this year – events with Diana associations. That’s something that irritates William, the fact that his brother is more closely associated with Diana and her legacy, that Harry is the one who feels like Diana’s son perhaps more than William feels a connection to Diana. I mean, Harry never stood up on camera and called Diana paranoid. William is institutional in that way, he uses Diana for his own purposes and agenda, rather than acknowledging Diana’s own words.
Two more things – William didn’t actually write the message, correct? He just signed it. And his hair situation grows more dire by the day.
Widnes, UK, 05 February 2025: The Visitor’s Book that was signed by he Prince of Wales, Patron of Child Bereavement UK, during a visit to the charity service in Widnes, in the North West of England, to see its work in action making a positive difference to bereaved families. Child Bereavement UK supports children and young people up to the age of 25 when someone important to them has died or is not expected to live, and parents and the wider family when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying.,Image: 960441573, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon/Avalon
Meghan’s cooking show, the NGN case and the Invictus Games = Kate and William being seen so often at the start of the year. And no he didn’t write that message. He just signed it.
That’s his signature? There is no W in it. Has anyone ever actually seen him write out anything. Can he write.
Yes that’s his signature. Its just kind of a long scribble.
His laziness even makes an appearance through his signature! You can’t even make out any actual letters!
At least it is something he will have some understanding of.
Anything to try to out do Harry that is all.
After William called Diana paranoid, he is not credible. Plus he also had the Bashir interview censored. He plays the Diana card for all it is worth. He never even publicly talked about Harry getting the apology and even saying he agrees with him (never going to happen though).
Huh. He’s been their patron since 2009? Who knew? Hopefully, the people there enjoyed the visit.
He keeps moving around his hands while he talks. He needs public speaking lessons.
Better that than standing there clutching his groin.
I wonder how Diana’s friends felt about William calling her Paranoid?
I wonder if the powers that be have told both FK and FQ to get their respective acts together by doing regular events around the UK? Or did K and W expect Harry to be here giving evidence in the court case against the Scum? Also they expected Meghan ‘s show to be airing? As in are they choosing to do more because they want to or were they told to more?
I think Kate’s ski vacation was instrumental in this change. She could not “work” but could go on a ski vacation. A very bad look. And William skipping out to watch sports and that pub stop off was a bad look. That counted as “work.”
I’d love to know how this burst of activity got started or if it was all just scheduled to compete with the Sussexes and they couldn’t back out. But how are they going to keep up this pace through Invictus Games and the new Netflix show?? They’ve never shown to have the stamina or discipline for a regular job.
This may sound cynical, but…
It’s 200 miles either way, there and back, for *one hour* with that charity — no matter if the starting point is Adelaide or KP. It’s in the Greater Liverpool area.
No wonder all these “Abolish the monarchy” campaigns are saying the real cost of the monarchy per year may be closer to half a billion £££, especially if the immense cost of using their favorite mode of transportation is factored in — instead of the officially reported “salary” of £ 132 million.
Did Will do any other events nearby to Widnes because he should have done like QE2 and Meghan in June 2018. They hopped off the train at Runcorn and did opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge and then travelled on to Chester to have officially open the Story house and then did a royal walkabout. Both were rapturously received
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-merseyside-44471137
Widnes is close to Liverpool, Runcorn and Chester so Will could easily have done more events locally. Quite frankly it is what his grandmother would have wanted him to do. She wouldn’t have approved of that horrible beard either!
Wasn’t he in Liverpool the other day? Wonder if he is staying in Cheshire with the Duke of Westminster. He used to like borrowing his helicopter.
On the one hand, its possible he did more events and they’ll release them slowly over the next few weeks to give the illusion of more work. That’s been their MO in the past.
But OTOH – yeahhh he doesnt care about the cost associated with his travel so I wouldn’t be surprised if it was just this trip.
Surely there is enough room for all four of them to be featured in the media at the same time. But if Harry and Meghan have to provide the motivation for W and K to get off their butts and do traditional “royal work” so be it
He looks as bedraggled as Kate. And as thin.
Is this an example of how William and Kate don’t want to just do ribbon cutting events but rather have meaningful impact on a smaller amount of charities? I’m being sarcastic, everything they have done this week is a photo op.
These two are going to be exhausted by the time the Invictus Games and Meghan’s show start.