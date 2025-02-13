Pete Davidson poses in skivvies for Reformation’s ‘Official Boyfriend’ campaign


As we’ve talked about, Pete Davidson is in the process of removing his almost 200 tattoos. He started the removal process in 2020 and his goal is to have all of theml gone by the time he’s 40 (he’s 31 now). We got a glimpse of Pete’s bare arms when he appeared on SNL late last year, and he looked good. He looked really healthy, too. Well, Valentine’s Day is on Friday, and ever the caring gentlemen, Pete has gifted us with another glimpse of his body sans-tattoos. Pete stars in Reformation’s latest ad campaign, posing in boxer briefs and a white t-shirt. Oh yeah, and apparently he’s also jacked now.

Pete Davidson has spent the last several years removing his nearly 200 tattoos — and now, he’s ready to show off his clean slate. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the former “SNL” cast member and “go-to complement to beautiful and talented women everywhere” stars in Reformation‘s latest campaign, showing off his buff bod in boxer briefs ($38).

Davidson, 31, also models a limited-edition “Official Boyfriend” sweatshirt ($108) in one of the snaps. (The brand’s also selling an “Official Girlfriend” sweatshirt, for couples who’d like to coordinate.)

In an accompanying video written and directed by Matthew Frost, the “King of Staten Island” star relishes his role as a doting beau, arriving at a Reformation store and offering reassuring feedback like, “You look amazing, you should definitely get that” and “Could I put that on my card, please?”

It’s been quite a comeback season for Pete, who began the painful process of scrubbing his body of all ink last year. In December, he was named creative director of Doublesoul, a funky sock line, which allowed him to reflect on his formerly flashy fashion sense.

“I got into the public eye when I was really young, like 19, 20. At that time, you don’t know. You see all these rappers with designer s—t, and you think you’re a rapper, but you’re actually a comedian,” Davidson said in an interview.

“If you Google any picture of me from ages 20 to 27, it’s purple shirts, fedoras, all these chains, and f—king dumb Rolexes. It doesn’t look cool at all. But I’m very fortunate that I’m 31 now. Looking back, I’m lucky that I finally woke up.”

And while Davidson also declared he doesn’t want to be known for his high-profile girlfriends — like Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kim Kardashian and Phoebe Dynevor — we wouldn’t be surprised if the new Pete attracts even more attention.

[From Page Six]

Alright, Pete, alright. We see you over there, looking good in your skivvies and “Official Boyfriend” tee. You can watch his Reformation commercial on Instagram and TikTok. It’s so endearing! It plays off of the “official boyfriend” motif and shows him complimenting different women as they try on clothes, being emotionally supportive, delivering food and lattes, and just generally being a good-ass dude. Someone in the comments called him “The People’s Boyfriend” and I think that basically sums Pete’s vibe up.

I like this new, mature Pete! I wouldn’t ever had had him having a Buff Underwear Model Era, but LFG. Sometimes, I wonder if he’s going to surprise us all and go down the Robert Downey Jr. path, where he ends up being a well-respected actor after having a troubled youth/young adulthood. Also, not that he needed any help attracting romantic attention before, but yeah, I totally agree with Page Six’s last line that New Pete is definitely going to be attracting more attention.

Photos via Instagram/Reformation

7 Responses to “Pete Davidson poses in skivvies for Reformation’s ‘Official Boyfriend’ campaign”

  1. Granger says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:16 am

    I don’t find this guy attractive in the least. But good for him for maturing and figuring some stuff out.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:18 am

    He looks good and he looks healthy. I’m glad he is maturing into a smart and levelheaded person. I hope he continues down this path!!

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:26 am

    Goodness he’s only 31? Imagine regretting so much so early

    Reply
  4. Lala11_7 says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:28 am

    Before “glow-up” 🌟 or After…YASSSSSS❣️❣️❣️❣️

    Reply
  5. The Marchioness of Blorf says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:29 am

    Pete needs to stop skipping leg day.

    Reply
  6. Myriam says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:35 am

    I like the title “Official Boyfriend”. I take it like he will always be the boyfriend, and it rings true. Although, he was a fiance at one point, and who knows? He probably would like to get married. But for now, he’s always the boyfriend and I like it.

    Reply
  7. K says:
    February 13, 2025 at 11:45 am

    He looks healthy and I wish him well. His life hasn’t been easy to say the least.

    Reply

