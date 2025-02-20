Duchess Meghan wore a bracelet from Valencia Key & the designer is ‘screaming’

One of my favorite sub-genre of Sussex stories is “the Duchess of Sussex wore something and it changed the designer’s life.” It just happened a few weeks ago when Meghan wore a sweatshirt from the small, female-owned Chicago brand Club Chainstitch. Once the sweatshirt was identified, the owner of the brand had to come back from maternity leave early to deal with all of the orders she was getting. Well, it’s happened again. During the Invictus games, Meghan wore a small bracelet from another independent, female-owned brand, Valencia Key. The owner, Lia Valencia Key, was literally screaming with joy.
Meghan Markle left a jewellery designer “shaking and screaming” after she unexpectedly wore one of her pieces. While at the Invictus Games in Canada with Prince Harry last week, the Duchess of Sussex was clocked wearing a bracelet from small independent jewellery brand, Valencia Key. Meghan wore the piece stacked with her Cartier watch and tennis bracelet and was spotted as she applauded while watching the action at the tournament.
The piece, called the ‘Joy’ bracelet costs $125 (£99) and reportedly sold out within four hours of Meghan being spotted wearing it in Vancouver. And founder and owner of the brand, Lia Valencia Key, said when she found out Meghan had worn it, she was “screaming and shaking”.
She told Forbes: “I could not believe it. I can’t even express—I’m still in shock. I’m still floating, in awe of how blessings can truly flow in your life. And I pray that it’s symbolic, honestly, for others to know—don’t give up. Never stop believing.”
It’s not known exactly how Meghan came across the Valencia Key brand. However, last year in an interview with the New York Times, she revealed: “I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands. When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”
I can’t even imagine what that feels like for a designer or brand founder, to be toiling away in relative obscurity, waiting for someone famous to wear something you designed, and then it’s the Duchess of Sussex who puts you on the map. Meghan, with all of the heat and attention she brings, especially with clothes, accessories and jewelry. I’m so happy for this designer.
There was also another piece of jewelry getting a lot of attention this week. In Meghan’s IG video announcement for As Ever, she wore jeans, a white blouse and a necklace with a special backstory. She wore a pendant necklace called the “Heart of Gold” – it was designed by Meghan’s friend Kelly McKee Zafjen, in collaboration with The Gold Album, to raise money for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Gwyneth Paltrow has also been seen wearing the necklace.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.
Just lovely. By the way I bought the blue sweater. I tried not to but in the end couldn’t resist 🙂
This is the first time I’ve ever purchased something a public person was wearing.
Who made the blue sweater?
La Ligne
I don’t blame you. I looked it up myself and was sorely tempted.
The Real Real sells La Ligne – I’m going to grab a sweater myself!
She could wear a dime shop trinket and make it look like a million bucks. That’s just her style and grace, she has the golden touch.
Yes she has. But I see squaddies feedback after buying items Meghan wore and they are very happy & look great as well. Its good quality.
Yes I have the tote from the lady from the Caribbean where Meghan was on the tarmac in Atlanta Georgia
And the wicker tote where she was at the farmers market in Monticito
I’m awaiting the cake stand that was in the Valentine’s Day video with the strawberry 🍓 on top
The woman has great taste I’m so in love with the wicker tote and get compliments on it every time I use it
One of the things I love is that she doesn’t just support smaller brands or woman-owned brands, but brands that are more affordable than designer brands. I can’t afford a lot of the coats or sweaters she wears, but I can afford that sweatshirt, I can afford that bracelet, etc. Now of course she’s pairing that bracelet with a Cartier watch which would not be me, lol, but still – it shows that pretty, well made and stylish items from smaller companies can be affordable.
And the bracelet is packaged beautifully.. I was lucky enough to purchase the bracelet it is going to make a beautiful birthday present for my daughter in law. Meghan just has such great taste.
‘One of my favorite sub-genre of Sussex stories is “the Duchess of Sussex wore something and it changed the designer’s life.” ‘
Mine too! So thoughtful and she doesnt have to announce anything the Squad will find it.
Takes me back to the Smart Works Capsule Collection which was a brilliant idea as well
Hasn’t she worn this before?
Another great story of Meg helping (just by wearing) a small designer get some very good recognition and orders. It’s seems that whatever Meg touches turns to gold for some.
I’m not even surprised it sold out. Meghan always looks great and put together but some things she wears aren’t my style the BIG exception is her jewelry. Her accessory game is undefeated. I have bought pieces or worn pieces in a similar style because I saw it on her. I love how she stacks delicate pieces. Whether its rings or bracelets the overall look is impactful while being affordable.
Meghan’s good taste is legendary. I love seeing her jewelry and clothing selections. I bought each of my daughters in law a Strathberry bag from Scotland after seeing Meghan’s. They were a hit!
Meghan often has that gold stack of a watch and bracelets so I love that she included this joy one. Love these stories.
Her detractors can try and vilify her all they want but Meghan has got the touch. The cake stand and knife that she used for her Valentine’s display IG story is currently sold out.
The Meghan Effect is real.
I was one of those people who bought the bracelet. I copy-keen Meghan even more than Kate does!
I bought it too!! It’s one a 6 week back order but I’m very willing to wait.
LOL, Bookie.
I bought it too! It will be a wonderful surprise in my mailbox when it shows up.
I’m ready to copy-keen but sadly my wallet isn’t. At some point, I want to buy that brown cuyana tote she took to the first IG in Toronto. And I’m gonna try and get some As Ever jam and I’m not even a jam person.
This is awesome for this business, and why I don’t understand why a small business owner would take the approach of being upset to be connected with Meghan Markle. Her fans / supporters let their money do the talking when it comes to supporting small businesses and charities that she has highlighted. Why would you instead let yourself be used to gin up hate, for people that are not going to buy anything to support you probably initially but definitely not in the long run? There are people out there that buy Clevr blends every single month because Meghan mentioned it a couple years ago.
These brands are getting back ordered by 6 to 8 weeks, showing 11,000% increase in interest and people are out here pitching fits. Just unbelievably poor business savvy.
Ah, but the few who claim to be upset still happily take the extra money though. So, hypocrisy.
I love learning about these new (to me) brands! And figuring out how they work with my individual style/life!
It’s no wonder Netflix wants to get into the merchandising side of With Love. I was tempted by that cake stand, but I don’t bake cakes or eat them and I’d have nowhere to put it. Still it was a real struggle before logic won out.
Since everything Meghan touches sells out, the As Ever clothing brand from NY will significantly benefit from the publicity and Meghan positive ripple effect.
That’s why it’s still unclear to me why the owners were so outraged in the first place?
I can only guess that they first became aware of it through tabloids reaching out or derangers reaching out. And those people probably came in hot and negative with all their talking points and the brand reacted in a type of way without fully knowing the trademark rules and that Meghan wasn’t doing clothes. Bc yeah it was weird. They said they were aware and were looking into it. Which okaaay? The trademark rules seem to be that companies can have the same name if the product lines are different and Meghan isn’t doing clothes. And no I don’t think Meghan had a responsibility to reach out to this company first bc she and her lawyers understood the trademarking rules. Meghan applied for products that weren’t clothes to be trademarked so what was there to reach out about?
“The trademark rules seem to be that companies can have the same name if the product lines are different and Meghan isn’t doing clothes.”
That’s correct. I can remember when Apple was founded, and the company went after all sorts of small businesses — apple farms, for crying out loud — called Apple or Apple-something for trademark infringement. None of those small businesses sold or manufactured computers. Apple was laughed out of court.
@Jais, I get your point, now. Those hard-working people were probably delivered the news in a way that made it sound to them they were being defrauded, just so that they would snap at Meghan.
@ Booboocita, it reminds me that the men in grey had warned the Sussexes against using “royal” in their commercial endeavors, while knowing darn well the adjective isn’t under copyright and anybody can use it. In other words, Meghan is not allowed to capitalize on anything royal but put on blast for using 2 of the most common terms in the English language!
At some point, the issue of media pointed bullying and fixated harassment will have to be addressed. Meghan’s media treatment almost strikes me as a the ultimate human rights issue. The car chase that almost orphaned their babies exemplifies this concern.
I’m happy for her.
The designer lives near Philadelphia (my hometown) so I’m especially excited for her.
I love her update on the website regarding the bracelet: “Back Order You will receive in 6wks 💛💛💛🫶🏾✨ Due to Abundant love of the Wonderful Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle wearing her VALENCIA KEY JOY✔️ Bracelet ”
She’s so thrilled, it’s lovely.