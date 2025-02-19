Heidi Klum on aging: ‘All of a sudden, you have hairs growing out of various places’



Heidi Klum has a penchant for excess and is easily susceptible to tragic outfits, but I think it’s all genuine to her free spirit and not an attention-grab. Mostly. Plus she flat out made me laugh when she so effortlessly revealed she’d never heard of Earthshot until Prince William begged asked her to attend their prize party. And here she is again endearing herself to me, talking about the unwanted hairs she’s discovering in unwanted places as part of the gift of aging:

Heidi Klum isn’t shy about her body hair.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 51, spoke candidly about growing hair on her chin and chest in an interview with Real Simple published Thursday.

“I have a chin hair and I have a boob hair — I would say it’s as long as my pinky finger,” she said while promoting her partnership with self-care brand PosheEra.

“It’s like, ‘Where are you coming from all of a sudden; you were not there yesterday.’ The one that I have on my chin is hard; it’s hanging on for dear life. If I come with a tweezer, when I pull it out, it’s a whole tree trunk!” she continued with a laugh.

“It’s strange what happens with age. All of a sudden, you have hairs growing out of various places.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the model — who doesn’t shy away from flaunting her figure — shared the secret behind her continued confidence as she ages, telling the outlet that she got it from her mama, Erna Klum.

“My mom said you have to be happy with the person you see in the mirror; you live your life with you, and if you’re not happy with you, it’s hard to be happy with anything that’s happening outside of you. I think our confidence gets better with age,” Klum shared.

“I just did a campaign with my mom—she’s 81. I look at her, and I’m like, ‘Dang it, I hope I’m going to look like this at 80.’ I’m not very critical on myself,” she explained.

Outside of her confident demeanor, the “Project Runway” star said she tries “to be positive” and is “thankful for every day that I have.”

Klum showed off that fierce attitude last November when she slammed critics who made negative comments about her skin-baring fashion choices.

“I’m not shy about my femininity,” she said at the time.

“I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.”