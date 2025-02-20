NYU’s College Republican president resigned after calling Barron Trump an ‘oddity’

I honestly try not to pay attention to Barron Trump. Back when he was a minor, I kind of felt bad for him, being the youngest person in that f–ked up family. It also felt like Melania kept him hidden away, perhaps for a reason. Well, Barron is now a legal adult and he’s a freshman at NYU. He’s left the nest, but he and his mother are still very close, and I would assume that they still spend a lot of time together. I’ve seen random stories about “sightings of Barron in New York,” but I don’t really get why anyone is keeping track of him. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure he’s a sh-thead (apple doesn’t fall far) but there are so many other things to worry about, Barron doesn’t even make the top hundred. Well, other outlets have been running stories about “what’s Barron’s college life like” and those outlets have even spoken to some of Barron’s classmates. Long story short, the president of NYU’s College Republicans had to resign because she called Barron an “oddity on campus.”
Kaya Walker, the president of NYU’s College Republicans, was forced to resign after calling Barron Trump an “oddity on campus.” Walker’s resignation letter to the New York Federation of College Republicans was shared by NYU’s College Republicans in a post on X on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The resignation occurred days after Vanity Fair published an article that examined the college life of President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son.
“He’s sort of like an oddity on campus,” Walker told the outlet in a story about Barron published on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “He goes to class, he goes home.”
She claimed in her resignation letter that her comments were “ridiculously misconstrued to suggest that I found Barron Trump’s commuter status to be unusual when in reality the majority of NYU’s student body-including myself-are commuters.”
According to Walker, her complete statement to Vanity Fair showed her “disappointment in the spectacle that the media and individuals on campus have created through the online circulation of gossip, articles, memes and even photos taken of Barron in class with no respect whatsoever for his privacy.” Walker noted that she is not an acquaintance of Barron and has never seen him on campus. She said the “oddity” she spoke about was the “unhealthy fascination that people have with a teenager just minding his business by going to college.”
College Republicans of America, however, noted in a press release that Walker’s statement to Vanity Fair “does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.” They said that although what Walker said was “unfairly framed,” a review of her comments found them to be “inappropriate.”
“Unhealthy fascination that people have with a teenager just minding his business by going to college.” I kind of agree with this and that’s why I’ve continued to avoid talking about Barron. That’s probably why this young woman should have kept her mouth shut too? Like… if you want people to leave Barron alone, you probably shouldn’t speak on the record to Vanity Fair? This controversy did make me skim the VF article though – it’s mostly complimentary towards Barron, positioning him as the true MAGA heir and a rare teenager who doesn’t live his life online or on social media. Apparently, he’s really into the “manosphere” and the whole toxic-bro culture though. As I said, I have no doubt that he’s a total sh-thead.
This is Kaya’s resignation letter to the @NYFCRs chairman
Kaya is a lovely person and has been our fearless leader for years now. It was not members from our chapter who forced her to resign. We will carry on in our work despite the difficult position we have been put in. pic.twitter.com/LIjHkbzH5x
— NYU College Republicans (@nyurepublicans) February 18, 2025
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
My husband and I were discussing this on our walk yesterday – the weird parasocial fealty to the last name Trump and the kneejerk reactions that can cause. She didn’t say anything inappropriate, but the response was, well, cult-like.
Exactly. Like Hillary Clinton said, MAGA followers need to be de-programmed because it is a cult. And Baron is an oddity at NYU – a socially liberal school in the heart of Greenwich Village. One would think all the rainbow flags, DEI posters, and Black Lives Matter signs – in campus buildings and in the neighborhood – would make Baron too uncomfortable to want to be there.
Maybe. While I don’t have a strong sense of what undergraduate life is like there, NYU can function like a commuter school — especially for someone with a huge apartment just a few miles away. He can go to his classes at Stern, and then go home, with participation in a wider more social type of campus life not really required. Barron doesn’t really have to be there — beyond his classes, and a lot of students live like that. Even at, say, Columbia, that kind of lack of immersion in campus life would probably stand out more. In a lot of ways, I can see that NYU would be a good pick for him.
I don’t envy anyone that tall who wishes for anonymity.
Seconded. Not that he had any hope of anonymity anyway.
Reading her resignation letter, it sounds as if VF threw her under the bus by quoting her out of context.
It definitely sounds like VF has joined the hate brigade to save the magazine. Hate seems to be the only bestseller right now 😒
Do not disparage Dear Leader’s family even mildly. There will be consequences. Meanwhile, the vile things Dear Leader says about anyone outside of the cult are shrugged off by everyone. That’s how we know we’re dealing with a cult.
YUP.
I mean, it’s kinda ick to essentially say, “dude isn’t social and isn’t around a lot,” but that’s not hugely insulting either. Except if the T-word is involved, because everyone will lose it.
Old Trump CAN say Duchess Meghan is awful, but a student CANNOT say young Trump is weird.
Attacking her family?! That’s not funny, that’s very dangerous! She’s lucky they didn’t send her to El Salvador..
And by the way, it’s good that it happened to her and not someone else. She said herself that she didn’t mean any harm because she supports Trump and worked for him (probably during the election). Well, she reaped what she sowed!
There’s no excuse on the planet for that haircut. Well, one: if he kept getting lice.
It’s giving American Psycho which TBF is probably the exact look he’s going for.
The whole look is giving Eddie Munster. The pallor, the slicked-back hair, the giant eyes and thin lips … All he needs is a widow’s peak to complete it.
I’m sure that is under instruction from Daddy. 47 has not left the 1980’s. Look up Gordon Gekko.
I dont think it’s the haircut so much as the gross gel-slick back look that his brothers do and it looks absolutely horrible on him. He has a nice head of hair, too, which makes it all the more sadder. Surprised melania hasn’t said something to him.
Well, consider Melania’s inauguration look. She looked like a cartoon villain (which was apt, because she’s a real-life villain, too).
Republican learns what happens when they make a benign comment regarding anything remotely concerning the dictator that is not a declaration of simpering obeisance.
Welcome to North Korea!
Maybe. She now has name recognition. I bet she’ll be able to use her 15 minutes well.
Too bad she won’t actually leave the cult but now dig in deeper.
Well, what a great way to help Barron fit in and make friends at college. Make sure everyone is afraid.
Fascism. It’s here, folks.
He is looking more like the original Eddie Munster from the old series…and for once I believe a Republican, in this girl saying he is an “oddity” lol
There was some guy on Twitter a while back who used to be a manny or something (maybe a coach? I can’t remember) who seemed to know a lot about the youngest MAGA heir. He described him in very unflattering and extremely concerning ways. Like, “oddity” would have been a compliment in the context.
Yes, I followed him before closing my twitter account. He used to hit his nanny and killed small animals and birds. He’s a psycho and no I’m not sorry for saying it. If I had a kid at NYU I’d tell them to stay well clear of him.
His father is messed up because of his own abusive parents and we know that Trump slapped don jr in public for not wearing a suit to a baseball game. So there is no way this kid has escaped the toxic and abusive environment and the cycle almost always repeats itself.
The rotten apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. His daddy was sent away to military school because he tried to push a sibling down the steps in a baby buggy. Supposedly.
The poison does drip through.
I’ve read the same things about him.
He ran a daycare, maybe? He was very vague on what he did exactly so I kind of side-eyed him on that but the Barron stuff was down right scary.
Was just coming hear to post the same about the Twitter comments from a former nanny. He basically called Barron a psychopath who liked to torture and kill small animals. He also went into many other concerning character traits and apparently had the receipts to back up his claims. Yikes.
Calling someone an oddity is pretty mild, I’d be more concerned about the psychopathy claims…
Yes, I read those rumors and people are probably very wise to keep abreast of where he’s moving locally. It’s just basic safety for any of his potential targets, because there’s no indication that anything would restrain him.
I’m imagining him bringing his first girlfriend home to meet his parents for the first time. Donald would be ogling and drooling all over her, and Melania would be shooting daggers out of her eyes at her. I get the feeling she’s one of those overly protective, smothering moms. Barron just looks plain creepy, like one of those intelligent but totally socially inept weirdos who pulls the wings off of flies.
I’ve always seen him as a mommy’s boy and not allowed to date until 30 and then only with adult supervision.
I don’t know about true MAGA heir. He spends lots of time with Melania and she doesn’t give a rat’s ass about MAGA. In any case, I agree about leaving Barron alone. A President’s child is automatically an oddity.
She’s cares about the grift though. A mother who truly cares would have divorced him years ago. She’s no better than the rest. And with two horrible humans as parents, Barron is unlikely to be any better than the rest of that klan.
She can’t divorce him, she’s one of his Russian handlers.
I always get the feeling that he looks uncomfortable at the MAGA rallies and events he doesn’t look happy to be there…feels very forced
I used to think that when he was younger, but now I feel that he is all in. I think trump realizes that Jr and Eric are complete twats so he’s putting all into Barron being his heir. And If Melania thinks that will mean more power and $$$ for her son, she will be all for it too.
He’s all in. He worked on daddy’s campaign this time.
There’s something happening with Barron that it seems that nobody is comfortable discussing. I understood laying off of the kid when he was under-age, but they continue ascribing certain characteristics to him that I find hard to believe. I have no doubt that he’s deep into the MAGA-verse, but I sincerely doubt that he’s a leader of young men or however they’re trying to paint him. He’s a charisma vacuum and not handsome. Don Jr. was more convincing in this role–at least he’s a loud mouth with obvious daddy-issues, so he plays to type. Barron does not. It’s all very hush hush and low low, but how long can that last when they’re trying to shape him into being Trump’s heir?
I watched the televised inaugural luncheon because I wanted to see who was invited, who was sitting with who, who was talking to who and all of these rich old white men were talking away to Baron. An 18 year old college kid who they most likely did not know. I thought that was odd and what in the world were they talking about. These did not look like “so Baron how is school” conversations either. He supposedly worked as a media strategist for the campaign.
My daughter is also a freshman there and she has never seen him. She isn’t in the same school as he is (he’s in the business school which has it’s own building while my daughter is in another program which uses other buildings) but she did say she’s seen secret service around. It’s a huge school with no real “campus”, the buildings and dorms are spread all over. It wouldn’t be odd at all to “commute” since many upperclassman get off-campus apartments. Honestly, even if you live in official dorms you could be in Greenwich Village, the East Village, Brooklyn, Gramercy Park, Flatiron…you are all basically commuting to wherever your classroom buildings are. I would think he’s an oddity more for the secret service aspect of it all. But boohoo for the republican who had to resign for some innocuous statements.
Let’s hope that he doesn’t turn out like his brothers. His mother seems like an extreme helicopter mom that isn’t necessarily protecting him but instead is hiding something about him. His father uses him and strangers use him to get close to his father. Do you think he would go to therapy? He’s going to need it.
Leave Baron alone. Of course he’s just gonna mind his own business at NYU. Hopefully he’ll meet some people who’ll be open to talk with him and maybe open his world a bit. I think Melania is not maga but that’s what she signed up for and was like fuck this.
If he starts talking and is terrible then it’s open game. But if dude is just trying to get an education leave him alone
But that just shows they are NY based and have no interest of being at the White House
Trump has no interest in being at the WH either.
Barron is reason behing Felon47’s election win. He encouraged Felon47 to get on youtube, tiktok etc. to win over the young bros. I never underestimate the repulsicans. It is also their strategy to school the youngins (which give the young repulsicans a legup) unlike the Democrats who don’t want to include the young Democrats (AOC vs. Nancy Pelosi.) So that’s probably why the oldies were surrounding Barron to groom him, which in this case it is very sinister. I never underestimate these MAGA’s!
You know that feeling when you meet someone for the first time and you get bad vibes. I do. I get feelings about people to the point where I sometimes feel stupid, especially when I get a bad vibe from them. After all, I don’t know them and I judge them, even if it’s just me. But I’ll tell you, those feelings have always been accurate. I’ve been disappointed more often by people I know well, because I tend to be positive about people and I give them the benefit of the doubt, but I’ve had some big disappointments. But those feelings at first contact, when they come, because they don’t always come, are so strong that sometimes I walk away during the visit because I feel something is wrong. When I saw young Trump, even a few years ago when he was just a kid, I always felt something dangerous about him. I can’t explain it, but it’s there. Girls should be on guard.