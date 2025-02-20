Telegraph: Duchess Meghan is ‘still blaming the royals for her woes’

There really is nothing quite like watching royalist twist themselves in knots to royalsplain why the Duchess of Sussex is talking about them or talking about the Windsors or making some reference to how all of those people are racist. Don’t get me wrong, I would f–king LOVE it if Meghan actually talked about those people half as much as they think she is. I would love it if Meghan gave monthly interviews describing in detail how those terrible people treated her. Instead, Meghan is doing a cooking and entertaining show and she’s launching a lifestyle brand which will basically be an extension of her pre-royal blog, The Tig. This is an AFFRONT to the royalists, because how dare she even mention her royal life (she did not) or briefly indicate that she would not have been free to continue The Tig while she lived in the UK. Behold, one of the funniest and saltiest pieces I’ve read about Meghan’s As Ever announcement – “It seems Meghan is still blaming the Royals for her woes” in The Telegraph.
The Duchess of Sussex has been seemingly prevented from sharing her true loves of cooking, crafting and gardening with the world. For the “past few years”, she says, “I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way.” She does not use the words “because of the Royal family”, but anyone familiar with Sussex lore is likely to hear it as such.
Never mind that the Duchess produced a best-selling cookbook while a working member of the Royal family, that the King is one of the most famous gardeners in the world, or that the Sussexes have been free of royal duties for a full five years now. Not to mention, Highgrove has its own range of produce, or that princes, princesses and duchesses are invited to try their hand at some form of arts and crafts in half the royal engagements they do.
During her Instagram video, the joy and relief in the Duchess’s voice about being able to finally share her passions is clear: “Now,” she says, “I can.”
In the short, self-filmed edit the Duchess crouches in what appears to be a Montecito vegetable patch to address her fans directly. In doing so, she gives the best insight into the Sussexes that the public has had in years. She expresses the honest wish that “I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating” – albeit without using the word “buying”.
The Duchess’s Instagram version of events, sincerely believed and laden with emotion, is not quite the full story but will become the narrative anyway. Just as Elizabeth II suggested, “recollections may vary” compared with the Sussexes’ account of their time in her family, so too may those who have worked on the Duchess’ more recent projects.
The video includes giggles over “a lot of [public] curiosity!” about her fledgling business, although she does not explain how it came to her attention while she famously does not listen to the “noise”. The expressions and gestures that the Duchess’s followers are coming to know and love are all there: the half-whisper, the hand on forehead in a difficult moment, the influencer-style sign-off of “thanks guys!”
The brand name seems squarely aimed at an American audience. “As Ever” when said in Britain, lends itself too easily to jokes. Already people are inserting their own adjectives into “As ___ as ever!” or adding it as an easy punch line to the Duke and Duchess’s latest escapades. “The Sussexes are rebranding.” As Ever! “Was that a dig at the Royal family?” As Ever.
I’m dying: “Princes, princesses and duchesses are invited to try their hand at some form of arts and crafts in half the royal engagements they do.” Why did Meghan leave when she could have done crafts at her royal engagements? Why is she insinuating that she couldn’t have launched a lifestyle brand as a working royal when Charles created Duchy Originals?? Jeez. Again, Meghan didn’t mention those fools and now those fools are doing a “big stretch” to say that Meghan was slapping the king’s face by insinuating that she wouldn’t have been free to start As Ever in England! What’s also funny is that these royalist critics want to have it both ways: they want to constantly obsess over and scream about everything Meghan does, and when she outmaneuvers their stalking, they want to be able to claim that Meghan is wrong for even suggesting that they obsess over every little thing she does.
Here we go with some projection again they say she blamed the royal family but it is the gutter press blaming the royal family. Meg could sneeze and they would say she does it while blaming the royal family. Nonsense complete nonsense.
Meghan is blaming the royals for her woes’ huh? My girl hasn’t even mentioned those lazy racists since the Oprah interview. We know that the British racists will never move on but Meghan has.
As ever
Meg and Harry were both stifled within the Firm always having to ask permission to do what they wanted to. Link to a good article on Meg’s freedom to be herself
https://www.buzzfeed.com/stephaniesoteriou/meghan-markle-lifestyle-brand-as-ever-voice-back?origin=nofil
That’s a lovely article, thanks.
That article is great — and so matter-of-fact and FACTUAL about the challenges and double standards to which Meghan has been subjected. It’s wonderful. Thank you for sharing it!
Great article; it really highlights how the Telegraph article is wrong on all counts. Charles having the freedom to do high-profile gardening is not the same thing as Meghan having the freedom to write, produce, and host her own Netflix show featuring her own gardening. Kate spending 10 minutes on a craft in a preschool classroom as part of royal busywork is not the same thing as Meghan building her own lifestyle business and promoting it on TV and in her own books. Meghan would not be allowed to be an entrepreneur — or anything else — as a royal wife. She’d have no freedom, she’d have to do as she was told, and she’d have to always keep her own profile as less-than next to the so-called senior royals, while silently suffering any abuse the BRF or media wanted to dole out.
It’s also telling that Meghan changing the name of her business (which hasn’t even launched yet, so who cares?) from ARO to As Ever is interpreted by the Telegraph as “the Sussexes changing their brand.” It’s HER business, HER brand, not Harry’s. But it’s all in keeping with the notion that Meghan, as Harry’s wife, is not allowed any assets, ambitions, achievements, or life of her own.
Meghan said “in the same way.” So are they now saying she’d have been allowed to have a lifestyle show on Netflix and Instagram?
Well the royal family and their press do think they’re at the center of everything so its no surprise they think this.
Lol. The last time she mentioned them directly she called the royals ” her husband’s family”. These people are pathetic, it KILLS them that she isn’t obsessing over them the way they do her. How are you salty that an American that lives in America is not focusing her brand and language on appealing to a country she doesn’t live in? They are so pressed that she isn’t trying to act like a Downton Abbey family member.
And it’s interesting to me too that they’re always talking about how irrelevant she is, how she makes nothing but bad decisions, and how everybody thinks she’s a joke, and then always follow that up with you could be doing all this if you were still in the Royal Family?!! It’s a weird cognitive dissonance to say someone is awful and that’s why they should come back and represent us.
Like, okay she’s horrible everyone hates her, she’s a demon as a boss, no one cares about her at all. I don’t understand why doesn’t she come back and do these tours in these countries that are well received, connect with these organizations who are always appreciative, and have original innovative ideas on our behalf, everyone thinks you suck at this actually. Not making the connection on how that would be a plus if true.
She hasn’t mentioned these people in public since the Oprah interview. They keep talking about her because they have nothing else. She doesn’t need you, but you sure made the mistake in thinking that you didn’t need her.
I think they are still so bothered by her reference to them a year or two ago as “my husband’s family.” That’s all they are to her at this point. they WANT her to say something like “the royal family” so they can obsess over her “relying on her royal status” or something, but instead she’s just completely cutting them out of her narrative.
The Telegraph can’t afford to not talk about Meghan, so here we go 🙄
What amuses me about their desperation to hitch themselves to Meghan is how they have to bend space, time and reason to make it work. Sure Meghan had to shutter the Tig when she married Harry but she was only a working royal for 18 months. Its been 5 years since Harry and Meghan left and in that time they moved to another country, bought a house, started a foundation and production company, had a child, weathered the pandemic, and wrote best selling books.
PERHAPS Meghan has been busy building a new life and business these past 5 years and that’s why she hasn’t been able to share her passion for cooking and entertaining?? PERHAPS that’s what she was referring to and not that 18 month unpaid volunteer position she had 5 years ago. I genuinely think the rota and firm would prefer to end themselves rather than acknowledge that the woman they obsess over doesn’t think about them at all.
Anything to make the BRF somehow still a part of Meghan’s world.. to bad they have yet to realize that they just aren’t anymore.
As for the supposed “slap to chucky” what a joke, if Meghan wanted to “slap” Chuck all she has to do is start talking like you said.
The Telegraph is losing money. I really do think some of these reporters and grifting haters are really going to drive themselves insane. You already have a rota that is dwindling, many retired or left because they became freelance. Some lost their jobs and went to YouTube for scraps. There are redundancies everywhere and newspapers are losing money. This is desperation and it seems they are pissed at the Sussexes because they didn’t stay and it might cost them their jobs. It’s becoming increasingly deranged and desperate. That’s why I think they go to Montecito. Not to get information but with the intention of running into them. I actually feel some pity for them but not too much.
All of this endless criticism of Meg is just so tiring. It is caused by bitter envy and resentment that Meg and Harry flew the coop and are living well and thriving. It is also deflection because courtiers have an elderly King having lengthy treatment for cancer and a reluctant and inadequate heir. They could afford to shrug off Meg and Harry if they weren’t providing such a vibrant contrast to the lack lustre heir “who doesn’t want to do stuff!” They let the golden geese slip through their hands so obviously courtiers keep trying to justify how that happened by blaming Meg for everything that went wrong. Cry harder courtiers!
It’s just boring at this point. Meghan and Harry aren’t losing or gaining anything from these constant attacks. It’s been the same nonsense for years at this point. The same talking points. The same right wing looney tunes. It’s predicatable and to be honest it’s not sticking. It’s actually reverberating back on that family and tabloids. They don’t realize that Meghan and Harry are truly free because you have shown them and the world that they’re damned either way. Meghan is at peace and it irritates them because they can’t disturb it.
Telegraph is indignant that she said she couldn’t have launched a lifestyle business “the same way” before … and their counterexamples are gardens that *Charles* keeps and produce from an estate that belongs to *Charles*. When the whole point is that Meghan would not have been allowed to do anything that presumed to compete with anything Charles did.
And I’m sure it would not be hard to find articles by the BM complaining about Meghan’s bestselling cookbook with the Grenfell survivors. There was nothing she did then, nor is there anything she does now, that they don’t pick apart in the nastiest, pettiest, most sniveling way.
The most hilarious part of the article is the completely made-up notion that your average Brit is running around using “as ever” in casual conversation to mock Meghan’s new brand. These people are obsessed in the most self-owning way.
They’re upset she doesn’t care about their opinions. They’re upset because they can’t disturb her peace and they’re angry because she won’t go over there to be abused. Meghan leaving, not being their since the queens funeral and not returning is damaging their egos. She probably won’t return until 2027 and it would at least 5 years since she was there.
Their pissed because they are losing money because of her. That’s all it comes down to.
Actually, the Telegraph published a Cam Toominy Nov 23, 2018 fantasy: “Meghan cookbook mosque linked to 19 terror suspects, Jihadi John.”
Ha! Good point. It was Tominey that went full racist over the cookbook in…the telegraph. So yeah, using that as an example is pretty funny bc it really doesn’t prove their point.
If William was allowed to claim a whole continent I shudder to think what would have happened if Meghan had started doing anything remotely related to gardening.
And there it is. As ever!
The envy and jealousy of a woman who escaped their clutches is never ending. So happy Meghan tunes out the nose and lives her life with her loves. It is well documented why the Sussexes left and also well documented that Meghan has distanced herself from Harry’s birth family. Trying to insert Harry’s birth family into Meghan’s narrative is par for the course for those delusional gutter rats.
This is the most pathetic story I’ve ever read, the writer should be fired immediately.
I guess it doesn’t occur to them that Meghan’s been BUSY the last five years and that’s why she is now able to do what she loves.
Yes, the bm is really stretching these days. I wonder what they’ll be saying in another 5 years? The same stuff?
The dam will burst when W and K inherit, go missing to focus on planning a big ass Coronation which tax payer has to fork out for.
This white hat should be her ” go to ” style. Frames her face so perfectly .
At least the Telegraph is admitting that the cookbook was successful. This funny and kind of sad too. It’s seems like people in the British press still feel rejected by Meghan. Plus there was no way Meghan would have been allowed to continue her blog or expand her business after she joined the family so what she in the video was true.
The Telegraph is a joke — as ever.
We can play this game, too.
The media, as ever, are floundering now that they have completely lost the narrative, rehashing the same story from one tabloid to the next.