Duchess Meghan wore a bracelet from Valencia Key & the designer is ‘screaming’

One of my favorite sub-genre of Sussex stories is “the Duchess of Sussex wore something and it changed the designer’s life.” It just happened a few weeks ago when Meghan wore a sweatshirt from the small, female-owned Chicago brand Club Chainstitch. Once the sweatshirt was identified, the owner of the brand had to come back from maternity leave early to deal with all of the orders she was getting. Well, it’s happened again. During the Invictus games, Meghan wore a small bracelet from another independent, female-owned brand, Valencia Key. The owner, Lia Valencia Key, was literally screaming with joy.

Meghan Markle left a jewellery designer “shaking and screaming” after she unexpectedly wore one of her pieces. While at the Invictus Games in Canada with Prince Harry last week, the Duchess of Sussex was clocked wearing a bracelet from small independent jewellery brand, Valencia Key. Meghan wore the piece stacked with her Cartier watch and tennis bracelet and was spotted as she applauded while watching the action at the tournament. The piece, called the ‘Joy’ bracelet costs $125 (£99) and reportedly sold out within four hours of Meghan being spotted wearing it in Vancouver. And founder and owner of the brand, Lia Valencia Key, said when she found out Meghan had worn it, she was “screaming and shaking”. She told Forbes: “I could not believe it. I can’t even express—I’m still in shock. I’m still floating, in awe of how blessings can truly flow in your life. And I pray that it’s symbolic, honestly, for others to know—don’t give up. Never stop believing.” It’s not known exactly how Meghan came across the Valencia Key brand. However, last year in an interview with the New York Times, she revealed: “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands. When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”

I can’t even imagine what that feels like for a designer or brand founder, to be toiling away in relative obscurity, waiting for someone famous to wear something you designed, and then it’s the Duchess of Sussex who puts you on the map. Meghan, with all of the heat and attention she brings, especially with clothes, accessories and jewelry. I’m so happy for this designer.

There was also another piece of jewelry getting a lot of attention this week. In Meghan’s IG video announcement for As Ever, she wore jeans, a white blouse and a necklace with a special backstory. She wore a pendant necklace called the “Heart of Gold” – it was designed by Meghan’s friend Kelly McKee Zafjen, in collaboration with The Gold Album, to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Gwyneth Paltrow has also been seen wearing the necklace.