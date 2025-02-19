Heidi Klum on aging: ‘All of a sudden, you have hairs growing out of various places’

Heidi Klum has a penchant for excess and is easily susceptible to tragic outfits, but I think it’s all genuine to her free spirit and not an attention-grab. Mostly. Plus she flat out made me laugh when she so effortlessly revealed she’d never heard of Earthshot until Prince William
begged asked her to attend their prize party. And here she is again endearing herself to me, talking about the unwanted hairs she’s discovering in unwanted places as part of the gift of aging:
Heidi Klum isn’t shy about her body hair.
The “America’s Got Talent” judge, 51, spoke candidly about growing hair on her chin and chest in an interview with Real Simple published Thursday.
“I have a chin hair and I have a boob hair — I would say it’s as long as my pinky finger,” she said while promoting her partnership with self-care brand PosheEra.
“It’s like, ‘Where are you coming from all of a sudden; you were not there yesterday.’ The one that I have on my chin is hard; it’s hanging on for dear life. If I come with a tweezer, when I pull it out, it’s a whole tree trunk!” she continued with a laugh.
“It’s strange what happens with age. All of a sudden, you have hairs growing out of various places.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the model — who doesn’t shy away from flaunting her figure — shared the secret behind her continued confidence as she ages, telling the outlet that she got it from her mama, Erna Klum.
“My mom said you have to be happy with the person you see in the mirror; you live your life with you, and if you’re not happy with you, it’s hard to be happy with anything that’s happening outside of you. I think our confidence gets better with age,” Klum shared.
“I just did a campaign with my mom—she’s 81. I look at her, and I’m like, ‘Dang it, I hope I’m going to look like this at 80.’ I’m not very critical on myself,” she explained.
Outside of her confident demeanor, the “Project Runway” star said she tries “to be positive” and is “thankful for every day that I have.”
Klum showed off that fierce attitude last November when she slammed critics who made negative comments about her skin-baring fashion choices.
“I’m not shy about my femininity,” she said at the time.
“I love dressing up where I have my cleavage showing, wearing miniskirts, high heels, gorgeous stockings — but that doesn’t mean I want to go home with you.”
I sure hope confidence gets better with age — something has to make up for those stray hairs! I am REDACTED years younger than Heidi, and even I battle coarse hairs popping up in the places Heidi describes. And yes, by that I mean my boob. Singular, because it’s the same little f–ker who repeatedly shows up only on my right boob (which I guess is stage left boob for those looking at me). Please believe me when I say that I will check the spot routinely (in a way that is neither creepy nor obsessive, I swear) for the slightest sign of growth, to nip it in the bud before it even gets to sprouting. But over and over and over again, I see NOTHING for weeks until BAM! And overnight I have a hair that’s of course now easily spotted given it’s at least an inch long with a hue that’s the polar opposite of my skin tone. Mother Nature, why do you hate your daughters?!
Anyway, Heidi is being a good spokeswoman by having this conversation.
That white and blue dress I’d gorgeous. One of the best florals I’ve seen in a while
Not everyone can pull off wearing clothing with huge patterns, but, I agree, the dress looks great on her.
Exactly my thought! I wish I had the coloring to carry that white and a pattern like that.
I love that one too, I actually scrolled back up to look at it again. Beautiful!
It really is- the green is horribly tacky in comparison.
My whole life, I’ve had this one random chin/neck hair that grew. Cut to this year, I turned 40. Now I am constantly battling like 3-5 little ones. It’s so frustrating. My husband thinks I’m nuts bc I keep tweezers everywhere. You never know when those MFers pop up!!
Same! They come right of nowhere, too. I can’t focus on anything except pulling out that dang chin hair.
JSYK- about five years after menopause, they all went away! I rarely have to shave my legs and ‘pits now, much less pluck from various places. So there’s that small thing to look forward to.
Car tweezers are very necessary because the hairs are easy to see looking up at the visor mirror in sunlight!
I love the white and blue floral dress- it would look good on me too!
Always had a soft spot for Klum. I don’t necessarily admire her, but she cracks me up.
Yes they do show up in strange places. I have the chin hairs and when they come in gray they seem harder to pull. I have them waxed once every two weeks and even with that one will not come out and needs pulling lol. I found one on my shoulder and was so pissed I had my husband check my back for any lol.
I have a hair on my lower neck that just seems to grow an inch overnight! I also found my first white chin hair and that was really stubborn to tweeze.
Random stray hairs can pop up anywhere, like on your cheek, and having tweezers handy is a must.
The reason you don’t see that hair for weeks after plucking is because it’s not in its growth phase. Follicles have 3 phases, the anagen phase is when stuff happens and you can tweeze it for temporary removal or Lazer it to stop it permanently (if you have dark enough hair. Lazer hair removal doesn’t work on blondes)
Lazer is expensive but might be worth it depending on the person and their job. I got it because I have a public facing job where my appearance affects my success. It was painful but they haven’t grown back!