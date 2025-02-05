Keke Palmer wishes people would call her by her birth name, Lauren



I keep talking about how time keeps flying but Keke Palmer’s son, Leodis, turns two this month. I feel like we just heard about how he was born! Anyway, Keke’s latest movie, One of Them Days, dropped in theaters on January 17 and did very well with critics and at the box office. It co-stars SZA and Katt Williams, and was produced by Issa Rae. Over the past week or so, a clip from an interview that Keke did with Glamour in 2022 has been making the rounds. In it, she’s asked if she prefers to go by “Keke” or her birth name, Lauren. Her answer? She “would love” it if people started calling her Lauren again.

Keke Palmer is eager to use her birth name again! In a recently resurfaced clip from a 2022 Glamour interview, the One of Them Days actress admitted that she "would love to go to back to" her given name, Lauren, "more than anything." "[Keke] went from being just something that my family called me to being something that the whole world called me," said Palmer, 31, at the time. The Nope actress explained that her manager at the time "heard my mom call me Keke 'cause I wasn't listening. So she was like, 'Keke. Keke!' " "And he said, 'That's … that should be your stage name,' " she recalled, also saying, "I actually don't prefer to go by Keke instead of Lauren." Palmer is one of many celebrities whose stage name is different from their given name, including Will Ferrell, Michael Keaton and Emma Stone.

Well, the more you know! I had no idea that Keke’s real name was Lauren. I always just assumed Keke was short for Kristen, Keisha, Keira, or something similar. But, yeah, I get it. Some names are personal and reserved for family use only. Lauren was young when they came up with her stage name. How was she to know that it would stick around for this long? I looked it up, and her middle name is Keyana, but Keke is actually inspired by the name of her older sister’s childhood imaginary friend. I wonder if she’ll ever make the switch professionally or just go by it in her everyday life, the way that everyone knows that Lady Gaga’s real name is Stefani, Emma Stone prefers her birth name, Emily, and that Sandra Bullock goes by Sandy.