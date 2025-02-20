NYU’s College Republican president resigned after calling Barron Trump an ‘oddity’

I honestly try not to pay attention to Barron Trump. Back when he was a minor, I kind of felt bad for him, being the youngest person in that f–ked up family. It also felt like Melania kept him hidden away, perhaps for a reason. Well, Barron is now a legal adult and he’s a freshman at NYU. He’s left the nest, but he and his mother are still very close, and I would assume that they still spend a lot of time together. I’ve seen random stories about “sightings of Barron in New York,” but I don’t really get why anyone is keeping track of him. Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure he’s a sh-thead (apple doesn’t fall far) but there are so many other things to worry about, Barron doesn’t even make the top hundred. Well, other outlets have been running stories about “what’s Barron’s college life like” and those outlets have even spoken to some of Barron’s classmates. Long story short, the president of NYU’s College Republicans had to resign because she called Barron an “oddity on campus.”

Kaya Walker, the president of NYU’s College Republicans, was forced to resign after calling Barron Trump an “oddity on campus.” Walker’s resignation letter to the New York Federation of College Republicans was shared by NYU’s College Republicans in a post on X on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The resignation occurred days after Vanity Fair published an article that examined the college life of President Donald Trump’s 18-year-old son. “He’s sort of like an oddity on campus,” Walker told the outlet in a story about Barron published on Wednesday, Feb. 12. “He goes to class, he goes home.” She claimed in her resignation letter that her comments were “ridiculously misconstrued to suggest that I found Barron Trump’s commuter status to be unusual when in reality the majority of NYU’s student body-including myself-are commuters.” According to Walker, her complete statement to Vanity Fair showed her “disappointment in the spectacle that the media and individuals on campus have created through the online circulation of gossip, articles, memes and even photos taken of Barron in class with no respect whatsoever for his privacy.” Walker noted that she is not an acquaintance of Barron and has never seen him on campus. She said the “oddity” she spoke about was the “unhealthy fascination that people have with a teenager just minding his business by going to college.” College Republicans of America, however, noted in a press release that Walker’s statement to Vanity Fair “does not align with the values and principles upheld by our organization.” They said that although what Walker said was “unfairly framed,” a review of her comments found them to be “inappropriate.”

“Unhealthy fascination that people have with a teenager just minding his business by going to college.” I kind of agree with this and that’s why I’ve continued to avoid talking about Barron. That’s probably why this young woman should have kept her mouth shut too? Like… if you want people to leave Barron alone, you probably shouldn’t speak on the record to Vanity Fair? This controversy did make me skim the VF article though – it’s mostly complimentary towards Barron, positioning him as the true MAGA heir and a rare teenager who doesn’t live his life online or on social media. Apparently, he’s really into the “manosphere” and the whole toxic-bro culture though. As I said, I have no doubt that he’s a total sh-thead.

This is Kaya’s resignation letter to the @NYFCRs chairman Kaya is a lovely person and has been our fearless leader for years now. It was not members from our chapter who forced her to resign. We will carry on in our work despite the difficult position we have been put in. pic.twitter.com/LIjHkbzH5x — NYU College Republicans (@nyurepublicans) February 18, 2025