Serena Williams shares behind-the-scenes videos of her Super Bowl c-walk

I absolutely love that Serena Williams’ Super Bowl Halftime c-walk has become a multi-day story. People were genuinely so excited to see her pop out as Kendrick Lamar performed “Not Like Us,” a song which references Serena. Salty Drake fans have been crying about it and Stephen A. Smith even said that he would “divorce” Serena over it. Meanwhile, Serena’s actual husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been hyping the sh-t out of her, like always. Serena posted a behind-the-scenes video for her Halftime appearance on IG, and she explained why she did it too:

When @kendricklamar and team called and was like ‘we’ve been trying to do something forever, what about this? We loved your crip walk at the Olympics after you won the gold medal.’ I’m like Super Bowl? Are you serious? When in the world would I ever be able to dance at a superbowl? (Never) let’s do it! I knew my winning dance after the @olympics would pay off one day. End of story.

[From Serena’s IG]

I love that Kendrick and his team referenced her c-walk after she won the gold medal at the London Olympics. What an iconic moment. It makes me wonder if Kendrick also asked Serena to appear in the “Not Like Us” music video last year and they just couldn’t get the schedule right? In the video, DeMar DeRozan made a cameo, because Kendrick referenced him too. It would make sense if they also called Serena about that. But I’m glad they got to do it for the Super Bowl, because what a f–king moment. Serena also posted a different BTS TikTok where you see her working with Kendrick and his team, and Kendrick greeting little Olympia (I’m including it below).

Meanwhile, Kendrick has been dog-walking Drake for the better part of a year and Drake is still too much of a coward to address Kendrick directly. Instead, Drake posted some sh-t about Serena – a photo of Drake with Serena’s long-time manager Jill Smoller. Serena’s fans know that JSmoll is Serena’s family and her right hand. JSmoll was actually with Serena at the Super Bowl (you can see her in Serena’s IG). Why does Drake have smoke for Serena and not… you know what, nevermind.

Drake posts a photo with Serena Williams' former agent 💀 This follows Serena dancing to Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/QsASx10eQC — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 11, 2025

This made me so happy pic.twitter.com/uVE9u8fgyw — Dora Dora Dora 🇭🇹 (@TinyPrincess_D) February 11, 2025