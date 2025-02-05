Prince William visited the Child Bereavement UK center in Widnes today

Prince William stepped out for an event today in Widnes, England. Something or someone has really lit a fire under the lazy duo’s asses, huh? I said this several times last month, but historically, William and Kate are never this active at the beginning of the year. Most years, there are a handful of appearances in February and March, then they’re off for a month or longer because of their kids’ school holiday. If only we could figure out why William and Kate are so intent on being seen so much these days? Let me think… well, I guess we’ll never know! In any case, William’s event today was a stop by the Child Bereavement UK center.

Prince William is honoring a child bereavement charity which had close links to his late mother, Princess Diana. William, 42, visited a Child Bereavement UK center in Widnes, England, on Feb. 5. The prince, who succeeded Diana as the organization’s patron in 2009, spent about an hour meeting with families and children supported by the charity, as well as volunteers, long-standing supporters, and local staff who provide its bereavement support services. William also chatted to a group of young people who shared their experiences of how the charity has supported them. When Diana died in 1997, the prince was just 15. Julia Samuel, the charity’s founding patron, was a great friend of the princess’ and her links with the royal family continue today as she is also one of Prince George‘s godparents.

That’s something else that’s been happening a lot this year – events with Diana associations. That’s something that irritates William, the fact that his brother is more closely associated with Diana and her legacy, that Harry is the one who feels like Diana’s son perhaps more than William feels a connection to Diana. I mean, Harry never stood up on camera and called Diana paranoid. William is institutional in that way, he uses Diana for his own purposes and agenda, rather than acknowledging Diana’s own words.

Two more things – William didn’t actually write the message, correct? He just signed it. And his hair situation grows more dire by the day.